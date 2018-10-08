Log in
10/08/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, after the market closes.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 9:00 AM ET.  To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  1. On October 31, 2018, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET).
  2. Enter conference identification code 5070518.
  3. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com.  A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 7, 2018, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 5070518.  A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until January 31, 2019.  

About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of October 8, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-300727172.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
