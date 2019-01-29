Summit Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call Date

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a
leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today
announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2018
financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6,
2019. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. eastern
time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results,
discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials
will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com.
To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior
to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install
any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
|
Domestic Live:
|
|
|
|
|
1-877-407-0784
|
International Live:
|
|
|
|
|
1-201-689-8560
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
|
|
57511368
|
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available
through March 6, 2019:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
|
|
|
|
1-844-512-2921
|
International Replay:
|
|
|
|
|
1-412-317-6671
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
|
|
13686788
|
About Summit Materials, Inc.
Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based
company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt
in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a
geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers
customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related
downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and
non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of
successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue
growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information
about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and
uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do
not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify
forward-looking statements because they contain words such as
“believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,”
“trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar
expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or
intentions. Any and all statements made relating to the expectations for
our anticipated benefits from recent acquisitions, the macroeconomic
outlook for our markets, potential acquisition activity, our estimated
and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, sales
volumes and financial results are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ
materially from those expected. We derive many of our forward-looking
statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based
upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions
are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known
factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that
could affect our actual results.
In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the
forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such
information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any
other person that the results or conditions described in such statements
or our objectives and plans will be achieved. Important factors could
affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from
those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not
limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors”
in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30,
2017 and any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings. Such factors
may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC,
which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005975/en/