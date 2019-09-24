Summit Materials : Announces Organizational Change

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) announced today that M. Shane Evans will be leaving his role as the Company’s Executive Vice President, West Division President, effective January 1, 2020, for personal reasons. Mr. Evans will continue to serve in an advisory capacity for the Company.

“Shane has been with Summit since our founding days and has been an incredible contributor to our organization. While we are sorry to see him leave his role as our West Division President, we understand his desire to devote more time to his family,” said Thomas W. Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Evans said, “Being a part of the Summit leadership team has been an outstanding experience. Leaving my current role is a difficult decision. However, I have been looking to spend more time with my family, and feel the timing is right for me to change gears professionally in order to be able to do so.”

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

