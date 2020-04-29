Summit Materials : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation 0 04/29/2020 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Legal Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Materials, Inc.'s ("Summit Inc.") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequent SEC filings, and the following: the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business; our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate; the cyclical nature of our business; risks related to weather and seasonality; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; competition within our local markets; our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses; our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas; declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies particularly if such are not augmented by federal funding or if the federal government fails to act on a highway infrastructure bill; our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession; environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use; costs associated with pending or future litigation; rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise; conditions in the credit markets; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications; cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance; unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates; our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable rate risk; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel; supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in electricity and the petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel fuel and liquid asphalt; climate change and climate change legislation or regulation; unexpected operational difficulties; interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity and data leakage; and potential labor disputes, strikes and other forms of work stoppage and other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted (Diluted) Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Net Debt, Net Leverage, Free Cash Flow, and Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital, designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation are included or described in the tables attached to the appendix. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. Conference Call Agenda Safe Harbor Disclosure Karli Anderson, VP Investor Relations Business Update Tom Hill, CEO Financial Update Brian Harris, CFO Management Outlook Tom Hill, CEO Q&A 2 Business Update Tom Hill, CEO 3 Executive Summary Safety and distancing protocols adopted in early March in response to COVID-19

adopted in early March in response to COVID-19 Construction deemed essential

Business continues in all of our markets

COVID-19 Safety and Operational Safety are equally important

Safety and Operational Safety Improving Fleet Safety Reminding our vendors, subcontractors & customers of safety protocols

Construction is essential in all of SUM's markets 4 Executive Summary Record Q1 Net Revenue

April activity has been steady in most markets

Assessing potential future impacts from economic disruption:

We are withdrawing previously announced 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance We are reducing 2020 capex guidance to $145-$160MM from $185-$205MM

Well-positioned to withstand challenges thanks to our unique value proposition:

to withstand challenges thanks to our unique value proposition: Entrepreneurial, locally-managed companies leveraging economies of scale End markets structurally sound, not oversupplied, and well-funded starting 2020 Strong financial position >$500MM available liquidity >$300MM headroom on net senior secured covenant Nearest scheduled maturity 3+ years away

5 Q1 Highlights & Early Q2 Indicators Record Q1 results reflect strong start to 2020 1Q20 Results compared to 1Q19: Net Revenue of $342.4 million, up 12%

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, up 149%

Pricing growth in all lines of business

Net senior secured leverage ratio of 1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x Early Q2 indicators: Aggregates/Ready-Mix/Asphalt demand typical for April

demand typical for April Cement production flexing with demand, price increases slated for June 1

Public highway activity resilient in TX, KS, MO, VA, GA 6 Cement Update Cement was ~22% of SUM's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Cement Consumption Outlook: March-June 2020 Percent Change, Year Ago (April 7, 2020 Projection) Source: PCA Production flexing with demand

Majority of volume ships north of St. Louis Normal shipping conditions Monitoring demand

Price increases slated for June 1 WA SUM Markets MT ND VT NH ME OR MN ID SD WI NY MA WY MI CT RI IA PA NJ NE NV OH UT IN DE IL CO CA WV VA MD KS MO TN NC AZ OK NM AR SC MS AL GA LA TX FL 0 - 10% 11% to 21% 31% to 41% Decline 20% to 40% and 30% Above 7 Geographic Business Overview 38%/31%/31% Public/Res/Non-Res, Mostly Rural & Exurban SUM's Top 5 State Markets are home to 11 independent, entrepreneurial operating companies with diverse customer base Top 5 State Markets = 64% of Total Company Revenue in FY '19 and 40% of our Total Company Public Infrastructure Work TexasKansas Utah MissouriKentucky % of Total '19 Revenue(1) Private vs. Public (%)(1) Private Public Current Public Activity (April 2020) Current Private Activity (April 2020) Residential/Non-Residential 223% 60% 40% TXDOT work booked through 2020 & funded, mostly N. Texas Houston res strong through April though less spec activity; Austin residential demand resilient; No direct oil/gas customers 13% 54% 46% Higher lettings related to new $10B, 10 year transportation bill Non-res windfarm projects throughout the state; res activity steady 12% 25% 75% Steady activity in aggregates, construction, ready mix Steady res/non res in Salt Lake City 8% 7% 10% 32% 30% 68% 70% Continued strong Slowing public spending demand for state DOT unrelated to COVID-19; May- work & flood repair June lettings cancelled; Non-res windfarm and Flat to slowing private warehouse work construction, small continues, residential proportion of KY business steady (1) For the fiscal year 2019. 8 Flexible Costs & End Markets Anchored by Public Demand Most of our COGS is variable

Entrepreneurial companies are adjusting to sudden Other changes in demand

~50% of our G&A is line of business overhead

Can flex with demand and/or be shared across operating companies

Interest expense was ~6% of 2019 net revenue

Our end markets are anchored by public demand

Public use was our largest end-market with 38% of 2019 revenue Public use is the largest consumer of aggregates

Likelihood for infrastructure bill

Could benefit all lines of business in the medium term

9 Financial Update Brian Harris, CFO 10 Capital Structure Overview Financial Maintenance Covenant on Net Senior Secured Leverage Only Nearest maturity is not until Jul 2023, and no restrictions on leverage (2) (2) (2) ($ in Millions) Q1 '19 Q1 '20 Rates 2 Maturity Cash $64.8 $199.1 0.98% n/a Debt: Revolver1 -- -- 4.05% Feb-2024 Senior Secured Term Loans2 $627.4 $622.7 2.99% Nov-2024 Capital Leases and Other $55.3 $58.0 5.50% Various Senior Secured Debt $682.7 $680.7 3.20% Acq.-related Liab. $72.0 $41.7 10.00% Various 5.125% Senior Notes $300.0 $300.0 5.125% Jun-2025 6.5% Senior Notes $300.0 $300.0 6.50% Mar-2027 6.125% Senior Notes $650.0 $650.0 6.125% Jul-2023 Senior Unsecured Debt $1,322.0 $1,291.7 6.10% Total Debt $2,004.7 $1,972.4 5.10% Net Senior Secured Debt $617.9 $481.6 Net Total Debt $1,939.9 $1,773.3 Est. Annual Cash Int. Run Rate $114.5 $102.4 LTM Further Adj. EBITDA3 $408.4 $471.3 Net Senior Secured Leverage 1.5x 1.0x Total Net Leverage 4.8x 3.8x (2) Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach LTM Further Current Net Net Senior Secured Debt if $0 Adjusted Senior cash & 100% EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt revolver drawn Actual $471.3 1.0x 2.1x -10% $424.2 1.1x 2.4x -20% $377.0 1.3x 2.7x -30% $329.9 1.5x 3.1x -40% $282.8 1.7x 3.6x -50% $235.6 2.0x 4.3x -60% $188.5 2.6x 5.4x -70% $141.4 3.4x 7.1x -80% $94.3 5.1x 10.7x 1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x = >$300MM headroom Revolver Capacity post-usage for (undrawn) Letters of Credit is $329.0M as of 3/27/20. If more than $100 million 6.125% notes are outstanding in April 2023, revolver will mature in April 2023. All rates as-of 3/27/2020; the Cash rate is our money-marketcash-equivalent investment; ARLs are estimated; Revolver is 75/25 1mL vs. Base Cap Ex Review 2020 Updated Cap Ex Guidance Range $145-$160MM, a reduction of $40-$50MM from prior guidance $160 $145 Estimated Greenfields Cap Ex is embedded within Total Cap Ex Range $60 $50 Total - Low End Greenfields Low Greenfields High Total - High End 2020 Cap Ex Review Considerations Greenfields: Deferred ~$20 million to future periods; not expected to change guidance of 2024 EBITDA contribution from greenfields Maintenance: Deferred ~$20-$35 million of maintenance and discretionary projects Other considerations:$62MM spent in Q1;$26MM in April; ~$30-$40MM remaining in Q2, ~$15MM in Q3, ~$5MM in Q4 Cash position reflects seasonality of the business; current liquidity of ~$528MM is the highest ever for post Q1 $USD Millions $600 $450 $300 $150 $0 Q1 '17 Q2 '17 Q3 '17 Q4 '17 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Cash Revolver Capacity Enhancing Liquidity Through EBITDA Recovery & Disciplined Use of Capital 12 Net Revenue Bridge Net Revenue by Reporting Segment - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2020 ($MM) $0.6 $342.4 $19.6 $16.3 $306.0 Q1 2019 West East Cement Q1 2020 13 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA vs Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) Growth in the East and West Segment Offset Higher Maintenance Costs in our Cement Business $6.3 $8.2 $6.6 $5.0 $0.3 $16.4 Q1 2019 West East Cement Corp Q1 2020 14 Key Performance Indicators GAAP Financial Metrics Net Revenue ($MM) $1,925.3 $2,067.1 $306.0 $342.4 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Net Income - Summit Inc. ($MM) $82.9 $18.9 $(45.0) $(68.8) 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Operating Income ($MM) $229.5 $156.3 $(57.7) $(41.7) 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Basic Earnings Per Share(1) $(0.40) $(0.62) 1Q19 1Q20 (1) Diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc. 15 Key Performance Indicators Non-GAAP Financial Metrics Adj. Cash Gross Profit ($MM) & Margin (%)(1,2) 34.4% 32.4% $711.2 $624.3 21.5% 23.7% $65.6 $81.0 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Adj. Diluted Net Income ($MM)(1) Adj. EBITDA ($MM) Margin (%) (1,3) 22.8% 21.2% $471.3 $407.3 2.2% 4.8% $6.6 $16.4 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Adj. Diluted Earnings Per Share (1,4) $109.5 $23.4 $(56.9) $(56.3) $(0.49) $(0.48) 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 See appendix for reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue Adjusted diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc. 16 Price and Volume Analysis Average Selling Price, Excluding Acquisitions (year-over-year % change) AggregatesCement 6.3% 2.2%2.6% -1.5% Sales Volume, Excluding Acquisitions (year-over-year % change) Aggregates Cement Ready-Mix Asphalt Concrete 20.0% 14.0% 9.7% 6.6% 1.0% 0.7% -5.7% -2.9% Q1 2019 Average Selling Price, Including Acquisitions (year-over-year % change) AggregatesCement 7.7% 2.2%2.6% -1.5% Sales Volume, Including Acquisitions (year-over-year % change) Aggregates Cement Ready-Mix Asphalt Concrete 20.3% 15.8% 14.0% 9.7% 1.0% 0.7% -4.5% -2.9% Q1 2020 17 Adjusted Cash Gross Margin Scorecard Margins expanding in Aggregates, Products and Services Aggregates Business Cement Segment Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2) 58.8% 60.9% 43.2% 47.7% 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 42.1% 38.5% 3.1% -10.0% 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 Products Business Services Business Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2) 20.7% 22.7% 18.4% 13.5% 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 24.1% 25.3% 17.8% 17.7% 1Q19 1Q20 LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20 See reconciliations of Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin in the appendix Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue. In this presentation of the data, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit is calculated by line of business, less net cost of revenue by line of business 18 Management Outlook Tom Hill, CEO 19 Management Outlook Facing 2020 with confidence, built on a strong foundation Last 12 Months' Adjusted EBITDA $471 $461 $434 $407$412 Q12019 Q22019 Q32019 Q42019 Q12020 Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach LTM Further Current Net Net Senior Secured Debt if $0 Adjusted Senior cash & 100% EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt revolver drawn Actual $471.3 1.0x 2.1x -10% $424.2 1.1x 2.4x -20% $377.0 1.3x 2.7x -30% $329.9 1.5x 3.1x -40% $282.8 1.7x 3.6x -50% $235.6 2.0x 4.3x -60% $188.5 2.6x 5.4x -70% $141.4 3.4x 7.1x -80% $94.3 5.1x 10.7x Positioned to thrive in the uncertainty of today and the inevitable return to normal:

Strong financial position, flexible cost structure, and entrepreneurial culture Low interest rates and low inventory will drive long term residential growth in our markets Low-rise non-residential sector poised for growth Bi-partisan support for public highway work with more aid likely flowing to states

20 APPENDIX 21 EXHIBIT 1 Historical Industry Dynamics-Consumption & Price Aggregates Pricing Has Proven to be Resilient Throughout Periods of Demand Cyclicality Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines and Price has Increased 70 of last 75 Years (1) 4,000 12.0 3,500 10.0 3,000 8.0 2,500 2,000 6.0 1,500 4.0 1,000 2.0 500 - 1954 1966 1978 1990 2002 2014 - 1903 1906 1909 1912 1915 1918 1921 1924 1927 1930 1933 1936 1939 1942 1945 1948 1951 1957 1960 1963 1969 1972 1975 1981 1984 1987 1993 1996 1999 2005 2008 2011 2017 Consumption 116 Yr. Consumption Trendline Consumption per Capita 116 Yr. Consumption per Capita Trendline Cement Outlook Supported by Below Trendline Consumption, High Cost of Entry and Demand Nearing Capacity Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines(1) 150,000 0.60 125,000 0.50 100,000 0.40 75,000 0.30 50,000 0.20 25,000 0.10 - 1969 1972 - 1900 1903 1906 1909 1912 1915 1918 1921 1924 1927 1930 1933 1936 1939 1942 1945 1948 1951 1954 1957 1960 1963 1966 1975 1978 1981 1984 1987 1990 1993 1996 1999 2002 2005 2008 2011 2014 2017 Consumption 118 Yr. Consumption Trendline Consumption per Capita 118 Yr. per Capita Trendline (1) Source: USGS and PCA. 22 EXHIBIT 2 Residential Housing Inventory Fundamentals Are In Place for Extended, Steady Growth Once Economic Conditions Stabilize(1) Mortgage rates remain low relative to historical rates

Permits, starts and sales remain below historical averages on a national level

Home ownership remains below the historical average Estimated Months of Supply In SUM Metro Markets Every SUM market had below-average inventory through March 2020 7.0 March 2020 Inventory Average Housing Inventory 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.6 3.1 3.0 2.5 2.2 2.4 2.1 2.2 1.8 1.6 2.0 1.3 1.0 0.0 Dallas, TX Fort Worth, TX Houston, TX Kansas City, Las Vegas, NV Lexington, KY Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, US National Wilmington, NC (MDivision) (MDivision) MO-KS MN-WI UT Source: JBREC, April 20, 2020; US National Reflects Feb 2020, all others reflect March 2020 23 EXHIBIT 3 Positive Outlook For Infrastructure Funding Federal Highway Program Could See a ~5% CAGR, 2017-2022 ($B) FAST Act Authorization and Additional Appropriations(1) $48.3 $49.4 $49.6 $54.4 $55.5 $43.3 FY '17 Enacted FY'18 Enacted FY '19 FAST Act + Additional FY' 20 FAST Act + Additional FY '21 Projected (ARTBA) FY '22 Projected(ARTBA) Appropriations Appropriations U.S. Construction Spending Forecast On Highway, Street, Bridge & Tunnel Related Work Spending Rebounded in 2019 with Stable Growth Forecasted through 2023(2) $178.7 $183.8 $188.7 $192.8 $170.8 +2.2% $156.7 $159.8 +2.7% $154.3 $160.5 +4.6% +2.9% +6.9% +8.9% +4.0% -.05% +.1% $141.7 $77.0 $73.8 $75.4 $69.1 $71.8 $57.4 $61.6 $65.2 $67.5 $52.3 $89.4 $96.9 $98.9 $94.5 $92.3 $101.7 $106.9 $110.0 $113.3 $115.8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Public Highway, Steet, Bridge & Tunnel Private Highway, Street & Bridge Source: FHWA, ARBTA, Bloomberg. (2) ARTBA - 2020 Transportation Construction Market Forecast, January 2020 24 EXHIBIT 4 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Three months ended March 28, March 30, Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Operating loss $ (41,720) $ (57,671) General and administrative expenses 70,224 67,610 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 51,778 55,388 Transaction costs 753 308 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 81,035 $ 65,635 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 23.7% 21.5% (1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue 25 EXHIBIT 5 Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by LOB Three months ended March 28, 2020 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volum es Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 11,193 $ 10.85 $ 121,473 $ (25,312) $ 96,161 Cement 299 116.21 34,758 (1,895) 32,863 Materials $ 156,231 $ (27,207) $ 129,024 Ready-mix concrete 1,244 114.04 141,809 (105) 141,704 Asphalt 409 56.86 23,243 (49) 23,194 Other Products 69,846 (58,461) 11,385 Products $ 234,898 $ (58,615) $ 176,283 26 EXHIBIT 6 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Further Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Last Twelve Months Ended (1) ($ in millions) March 28, March 30, March 28, December 28, September 28, June 29, March 30, December 29, September 29, June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, July 1, April 1, December 31, January 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Net income (loss) $ (47) $ (72) $ 86 $ 61 $ 6 $ 22 $ 21 $ 36 $ 99 $ 110 $ 125 126 $ 87 $ 64 $ 34 $ 46 $ 1 Interest expense 28 30 114 117 118 118 118 117 115 115 112 109 105 101 101 98 85 Income tax (benefit) expense (23) (28) 22 17 78 53 48 60 229 (290) (299) (284) (494) 5 1 (5) (18) Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion expens 52 55 213 217 218 217 214 205 197 192 187 180 174 164 157 149 120 IPO/ Legacy equity modification costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 37 37 28 Loss on debt financings - 15 - 15 15 15 15 - 5 5 5 5 - - - - 72 Gain on sale of business - - - - - (12) (12) (12) (12) - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - 0 - - - - - T ax receivable agreement expense - - 16 16 (23) (23) (23) (23) (232) 269 271 271 518 17 15 15 - Acquisition transaction expenses 1 1 3 2 2 2 3 4 5 6 8 8 8 7 5 7 10 Non-cash compensation 5 6 19 20 21 22 23 25 27 26 25 21 18 17 15 13 5 Other - - (2) (4) (1) (2) - (6) (6) (5) (6) - 8 9 12 11 (15) Adjusted EBIT DA $ 16 $ 7 $ 471 $ 461 $ 434 $ 412 $ 407 $ 406 $ 427 $ 428 $ 428 $ 436 $ 424 $ 397 $ 377 $ 371 $ 288 EBIT DA for certain completed acquisitions (2) - - - - 1 2 6 11 22 17 25 25 21 11 20 Further Adjusted EBIT DA (3) $ 471 $ 461 $ 434 $ 412 $ 408 $ 408 $ 433 $ 439 $ 450 $ 453 $ 449 $ 422 $ 398 $ 382 $ 308 Net Revenue $ 342 $ 306 $ 2,067 $ 2,031 $ 1,969 $ 1,929 $ 1,925 $ 1,909 $ 1,905 $ 1,854 $ 1,783 $ 1,752 $ 1,699 $ 1,605 $ 1,539 $ 1,488 $ 1,290 Adjusted EBIT DA Margin (4) 4.8% 2.2% 22.8% 22.7% 22.0% 21.4% 21.2% 21.3% 22.4% 23.1% 24.0% 24.9% 24.9% 24.7% 24.5% 25.0% 22.3% Net Debt $ 1,774 $ 1,667 $ 1,820 $ 1,938 $ 1,940 $ 1,828 $ 1,845 $ 1,866 $ 1,760 $ 1,551 $ 1,639 $ 1,570 $ 1,468 $ 1,483 $ 1,205 T otal Net Leverage (5) 3.8x 3.6x 4.2x 4.7x 4.8x 4.5x 4.3x 4.3x 3.9x 3.4x 3.7x 3.7x 3.7x 3.9x 3.9x Last twelve month ("LTM") information corresponding to fiscal years (i.e., the periods ended December 28, 2019, December 29, 2018, December 30, 2017, December 31, 2016 and January 2, 2016 reflects our audited historical results for such fiscal years presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Information presented for other LTM periods (i.e., September 29, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, September, 30, 2017, July 1, 2017 and April 1, 2017) reflect unaudited trailing four quarter financial information calculated by starting with the results from the most recent audited fiscal year included in such LTM period and then (x) adding quarterly information for subsequent fiscal quarters and (y) subtracting quarterly information for the corresponding prior year period. For example, LTM March 28, 2020 has been calculated by starting with the data from the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and then adding data for the three months ended March 28, 2020, followed by subtracting data for the three months ended March 30, 2019. This presentation is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, we believe this information is useful to investors as we use it to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes, including a continuous assessment of our financial performance in comparison to budgets and internal projections. We also use such LTM financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities. This presentation has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the relevant periods for the historical amounts used to calculate the LTM information presented. EBITDA for certain completed acquisitions, net of dispositions, is pro forma for all acquisitions completed as of the date listed. Further Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using trailing four quarter financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue Net Leverage defined as net debt divided by Further Adjusted EBITDA 27 EXHIBIT 7 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt ($ in millions) Q1'20 Q4'19 Q3'19 Q2'19 Q1'19 Q4'18 Q3'18 Q2'18 Q1'18 Q4'17 Q3'17 Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Long-term debt, including current portion $ 1,873 $ 1,874 $ 1,876 $ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 1,831 $ 1,831 $ 1,832 $ 1,834 $ 1,835 $ 1,835 $ 1,837 $ 1,539 $ 1,540 Acquisition related liabilities 42 48 71 71 72 77 37 38 60 64 53 48 44 47 Finance leases and other 58 56 56 59 56 49 42 46 44 36 38 38 41 39 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (199) (311) (183) (68) (65) (129) (65) (50) (178) (384) (287) (353) (156) (143) Net debt $ 1,774 $ 1,667 $ 1,820 $ 1,938 $ 1,940 $ 1,828 $ 1,845 $ 1,866 $ 1,760 $ 1,551 $ 1,639 $ 1,570 $ 1,468 $ 1,483 28 EXHIBIT 8 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Three months ended March 28, 2020 EBITDA by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 498 $ (11,067) $ (12,278) $ (23,879) $ (46,726) Interest expense (income) (578) (569) (3,176) 32,141 27,818 Income tax expense (467) (129) - (22,305) (22,901) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21,684 20,720 7,808 989 51,201 EBITDA $ 21,137 $ 8,955 $ (7,646) $ (13,054) $ 9,392 Accretion 116 376 85 - 577 Transaction costs - - - 753 753 Non-cash compensation - - - 4,905 4,905 Other 1,215 242 - (670) 787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,468 $ 9,573 $ (7,561) $ (8,066) $ 16,414 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 12.2% 8.0% -19.9% 4.8% Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Three months ended March 30, 2019 EBITDA by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (9,552) $ (18,367) $ (10,568) $ (33,014) $ (71,501) Interest expense 743 1,008 (2,319) 30,673 30,105 Income tax expense (benefit) (443) 54 - (27,648) (28,037) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,796 19,905 10,154 952 54,807 EBITDA $ 14,544 $ 2,600 $ (2,733) $ (29,037) $ (14,626) Accretion 129 306 146 - 581 Loss on debt financings - - - 14,565 14,565 Transaction costs - - - 308 308 Non-cash compensation - - - 5,906 5,906 Other (375) 336 - (107) (146) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,298 $ 3,242 $ (2,587) $ (8,365) $ 6,588 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 8.5% 3.2% -6.9% 2.2% (1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 29 EXHIBIT 9 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adj. Diluted Net Loss Reconciliation of Net Loss Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Net Loss Per Equity Unit Net Loss Per Equity Unit Net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ (44,979) $ (0.39) $ (68,772) $ (0.60) Adjustments: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,747) (0.01) (2,729) (0.02) Loss on debt financings - - 14,565 0.13 Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments (46,726) (0.40) (56,936) (0.49) Changes in unrecognized tax benefits (9,537) (0.08) - - Adjusted diluted net loss $ (56,263) $ (0.48) $ (56,936) $ (0.49) Weighted-av erage shares: Basic Class A common stock 113,602,110 111,811,679 LP Units outstanding 3,154,228 3,426,617 Total equity units 116,756,338 115,238,296 30 EXHIBIT 10 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adj. Cash Gross Profit by LOB Three months ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands) March 28, March 30, March 28, March 30, Segment Net Revenue: 2020 2019 2020 2019 West $ 184,492 $ 168,229 $ 1,038,993 $ 1,010,440 East 119,989 100,415 736,787 634,308 Cement 37,925 37,306 291,323 280,544 Net Revenue $ 342,406 $ 305,950 $ 2,067,103 $ 1,925,292 Line of Business - Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ Cement (1) Products Total Materials and Products Services Net Revenue $ Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ Cement Products Total Materials and Products Services Net Cost of Revenue $ Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ Cement (3) Products Services Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates Cement (3) Products Services Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 96,161 $ 87,872 $ 477,959 $ 394,246 32,863 32,499 266,599 258,258 176,283 151,270 1,013,570 962,489 305,307 271,641 1,758,128 1,614,993 37,099 34,309 308,975 310,299 342,406 $ 305,950 $ 2,067,103 $ 1,925,292 50,263 $ 49,890 $ 187,097 $ 162,246 36,651 31,351 154,449 140,160 143,927 130,855 783,605 763,037 230,841 212,096 1,125,151 1,065,443 30,530 28,219 230,744 235,551 261,371 $ 240,315 $ 1,355,895 $ 1,300,994 45,898 $ 37,982 $ 290,862 $ 232,000 (3,788) 1,148 112,150 118,098 32,356 20,415 229,965 199,452 6,569 6,090 78,231 74,748 81,035 $ 65,635 $ 711,208 $ 624,298 47.7% 43.2% 60.9% 58.8% -10.0% 3.1% 38.5% 42.1% 18.4% 13.5% 22.7% 20.7% 17.7% 17.8% 25.3% 24.1% 23.7% 21.5% 34.4% 32.4% Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. Adjusted cash gross profit calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin defined as cement adjusted 31cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue. EXHIBIT 11 Free Cash Flow Three months ended March 28, March 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (46,726) $ (71,501) Non-cash items 35,667 36,079 Net loss adjusted for non-cash items (11,059) (35,422) Change in working capital accounts (27,872) 4,746 Net cash used in operating activities (38,931) (30,676) Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (58,669) (59,391) Free cash flow $ (97,600) $ (90,067) 32 Attachments Original document

