Summit Materials : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
04/29/2020 | 06:18am EDT
Legal Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Materials, Inc.'s ("Summit Inc.") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequent SEC filings, and the following: the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business; our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate; the cyclical nature of our business; risks related to weather and seasonality; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; competition within our local markets; our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses; our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas; declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies particularly if such are not augmented by federal funding or if the federal government fails to act on a highway infrastructure bill; our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession; environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use; costs associated with pending or future litigation; rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise; conditions in the credit markets; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications; cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance; unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates; our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable rate risk; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel; supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in electricity and the petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel fuel and liquid asphalt; climate change and climate change legislation or regulation; unexpected operational difficulties; interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity and data leakage; and potential labor disputes, strikes and other forms of work stoppage and other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted (Diluted) Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Net Debt, Net Leverage, Free Cash Flow, and Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital, designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation are included or described in the tables attached to the appendix. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. For the same reasons we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Conference Call Agenda
Safe Harbor Disclosure
Karli Anderson, VP Investor Relations
Business Update
Tom Hill, CEO
Financial Update
Brian Harris, CFO
Management Outlook
Tom Hill, CEO
Q&A
Business Update
Tom Hill, CEO
Executive Summary
Safety and distancing protocols adopted in early March in response to COVID-19
Construction deemed essential
Business continues in all of our markets
COVID-19Safety and Operational Safety are equally important
Improving Fleet Safety
Reminding our vendors, subcontractors & customers of safety protocols
Construction is essential in all of SUM's markets
Executive Summary
Record Q1 Net Revenue
April activity has been steady in most markets
Assessing potential future impacts from economic disruption:
We are withdrawing previously announced 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
We are reducing 2020 capex guidance to $145-$160MM from $185-$205MM
Well-positionedto withstand challenges thanks to our unique value proposition:
Entrepreneurial, locally-managed companies leveraging economies of scale
End markets structurally sound, not oversupplied, and well-funded starting 2020
Strong financial position
>$500MM available liquidity
>$300MM headroom on net senior secured covenant
Nearest scheduled maturity 3+ years away
Q1 Highlights & Early Q2 Indicators
Record Q1 results reflect strong start to 2020
1Q20 Results compared to 1Q19:
Net Revenue of $342.4 million, up 12%
Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, up 149%
Pricing growth in all lines of business
Net senior secured leverage ratio of 1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x
Early Q2 indicators:
Aggregates/Ready-Mix/Asphaltdemand typical for April
Cement production flexing with demand, price increases slated for June 1
Public highway activity resilient in TX, KS, MO, VA, GA
Cement Update
Cement was ~22% of SUM's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
Cement Consumption Outlook: March-June 2020
Percent Change, Year Ago (April 7, 2020 Projection) Source: PCA
SUM's Top 5 State Markets are home to 11 independent, entrepreneurial operating companies with diverse customer base
Top 5 State Markets = 64% of Total Company Revenue in FY '19 and 40% of our Total Company Public Infrastructure Work
TexasKansas
Utah
MissouriKentucky
% of Total '19 Revenue(1)
Private vs. Public (%)(1)
Private
Public
Current Public Activity (April 2020)
Current Private Activity (April 2020)
Residential/Non-Residential
223%
60% 40%
TXDOT work booked
through 2020 &
funded, mostly N.
Texas
Houston res strong through
April though less spec
activity; Austin residential
demand resilient;
No direct oil/gas customers
13%
54% 46%
Higher lettings related to new $10B, 10 year transportation bill
Non-res windfarm projects throughout the state; res activity steady
12%
25%
75%
Steady activity in
aggregates,
construction, ready
mix
Steady res/non res in
Salt Lake City
8%
7%
10%
32%
30%
68%
70%
Continued strong
Slowing public spending
demand for state DOT
unrelated to COVID-19; May-
work & flood repair
June lettings cancelled;
Non-res windfarm and
Flat to slowing private
warehouse work
construction, small
continues, residential
proportion of KY business
steady
(1) For the fiscal year 2019.
Flexible Costs & End Markets Anchored by Public Demand
Most of our COGS is variable
Entrepreneurial companies are adjusting to suddenOther changes in demand
~50% of our G&A is line of business overhead
Can flex with demand and/or be shared across operating companies
Interest expense was ~6% of 2019 net revenue
Our end markets are anchored by public demand
Public use was our largest end-market with 38% of 2019 revenue
Public use is the largest consumer of aggregates
Likelihood for infrastructure bill
Could benefit all lines of business in the medium term
Financial Update
Brian Harris, CFO
Capital Structure Overview
Financial Maintenance Covenant on Net Senior Secured Leverage Only
Nearest maturity is not until Jul 2023, and no restrictions on leverage
(2)
(2)
(2)
($ in Millions)
Q1 '19
Q1 '20
Rates 2
Maturity
Cash
$64.8
$199.1
0.98%
n/a
Debt:
Revolver1
--
--
4.05%
Feb-2024
Senior Secured Term Loans2
$627.4
$622.7
2.99%
Nov-2024
Capital Leases and Other
$55.3
$58.0
5.50%
Various
Senior Secured Debt
$682.7
$680.7
3.20%
Acq.-related Liab.
$72.0
$41.7
10.00%
Various
5.125% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
5.125%
Jun-2025
6.5% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
6.50%
Mar-2027
6.125% Senior Notes
$650.0
$650.0
6.125%
Jul-2023
Senior Unsecured Debt
$1,322.0
$1,291.7
6.10%
Total Debt
$2,004.7
$1,972.4
5.10%
Net Senior Secured Debt
$617.9
$481.6
Net Total Debt
$1,939.9
$1,773.3
Est. Annual Cash Int. Run Rate
$114.5
$102.4
LTM Further Adj. EBITDA3
$408.4
$471.3
Net Senior Secured Leverage
1.5x
1.0x
Total Net Leverage
4.8x
3.8x
(2)
Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach
LTM Further
Current Net
Net Senior
Secured Debt if $0
Adjusted
Senior
cash & 100%
EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt
revolver drawn
Actual
$471.3
1.0x
2.1x
-10%
$424.2
1.1x
2.4x
-20%
$377.0
1.3x
2.7x
-30%
$329.9
1.5x
3.1x
-40%
$282.8
1.7x
3.6x
-50%
$235.6
2.0x
4.3x
-60%
$188.5
2.6x
5.4x
-70%
$141.4
3.4x
7.1x
-80%
$94.3
5.1x
10.7x
1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x = >$300MM headroom
Revolver Capacity post-usage for (undrawn) Letters of Credit is $329.0M as of 3/27/20. If more than $100 million 6.125% notes are outstanding in April 2023, revolver will mature in April 2023.
All rates as-of 3/27/2020; the Cash rate is our money-marketcash-equivalent investment; ARLs are estimated; Revolver is 75/25 1mL vs. Base
Cap Ex Review
2020 Updated Cap Ex Guidance Range $145-$160MM, a reduction of $40-$50MM from prior guidance
$160
$145
Estimated Greenfields Cap Ex
is embedded within
Total Cap Ex Range
$60
$50
Total - Low End Greenfields Low Greenfields High Total - High End
2020 Cap Ex Review Considerations
Greenfields: Deferred ~$20 million to future periods; not expected to change guidance of 2024 EBITDA contribution from greenfields
Maintenance: Deferred ~$20-$35 million of maintenance and discretionary projects
Other considerations:$62MM spent in Q1;$26MM in April; ~$30-$40MM remaining in Q2, ~$15MM in Q3, ~$5MM in Q4
Cash position reflects seasonality of the business; current liquidity of ~$528MM is the highest ever for post Q1
$USD Millions
$600 $450
$300 $150 $0
Q1 '17
Q2 '17
Q3 '17
Q4 '17
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Cash
Revolver Capacity
Enhancing Liquidity Through EBITDA Recovery & Disciplined Use of Capital
Net Revenue Bridge
Net Revenue by Reporting Segment - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2020 ($MM)
$0.6
$342.4
$19.6
$16.3
$306.0
Q1 2019
West
East
Cement
Q1 2020
13
Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA vs Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)
Growth in the East and West Segment Offset Higher Maintenance Costs in our Cement Business
$6.3
$8.2
$6.6
$5.0
$0.3
$16.4
Q1 2019
West
East
Cement
Corp
Q1 2020
14
Key Performance Indicators
GAAP Financial Metrics
Net Revenue ($MM)
$1,925.3
$2,067.1
$306.0
$342.4
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
Net Income - Summit Inc. ($MM)
$82.9
$18.9
$(45.0)
$(68.8)
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20
Operating Income ($MM)
$229.5
$156.3
$(57.7)
$(41.7)
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
Basic Earnings Per Share(1)
$(0.40)
$(0.62)
1Q19
1Q20
(1) Diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.
15
Key Performance Indicators
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
Adj. Cash Gross Profit ($MM)
& Margin (%)(1,2)
34.4%
32.4%
$711.2
$624.3
21.5%
23.7%
$65.6
$81.0
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
Adj. Diluted Net Income ($MM)(1)
Adj. EBITDA ($MM)
Margin(%)(1,3)
22.8%
21.2%
$471.3
$407.3
2.2%
4.8%
$6.6
$16.4
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
Adj. Diluted Earnings Per Share (1,4)
$109.5
$23.4
$(56.9)
$(56.3)
$(0.49)
$(0.48)
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20
1Q19
1Q20
See appendix for reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue
Adjusted diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.
Price and Volume Analysis
Average Selling Price, Excluding Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
AggregatesCement
6.3%
2.2%2.6%
-1.5%
Sales Volume, Excluding Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
Aggregates
Cement
Ready-Mix
Asphalt
Concrete
20.0%
14.0%
9.7%
6.6%
1.0%
0.7%
-5.7%
-2.9%
Q1
2019
Average Selling Price, Including Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
AggregatesCement
7.7%
2.2%2.6%
-1.5%
Sales Volume, Including Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
Aggregates
Cement
Ready-Mix
Asphalt
Concrete
20.3%
15.8%
14.0%
9.7%
1.0%
0.7%
-4.5%
-2.9%
Q1
2020
Adjusted Cash Gross Margin Scorecard
Margins expanding in Aggregates, Products and Services
Aggregates Business
Cement Segment
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
58.8%
60.9%
43.2%
47.7%
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
42.1% 38.5%
3.1%
-10.0%
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20
Products Business
Services Business
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
20.7%
22.7%
18.4%
13.5%
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
24.1%
25.3%
17.8%
17.7%
1Q19
1Q20
LTM 1Q19
LTM 1Q20
See reconciliations of Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin in the appendix
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue. In this presentation of the data, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit is calculated by line of business, less net cost of revenue by line of business
Management Outlook
Tom Hill, CEO
Management Outlook
Facing 2020 with confidence, built on a strong foundation
Last 12 Months' Adjusted EBITDA
$471
$461
$434
$407$412
Q12019
Q22019
Q32019
Q42019
Q12020
Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach
LTM Further
Current Net
Net Senior
Secured Debt if $0
Adjusted
Senior
cash & 100%
EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt
revolver drawn
Actual
$471.3
1.0x
2.1x
-10%
$424.2
1.1x
2.4x
-20%
$377.0
1.3x
2.7x
-30%
$329.9
1.5x
3.1x
-40%
$282.8
1.7x
3.6x
-50%
$235.6
2.0x
4.3x
-60%
$188.5
2.6x
5.4x
-70%
$141.4
3.4x
7.1x
-80%
$94.3
5.1x
10.7x
Positioned to thrive in the uncertainty of today and the inevitable return to normal:
Strong financial position, flexible cost structure, and entrepreneurial culture
Low interest rates and low inventory will drive long term residential growth in our markets
Low-risenon-residential sector poised for growth
Bi-partisansupport for public highway work with more aid likely flowing to states
20
APPENDIX
EXHIBIT 1
Historical Industry Dynamics-Consumption & Price
Aggregates Pricing Has Proven to be Resilient Throughout Periods of Demand Cyclicality
Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines and Price has Increased 70 of last 75 Years (1)
4,000
12.0
3,500
10.0
3,000
8.0
2,500
2,000
6.0
1,500
4.0
1,000
2.0
500
-
1954
1966
1978
1990
2002
2014
-
1903
1906
1909
1912
1915
1918
1921
1924
1927
1930
1933
1936
1939
1942
1945
1948
1951
1957
1960
1963
1969
1972
1975
1981
1984
1987
1993
1996
1999
2005
2008
2011
2017
Consumption
116 Yr. Consumption Trendline
Consumption per Capita
116 Yr. Consumption per Capita Trendline
Cement Outlook Supported by Below Trendline Consumption, High Cost of Entry and Demand Nearing Capacity
Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines(1)
150,000
0.60
125,000
0.50
100,000
0.40
75,000
0.30
50,000
0.20
25,000
0.10
-
1969
1972
-
1900
1903
1906
1909
1912
1915
1918
1921
1924
1927
1930
1933
1936
1939
1942
1945
1948
1951
1954
1957
1960
1963
1966
1975
1978
1981
1984
1987
1990
1993
1996
1999
2002
2005
2008
2011
2014
2017
Consumption
118 Yr. Consumption Trendline
Consumption per Capita
118 Yr. per Capita Trendline
(1)
Source: USGS and PCA.
EXHIBIT 2
Residential Housing Inventory
Fundamentals Are In Place for Extended, Steady Growth Once Economic Conditions Stabilize(1)
Mortgage rates remain low relative to historical rates
Permits, starts and sales remain below historical averages on a national level
Home ownership remains below the historical average
Estimated Months of Supply In SUM Metro Markets
Every SUM market had below-average inventory through March 2020
7.0
March 2020 Inventory
Average Housing Inventory
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.6
3.1
3.0
2.5
2.2
2.4
2.1
2.2
1.8
1.6
2.0
1.3
1.0
0.0
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Houston, TX
Kansas City, Las Vegas, NV
Lexington, KY
Minneapolis,
Salt Lake City,
US National Wilmington, NC
(MDivision)
(MDivision)
MO-KS
MN-WI
UT
Source: JBREC, April 20, 2020; US National Reflects Feb 2020, all others reflect March 2020
EXHIBIT 3
Positive Outlook For Infrastructure Funding
Federal Highway Program Could See a ~5% CAGR, 2017-2022
($B) FAST Act Authorization and Additional Appropriations(1)
$48.3
$49.4
$49.6
$54.4
$55.5
$43.3
FY '17 Enacted
FY'18 Enacted
FY '19 FAST Act + Additional
FY' 20 FAST Act + Additional FY '21 Projected (ARTBA)
FY '22 Projected(ARTBA)
Appropriations
Appropriations
U.S. Construction Spending Forecast On Highway, Street, Bridge & Tunnel Related Work
Spending Rebounded in 2019 with Stable Growth Forecasted through 2023(2)
$178.7
$183.8
$188.7
$192.8
$170.8
+2.2%
$156.7
$159.8
+2.7%
$154.3
$160.5
+4.6%
+2.9%
+6.9%
+8.9%
+4.0%
-.05%
+.1%
$141.7
$77.0
$73.8
$75.4
$69.1
$71.8
$57.4
$61.6
$65.2
$67.5
$52.3
$89.4
$96.9
$98.9
$94.5
$92.3
$101.7
$106.9
$110.0
$113.3
$115.8
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018E
2019F
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
Public Highway, Steet, Bridge & Tunnel
Private Highway, Street & Bridge
Source: FHWA, ARBTA, Bloomberg.
(2)
ARTBA - 2020 Transportation Construction Market Forecast, January 2020
EXHIBIT 4
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
Three months ended
March 28,
March 30,
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Operating loss
$
(41,720)
$
(57,671)
General and administrative expenses
70,224
67,610
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
51,778
55,388
Transaction costs
753
308
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)
(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue
EXHIBIT 5
Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by LOB
Three months ended March 28, 2020
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volum es
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
11,193
$
10.85
$
121,473
$
(25,312)
$
96,161
Cement
299
116.21
34,758
(1,895)
32,863
Materials
$
156,231
$
(27,207)
$
129,024
Ready-mix concrete
1,244
114.04
141,809
(105)
141,704
Asphalt
409
56.86
23,243
(49)
23,194
Other Products
69,846
(58,461)
11,385
Products
$
234,898
$
(58,615)
$
176,283
EXHIBIT 6
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Further Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Last Twelve Months Ended (1)
($ in millions)
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
June 29,
March 30,
December 29,
September 29,
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
September 30,
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
January 2,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
2016
Net income (loss)
$
(47)
$
(72)
$
86
$
61
$
6
$
22
$
21
$
36
$
99
$
110
$
125
126
$
87
$
64
$
34
$
46
$
1
Interest expense
28
30
114
117
118
118
118
117
115
115
112
109
105
101
101
98
85
Income tax (benefit) expense
(23)
(28)
22
17
78
53
48
60
229
(290)
(299)
(284)
(494)
5
1
(5)
(18)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion expens
52
55
213
217
218
217
214
205
197
192
187
180
174
164
157
149
120
IPO/ Legacy equity modification costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13
37
37
28
Loss on debt financings
-
15
-
15
15
15
15
-
5
5
5
5
-
-
-
-
72
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
(12)
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
T ax receivable agreement expense
-
-
16
16
(23)
(23)
(23)
(23)
(232)
269
271
271
518
17
15
15
-
Acquisition transaction expenses
1
1
3
2
2
2
3
4
5
6
8
8
8
7
5
7
10
Non-cash compensation
5
6
19
20
21
22
23
25
27
26
25
21
18
17
15
13
5
Other
-
-
(2)
(4)
(1)
(2)
-
(6)
(6)
(5)
(6)
-
8
9
12
11
(15)
Adjusted EBIT DA
$
16
$
7
$
471
$
461
$
434
$
412
$
407
$
406
$
427
$
428
$
428
$
436
$
424
$
397
$
377
$
371
$
288
EBIT DA for certain completed acquisitions (2)
-
-
-
-
1
2
6
11
22
17
25
25
21
11
20
Further Adjusted EBIT DA (3)
$
471
$
461
$
434
$
412
$
408
$
408
$
433
$
439
$
450
$
453
$
449
$
422
$
398
$
382
$
308
Net Revenue
$
342
$
306
$
2,067
$
2,031
$
1,969
$
1,929
$
1,925
$
1,909
$
1,905
$
1,854
$
1,783
$
1,752
$
1,699
$
1,605
$
1,539
$
1,488
$
1,290
Adjusted EBIT DA Margin (4)
4.8%
2.2%
22.8%
22.7%
22.0%
21.4%
21.2%
21.3%
22.4%
23.1%
24.0%
24.9%
24.9%
24.7%
24.5%
25.0%
22.3%
Net Debt
$
1,774
$
1,667
$
1,820
$
1,938
$
1,940
$
1,828
$
1,845
$
1,866
$
1,760
$
1,551
$
1,639
$
1,570
$
1,468
$
1,483
$
1,205
T otal Net Leverage (5)
3.8x
3.6x
4.2x
4.7x
4.8x
4.5x
4.3x
4.3x
3.9x
3.4x
3.7x
3.7x
3.7x
3.9x
3.9x
Last twelve month ("LTM") information corresponding to fiscal years (i.e., the periods ended December 28, 2019, December 29, 2018, December 30, 2017, December 31, 2016 and January 2, 2016 reflects our audited historical results for such fiscal years presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Information presented for other LTM periods (i.e., September 29, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, September, 30, 2017, July 1, 2017 and April 1, 2017) reflect unaudited trailing four quarter financial information calculated by starting with the results from the most recent audited fiscal year included in such LTM period and then (x) adding quarterly information for subsequent fiscal quarters and (y) subtracting quarterly information for the corresponding prior year period. For example, LTM March 28, 2020 has been calculated by starting with the data from the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and then adding data for the three months ended March 28, 2020, followed by subtracting data for the three months ended March 30, 2019. This presentation is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, we believe this information is useful to investors as we use it to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes, including a continuous assessment of our financial performance in comparison to budgets and internal projections. We also use such LTM financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities. This presentation has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the relevant periods for the historical amounts used to calculate the LTM information presented.
EBITDA for certain completed acquisitions, net of dispositions, is pro forma for all acquisitions completed as of the date listed.
Further Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using trailing four quarter financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities
Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
Net Leverage defined as net debt divided by Further Adjusted EBITDA
EXHIBIT 7
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt
Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt
($ in millions)
Q1'20
Q4'19
Q3'19
Q2'19
Q1'19
Q4'18
Q3'18
Q2'18
Q1'18
Q4'17
Q3'17
Q2'17
Q1'17
Q4'16
Long-term debt, including current portion
$ 1,873
$ 1,874
$ 1,876
$ 1,876
$ 1,877
$ 1,831
$ 1,831
$ 1,832
$ 1,834
$ 1,835
$ 1,835
$
1,837
$ 1,539
$ 1,540
Acquisition related liabilities
42
48
71
71
72
77
37
38
60
64
53
48
44
47
Finance leases and other
58
56
56
59
56
49
42
46
44
36
38
38
41
39
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(199)
(311)
(183)
(68)
(65)
(129)
(65)
(50)
(178)
(384)
(287)
(353)
(156)
(143)
Net debt
$ 1,774
$ 1,667
$ 1,820
$ 1,938
$ 1,940
$ 1,828
$ 1,845
$ 1,866
$ 1,760
$ 1,551
$ 1,639
$
1,570
$ 1,468
$ 1,483
EXHIBIT 8
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
Three months ended March 28, 2020
EBITDA by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
498
$
(11,067)
$
(12,278)
$
(23,879)
$
(46,726)
Interest expense (income)
(578)
(569)
(3,176)
32,141
27,818
Income tax expense
(467)
(129)
-
(22,305)
(22,901)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
21,684
20,720
7,808
989
51,201
EBITDA
$
21,137
$
8,955
$
(7,646)
$
(13,054)
$
9,392
Accretion
116
376
85
-
577
Transaction costs
-
-
-
753
753
Non-cash compensation
-
-
-
4,905
4,905
Other
1,215
242
-
(670)
787
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22,468
$
9,573
$
(7,561)
$
(8,066)
$
16,414
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
12.2%
8.0%
-19.9%
4.8%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
Three months ended March 30, 2019
EBITDA by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
(9,552)
$
(18,367)
$
(10,568)
$
(33,014)
$
(71,501)
Interest expense
743
1,008
(2,319)
30,673
30,105
Income tax expense (benefit)
(443)
54
-
(27,648)
(28,037)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,796
19,905
10,154
952
54,807
EBITDA
$
14,544
$
2,600
$
(2,733)
$
(29,037)
$
(14,626)
Accretion
129
306
146
-
581
Loss on debt financings
-
-
-
14,565
14,565
Transaction costs
-
-
-
308
308
Non-cash compensation
-
-
-
5,906
5,906
Other
(375)
336
-
(107)
(146)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,298
$
3,242
$
(2,587)
$
(8,365)
$
6,588
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
8.5%
3.2%
-6.9%
2.2%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
EXHIBIT 9
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adj. Diluted Net Loss
Reconciliation of Net Loss Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Net Loss
Per Equity Unit
Net Loss
Per Equity Unit
Net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.
$
(44,979)
$
(0.39)
$
(68,772)
$
(0.60)
Adjustments:
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,747)
(0.01)
(2,729)
(0.02)
Loss on debt financings
-
-
14,565
0.13
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments
(46,726)
(0.40)
(56,936)
(0.49)
Changes in unrecognized tax benefits
(9,537)
(0.08)
-
-
Adjusted diluted net loss
$
(56,263)
$
(0.48)
$
(56,936)
$
(0.49)
Weighted-av erage shares:
Basic Class A common stock
113,602,110
111,811,679
LP Units outstanding
3,154,228
3,426,617
Total equity units
116,756,338
115,238,296
EXHIBIT 10
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adj. Cash Gross Profit by LOB
Three months ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands)
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
Segment Net Revenue:
2020
2019
2020
2019
West
$
184,492
$
168,229
$
1,038,993
$
1,010,440
East
119,989
100,415
736,787
634,308
Cement
37,925
37,306
291,323
280,544
Net Revenue
$
342,406
$
305,950
$
2,067,103
$
1,925,292
Line of Business - Net Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
Cement (1)
Products
Total Materials and Products
Services
Net Revenue
$
Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
Cement
Products
Total Materials and Products
Services
Net Cost of Revenue
$
Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):
Materials
Aggregates
$
Cement (3)
Products
Services
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
$
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)
Materials
Aggregates
Cement (3)
Products
Services
Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin
96,161
$
87,872
$
477,959
$
394,246
32,863
32,499
266,599
258,258
176,283
151,270
1,013,570
962,489
305,307
271,641
1,758,128
1,614,993
37,099
34,309
308,975
310,299
342,406
$
305,950
$
2,067,103
$
1,925,292
50,263
$
49,890
$
187,097
$
162,246
36,651
31,351
154,449
140,160
143,927
130,855
783,605
763,037
230,841
212,096
1,125,151
1,065,443
30,530
28,219
230,744
235,551
261,371
$
240,315
$
1,355,895
$
1,300,994
45,898
$
37,982
$
290,862
$
232,000
(3,788)
1,148
112,150
118,098
32,356
20,415
229,965
199,452
6,569
6,090
78,231
74,748
81,035
$
65,635
$
711,208
$
624,298
47.7%
43.2%
60.9%
58.8%
-10.0%
3.1%
38.5%
42.1%
18.4%
13.5%
22.7%
20.7%
17.7%
17.8%
25.3%
24.1%
23.7%
21.5%
34.4%
32.4%
Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
Adjusted cash gross profit calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin defined as cement adjusted
31cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.
