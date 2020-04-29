Log in
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.

(SUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Materials : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

04/29/2020 | 06:18am EDT

Legal Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Materials, Inc.'s ("Summit Inc.") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequent SEC filings, and the following: the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business; our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate; the cyclical nature of our business; risks related to weather and seasonality; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; competition within our local markets; our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses; our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas; declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies particularly if such are not augmented by federal funding or if the federal government fails to act on a highway infrastructure bill; our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession; environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use; costs associated with pending or future litigation; rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise; conditions in the credit markets; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications; cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance; unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates; our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable rate risk; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel; supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in electricity and the petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel fuel and liquid asphalt; climate change and climate change legislation or regulation; unexpected operational difficulties; interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity and data leakage; and potential labor disputes, strikes and other forms of work stoppage and other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted (Diluted) Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Net Debt, Net Leverage, Free Cash Flow, and Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital, designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation are included or described in the tables attached to the appendix. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. For the same reasons we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

1

Conference Call Agenda

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Karli Anderson, VP Investor Relations

Business Update

Tom Hill, CEO

Financial Update

Brian Harris, CFO

Management Outlook

Tom Hill, CEO

Q&A

2

Business Update

Tom Hill, CEO

3

Executive Summary

  • Safety and distancing protocols adopted in early March in response to COVID-19
  • Construction deemed essential
    • Business continues in all of our markets
  • COVID-19Safety and Operational Safety are equally important
    • Improving Fleet Safety
    • Reminding our vendors, subcontractors & customers of safety protocols

Construction is essential in all of SUM's markets

4

Executive Summary

  • Record Q1 Net Revenue
    • April activity has been steady in most markets
  • Assessing potential future impacts from economic disruption:
    • We are withdrawing previously announced 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
    • We are reducing 2020 capex guidance to $145-$160MM from $185-$205MM
  • Well-positionedto withstand challenges thanks to our unique value proposition:
    • Entrepreneurial, locally-managed companies leveraging economies of scale
    • End markets structurally sound, not oversupplied, and well-funded starting 2020
    • Strong financial position
      • >$500MM available liquidity
      • >$300MM headroom on net senior secured covenant
      • Nearest scheduled maturity 3+ years away

5

Q1 Highlights & Early Q2 Indicators

Record Q1 results reflect strong start to 2020

1Q20 Results compared to 1Q19:

  • Net Revenue of $342.4 million, up 12%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, up 149%
  • Pricing growth in all lines of business
  • Net senior secured leverage ratio of 1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x

Early Q2 indicators:

  • Aggregates/Ready-Mix/Asphaltdemand typical for April
  • Cement production flexing with demand, price increases slated for June 1
  • Public highway activity resilient in TX, KS, MO, VA, GA

6

Cement Update

Cement was ~22% of SUM's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA

Cement Consumption Outlook: March-June 2020

Percent Change, Year Ago (April 7, 2020 Projection) Source: PCA

  • Production flexing with demand
    • Majority of volume ships north of St. Louis
    • Normal shipping conditions
    • Monitoring demand
  • Price increases slated for June 1

WA

SUM Markets

MT

ND

VT

NH

ME

OR

MN

ID

SD

WI

NY

MA

WY

MI

CT RI

IA

PA

NJ

NE

NV

OH

UT

IN

DE

IL

CO

CA

WV

VA

MD

KS

MO

TN

NC

AZ

OK

NM

AR

SC

MS

AL

GA

LA

TX

FL

0 - 10%

11% to

21%

31% to

41%

Decline

20%

to

40%

and

30%

Above

7

Geographic Business Overview

38%/31%/31% Public/Res/Non-Res, Mostly Rural & Exurban

SUM's Top 5 State Markets are home to 11 independent, entrepreneurial operating companies with diverse customer base

Top 5 State Markets = 64% of Total Company Revenue in FY '19 and 40% of our Total Company Public Infrastructure Work

TexasKansas

Utah

MissouriKentucky

% of Total '19 Revenue(1)

Private vs. Public (%)(1)

Private

Public

Current Public Activity (April 2020)

Current Private Activity (April 2020)

Residential/Non-Residential

223%

60% 40%

TXDOT work booked

through 2020 &

funded, mostly N.

Texas

Houston res strong through

April though less spec

activity; Austin residential

demand resilient;

No direct oil/gas customers

13%

54% 46%

Higher lettings related to new $10B, 10 year transportation bill

Non-res windfarm projects throughout the state; res activity steady

12%

25%

75%

Steady activity in

aggregates,

construction, ready

mix

Steady res/non res in

Salt Lake City

8%

7%

10%

32%

30%

68%

70%

Continued strong

Slowing public spending

demand for state DOT

unrelated to COVID-19; May-

work & flood repair

June lettings cancelled;

Non-res windfarm and

Flat to slowing private

warehouse work

construction, small

continues, residential

proportion of KY business

steady

(1) For the fiscal year 2019.

8

Flexible Costs & End Markets Anchored by Public Demand

  • Most of our COGS is variable
    • Entrepreneurial companies are adjusting to suddenOther changes in demand
  • ~50% of our G&A is line of business overhead
    • Can flex with demand and/or be shared across operating companies
  • Interest expense was ~6% of 2019 net revenue
  • Our end markets are anchored by public demand
    • Public use was our largest end-market with 38% of 2019 revenue
    • Public use is the largest consumer of aggregates
  • Likelihood for infrastructure bill
    • Could benefit all lines of business in the medium term

9

Financial Update

Brian Harris, CFO

10

Capital Structure Overview

Financial Maintenance Covenant on Net Senior Secured Leverage Only

Nearest maturity is not until Jul 2023, and no restrictions on leverage

(2)

(2)

(2)

($ in Millions)

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Rates 2

Maturity

Cash

$64.8

$199.1

0.98%

n/a

Debt:

Revolver1

--

--

4.05%

Feb-2024

Senior Secured Term Loans2

$627.4

$622.7

2.99%

Nov-2024

Capital Leases and Other

$55.3

$58.0

5.50%

Various

Senior Secured Debt

$682.7

$680.7

3.20%

Acq.-related Liab.

$72.0

$41.7

10.00%

Various

5.125% Senior Notes

$300.0

$300.0

5.125%

Jun-2025

6.5% Senior Notes

$300.0

$300.0

6.50%

Mar-2027

6.125% Senior Notes

$650.0

$650.0

6.125%

Jul-2023

Senior Unsecured Debt

$1,322.0

$1,291.7

6.10%

Total Debt

$2,004.7

$1,972.4

5.10%

Net Senior Secured Debt

$617.9

$481.6

Net Total Debt

$1,939.9

$1,773.3

Est. Annual Cash Int. Run Rate

$114.5

$102.4

LTM Further Adj. EBITDA3

$408.4

$471.3

Net Senior Secured Leverage

1.5x

1.0x

Total Net Leverage

4.8x

3.8x

(2)

Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach

LTM Further

Current Net

Net Senior

Secured Debt if $0

Adjusted

Senior

cash & 100%

EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt

revolver drawn

Actual

$471.3

1.0x

2.1x

-10%

$424.2

1.1x

2.4x

-20%

$377.0

1.3x

2.7x

-30%

$329.9

1.5x

3.1x

-40%

$282.8

1.7x

3.6x

-50%

$235.6

2.0x

4.3x

-60%

$188.5

2.6x

5.4x

-70%

$141.4

3.4x

7.1x

-80%

$94.3

5.1x

10.7x

1.0x vs covenant at 4.75x = >$300MM headroom

  1. Revolver Capacity post-usage for (undrawn) Letters of Credit is $329.0M as of 3/27/20. If more than $100 million 6.125% notes are outstanding in April 2023, revolver will mature in April 2023.
  2. All rates as-of 3/27/2020; the Cash rate is our money-marketcash-equivalent investment; ARLs are estimated; Revolver is 75/25 1mL vs. Base

Cap Ex Review

2020 Updated Cap Ex Guidance Range $145-$160MM, a reduction of $40-$50MM from prior guidance

$160

$145

Estimated Greenfields Cap Ex

is embedded within

Total Cap Ex Range

$60

$50

Total - Low End Greenfields Low Greenfields High Total - High End

2020 Cap Ex Review Considerations

Greenfields: Deferred ~$20 million to future periods; not expected to change guidance of 2024 EBITDA contribution from greenfields

Maintenance: Deferred ~$20-$35 million of maintenance and discretionary projects

Other considerations:$62MM spent in Q1;$26MM in April; ~$30-$40MM remaining in Q2, ~$15MM in Q3, ~$5MM in Q4

Cash position reflects seasonality of the business; current liquidity of ~$528MM is the highest ever for post Q1

$USD Millions

$600 $450

$300 $150 $0

Q1 '17

Q2 '17

Q3 '17

Q4 '17

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Cash

Revolver Capacity

Enhancing Liquidity Through EBITDA Recovery & Disciplined Use of Capital

12

Net Revenue Bridge

Net Revenue by Reporting Segment - Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2020 ($MM)

$0.6

$342.4

$19.6

$16.3

$306.0

Q1 2019

West

East

Cement

Q1 2020

13

Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA vs Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)

Growth in the East and West Segment Offset Higher Maintenance Costs in our Cement Business

$6.3

$8.2

$6.6

$5.0

$0.3

$16.4

Q1 2019

West

East

Cement

Corp

Q1 2020

14

Key Performance Indicators

GAAP Financial Metrics

Net Revenue ($MM)

$1,925.3

$2,067.1

$306.0

$342.4

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

Net Income - Summit Inc. ($MM)

$82.9

$18.9

$(45.0)

$(68.8)

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20

Operating Income ($MM)

$229.5

$156.3

$(57.7)

$(41.7)

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

Basic Earnings Per Share(1)

$(0.40)

$(0.62)

1Q19

1Q20

(1) Diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.

15

Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adj. Cash Gross Profit ($MM)

& Margin (%)(1,2)

34.4%

32.4%

$711.2

$624.3

21.5%

23.7%

$65.6

$81.0

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

Adj. Diluted Net Income ($MM)(1)

Adj. EBITDA ($MM)

  • Margin (%)(1,3)

22.8%

21.2%

$471.3

$407.3

2.2%

4.8%

$6.6

$16.4

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

Adj. Diluted Earnings Per Share (1,4)

$109.5

$23.4

$(56.9)

$(56.3)

$(0.49)

$(0.48)

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

  1. See appendix for reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics
  2. Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue
  3. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue
  4. Adjusted diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.

16

Price and Volume Analysis

Average Selling Price, Excluding Acquisitions

(year-over-year % change)

AggregatesCement

6.3%

2.2%2.6%

-1.5%

Sales Volume, Excluding Acquisitions

(year-over-year % change)

Aggregates

Cement

Ready-Mix

Asphalt

Concrete

20.0%

14.0%

9.7%

6.6%

1.0%

0.7%

-5.7%

-2.9%

Q1

2019

Average Selling Price, Including Acquisitions

(year-over-year % change)

AggregatesCement

7.7%

2.2%2.6%

-1.5%

Sales Volume, Including Acquisitions

(year-over-year % change)

Aggregates

Cement

Ready-Mix

Asphalt

Concrete

20.3%

15.8%

14.0%

9.7%

1.0%

0.7%

-4.5%

-2.9%

Q1

2020

17

Adjusted Cash Gross Margin Scorecard

Margins expanding in Aggregates, Products and Services

Aggregates Business

Cement Segment

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)

58.8%

60.9%

43.2%

47.7%

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

42.1% 38.5%

3.1%

-10.0%

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19 LTM 1Q20

Products Business

Services Business

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)

20.7%

22.7%

18.4%

13.5%

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

24.1%

25.3%

17.8%

17.7%

1Q19

1Q20

LTM 1Q19

LTM 1Q20

  1. See reconciliations of Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin in the appendix
  2. Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue. In this presentation of the data, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit is calculated by line of business, less net cost of revenue by line of business

18

Management Outlook

Tom Hill, CEO

19

Management Outlook

Facing 2020 with confidence, built on a strong foundation

Last 12 Months' Adjusted EBITDA

$471

$461

$434

$407$412

Q12019

Q22019

Q32019

Q42019

Q12020

Would have to exhaust our $500MM liquidity and see Adj EBITDA fall by >60% to risk a financial covenant breach

LTM Further

Current Net

Net Senior

Secured Debt if $0

Adjusted

Senior

cash & 100%

EBITDA ($MM) Secured Debt

revolver drawn

Actual

$471.3

1.0x

2.1x

-10%

$424.2

1.1x

2.4x

-20%

$377.0

1.3x

2.7x

-30%

$329.9

1.5x

3.1x

-40%

$282.8

1.7x

3.6x

-50%

$235.6

2.0x

4.3x

-60%

$188.5

2.6x

5.4x

-70%

$141.4

3.4x

7.1x

-80%

$94.3

5.1x

10.7x

  • Positioned to thrive in the uncertainty of today and the inevitable return to normal:
    • Strong financial position, flexible cost structure, and entrepreneurial culture
    • Low interest rates and low inventory will drive long term residential growth in our markets
    • Low-risenon-residential sector poised for growth
    • Bi-partisansupport for public highway work with more aid likely flowing to states

20

APPENDIX

21

EXHIBIT 1

Historical Industry Dynamics-Consumption & Price

Aggregates Pricing Has Proven to be Resilient Throughout Periods of Demand Cyclicality

Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines and Price has Increased 70 of last 75 Years (1)

4,000

12.0

3,500

10.0

3,000

8.0

2,500

2,000

6.0

1,500

4.0

1,000

2.0

500

-

1954

1966

1978

1990

2002

2014

-

1903

1906

1909

1912

1915

1918

1921

1924

1927

1930

1933

1936

1939

1942

1945

1948

1951

1957

1960

1963

1969

1972

1975

1981

1984

1987

1993

1996

1999

2005

2008

2011

2017

Consumption

116 Yr. Consumption Trendline

Consumption per Capita

116 Yr. Consumption per Capita Trendline

Cement Outlook Supported by Below Trendline Consumption, High Cost of Entry and Demand Nearing Capacity

Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines(1)

150,000

0.60

125,000

0.50

100,000

0.40

75,000

0.30

50,000

0.20

25,000

0.10

-

1969

1972

-

1900

1903

1906

1909

1912

1915

1918

1921

1924

1927

1930

1933

1936

1939

1942

1945

1948

1951

1954

1957

1960

1963

1966

1975

1978

1981

1984

1987

1990

1993

1996

1999

2002

2005

2008

2011

2014

2017

Consumption

118 Yr. Consumption Trendline

Consumption per Capita

118 Yr. per Capita Trendline

(1)

Source: USGS and PCA.

22

EXHIBIT 2

Residential Housing Inventory

Fundamentals Are In Place for Extended, Steady Growth Once Economic Conditions Stabilize(1)

  • Mortgage rates remain low relative to historical rates
  • Permits, starts and sales remain below historical averages on a national level
  • Home ownership remains below the historical average

Estimated Months of Supply In SUM Metro Markets

Every SUM market had below-average inventory through March 2020

7.0

March 2020 Inventory

Average Housing Inventory

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.6

3.1

3.0

2.5

2.2

2.4

2.1

2.2

1.8

1.6

2.0

1.3

1.0

0.0

Dallas, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Houston, TX

Kansas City, Las Vegas, NV

Lexington, KY

Minneapolis,

Salt Lake City,

US National Wilmington, NC

(MDivision)

(MDivision)

MO-KS

MN-WI

UT

Source: JBREC, April 20, 2020; US National Reflects Feb 2020, all others reflect March 2020

23

EXHIBIT 3

Positive Outlook For Infrastructure Funding

Federal Highway Program Could See a ~5% CAGR, 2017-2022

($B) FAST Act Authorization and Additional Appropriations(1)

$48.3

$49.4

$49.6

$54.4

$55.5

$43.3

FY '17 Enacted

FY'18 Enacted

FY '19 FAST Act + Additional

FY' 20 FAST Act + Additional FY '21 Projected (ARTBA)

FY '22 Projected(ARTBA)

Appropriations

Appropriations

U.S. Construction Spending Forecast On Highway, Street, Bridge & Tunnel Related Work

Spending Rebounded in 2019 with Stable Growth Forecasted through 2023(2)

$178.7

$183.8

$188.7

$192.8

$170.8

+2.2%

$156.7

$159.8

+2.7%

$154.3

$160.5

+4.6%

+2.9%

+6.9%

+8.9%

+4.0%

-.05%

+.1%

$141.7

$77.0

$73.8

$75.4

$69.1

$71.8

$57.4

$61.6

$65.2

$67.5

$52.3

$89.4

$96.9

$98.9

$94.5

$92.3

$101.7

$106.9

$110.0

$113.3

$115.8

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018E

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Public Highway, Steet, Bridge & Tunnel

Private Highway, Street & Bridge

  1. Source: FHWA, ARBTA, Bloomberg.

(2)

ARTBA - 2020 Transportation Construction Market Forecast, January 2020

24

EXHIBIT 4

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

Three months ended

March 28,

March 30,

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

2020

2019

($ in thousands)

Operating loss

$

(41,720)

$

(57,671)

General and administrative expenses

70,224

67,610

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

51,778

55,388

Transaction costs

753

308

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$

81,035

$

65,635

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

23.7%

21.5%

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue

25

EXHIBIT 5

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by LOB

Three months ended March 28, 2020

Gross Revenue

Intercompany

Net

Volum es

Pricing

by Product

Elimination/Delivery

Revenue

Aggregates

11,193

$

10.85

$

121,473

$

(25,312)

$

96,161

Cement

299

116.21

34,758

(1,895)

32,863

Materials

$

156,231

$

(27,207)

$

129,024

Ready-mix concrete

1,244

114.04

141,809

(105)

141,704

Asphalt

409

56.86

23,243

(49)

23,194

Other Products

69,846

(58,461)

11,385

Products

$

234,898

$

(58,615)

$

176,283

26

EXHIBIT 6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Further Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

Last Twelve Months Ended (1)

($ in millions)

March 28,

March 30,

March 28,

December 28,

September 28,

June 29,

March 30,

December 29,

September 29,

June 30,

March 31,

December 30,

September 30,

July 1,

April 1,

December 31,

January 2,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

2016

Net income (loss)

$

(47)

$

(72)

$

86

$

61

$

6

$

22

$

21

$

36

$

99

$

110

$

125

126

$

87

$

64

$

34

$

46

$

1

Interest expense

28

30

114

117

118

118

118

117

115

115

112

109

105

101

101

98

85

Income tax (benefit) expense

(23)

(28)

22

17

78

53

48

60

229

(290)

(299)

(284)

(494)

5

1

(5)

(18)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion expens

52

55

213

217

218

217

214

205

197

192

187

180

174

164

157

149

120

IPO/ Legacy equity modification costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

37

37

28

Loss on debt financings

-

15

-

15

15

15

15

-

5

5

5

5

-

-

-

-

72

Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

-

-

(12)

(12)

(12)

(12)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

T ax receivable agreement expense

-

-

16

16

(23)

(23)

(23)

(23)

(232)

269

271

271

518

17

15

15

-

Acquisition transaction expenses

1

1

3

2

2

2

3

4

5

6

8

8

8

7

5

7

10

Non-cash compensation

5

6

19

20

21

22

23

25

27

26

25

21

18

17

15

13

5

Other

-

-

(2)

(4)

(1)

(2)

-

(6)

(6)

(5)

(6)

-

8

9

12

11

(15)

Adjusted EBIT DA

$

16

$

7

$

471

$

461

$

434

$

412

$

407

$

406

$

427

$

428

$

428

$

436

$

424

$

397

$

377

$

371

$

288

EBIT DA for certain completed acquisitions (2)

-

-

-

-

1

2

6

11

22

17

25

25

21

11

20

Further Adjusted EBIT DA (3)

$

471

$

461

$

434

$

412

$

408

$

408

$

433

$

439

$

450

$

453

$

449

$

422

$

398

$

382

$

308

Net Revenue

$

342

$

306

$

2,067

$

2,031

$

1,969

$

1,929

$

1,925

$

1,909

$

1,905

$

1,854

$

1,783

$

1,752

$

1,699

$

1,605

$

1,539

$

1,488

$

1,290

Adjusted EBIT DA Margin (4)

4.8%

2.2%

22.8%

22.7%

22.0%

21.4%

21.2%

21.3%

22.4%

23.1%

24.0%

24.9%

24.9%

24.7%

24.5%

25.0%

22.3%

Net Debt

$

1,774

$

1,667

$

1,820

$

1,938

$

1,940

$

1,828

$

1,845

$

1,866

$

1,760

$

1,551

$

1,639

$

1,570

$

1,468

$

1,483

$

1,205

T otal Net Leverage (5)

3.8x

3.6x

4.2x

4.7x

4.8x

4.5x

4.3x

4.3x

3.9x

3.4x

3.7x

3.7x

3.7x

3.9x

3.9x

  1. Last twelve month ("LTM") information corresponding to fiscal years (i.e., the periods ended December 28, 2019, December 29, 2018, December 30, 2017, December 31, 2016 and January 2, 2016 reflects our audited historical results for such fiscal years presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Information presented for other LTM periods (i.e., September 29, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, September, 30, 2017, July 1, 2017 and April 1, 2017) reflect unaudited trailing four quarter financial information calculated by starting with the results from the most recent audited fiscal year included in such LTM period and then (x) adding quarterly information for subsequent fiscal quarters and (y) subtracting quarterly information for the corresponding prior year period. For example, LTM March 28, 2020 has been calculated by starting with the data from the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and then adding data for the three months ended March 28, 2020, followed by subtracting data for the three months ended March 30, 2019. This presentation is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, we believe this information is useful to investors as we use it to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes, including a continuous assessment of our financial performance in comparison to budgets and internal projections. We also use such LTM financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities. This presentation has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the relevant periods for the historical amounts used to calculate the LTM information presented.
  2. EBITDA for certain completed acquisitions, net of dispositions, is pro forma for all acquisitions completed as of the date listed.
  3. Further Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using trailing four quarter financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities
  4. Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
  5. Net Leverage defined as net debt divided by Further Adjusted EBITDA

27

EXHIBIT 7

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt

($ in millions)

Q1'20

Q4'19

Q3'19

Q2'19

Q1'19

Q4'18

Q3'18

Q2'18

Q1'18

Q4'17

Q3'17

Q2'17

Q1'17

Q4'16

Long-term debt, including current portion

$ 1,873

$ 1,874

$ 1,876

$ 1,876

$ 1,877

$ 1,831

$ 1,831

$ 1,832

$ 1,834

$ 1,835

$ 1,835

$

1,837

$ 1,539

$ 1,540

Acquisition related liabilities

42

48

71

71

72

77

37

38

60

64

53

48

44

47

Finance leases and other

58

56

56

59

56

49

42

46

44

36

38

38

41

39

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(199)

(311)

(183)

(68)

(65)

(129)

(65)

(50)

(178)

(384)

(287)

(353)

(156)

(143)

Net debt

$ 1,774

$ 1,667

$ 1,820

$ 1,938

$ 1,940

$ 1,828

$ 1,845

$ 1,866

$ 1,760

$ 1,551

$ 1,639

$

1,570

$ 1,468

$ 1,483

28

EXHIBIT 8

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted

Three months ended March 28, 2020

EBITDA by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

498

$

(11,067)

$

(12,278)

$

(23,879)

$

(46,726)

Interest expense (income)

(578)

(569)

(3,176)

32,141

27,818

Income tax expense

(467)

(129)

-

(22,305)

(22,901)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

21,684

20,720

7,808

989

51,201

EBITDA

$

21,137

$

8,955

$

(7,646)

$

(13,054)

$

9,392

Accretion

116

376

85

-

577

Transaction costs

-

-

-

753

753

Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

4,905

4,905

Other

1,215

242

-

(670)

787

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,468

$

9,573

$

(7,561)

$

(8,066)

$

16,414

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

12.2%

8.0%

-19.9%

4.8%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted

Three months ended March 30, 2019

EBITDA by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(9,552)

$

(18,367)

$

(10,568)

$

(33,014)

$

(71,501)

Interest expense

743

1,008

(2,319)

30,673

30,105

Income tax expense (benefit)

(443)

54

-

(27,648)

(28,037)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

23,796

19,905

10,154

952

54,807

EBITDA

$

14,544

$

2,600

$

(2,733)

$

(29,037)

$

(14,626)

Accretion

129

306

146

-

581

Loss on debt financings

-

-

-

14,565

14,565

Transaction costs

-

-

-

308

308

Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

5,906

5,906

Other

(375)

336

-

(107)

(146)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,298

$

3,242

$

(2,587)

$

(8,365)

$

6,588

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

8.5%

3.2%

-6.9%

2.2%

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue

29

EXHIBIT 9

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adj. Diluted Net Loss

Reconciliation of Net Loss Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019

Net Loss

Per Equity Unit

Net Loss

Per Equity Unit

Net loss attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$

(44,979)

$

(0.39)

$

(68,772)

$

(0.60)

Adjustments:

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,747)

(0.01)

(2,729)

(0.02)

Loss on debt financings

-

-

14,565

0.13

Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments

(46,726)

(0.40)

(56,936)

(0.49)

Changes in unrecognized tax benefits

(9,537)

(0.08)

-

-

Adjusted diluted net loss

$

(56,263)

$

(0.48)

$

(56,936)

$

(0.49)

Weighted-av erage shares:

Basic Class A common stock

113,602,110

111,811,679

LP Units outstanding

3,154,228

3,426,617

Total equity units

116,756,338

115,238,296

30

EXHIBIT 10

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adj. Cash Gross Profit by LOB

Three months ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands)

March 28,

March 30,

March 28,

March 30,

Segment Net Revenue:

2020

2019

2020

2019

West

$

184,492

$

168,229

$

1,038,993

$

1,010,440

East

119,989

100,415

736,787

634,308

Cement

37,925

37,306

291,323

280,544

Net Revenue

$

342,406

$

305,950

$

2,067,103

$

1,925,292

Line of Business - Net Revenue:

Materials

Aggregates

$

Cement (1)

Products

Total Materials and Products

Services

Net Revenue

$

Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:

Materials

Aggregates

$

Cement

Products

Total Materials and Products

Services

Net Cost of Revenue

$

Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):

Materials

Aggregates

$

Cement (3)

Products

Services

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)

Materials

Aggregates

Cement (3)

Products

Services

Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

96,161

$

87,872

$

477,959

$

394,246

32,863

32,499

266,599

258,258

176,283

151,270

1,013,570

962,489

305,307

271,641

1,758,128

1,614,993

37,099

34,309

308,975

310,299

342,406

$

305,950

$

2,067,103

$

1,925,292

50,263

$

49,890

$

187,097

$

162,246

36,651

31,351

154,449

140,160

143,927

130,855

783,605

763,037

230,841

212,096

1,125,151

1,065,443

30,530

28,219

230,744

235,551

261,371

$

240,315

$

1,355,895

$

1,300,994

45,898

$

37,982

$

290,862

$

232,000

(3,788)

1,148

112,150

118,098

32,356

20,415

229,965

199,452

6,569

6,090

78,231

74,748

81,035

$

65,635

$

711,208

$

624,298

47.7%

43.2%

60.9%

58.8%

-10.0%

3.1%

38.5%

42.1%

18.4%

13.5%

22.7%

20.7%

17.7%

17.8%

25.3%

24.1%

23.7%

21.5%

34.4%

32.4%

  1. Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
  2. Adjusted cash gross profit calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
  3. The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin defined as cement adjusted

31cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

EXHIBIT 11

Free Cash Flow

Three months ended

March 28,

March 30,

($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(46,726)

$

(71,501)

Non-cash items

35,667

36,079

Net loss adjusted for non-cash items

(11,059)

(35,422)

Change in working capital accounts

(27,872)

4,746

Net cash used in operating activities

(38,931)

(30,676)

Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(58,669)

(59,391)

Free cash flow

$

(97,600)

$

(90,067)

32

Disclaimer

Summit Materials Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:17:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 978 M
EBIT 2020 167 M
Net income 2020 37,9 M
Debt 2020 1 438 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 1 644 M
