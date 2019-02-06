Summit Materials, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
02/06/2019 | 06:16am EST
–Net Revenue Growth of 9.0% in Year Ended December 29, 2018,
Supported By Acquisitions
– Announced 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range For The Full-Year
2019 at $430 - $470 million
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading
vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced
results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
For the three months ended December 29, 2018, the Company reported net
loss attributable to Summit Inc. of $(19.2) million, or $(0.17) per
basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $43.0
million, or $0.39 per basic share in the comparable prior year
period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net loss of $(18.6) million, or
$(0.16) per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net
income of $52.1 million, or $0.46 per adjusted diluted share in the
prior year period.
For the year ended December 29, 2018, the Company reported net income
attributable to Summit Inc. of $33.9 million, or $0.30 per basic share,
compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $121.8 million, or
$1.12 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit
reported adjusted diluted net income of $17.4 million, or $0.15 per
adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of
$104.9 million, or $0.93 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year
period.
Summit's net revenue increased 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to the comparable 2017 period, while net income and Adjusted
EBITDA decreased in 2018 as compared to 2017, as a result of the
increases in our input costs which exceeded its revenue gains. Summit's
net revenue increased 9.0% in the year ended December 29, 2018 as
compared to 2017, primarily due to acquisitions, offset by decreases
caused by less favorable weather conditions in 2018. Net income and
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 were also lower than in 2017 due
to the same factors that impacted our quarterly results. Tom Hill, CEO
of Summit Materials, stated “although we continued to face input cost
headwinds in the fourth quarter, we were very pleased to see our organic
average sales prices for aggregates increased by 6.5% in the fourth
quarter as compared to a year ago. We have also announced our cement
price increases for 2019 which will go into effect in the next few
months. We continue to believe end market fundamentals remain intact for
the construction industry, as well as cement specifically, going into
2019.” Summit noted that according to the USGS, aggregates pricing has
increased in 70 of the last 75 years, with average price growth in the
low single digits. Further the PCA has reported that cement consumption
is still below long-term trend lines, which we believe suggests room for
demand expansion in 2019. Hill commented, “we believe these long term
industry trends support our expectation for improved average sales
prices in 2019.”
Summit also announced its 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, as well as
guidance regarding capital expenditures. Hill continued “as we enter
2019, we're pleased to announce Adjusted EBITDA guidance of
approximately $430 million to $470 million for 2019.”
“Underlying demand conditions in most of our markets remain favorable
and are expected to remain so into 2019,” continued Hill. In Summit's
public markets, state transportation funding measures in Texas, coupled
with steady increases in federal subsidies, are contributing to
increased lettings activity. Single family housing starts and permits
remain well below peak levels in Summit's major markets.
During 2018, Summit completed 13 acquisitions for total invested capital
of $300 million. Across these 13 transactions, Summit added more than
400 million tons of aggregates reserves to its portfolio.
Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials, stated “our 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
guidance reflects an increase from our 2018 results, and we also expect
to reduce the level of capital expenditures to approximately $160
million to $175 million, which we believe is more reflective of levels
to be incurred in future years.” Summit expects to remain disciplined
and selective on future acquisitions. As such, Summit expects to
generate increased levels of cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures in 2019 as compared to 2018, which we expect will allow us
to reduce our leverage ratio by the end of 2019.
Full-Year 2018 | Results by Line of Business
Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 19.3%
to $373.8 million during 2018, when compared to the prior year
period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin declined to 59.4%
in 2018, compared to 65.3% in 2017 due to higher variable costs. Organic
aggregates sales volumes decreased 0.1% in 2018, as compared to
2017. Summit had growth in organic aggregates sales volumes in the West
Region, which were more than offset by a decline in organic aggregates
sales volumes in the East Region. Organic average selling prices on
aggregates increased 3.3% in 2018 due to improvements in prices within
both the West and East segments during the year.
Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues declined 7.6%
to $280.8 million during 2018, when compared to 2017. Cement adjusted
cash gross profit margin decreased to 44.3% in 2018, compared to 47.1%
in 2017, as productivity gains and a 0.6% increase in average sales
prices were offset by a higher freight, storage and demurrage costs
related to weather-affected cement inventories. Organic sales volume of
cement declined 8.6% in 2018, when compared to 2017, due to high levels
of precipitation that disrupted project work during the year, as well as
increased competition.
Products Business: Net revenues increased 13.2% to $967.5 million
during 2018, when compared to 2017. Products adjusted cash gross profit
margin declined to 21.1% in 2018, versus 24.6% in the 2017, as the
increases in labor, raw materials and transportation costs exceeded
increases in our average sales prices. Organic sales volumes of
ready-mix concrete increased 0.2% in 2018, while organic average selling
prices increased 2.0% as compared to 2017. Organic sales volumes of
asphalt decreased 0.4% in 2018, while organic average selling prices
increased 2.4% during 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 | Results by Line of
Business
Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 20.9%
to $93.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018, when compared to the prior
year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin declined to
54.8% in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 70.5% in the prior year
period, due to higher variable costs. Organic aggregates sales volumes
decreased 1.9% in the fourth quarter 2018, when compared to the
prior-year period. Organic average selling prices on aggregates
increased 6.5% in the fourth quarter 2018 due to improvements in prices
within both the West and East segments during the period.
Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues declined 9.5%
to $67.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018, when compared to the
prior-year period. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to
46.4% in the fourth quarter, compared to 49.9% in the prior-year period,
as margins were impacted by the same factors noted above. Organic sales
volume of cement declined 10.1% in the fourth quarter, when compared to
the prior year period, due to high levels of precipitation and cold
weather that disrupted project work during the quarter, as well as
increased competition. Organic average selling prices on cement
increased 0.1% in the fourth quarter, when compared to the prior year
period.
Products Business: Net revenues increased 0.1% to $216.1 million
in the fourth quarter 2018, when compared to the prior year period.
Products adjusted cash gross profit margin declined to 21.6% in the
fourth quarter, versus 23.7% in the prior year period, as the increases
in labor, raw materials and transportation costs exceeded increases in
our average sales prices. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete
decreased 4.8% in the fourth quarter, while organic average selling
prices decreased 0.7% as compared to the prior year period. Organic
sales volumes of asphalt decreased 3.0% in the fourth quarter, while
organic average selling prices increased 6.4%, over the same period in
2017.
Full-Year 2018 | Results By Reporting Segment
Net revenue increased by 9.0% to $1.9 billion in 2018, versus $1.8
billion in 2017. The improvement in net revenue was attributable to a
small amount of organic growth and primarily acquisition-related
contributions in the East and West segments, offset by a decline in the
Cement segment. The Company reported operating income of $162.5 million
in 2018, compared to $220.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA
was $406.3 million in 2018 compared to $435.8 million in 2017.
West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of
$92.1 million in 2018, compared to $130.3 million in 2017. Adjusted
EBITDA decreased to $189.0 million in 2018, compared to $203.6 million
in 2017. The decreases in West Segment operating income and Adjusted
EBITDA were primarily attributable to increases in labor and liquid
asphalt costs and low margin construction projects, partially offset by
increases in average selling prices on aggregates and ready-mix
concrete. Aggregates revenue in 2018 increased 14.2% over 2017 as a
result of contributions from acquisitions, a 0.8% increase in organic
volumes and a 4.2% increase organic average sales prices. Ready-mix
concrete revenue in 2018 increased 23.5% over 2017, as a result of
contributions from acquisitions, along with a 2.7% increase in organic
volumes and a 2.4% increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt
revenue also increased by 0.1% in 2018, as contributions from our
acquisitions exceeded a 0.4% decrease in volumes and a 1.4% decrease in
average sales price.
East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of
$59.6 million in 2018, compared to $67.7 million in 2017. Adjusted
EBITDA decreased to $138.0 million in 2018, compared to $139.1 million
in 2017. The decrease in East Segment operating income was mainly
attributable to increases in net revenue from our acquisition program
and increases in average selling prices of aggregates, ready-mix
concrete and asphalt, partially offset by increased labor and
hydrocarbon costs, as well as decreases in ready-mix volumes. Aggregates
revenue increased 20.5%, primarily due to increases resulting from our
acquisition program as well as an increase in organic average sales
prices of 2.7%, offset by a decline in organic sales volumes of 0.9%.
Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 4.9% as a result of our acquisition
program, partially offset by a decline in organic sales volumes of 6.6%.
Asphalt revenue increased 14.2% primarily as a result of acquisition
related volumes and increased average sales prices, partially offset by
a decrease in organic sales volumes.
Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of
$75.8 million in 2018, compared to $89.4 million in 2017. Adjusted
EBITDA declined to $111.4 million in 2018, compared to $127.5 million in
2017. The Company experienced slightly higher organic average selling
prices as well as declines in organic sales volumes during 2018 due to
high levels of precipitation in the Company’s Mississippi River markets.
Fourth Quarter 2018 | Results By Reporting
Segment
Net revenue increased by 1.0% to $445.1 million in the fourth quarter
2018, versus $440.6 million in the prior year period. The improvement in
net revenue was primarily attributable to both organic and
acquisition-related contributions in the East and West segments, offset
by a decline in the Cement segment. The Company reported operating
income of $28.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $57.3
million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $93.4 million in
the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $114.2 million in the prior year
period.
West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of
$11.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $30.2 million in
the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $37.7 million in the
third quarter 2018, compared to $50.7 million in the prior year
period. The quarterly declines in West Segment operating income and
Adjusted EBITDA were primarily attributable to increased labor and
hydrocarbon costs, partially offset by increases in average selling
prices on aggregates and ready-mix concrete. Aggregates revenue in the
fourth quarter increased 11.0% over the prior year as a result of
contributions from acquisitions, a 0.9% decrease in organic volumes and
a 5.4% increase in organic average sales prices. Ready-mix concrete
revenue in the fourth quarter 2018 increased 10.0% over the prior year
period, as a result of contributions from acquisitions, partially offset
by a 1.4% and 1.9% decrease in organic volumes and organic average sales
prices, respectively. Asphalt revenue decreased by 1.5% in the fourth
quarter, resulting from a 6.6% decrease in volumes, partially offset by
a 0.9% increase in average sales price.
East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of
$15.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $21.2 million in
the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $37.5 million in the
third quarter 2018, compared to $39.6 million in the prior year
period. The quarterly decline in East Segment operating income was
primarily attributable to increases in costs of revenue and general and
administrative expenses. The quarterly improvement in East Segment
Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to increases in net revenue from
our acquisition program, increases in average selling prices of
aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, partially offset increased
labor and hydrocarbon costs, as well as decreases in ready-mix volumes.
Aggregates revenue increased 25.4%, primarily due to increases resulting
from our acquisition program as well as a 7.5% increase in organic
average sales prices, partially offset by a 3.0% decline in organic
sales volumes. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 10.9% as a result of
lower sales volumes, partially offset by an increase in organic average
sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased 26.8% primarily as a result of a
3.0% and 17.0% increase in organic volumes and organic average sales
prices, respectively.
Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of
$19.3 million in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $25.8 million in
the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $28.8 million in the
fourth quarter 2018, compared to $34.2 million in the prior year
period. The Company experienced slightly higher organic average selling
prices as well as declines in organic sales volumes during fourth
quarter 2018 due to high levels of precipitation in the Company’s
Mississippi River markets and price-driven competitive pressures.
Acquisitions and Divestitures
During 2018, the Company completed 13 acquisitions with a total
investment of approximately $300 million.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 29, 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $128.5 million
and borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $219.6
million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is
fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant
requirements of its credit agreement. As of December 29, 2018, the
Company had $1.8 billion in debt outstanding.
Financial Outlook
For the full-year 2019, the Company estimates its Adjusted EBITDA to be
in the range of $430 million to $470 million. For the full-year 2019,
the Company estimates its capital expenditures to be in the range of
$160 million to $175 million.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based
company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt
in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a
geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers
customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related
downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and
nonresidential, and end markets. Summit has a strong track record of
successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue
growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information
about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of
“non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss),
Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted
Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow,
Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of
methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures
because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with
additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability
to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our
restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted
EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin,
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash
Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by
others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important
than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other
performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of
operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures
have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not
consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results
as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA
are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or
future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
(ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
(iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service
interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax
payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely
primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.
Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin,
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted
Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage
and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business
that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying
reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables
attached to this press release, may provide a more complete
understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly
encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in
their entirety and not rely on any single financial
measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press
release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial
measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling
information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not
provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the
same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the
unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and
uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do
not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify
forward-looking statements because they contain words such as
“believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,”
“trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar
expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or
intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected
earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and
financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many
of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and
forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we
believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to
predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to
anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of
the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements
included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be
regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results
or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans
will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could
cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our
forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors
discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017 and
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31,
2018, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”), any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
any of our subsequently filed SEC filings, including our Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, which is
expected to be filed on or about the date of this press release, and the
following:
•
our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the
local economies in which we operate;
•
the cyclical nature of our business;
•
risks related to weather and seasonality;
•
risks associated with our capital-intensive business;
•
competition within our local markets;
•
our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully
integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key
employees of acquired businesses;
•
our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in
strategically located areas;
•
declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or
reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by
transportation authorities and other state agencies;
•
environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or
governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;
•
rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and
delivery costs as a result of inflation or otherwise;
•
conditions in the credit markets;
•
our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements
or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately
awarded to us;
•
material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do
not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;
•
cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our
disqualification from bidding for new contracts;
•
special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal
injury or property damage not covered by insurance;
•
our substantial current level of indebtedness;
•
our dependence on senior management and other key personnel;
•
supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in electricity
and the petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and
liquid asphalt
•
climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;
•
unexpected operational difficulties;
•
interruptions in our information technology systems and
infrastructure; and
•
potential labor disputes.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable
to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their
entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement
that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 29,
December 30,
December 29,
December 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(audited)
Revenue:
Product
$
370,563
$
361,637
$
1,600,159
$
1,449,936
Service
74,527
78,973
309,099
302,473
Net revenue
445,090
440,610
1,909,258
1,752,409
Delivery and subcontract revenue
45,940
49,414
191,744
180,166
Total revenue
491,030
490,024
2,101,002
1,932,575
Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):
Product
244,378
220,420
1,058,544
898,281
Service
54,865
48,922
225,491
203,330
Net cost of revenue
299,243
269,342
1,284,035
1,101,611
Delivery and subcontract cost
45,940
49,414
191,744
180,166
Total cost of revenue
345,183
318,756
1,475,779
1,281,777
General and administrative expenses
62,634
66,941
253,609
242,670
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
54,247
45,762
204,910
179,518
Transaction costs
421
1,259
4,238
7,733
Operating income
28,545
57,306
162,466
220,877
Interest expense
29,932
28,673
116,548
108,549
Loss on debt financings
—
4,625
149
4,815
Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense
(22,684
)
(232,261
)
(22,684
)
271,016
Gain on sale of business
—
—
(12,108
)
—
Other income, net
(3,574
)
(1,340
)
(15,516
)
(5,303
)
Income (loss) from operations before taxes
24,871
257,609
96,077
(158,200
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
43,498
213,099
59,747
(283,977
)
Net income
(18,627
)
44,510
36,330
125,777
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest in
subsidiaries
—
—
—
(27
)
Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)
536
1,500
2,424
3,974
Net income attributable to Summit Inc.
$
(19,163
)
$
43,010
$
33,906
$
121,830
Income per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
(0.17
)
$
0.39
$
0.30
$
1.12
Diluted
$
(0.17
)
$
0.38
$
0.30
$
1.11
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
111,656,069
110,128,357
111,380,175
108,696,438
Diluted
111,656,069
111,723,427
112,316,646
109,490,898
(1)
Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather
than by Summit.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 29,
December 30,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
128,508
$
383,556
Accounts receivable, net
214,518
198,330
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
18,602
9,512
Inventories
213,851
184,439
Other current assets
16,061
7,764
Total current assets
591,540
783,601
Property, plant and equipment
1,780,132
1,615,424
Goodwill
1,192,028
1,036,320
Intangible assets
18,460
16,833
Deferred tax assets
225,397
284,092
Other assets
50,084
51,063
Total assets
$
3,857,641
$
3,787,333
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
6,354
$
4,765
Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities
34,270
14,087
Accounts payable
107,702
98,744
Accrued expenses
100,491
116,629
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
11,840
15,750
Total current liabilities
260,657
249,975
Long-term debt
1,807,502
1,810,833
Acquisition-related liabilities
49,468
58,135
Tax receivable agreement liability
309,674
331,340
Other noncurrent liabilities
88,195
65,329
Total liabilities
2,515,496
2,515,612
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000
shares authorized, 111,658,927 and 110,350,594 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017,
respectively
1,117
1,104
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares
authorized, 99 and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of December
29, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,194,204
1,154,220
Accumulated earnings
129,739
95,833
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,681
7,386
Stockholders’ equity
1,327,741
1,258,543
Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings
14,404
13,178
Total stockholders’ equity
1,342,145
1,271,721
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,857,641
$
3,787,333
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in thousands)
Year ended
December 29,
December 30,
2018
2017
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$
36,330
$
125,777
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
208,772
193,107
Share-based compensation expense
25,378
21,140
Net gain on asset disposals
(30,093
)
(7,638
)
Non-cash loss on debt financings
—
3,856
Change in deferred tax asset, net
57,490
(289,219
)
Other
2,018
(2,359
)
(Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and
dispositions:
Accounts receivable, net
(5,796
)
(3,720
)
Inventories
(11,598
)
(18,609
)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
(8,702
)
(1,825
)
Other current assets
(7,159
)
8,703
Other assets
(106
)
(3,103
)
(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions
and dispositions:
Accounts payable
(13,403
)
6,192
Accrued expenses
(16,544
)
(7,006
)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
(5,052
)
109
Tax receivable agreement liability
(21,666
)
273,194
Other liabilities
(501
)
(6,416
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
209,368
292,183
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(246,017
)
(374,930
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(220,685
)
(194,146
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
21,635
17,072
Proceeds from sale of business
21,564
—
Other
3,804
(471
)
Net cash used for investing activities
(419,699
)
(552,475
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from equity offerings
—
237,600
Capital issuance costs
—
(627
)
Proceeds from debt issuances
64,500
302,000
Debt issuance costs
(550
)
(6,416
)
Payments on debt
(85,042
)
(16,438
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interests
—
(532
)
Payments on acquisition-related liabilities
(36,504
)
(34,650
)
Distributions from partnership
(69
)
(1,974
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
15,615
21,661
Other
(1,943
)
(869
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(43,993
)
499,755
Impact of foreign currency on cash
(724
)
701
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(255,048
)
240,164
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
383,556
143,392
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
128,508
$
383,556
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 29,
December 30,
December 29,
December 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Segment Net Revenue:
West
$
219,180
$
224,318
$
1,011,155
$
899,992
East
158,485
141,817
617,314
548,604
Cement
67,425
74,475
280,789
303,813
Net Revenue
$
445,090
$
440,610
$
1,909,258
$
1,752,409
Line of Business - Net Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
93,063
$
76,946
$
373,824
$
313,383
Cement (1)
61,437
68,798
258,876
282,041
Products
216,063
215,893
967,459
854,512
Total Materials and Products
370,563
361,637
1,600,159
1,449,936
Services
74,527
78,973
309,099
302,473
Net Revenue
$
445,090
$
440,610
$
1,909,258
$
1,752,409
Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
42,091
$
22,729
$
151,838
$
108,729
Cement
30,156
31,659
134,597
139,058
Products
169,457
164,736
763,319
644,010
Total Materials and Products
241,704
219,124
1,049,754
891,797
Services
57,539
50,218
234,281
209,814
Net Cost of Revenue
$
299,243
$
269,342
$
1,284,035
$
1,101,611
Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):
Materials
Aggregates
$
50,972
$
54,217
$
221,986
$
204,654
Cement (3)
31,281
37,139
124,279
142,983
Products
46,606
51,157
204,140
210,502
Total Materials and Products
128,859
142,513
550,405
558,139
Services
16,988
28,755
74,818
92,659
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
$
145,847
$
171,268
$
625,223
$
650,798
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)
Materials
Aggregates
54.8
%
70.5
%
59.4
%
65.3
%
Cement (3)
46.4
%
49.9
%
44.3
%
47.1
%
Products
21.6
%
23.7
%
21.1
%
24.6
%
Services
22.8
%
36.4
%
24.2
%
30.6
%
Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin
32.8
%
38.9
%
32.7
%
37.1
%
(1)
Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue
associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is
processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in
services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps
and other cement-related products are included in products net
revenue.
(2)
Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of
business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash
gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided
by net revenue.
(3)
The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the
waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement
line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as
cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net
revenue.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics
(Units in thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
Total Volume
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
Aggregates (tons)
11,543
10,465
47,624
41,712
Cement (tons)
559
622
2,329
2,547
Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)
1,269
1,216
5,433
4,680
Asphalt (tons)
1,231
1,259
5,404
5,263
Three months ended
Year ended
Pricing
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
Aggregates (per ton)
$
10.50
$
9.76
$
10.27
$
9.97
Cement (per ton)
112.40
112.32
113.14
112.42
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
107.34
107.48
107.61
105.37
Asphalt (per ton)
56.32
53.04
55.57
54.19
Year over Year Comparison
Volume
Pricing
Volume
Pricing
Aggregates (per ton)
10.3
%
7.6
%
14.2
%
3.0
%
Cement (per ton)
(10.1
)%
0.1
%
(8.6
)%
0.6
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
4.4
%
(0.1
)%
16.1
%
2.1
%
Asphalt (per ton)
(2.2
)%
6.2
%
2.7
%
2.5
%
Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions)
Volume
Pricing
Volume
Pricing
Aggregates (per ton)
(1.9
)%
6.5
%
(0.1
)%
3.3
%
Cement (per ton)
(10.1
)%
0.1
%
(8.6
)%
0.6
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
(4.8
)%
(0.7
)%
0.2
%
2.0
%
Asphalt (per ton)
(3.0
)%
6.4
%
(0.4
)%
2.4
%
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line
of Business
($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)
Three months ended December 29, 2018
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volumes
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
11,543
$
10.50
$
121,195
$
(28,132
)
$
93,063
Cement
559
112.40
62,822
(1,385
)
61,437
Materials
$
184,017
$
(29,517
)
$
154,500
Ready-mix concrete
1,269
107.34
136,188
436
136,624
Asphalt
1,231
56.32
69,324
(47
)
69,277
Other Products
79,451
(69,289
)
10,162
Products
$
284,963
$
(68,900
)
$
216,063
Year ended December 29, 2018
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volumes
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
47,624
$
10.27
$
489,200
$
(115,376
)
$
373,824
Cement
2,329
113.14
263,526
(4,650
)
258,876
Materials
$
752,726
$
(120,026
)
$
632,700
Ready-mix concrete
5,433
107.61
584,630
(516
)
584,114
Asphalt
5,404
55.57
300,286
(263
)
300,023
Other Products
366,521
(283,199
)
83,322
Products
$
1,251,437
$
(283,978
)
$
967,459
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA by segment for the three months and years ended
December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended December 29, 2018
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
11,738
$
16,451
$
21,461
$
(68,277
)
$
(18,627
)
Interest expense (income)
950
1,094
(2,021
)
29,909
29,932
Income tax (benefit) expense
(81
)
27
—
43,552
43,498
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,627
20,191
9,345
703
53,866
EBITDA
$
36,234
$
37,763
$
28,785
$
5,887
$
108,669
Accretion
138
260
(17
)
—
381
Tax receivable agreement benefit
—
—
—
(22,684
)
(22,684
)
Transaction costs
1
—
—
420
421
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
5,545
5,545
Other
1,310
(488
)
—
247
1,069
Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,683
$
37,535
$
28,768
$
(10,585
)
$
93,401
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
17.2
%
23.7
%
42.7
%
21.0
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended December 30, 2017
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
28,048
$
22,237
$
27,171
$
(32,946
)
$
44,510
Interest expense (income)
1,338
579
(1,415
)
28,171
28,673
Income tax expense (benefit)
486
(843
)
—
213,456
213,099
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
19,110
17,093
8,405
661
45,269
EBITDA
$
48,982
$
39,066
$
34,161
$
209,342
$
331,551
Accretion
215
220
58
—
493
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
4,625
4,625
Tax receivable agreement expense
—
—
—
(232,261
)
(232,261
)
Transaction costs
(99
)
—
—
1,358
1,259
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
6,992
6,992
Other
1,636
311
—
(395
)
1,552
Adjusted EBITDA
$
50,734
$
39,597
$
34,219
$
(10,339
)
$
114,211
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
22.6
%
27.9
%
45.9
%
25.9
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Year ended December 29, 2018
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
109,363
$
58,579
$
83,148
$
(214,760
)
$
36,330
Interest expense (income)
5,064
3,491
(6,815
)
114,808
116,548
Income tax expense
535
32
—
59,180
59,747
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
91,224
74,463
34,996
2,622
203,305
EBITDA
$
206,186
$
136,565
$
111,329
$
(38,150
)
$
415,930
Accretion
570
970
65
—
1,605
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
149
149
Tax receivable agreement benefit
—
—
—
(22,684
)
(22,684
)
Gain on sale of business
(12,108
)
—
—
—
(12,108
)
Transaction costs
(3
)
—
—
4,241
4,238
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
25,378
25,378
Other (2)
(5,646
)
497
—
(1,098
)
(6,247
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188,999
$
138,032
$
111,394
$
(32,164
)
$
406,261
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
18.7
%
22.4
%
39.7
%
21.3
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Year ended December 30, 2017
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
121,390
$
68,361
$
92,956
$
(156,930
)
$
125,777
Interest expense (income)
6,924
3,082
(3,760
)
102,303
108,549
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,910
(864
)
—
(285,023
)
(283,977
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
70,499
66,436
38,107
2,601
177,643
EBITDA
$
200,723
$
137,015
$
127,303
$
(337,049
)
$
127,992
Accretion
815
816
244
—
1,875
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
4,815
4,815
Tax receivable agreement expense
—
—
—
271,016
271,016
Transaction costs
(76
)
—
—
7,809
7,733
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
21,140
21,140
Other
2,128
1,277
—
(2,199
)
1,206
Adjusted EBITDA
$
203,590
$
139,108
$
127,547
$
(34,468
)
$
435,777
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
22.6
%
25.4
%
42.0
%
24.9
%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage
of net revenue.
(2)
In the year ended December 29, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million
reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our
acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening
balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded as
other income.
The table below reconciles our net (loss) income per share
attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net
(loss) income per share for the three months and years ended
December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017. The per share amount of
the net (loss) income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.
presented in the table is calculated using the total equity
interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net
(loss) income per share.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
December 29, 2018
December 30, 2017
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted
EPS
Net Loss
Per Equity
Unit
Net Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net (loss) income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.
$
(19,163
)
$
(0.17
)
$
43,010
$
0.38
$
33,906
$
0.30
$
121,830
$
1.08
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
536
0.01
1,500
0.01
2,424
0.02
3,974
0.04
Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability
—
—
—
—
(6,947
)
(0.06
)
—
—
Gain on sale of business
—
—
—
—
(12,108
)
(0.11
)
—
—
Loss on debt financings
—
—
4,625
0.04
149
—
4,815
0.04
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income before tax related adjustments
(18,627
)
(0.16
)
49,135
0.43
17,424
0.15
130,619
1.16
Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense
(22,684
)
(0.20
)
(232,261
)
(2.04
)
(22,684
)
(0.20
)
271,016
2.40
Unrecognized tax benefits
22,663
0.20
—
—
22,663
0.20
—
—
Valuation allowance release
—
—
—
—
—
—
(531,952
)
(4.70
)
Change in Federal statutory tax rates
—
—
235,253
2.07
—
—
235,253
2.07
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income
$
(18,648
)
$
(0.16
)
$
52,127
$
0.46
$
17,403
$
0.15
$
104,936
$
0.93
Weighted-average shares:
Basic Class A common stock
111,656,069
110,128,357
111,380,175
108,696,438
LP Units outstanding
3,435,518
3,803,892
3,512,669
4,371,705
Total equity units
115,091,587
113,932,249
114,892,844
113,068,143
The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash
Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three
months and years ended December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 29,
December 30,
December 29,
December 30,
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
2018
2017
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Operating income
$
28,545
$
57,306
$
162,466
$
220,877
General and administrative expenses
62,634
66,941
253,609
242,670
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
54,247
45,762
204,910
179,518
Transaction costs
421
1,259
4,238
7,733
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)