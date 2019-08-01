Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Summit Materials Inc    SUM

SUMMIT MATERIALS INC

(SUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Summit Materials :, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:16am EDT

- Operating income increased 4.1% in Second Quarter 2019

- Organic aggregates volumes increased 4.4%

- Organic aggregates price increased 8.0%

- Reaffirmed 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range For Full-Year 2019 at $430 - $470 million

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the second quarter 2019.

For the three months ended June 29, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $36.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $35.5 million, or $0.32 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $36.0 million, or $0.31 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $37.1 million, or $0.32 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Summit's net revenue increased 0.6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the comparable 2018 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $140.5 million in 2019 as compared to $135.3 million in 2018, as Summit continues to achieve increases in aggregates, cement and asphalt volumes on a year to date basis and pricing increases for aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt. Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, stated "We were very pleased to see the solid increases in our organic sales volumes as well as average sales prices for aggregates that started in the first quarter of 2019, continue into the second quarter." Summit reported a 12.6% increase in aggregate sales volumes combined with a 8.5% increase in aggregates average sales prices during the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Despite achieving a 1.9% increase in year to date ready-mix concrete average sales prices, Summit reported its ready-mix concrete volumes in 2019 were 5.9% below 2018 levels as wet and cold weather conditions in Houston and the Intermountain geographies adversely impacted volumes.

Hill commented, "While the Mississippi River presented significant barge shipment challenges for our cement segment during the quarter, we were able to ship 2.6% more volume in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. While average sales prices of cement were up slightly in the second quarter, they have been flat compared to the first six months of 2018." Summit's cement segment increased its Adjusted EBITDA from $34.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $35.4 million in the same period in 2019.

Summit reaffirmed its 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Hill continued, "Despite some adverse weather conditions impacting our cement and ready-mix concrete operations in the first half of 2019, we are pleased to confirm our previously announced Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $430 million to $470 million for 2019."

“Underlying demand conditions in most of our markets remain favorable and are expected to remain so during the remainder of 2019,” continued Hill. In Summit's public markets, state transportation funding measures in Texas, coupled with steady increases in federal subsidies, are contributing to increased lettings activity. Single family housing starts and permits remain well below peak levels in Summit's major markets.

Further, Summit reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 capital expenditures of approximately $160 million to $175 million, and noted its cash paid for capital equipment decreased from $131.7 million in the first six months of 2018 to $105.6 million in 2019 as Summit continues to execute on its plan to reduce its leverage ratio by the end of 2019. As expected, given the seasonality of its operations, Summit's leverage ratio decreased slightly over levels reported at the end of the first quarter 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 24.1% to $128.7 million in the second quarter 2019, when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin declined to 61.4% in the second quarter 2019, compared to 64.8% in the prior year period, primarily due to operational inefficiencies caused by the loss of a piece of mining equipment used in our Texas operations during the quarter. Aggregate margins in the West region were also adversely impacted by certain stripping and maintenance costs which are not expected to recur in the second half of the year. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 4.4% in the second quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period. Organic average selling prices on aggregates increased 8.0% in the second quarter 2019 when compared to the prior year period due to improvements in prices within both the West and East segments during the period.

Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues increased 3.3% to $84.5 million in the second quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 45.8% in the second quarter, compared to 46.5% in the prior-year period, as margins were impacted by lower production levels in 2019 and increased logistics and distribution costs. Organic sales volume of cement increased 2.6% in the second quarter, when compared to the prior year period. Organic average selling prices on cement increased 0.6% in the second quarter, when compared to the prior year period due to changes of the customer mix across our geographies.

Products Business: Net revenues decreased 6.7% to $261.2 million in the second quarter 2019, when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the sale of a non-core business in the third quarter of 2018. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin slightly increased to 22.3% in the second quarter, versus 22.0% in the prior year period. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 2.9%, which was offset by a 7.2% decrease in organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 6.8% while we had a 2.5% decrease in asphalt organic sales volumes.

Second Quarter 2019 | Results By Reporting Segment

Net revenue increased by 0.6% to $552.6 million in the second quarter 2019, versus $549.2 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net revenue was primarily attributable to both organic and acquisition-related contributions in the East segment and to a lesser extent, the Cement segment, offset by a decline in the West segment. The Company reported operating income of $80.4 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $77.3 million in the prior year period. Net income increased 2.9% to $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $36.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to $140.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $135.3 million in the prior year period.

West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $31.6 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $38.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $54.8 million in the first quarter 2019, compared to $61.2 million in the prior year period. The quarterly declines in West Segment operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily attributable to operational inefficiencies related to the loss of a piece of mining equipment in the West, the sale of a non-core business in the third quarter of 2018, along with increased labor and materials costs and cold weather conditions in Texas, Utah and Colorado, partially offset by increases in average selling prices on aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt. Aggregates revenue in the second quarter increased 13.9% over the prior year period as a result of contributions from acquisitions completed in the second half of 2018, resulting in a 4.8% increase in organic volumes and a 4.6% increase in organic average sales prices. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the second quarter 2019 decreased 2.7% over the prior year period, primarily due to a 6.2% decrease in organic volumes, partially offset by a 3.3% increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased by 8.3% in the second quarter 2019 over the prior year period, as our liquid asphalt terminal which had been damaged in Hurricane Harvey was operating in 2019, but not in the comparable period in 2018.

East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $33.7 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $26.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $54.4 million in the first quarter 2019, compared to $45.4 million in the prior year period. The quarterly improvement in East Segment operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to increases in net revenue from our acquisition program, increases in average selling prices of aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, partially offset by decreases in ready-mix concrete volumes. Aggregates revenue increased 25.5%, primarily due to increases resulting from our acquisition program as well as a 4.1% and 10.6% increase in organic volumes and average sales prices, respectively. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 8.4% as a result of lower sales volumes, partially offset by an increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased 25.1% primarily as a result of a 14.2% increase in organic average sales prices, partially offset by a 1.1% decrease in organic volumes.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $25.5 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $25.8 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA increased to $35.4 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $34.7 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the increase of 2.6% and 0.6% in organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices, respectively, during the second quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 29, 2019, the Company had cash on hand of $67.7 million and borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $329.8 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of June 29, 2019, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding.

Financial Outlook

For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $430 million to $470 million. For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its capital expenditures to be in the range of $160 million to $175 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Summit Materials will conduct a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review the Company’s second quarter financial results. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

1-877-407-0784

International Live:

1-201-689-8560

Conference ID:

57511368

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through September 1, 2019:

Domestic Replay:

1-844-512-2921

International Replay:

1-412-317-6671

Conference ID:

13692401

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings, and the following:

- our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

- the cyclical nature of our business;

- risks related to weather and seasonality;

- risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

- competition within our local markets;

- our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;

- our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

- declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;

- environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

- rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery costs as a result of inflation or otherwise;

- conditions in the credit markets;

- our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

- material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

- cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

- special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

- our substantial current level of indebtedness;

- our dependence on senior management and other key personnel;

- supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

- climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;

- unexpected operational difficulties;

- interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; and

- potential labor disputes.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

$

467,637

 

 

$

459,967

 

 

$

739,278

 

 

$

716,774

 

Service

 

84,954

 

 

89,268

 

 

119,263

 

 

122,377

 

Net revenue

 

552,591

 

 

549,235

 

 

858,541

 

 

839,151

 

Delivery and subcontract revenue

 

48,300

 

 

51,655

 

 

74,989

 

 

76,160

 

Total revenue

 

600,891

 

 

600,890

 

 

933,530

 

 

915,311

 

Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

294,857

 

 

295,147

 

 

508,583

 

 

492,580

 

Service

 

62,336

 

 

64,130

 

 

88,925

 

 

90,053

 

Net cost of revenue

 

357,193

 

 

359,277

 

 

597,508

 

 

582,633

 

Delivery and subcontract cost

 

48,300

 

 

51,655

 

 

74,989

 

 

76,160

 

Total cost of revenue

 

405,493

 

 

410,932

 

 

672,497

 

 

658,793

 

General and administrative expenses

 

60,961

 

 

61,657

 

 

128,571

 

 

131,518

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

53,625

 

 

49,731

 

 

109,013

 

 

96,689

 

Transaction costs

 

390

 

 

1,291

 

 

698

 

 

2,557

 

Operating income

 

80,422

 

 

77,279

 

 

22,751

 

 

25,754

 

Interest expense

 

29,401

 

 

28,943

 

 

59,506

 

 

57,727

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

149

 

 

14,565

 

 

149

 

Other income, net

 

(3,676

)

 

(916

)

 

(6,479

)

 

(8,571

)

Income (loss) from operation before taxes

 

54,697

 

 

49,103

 

 

(44,841

)

 

(23,551

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

16,707

 

 

12,190

 

 

(11,330

)

 

(4,516

)

Net income (loss)

 

37,990

 

 

36,913

 

 

(33,511

)

 

(19,035

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

 

1,580

 

 

1,404

 

 

(1,149

)

 

(815

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Inc.

 

$

36,410

 

 

$

35,509

 

 

$

(32,362

)

 

$

(18,220

)

Income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Diluted

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

(0.29

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

112,070,009

 

 

111,564,190

 

 

111,940,844

 

 

111,111,644

 

Diluted

 

112,182,555

 

 

112,583,321

 

 

111,940,844

 

 

111,111,644

 

________________________________________________________

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

June 29,

 

December 29,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

67,658

 

 

$

128,508

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

294,604

 

 

214,518

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

45,371

 

 

18,602

 

Inventories

 

208,136

 

 

213,851

 

Other current assets

 

12,618

 

 

16,061

 

Total current assets

 

628,387

 

 

591,540

 

Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (June 29, 2019 - $881,606 and December 29, 2018 - $794,251)

 

1,788,664

 

 

1,780,132

 

Goodwill

 

1,198,177

 

 

1,192,028

 

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (June 29, 2019 - $9,054 and December 29, 2018 - $8,247)

 

17,653

 

 

18,460

 

Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (June 29, 2019 - $27,863 and December 29, 2018 - $19,366)

 

237,089

 

 

225,397

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

34,101

 

 

 

Other assets

 

50,785

 

 

50,084

 

Total assets

 

$

3,954,856

 

 

$

3,857,641

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of debt

 

$

4,765

 

 

$

6,354

 

Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

 

35,470

 

 

34,270

 

Accounts payable

 

131,391

 

 

107,702

 

Accrued expenses

 

113,996

 

 

100,491

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

8,470

 

 

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

 

10,733

 

 

11,840

 

Total current liabilities

 

304,825

 

 

260,657

 

Long-term debt

 

1,854,189

 

 

1,807,502

 

Acquisition-related liabilities

 

40,088

 

 

49,468

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

309,733

 

 

309,674

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

26,614

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

96,636

 

 

88,195

 

Total liabilities

 

2,632,085

 

 

2,515,496

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 112,073,494 and 111,658,927 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively

 

1,122

 

 

1,117

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,205,221

 

 

1,194,204

 

Accumulated earnings

 

97,377

 

 

129,739

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

5,791

 

 

2,681

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

1,309,511

 

 

1,327,741

 

Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

 

13,260

 

 

14,404

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,322,771

 

 

1,342,145

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,954,856

 

 

$

3,857,641

 

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(33,511

)

 

$

(19,035

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

110,982

 

 

98,562

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

10,605

 

 

14,190

 

Net gain on asset disposals

 

(3,937

)

 

(7,508

)

Non-cash loss on debt financings

 

2,850

 

 

 

Change in deferred tax asset, net

 

(12,550

)

 

(6,934

)

Other

 

(120

)

 

162

 

(Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(79,320

)

 

(57,763

)

Inventories

 

5,208

 

 

(44,428

)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

(26,715

)

 

(34,525

)

Other current assets

 

3,585

 

 

(1,766

)

Other assets

 

4,374

 

 

780

 

(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

29,898

 

 

23,912

 

Accrued expenses

 

9,395

 

 

1,674

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

 

(1,138

)

 

(2,187

)

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

59

 

 

1,688

 

Other liabilities

 

(3,717

)

 

(540

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

15,948

 

 

(33,718

)

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(2,842

)

 

(153,196

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(105,569

)

 

(131,657

)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

8,005

 

 

14,110

 

Other

 

(439

)

 

684

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(100,845

)

 

(270,059

)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt issuances

 

300,000

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(6,246

)

 

(550

)

Payments on debt

 

(261,025

)

 

(10,772

)

Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

 

(9,158

)

 

(31,224

)

Distributions from partnership

 

 

 

(69

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

784

 

 

15,615

 

Other

 

(502

)

 

(1,904

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

23,853

 

 

(28,904

)

Impact of foreign currency on cash

 

194

 

 

(471

)

Net decrease in cash

 

(60,850

)

 

(333,152

)

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

128,508

 

 

383,556

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

 

$

67,658

 

 

$

50,404

 

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business

($ in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Segment Net Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

 

$

273,306

 

 

$

293,685

 

 

$

441,535

 

 

$

462,629

 

East

 

194,738

 

 

173,709

 

 

295,153

 

 

257,130

 

Cement

 

84,547

 

 

81,841

 

 

121,853

 

 

119,392

 

Net Revenue

 

$

552,591

 

 

$

549,235

 

 

$

858,541

 

 

$

839,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Net Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

128,650

 

 

$

103,690

 

 

$

216,522

 

 

$

171,140

 

Cement (1)

 

77,799

 

 

76,413

 

 

110,298

 

 

109,530

 

Products

 

261,188

 

 

279,864

 

 

412,458

 

 

436,104

 

Total Materials and Products

 

467,637

 

 

459,967

 

 

739,278

 

 

716,774

 

Services

 

84,954

 

 

89,268

 

 

119,263

 

 

122,377

 

Net Revenue

 

$

552,591

 

 

$

549,235

 

 

$

858,541

 

 

$

839,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

49,652

 

 

$

36,472

 

 

$

99,542

 

 

$

75,954

 

Cement

 

39,112

 

 

38,359

 

 

70,463

 

 

64,147

 

Products

 

203,035

 

 

218,315

 

 

333,890

 

 

349,452

 

Total Materials and Products

 

291,799

 

 

293,146

 

 

503,895

 

 

489,553

 

Services

 

65,394

 

 

66,131

 

 

93,613

 

 

93,080

 

Net Cost of Revenue

 

$

357,193

 

 

$

359,277

 

 

$

597,508

 

 

$

582,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

$

78,998

 

 

$

67,218

 

 

$

116,980

 

 

$

95,186

 

Cement (3)

 

38,687

 

 

38,054

 

 

39,835

 

 

45,383

 

Products

 

58,153

 

 

61,549

 

 

78,568

 

 

86,652

 

Total Materials and Products

 

175,838

 

 

166,821

 

 

235,383

 

 

227,221

 

Services

 

19,560

 

 

23,137

 

 

25,650

 

 

29,297

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

 

$

195,398

 

 

$

189,958

 

 

$

261,033

 

 

$

256,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregates

 

61.4

%

 

64.8

%

 

54.0

%

 

55.6

%

Cement (3)

 

45.8

%

 

46.5

%

 

32.7

%

 

38.0

%

Products

 

22.3

%

 

22.0

%

 

19.0

%

 

19.9

%

Services

 

23.0

%

 

25.9

%

 

21.5

%

 

23.9

%

Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

 

35.4

%

 

34.6

%

 

30.4

%

 

30.6

%

________________________________________________________

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics

(Units in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

Total Volume

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

Aggregates (tons)

 

14,528

 

 

13,151

 

 

24,735

 

 

21,966

 

Cement (tons)

 

698

 

 

680

 

 

995

 

 

974

 

Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

 

1,398

 

 

1,503

 

 

2,489

 

 

2,645

 

Asphalt (tons)

 

1,596

 

 

1,611

 

 

2,017

 

 

1,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

Pricing

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

Aggregates (per ton)

 

$

11.14

 

 

$

10.21

 

 

$

10.93

 

 

$

10.07

 

Cement (per ton)

 

114.95

 

 

114.21

 

 

114.46

 

 

114.46

 

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

110.35

 

 

107.09

 

 

109.15

 

 

107.09

 

Asphalt (per ton)

 

58.16

 

 

54.70

 

 

57.42

 

 

54.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

Percentage Change in

 

Percentage Change in

Year over Year Comparison

 

Volume

 

Pricing

 

Volume

 

Pricing

Aggregates (per ton)

 

10.5

%

 

9.1

%

 

12.6

%

 

8.5

%

Cement (per ton)

 

2.6

%

 

0.6

%

 

2.2

%

 

%

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

(7.0

)%

 

3.0

%

 

(5.9

)%

 

1.9

%

Asphalt (per ton)

 

(0.9

)%

 

6.3

%

 

2.9

%

 

5.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

Percentage Change in

 

Percentage Change in

Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions)

 

Volume

 

Pricing

 

Volume

 

Pricing

Aggregates (per ton)

 

4.4

%

 

8.0

%

 

5.3

%

 

7.4

%

Cement (per ton)

 

2.6

%

 

0.6

%

 

2.2

%

 

%

Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

 

(7.2

)%

 

2.9

%

 

(6.5

)%

 

1.8

%

Asphalt (per ton)

 

(2.5

)%

 

6.8

%

 

1.6

%

 

6.2

%

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business

($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)

 

 

Three months ended June 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Revenue

 

Intercompany

 

Net

 

 

Volumes

 

Pricing

 

by Product

 

Elimination/Delivery

 

Revenue

Aggregates

 

14,528

 

 

$

11.14

 

 

$

161,842

 

 

$

(33,192

)

 

$

128,650

 

Cement

 

698

 

 

114.95

 

 

80,248

 

 

(2,449

)

 

77,799

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

$

242,090

 

 

$

(35,641

)

 

$

206,449

 

Ready-mix concrete

 

1,398

 

 

110.35

 

 

154,239

 

 

(59

)

 

154,180

 

Asphalt

 

1,596

 

 

58.16

 

 

92,790

 

 

(65

)

 

92,725

 

Other Products

 

 

 

 

 

102,828

 

 

(88,545

)

 

14,283

 

Products

 

 

 

 

 

$

349,857

 

 

$

(88,669

)

 

$

261,188

 

 

 

Six months ended June 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Revenue

 

Intercompany

 

Net

 

 

Volumes

 

Pricing

 

by Product

 

Elimination/Delivery

 

Revenue

Aggregates

 

24,735

 

 

$

10.93

 

 

$

270,230

 

 

$

(53,708

)

 

$

216,522

 

Cement

 

995

 

 

114.46

 

 

113,848

 

 

(3,550

)

 

110,298

 

Materials

 

 

 

 

 

$

384,078

 

 

$

(57,258

)

 

$

326,820

 

Ready-mix concrete

 

2,489

 

 

109.15

 

 

271,667

 

 

(167

)

 

271,500

 

Asphalt

 

2,017

 

 

57.42

 

 

115,799

 

 

(108

)

 

115,691

 

Other Products

 

 

 

 

 

168,377

 

 

(143,110

)

 

25,267

 

Products

 

 

 

 

 

$

555,843

 

 

$

(143,385

)

 

$

412,458

 

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three months ended June 29, 2019

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

30,739

 

 

$

35,175

 

 

$

27,917

 

 

$

(55,841

)

 

$

37,990

 

Interest expense (income)

 

751

 

 

1,047

 

 

(2,345

)

 

29,948

 

 

29,401

 

Income tax expense

 

777

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

15,866

 

 

16,707

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

22,784

 

 

19,540

 

 

9,719

 

 

992

 

 

53,035

 

EBITDA

 

$

55,051

 

 

$

55,826

 

 

$

35,291

 

 

$

(9,035

)

 

$

137,133

 

Accretion

 

140

 

 

300

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

590

 

Transaction costs

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

379

 

 

390

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,699

 

 

4,699

 

Other (2)

 

(382

)

 

(1,714

)

 

 

 

(250

)

 

(2,346

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

54,820

 

 

$

54,412

 

 

$

35,441

 

 

$

(4,207

)

 

$

140,466

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

20.1

%

 

27.9

%

 

41.9

%

 

 

 

25.4

%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three months ended June 30, 2018

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

36,532

 

 

$

26,421

 

 

$

27,458

 

 

$

(53,498

)

 

$

36,913

 

Interest expense (income)

 

1,554

 

 

947

 

 

(1,479

)

 

27,921

 

 

28,943

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

431

 

 

(84

)

 

 

 

11,843

 

 

12,190

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

22,445

 

 

17,606

 

 

8,716

 

 

635

 

 

49,402

 

EBITDA

 

$

60,962

 

 

$

44,890

 

 

$

34,695

 

 

$

(13,099

)

 

$

127,448

 

Accretion

 

144

 

 

220

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

329

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

149

 

Transaction costs

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

1,293

 

 

1,291

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,683

 

 

5,683

 

Other

 

123

 

 

285

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

441

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

61,227

 

 

$

45,395

 

 

$

34,660

 

 

$

(5,941

)

 

$

135,341

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

20.8

%

 

26.1

%

 

42.4

%

 

 

 

24.6

%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Six months ended June 29, 2019

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

21,187

 

 

$

16,808

 

 

$

17,349

 

 

$

(88,855

)

 

$

(33,511

)

Interest expense (income)

 

1,494

 

 

2,055

 

 

(4,664

)

 

60,621

 

 

59,506

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

334

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

(11,782

)

 

(11,330

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

46,580

 

 

39,445

 

 

19,873

 

 

1,944

 

 

107,842

 

EBITDA

 

$

69,595

 

 

$

58,426

 

 

$

32,558

 

 

$

(38,072

)

 

$

122,507

 

Accretion

 

269

 

 

606

 

 

296

 

 

 

 

1,171

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

14,565

 

Transaction costs

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

687

 

 

698

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,605

 

 

10,605

 

Other (2)

 

(757

)

 

(1,378

)

 

 

 

(357

)

 

(2,492

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

69,118

 

 

$

57,654

 

 

$

32,854

 

 

$

(12,572

)

 

$

147,054

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

15.7

%

 

19.5

%

 

27.0

%

 

 

 

17.1

%

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

 

Six months ended June 30, 2018

by Segment

 

West

 

East

 

Cement

 

Corporate

 

Consolidated

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

36,604

 

 

$

4,777

 

 

$

26,361

 

 

$

(86,777

)

 

$

(19,035

)

Interest expense (income)

 

2,734

 

 

1,553

 

 

(3,085

)

 

56,525

 

 

57,727

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

49

 

 

(270

)

 

 

 

(4,295

)

 

(4,516

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

44,453

 

 

35,118

 

 

15,029

 

 

1,345

 

 

95,945

 

EBITDA

 

$

83,840

 

 

$

41,178

 

 

$

38,305

 

 

$

(33,202

)

 

$

130,121

 

Accretion

 

287

 

 

435

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

744

 

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

149

 

Transaction costs

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

2,563

 

 

2,557

 

Non-cash compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,190

 

 

14,190

 

Other (2)

 

(6,721

)

 

579

 

 

 

 

(765

)

 

(6,907

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

77,400

 

 

$

42,192

 

 

$

38,327

 

 

$

(17,065

)

 

$

140,854

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

16.7

%

 

16.4

%

 

32.1

%

 

 

 

16.8

%

_______________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.
(2) In the three and six months ended June 29, 2019, we negotiated a $2.0 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. In the six months ended June 30, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded in the respective period as other income.

The table below reconciles our net income (loss) per share attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018. The per share amount of the net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share.

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

 

June 29, 2019

 

June 30, 2018

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity
Unit

 

Net Income

 

Per Equity
Unit

 

Net Loss

 

Per Equity
Unit

 

Net Loss

 

Per Equity
Unit

Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

 

$

36,410

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

35,509

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

(32,362

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(18,220

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

1,580

 

 

0.01

 

 

1,404

 

 

0.01

 

 

(1,149

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(815

)

 

(0.01

)

Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability

 

(2,000

)

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,000

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(6,947

)

 

(0.06

)

Loss on debt financings

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

0.13

 

 

149

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income (loss)

 

$

35,990

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

37,062

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

(20,946

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(25,833

)

 

$

(0.23

)

Weighted-average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Class A common stock

 

112,070,009

 

 

 

 

111,564,190

 

 

 

 

111,940,844

 

 

 

 

111,111,644

 

 

 

LP Units outstanding

 

3,418,018

 

 

 

 

3,517,602

 

 

 

 

3,422,318

 

 

 

 

3,583,407

 

 

 

Total equity units

 

115,488,027

 

 

 

 

115,081,792

 

 

 

 

115,363,162

 

 

 

 

114,695,051

 

 

 

The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

$

80,422

 

 

$

77,279

 

 

$

22,751

 

 

$

25,754

 

General and administrative expenses

 

60,961

 

 

61,657

 

 

128,571

 

 

131,518

 

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

 

53,625

 

 

49,731

 

 

109,013

 

 

96,689

 

Transaction costs

 

390

 

 

1,291

 

 

698

 

 

2,557

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

 

$

195,398

 

 

$

189,958

 

 

$

261,033

 

 

$

256,518

 

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

 

35.4

%

 

34.6

%

 

30.4

%

 

30.6

%

_______________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

 

June 29,

 

June 30,

($ in thousands)

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net income (loss)

 

$

37,990

 

 

$

36,913

 

 

$

(33,511

)

 

$

(19,035

)

Non-cash items

 

71,751

 

 

64,277

 

 

107,830

 

 

98,472

 

Net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash items

 

109,741

 

 

101,190

 

 

74,319

 

 

79,437

 

Change in working capital accounts

 

(63,117

)

 

(83,541

)

 

(58,371

)

 

(113,155

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

46,624

 

 

17,649

 

 

15,948

 

 

(33,718

)

Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

 

(38,173

)

 

(75,830

)

 

(97,564

)

 

(117,547

)

Free cash flow

 

$

8,451

 

 

$

(58,181

)

 

$

(81,616

)

 

$

(151,265

)

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMMIT MATERIALS INC
06:29aSUMMIT MATERIALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aSUMMIT MATERIALS : Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:10aSUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/24SUMMIT MATERIALS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date
BU
07/16Blackstone Moves to Expand Into Building Materials -- WSJ
DJ
06/28Activist Cevian wants more focused CRH, says stock could double
RE
06/13Colombia's Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials about merger - sources
RE
06/13EXCLUSIVE : Colombia's Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials about merger
RE
06/11SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 043 M
EBIT 2019 207 M
Net income 2019 75,6 M
Debt 2019 1 683 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 2 067 M
Chart SUMMIT MATERIALS INC
Duration : Period :
Summit Materials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT MATERIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 18,44  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Hill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard L. Lance Chairman
Karl H. Watson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian J. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ted Allan Gardner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT MATERIALS INC48.71%2 067
CRH PLC32.06%26 664
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY40.03%18 302
ULTRATECH CEMENT8.18%17 343
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS44.15%15 469
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG22.93%14 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group