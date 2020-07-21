Summit Materials :, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/21/2020 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, "Summit," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the second quarter 2020. For the three months ended June 27, 2020, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $57.1 million, or $0.50 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $36.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $58.9 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $36.0 million, or $0.31 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. Summit's net revenue increased 4.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, as ready mix and aggregates contributed the largest proportion of incremental net revenue. The Company reported operating income of $100.1 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $80.4 million in the prior year. Summit's operating margin improved to 17.4% in the three months ended June 27, 2020 from 14.6% in the comparable prior year period on net revenue gains in excess of our cost of revenue, partially offset by increases in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.1% in the second quarter to $160.2 million as compared to $140.5 million in 2019. For the three months ended June 27, 2020, organic sales volumes increased 2.6% in aggregates, 3.2% in ready-mix concrete, and 10.0% in asphalt, respectively, and decreased (6.3)% in cement relative to the same period last year. Organic average selling prices in the second quarter of 2020 decreased (0.2)% in aggregates, and increased 1.2% in cement, 5.5% in ready-mix concrete, and 2.3% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, "Despite economic uncertainty, Summit experienced resilient demand and favorable weather conditions, particularly in Utah and Kansas, which led to record 2Q net revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA. While our average selling price for aggregates declined relative to the second quarter of 2019, our aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin expanded by 250 basis points, reflecting a different sales mix, particularly for levee repair work, than a year ago. Most importantly, we have been vigilant in practicing safety and distancing protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Construction is essential in all of Summit's markets, and the health and safety of our workforce, customers and local communities continues to remain our highest priority." As of June 27, 2020, the Company had $253.4 million in cash and $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $345 million revolving credit facility has $329 million available after consideration of committed letters of credit. For the six months ended June 27, 2020, cash flow provided by operations was $61.7 million while cash paid for capital equipment was $105.7 million. Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials added, "While we’ve only seen a limited impact from COVID-19 thus far, the North American economic outlook remains uncertain. We continue to engage in contingency planning and proactive reviews of capital spending, receivables and working capital under various demand scenarios. Summit reported over $580 million in available liquidity at quarter end, and is in a strong financial position." Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2020, Summit acquired Multisources Sand & Gravel, a pure play, 100% aggregates supplier in West and North Houston. Combined with Summit's existing footprint, this acquisition creates the leading aggregates supplier in Houston with 14 plants. Given the uncertainties relating to COVID-19, Summit is not providing Adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time. Hill continued, "We continue to believe that it is prudent to forego providing guidance pending better visibility into the ultimate resumption of normal business conditions." The Company is maintaining its previously announced 2020 capital expenditure guidance to $145 million to $160 million, which the Company expects will include $50 million to $60 million for greenfield projects. Second Quarter 2020 | Results by Line of Business Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $1.3 million to $130.0 million in the second quarter 2020 when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 63.9% in the second quarter 2020 compared to 61.4% on higher volumes and product mix. Aggregates sales volumes increased 2.6% in the second quarter 2020, when compared to the prior-year period on higher organic volume growth, particularly in Utah, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. Average selling prices for aggregates decreased (0.2)% in the second quarter 2020. On a mix-adjusted basis, Summit estimates that aggregates prices have increased by approximately 2.5% year-to-date in 2020. Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues decreased (10.5)% to $75.7 million in the second quarter 2020, when compared to the prior-year period on lower sales volume of cement. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 50.8% in the second quarter, compared to 45.8% in the prior year period, as the Company incurred lower storage, distribution and plant costs. In addition, our solid waste processing facility underwent repairs related to an explosion in April 2020, which shut down that facility during the quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA impact from the down time at the facility was approximately $3.8 million in the second quarter. Organic sales volume of cement decreased (6.3)% in the second quarter and organic average selling prices increased 1.2% when compared to the prior year period. Products Business: Products net revenues were $285.0 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $261.2 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 25.4% in the second quarter, versus 22.3% in the prior year period. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 5.5% and organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete increased 3.2%, led by higher volumes in Utah, Kansas and Missouri. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 2.3%, led by strength in Kansas, while asphalt organic sales volumes increased 10.0%, led by Texas, Utah, and Kansas. Second Quarter 2020 | Results By Reporting Segment Net revenue increased by 4.1% to $575.2 million in the second quarter 2020, versus $552.6 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net revenue was primarily attributable to organic volume growth in ready-mix concrete and aggregates, combined with pricing growth in ready-mix. The Company reported operating income of $100.1 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $80.4 million in the prior year period. Net income increased to $58.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to income of $38.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.1% to $160.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $140.5 million in the prior year period. West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $56.7 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $31.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $78.9 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $54.8 million in the prior year period. Improvements in operating income reflected increased demand for aggregates in Utah and Texas. Aggregates revenue in the second quarter increased 1.8% over the prior year period, as organic volumes were in line with the prior year, while organic average sales prices increased 1.8%. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the second quarter 2020 increased 4.6% over the prior year period, as organic volumes decreased (1.2)% and were offset as organic average sales prices increased 5.8%, reflecting favorable market conditions in Utah and Texas. Asphalt revenue increased by 14.7% in the second quarter 2020 over the prior year period, organic volumes increased 14.3% in Utah and in parts of Texas, while organic sales prices increased 2.3%. East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $31.5 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $33.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $53.4 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $54.4 million in the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 2.7%, resulting from a 4.6% increase in organic volumes driven by growth in Kansas and Missouri. Average selling prices decreased (1.8)% on a difference in product mix from the year-ago quarter. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 22.5% due to an increase in organic volumes, while organic average selling prices increased 4.9% due in part to wind farm work in Kansas and significant work in Missouri and Arkansas. Asphalt revenue decreased (8.7)% as, organic volumes decreased (0.2)% on a lower contribution from Kentucky, while organic average selling prices increased 1.8%, reflecting strong demand and favorable weather conditions in Kansas. Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported an operating income of $26.1 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $25.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $35.6 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $35.4 million in the prior year period, on lower storage, distribution and plant costs. The segment reported organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices decreased (6.3)% and increased 1.2%, respectively, during the second quarter 2020 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, our solid waste processing facility underwent repairs related to an explosion in April 2020, which shut down that facility during the second quarter, The Adjusted EBITDA impact from the down time at the facility was approximately $3.8 million in the second quarter. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of June 27, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $253.4 million and borrowing capacity under its $345 million revolving credit facility of $329 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is currently fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of June 27, 2020, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding, including $680.7 million of Net Senior Secured Leverage. Financial Outlook Summit is not providing Adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time, pending better visibility into the extent of economic disruption related to COVID-19 and the ultimate resumption of normal business conditions. The Company is maintaining its previously announced 2020 capital expenditure guidance to $145 million to $160 million, which the Company expects will include $50 million to $60 million for greenfield projects. Webcast and Conference Call Information Summit Materials will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the live teleconference on July 22, 2020: Domestic Live: 1-877-823-8690 International Live: 1-825-312-2236 Conference ID: 9979939 Password: Summit To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through July 29, 2020: Domestic Replay: 1-800-585-8367 International Replay: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 9979939 About Summit Materials Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis. Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended March 28, 2020, each as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings. the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any similar crisis, on our business;

our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;

our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;

our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;

environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

costs associated with pending and future litigation;

rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise;

conditions in the credit markets;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;

our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;

unexpected operational difficulties;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; and

potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 488,260 $ 467,637 $ 793,567 $ 739,278 Service 86,980 84,954 124,079 119,263 Net revenue 575,240 552,591 917,646 858,541 Delivery and subcontract revenue 55,769 48,300 80,553 74,989 Total revenue 631,009 600,891 998,199 933,530 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below): Product 293,555 294,857 526,059 508,583 Service 60,834 62,336 89,701 88,925 Net cost of revenue 354,389 357,193 615,760 597,508 Delivery and subcontract cost 55,769 48,300 80,553 74,989 Total cost of revenue 410,158 405,493 696,313 672,497 General and administrative expenses 66,544 60,961 136,768 128,571 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 53,928 53,625 105,706 109,013 Transaction costs 319 390 1,072 698 Operating income 100,060 80,422 58,340 22,751 Interest expense 25,608 29,401 53,426 59,506 Loss on debt financings — — — 14,565 Other income, net (1,616 ) (3,676 ) (1,527 ) (6,479 ) Income (loss) from operations before taxes 76,068 54,697 6,441 (44,841 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 17,181 16,707 (5,720 ) (11,330 ) Net income (loss) 58,887 37,990 12,161 (33,511 ) Net loss attributable to Summit Holdings (1) 1,823 1,580 76 (1,149 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Holdings $ 57,064 $ 36,410 $ 12,085 $ (32,362 ) Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 114,111,204 112,070,009 113,856,657 111,940,844 Diluted 114,137,857 112,182,555 114,252,268 111,940,844 ________________________________________________________ (1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 27, December 28, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,407 $ 311,319 Accounts receivable, net 280,863 253,256 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 43,604 13,088 Inventories 231,942 204,787 Other current assets 12,168 13,831 Total current assets 821,984 796,281 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (June 27, 2020 - $1,043,800 and December 28, 2019 - $955,815) 1,752,221 1,747,449 Goodwill 1,196,999 1,199,699 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (June 27, 2020 - $11,943 and December 28, 2019 - $10,366) 38,644 23,498 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (June 27, 2020 - $1,675 and December 28, 2019 - $1,675) 221,512 212,333 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,347 32,777 Other assets 49,511 55,519 Total assets $ 4,111,218 $ 4,067,556 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 7,942 $ 7,942 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 31,483 32,700 Accounts payable 138,330 116,359 Accrued expenses 138,001 120,005 Current operating lease liabilities 8,382 8,427 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 12,556 13,864 Total current liabilities 336,694 299,297 Long-term debt 1,849,520 1,851,057 Acquisition-related liabilities 13,157 19,801 Tax receivable agreement liability 327,957 326,965 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 22,978 25,381 Other noncurrent liabilities 99,049 100,282 Total liabilities 2,649,355 2,622,783 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 114,111,948 and 113,309,385 shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 1,142 1,134 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,244,163 1,234,020 Accumulated earnings 200,890 188,805 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (497 ) 3,448 Stockholders’ equity 1,445,698 1,427,407 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings 16,165 17,366 Total stockholders’ equity 1,461,863 1,444,773 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,111,218 $ 4,067,556 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Six months ended June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,161 $ (33,511 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 111,278 110,982 Share-based compensation expense 9,797 10,605 Net gain on asset disposals (4,131 ) (3,937 ) Non-cash loss on debt financings — 2,850 Change in deferred tax asset, net (8,175 ) (12,550 ) Other 1,244 (120 ) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, net (28,969 ) (79,320 ) Inventories (27,391 ) 5,208 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (30,557 ) (26,715 ) Other current assets 654 3,585 Other assets 6,420 4,374 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts payable 15,410 29,898 Accrued expenses 4,681 9,395 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings (1,253 ) (1,138 ) Tax receivable agreement liability 993 59 Other liabilities (461 ) (3,717 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,701 15,948 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,842 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (105,724 ) (105,569 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 6,607 8,005 Other 1,629 (439 ) Net cash used for investing activities (97,488 ) (100,845 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt issuances — 300,000 Debt issuance costs — (6,246 ) Payments on debt (11,388 ) (261,025 ) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities (9,703 ) (9,158 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 310 784 Other (907 ) (502 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,688 ) 23,853 Impact of foreign currency on cash (437 ) 194 Net decrease in cash (57,912 ) (60,850 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 311,319 128,508 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 253,407 $ 67,658 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Net Revenue: West $ 299,024 $ 273,306 $ 483,516 $ 441,535 East 200,554 194,738 320,543 295,153 Cement 75,662 84,547 113,587 121,853 Net Revenue $ 575,240 $ 552,591 $ 917,646 $ 858,541 Line of Business - Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 129,989 $ 128,650 $ 226,150 $ 216,522 Cement (1) 73,293 77,799 106,156 110,298 Products 284,978 261,188 461,261 412,458 Total Materials and Products 488,260 467,637 793,567 739,278 Services 86,980 84,954 124,079 119,263 Net Revenue $ 575,240 $ 552,591 $ 917,646 $ 858,541 Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 46,923 $ 49,652 $ 97,186 $ 99,542 Cement 34,891 39,112 71,542 70,463 Products 212,661 203,035 356,588 333,890 Total Materials and Products 294,475 291,799 525,316 503,895 Services 59,914 65,394 90,444 93,613 Net Cost of Revenue $ 354,389 $ 357,193 $ 615,760 $ 597,508 Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ 83,066 $ 78,998 $ 128,964 $ 116,980 Cement (3) 38,402 38,687 34,614 39,835 Products 72,317 58,153 104,673 78,568 Total Materials and Products 193,785 175,838 268,251 235,383 Services 27,066 19,560 33,635 25,650 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ 220,851 $ 195,398 $ 301,886 $ 261,033 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates 63.9 % 61.4 % 57.0 % 54.0 % Cement (3) 50.8 % 45.8 % 30.5 % 32.7 % Products 25.4 % 22.3 % 22.7 % 19.0 % Services 31.1 % 23.0 % 27.1 % 21.5 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 38.4 % 35.4 % 32.9 % 30.4 % ________________________________________________________ (1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Total Volume June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Aggregates (tons) 14,901 14,528 26,093 24,735 Cement (tons) 654 698 954 995 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 1,443 1,398 2,686 2,489 Asphalt (tons) 1,755 1,596 2,163 2,017 Three months ended Six months ended Pricing June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Aggregates (per ton) $ 11.12 $ 11.14 $ 11.00 $ 10.93 Cement (per ton) 116.29 114.95 116.26 114.46 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 116.41 110.35 115.31 109.15 Asphalt (per ton) 59.48 58.16 58.99 57.42 Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 2.6 % (0.2) % 5.5 % 0.6 % Cement (per ton) (6.3) % 1.2 % (4.1) % 1.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 3.2 % 5.5 % 7.9 % 5.6 % Asphalt (per ton) 10.0 % 2.3 % 7.2 % 2.7 % Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions) Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 2.6 % (0.2) % 5.5 % 0.6 % Cement (per ton) (6.3) % 1.2 % (4.1) % 1.6 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 3.2 % 5.5 % 7.9 % 5.6 % Asphalt (per ton) 10.0 % 2.3 % 7.2 % 2.7 % SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information) Three months ended June 27, 2020 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 14,901 $ 11.12 $ 165,648 $ (35,659 ) $ 129,989 Cement 654 116.29 76,106 (2,813 ) 73,293 Materials $ 241,754 $ (38,472 ) $ 203,282 Ready-mix concrete 1,443 116.41 167,964 (82 ) 167,882 Asphalt 1,755 59.48 104,373 (179 ) 104,194 Other Products 97,974 (85,072 ) 12,902 Products $ 370,311 $ (85,333 ) $ 284,978 Six months ended June 27, 2020 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 26,093 $ 11.00 $ 287,121 $ (60,971 ) $ 226,150 Cement 954 116.26 110,864 (4,708 ) 106,156 Materials $ 397,985 $ (65,679 ) $ 332,306 Ready-mix concrete 2,686 115.31 309,773 (187 ) 309,586 Asphalt 2,163 58.99 127,616 (228 ) 127,388 Other Products 167,820 (143,533 ) 24,287 Products $ 605,209 $ (143,948 ) $ 461,261 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 27, 2020 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 57,040 $ 32,206 $ 29,386 $ (59,745 ) $ 58,887 Interest (income) expense (709 ) (433 ) (3,116 ) 29,866 25,608 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,054 (36 ) — 16,163 17,181 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,050 21,014 9,291 992 53,347 EBITDA $ 79,435 $ 52,751 $ 35,561 $ (12,724 ) $ 155,023 Accretion 115 380 86 — 581 Transaction costs — — — 319 319 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,892 4,892 Other (607 ) 253 — (229 ) (583 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,943 $ 53,384 $ 35,647 $ (7,742 ) $ 160,232 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 26.4 % 26.6 % 47.1 % 27.9 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 29, 2019 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 30,739 $ 35,175 $ 27,917 $ (55,841 ) $ 37,990 Interest expense (income) 751 1,047 (2,345 ) 29,948 29,401 Income tax expense 777 64 — 15,866 16,707 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,784 19,540 9,719 992 53,035 EBITDA $ 55,051 $ 55,826 $ 35,291 $ (9,035 ) $ 137,133 Accretion 140 300 150 — 590 Transaction costs 11 — — 379 390 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,699 4,699 Other (382 ) (1,714 ) — (250 ) (2,346 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,820 $ 54,412 $ 35,441 $ (4,207 ) $ 140,466 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 20.1 % 27.9 % 41.9 % 25.4 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended June 27, 2020 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 57,538 $ 21,139 $ 17,108 $ (83,624 ) $ 12,161 Interest (income) expense (1) (1,287 ) (1,002 ) (6,292 ) 62,007 53,426 Income tax expense (benefit) 587 (165 ) — (6,142 ) (5,720 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,734 41,734 17,099 1,981 104,548 EBITDA $ 100,572 $ 61,706 $ 27,915 $ (25,778 ) $ 164,415 Accretion 231 756 171 — 1,158 Transaction costs — — — 1,072 1,072 Non-cash compensation — — — 9,797 9,797 Other 608 495 — (899 ) 204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,411 $ 62,957 $ 28,086 $ (15,808 ) $ 176,646 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 21.0 % 19.6 % 24.7 % 19.2 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended June 29, 2019 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 21,187 $ 16,808 $ 17,349 $ (88,855 ) $ (33,511 ) Interest expense (income) (1) 1,494 2,055 (4,664 ) 60,621 59,506 Income tax expense (benefit) 334 118 — (11,782 ) (11,330 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 46,580 39,445 19,873 1,944 107,842 EBITDA $ 69,595 $ 58,426 $ 32,558 $ (38,072 ) $ 122,507 Accretion 269 606 296 — 1,171 Loss on debt financings — — — 14,565 14,565 Transaction costs 11 — — 687 698 Non-cash compensation — — — 10,605 10,605 Other (757 ) (1,378 ) — (357 ) (2,492 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,118 $ 57,654 $ 32,854 $ (12,572 ) $ 147,054 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 15.7 % 19.5 % 27.0 % 17.1 % ________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. The table below reconciles our net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019. The per share amount of the net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share. Three months ended Six months ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Loss Per Equity Unit Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ 57,064 $ 0.49 $ 36,410 $ 0.32 $ 12,085 $ 0.10 $ (32,362 ) $ (0.28 ) Adjustments: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,823 0.01 1,580 0.01 76 — (1,149 ) (0.01 ) Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability — — (2,000 ) (0.02 ) — — (2,000 ) (0.02 ) Loss on debt financings — — — — — — 14,565 0.13 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) before tax related adjustments 58,887 0.50 35,990 0.31 12,161 0.10 (20,946 ) (0.18 ) Changes in unrecognized tax benefits — — — — (9,537 ) (0.08 ) — — Adjusted diluted net income (loss) $ 58,887 $ 0.50 $ 35,990 $ 0.31 $ 2,624 $ 0.02 $ (20,946 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic Class A common stock 114,111,204 112,070,009 113,856,657 111,940,844 LP Units outstanding 3,053,115 3,418,018 3,103,672 3,422,318 Total equity units 117,164,319 115,488,027 116,960,329 115,363,162 The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019. Three months ended Six months ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Operating income $ 100,060 $ 80,422 $ 58,340 $ 22,751 General and administrative expenses 66,544 60,961 136,768 128,571 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 53,928 53,625 105,706 109,013 Transaction costs 319 390 1,072 698 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 220,851 $ 195,398 $ 301,886 $ 261,033 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 38.4 % 35.4 % 32.9 % 30.4 % _______________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019. Three months ended Six months ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 58,887 $ 37,990 $ 12,161 $ (33,511 ) Non-cash items 74,346 71,751 110,013 107,830 Net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash items 133,233 109,741 122,174 74,319 Change in working capital accounts (32,601 ) (63,117 ) (60,473 ) (58,371 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 100,632 46,624 61,701 15,948 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (40,448 ) (38,173 ) (99,117 ) (97,564 ) Free cash flow $ 60,184 $ 8,451 $ (37,416 ) $ (81,616 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005926/en/

