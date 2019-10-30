Summit Materials, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
0
10/30/2019 | 06:16am EDT
- Operating income increased 21.0% in third quarter 2019
- Organic aggregates volumes increased 11.4%
- Organic aggregates price increased 6.9%
- Narrowed 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $440 - $460 million
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the third quarter 2019.
For the three months ended September 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $55.8 million, or $0.50 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $71.3 million, or $0.64 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Although operating income increased in the third quarter to $130.9 million as compared to $108.2 million in the prior year period, net income declined due to an increase in income tax expense related to proposed US tax reform regulations that would limit interest deductibility. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $58.2 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $61.9 million, or $0.54 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.
Summit's net revenue increased 6.5% in the third quarter of 2019 relative to the comparable 2018 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $193.3 million in the third quarter 2019 as compared to $172.0 million in 2018.
Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, "We delivered a double-digit percentage increase in third quarter Adjusted EBITDA with organic price increases and higher volumes in all lines of business on strong demand and improved weather conditions relative to a year ago. We experienced a return to volume growth and full utilization in our cement business as shipping traffic began to normalize on the Mississippi River. Levee repair work in Missouri and market conditions in Kansas drove aggregates volumes higher, and although ready-mix volumes were higher in the quarter, we did lose some sales due to Tropical Storm 'Imelda' in the Houston market."
Third quarter 2019 sales volumes increased 12.6% in aggregates, 3.8% in cement, 1.8% in ready-mix concrete and 2.3% in asphalt relative to the year ago quarter. Third quarter 2019 average selling prices increased 6.9% in aggregates, 3.1% in cement, 2.9% in ready-mix concrete, and 7.2% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Summit's operating margin expanded to 19.7% in the third quarter 2019 from 17.3% in the third quarter 2018.
Hill added, "Our year-to-date performance includes a seasonally strong third quarter and the resumption of normal operations in our cement business that was impacted by shipping constraints during the first half of the year that has begun to normalize. Despite these challenges, our cement volumes were up 2.9% for the nine months ended September 28, 2019. With the exception of our ready-mix business, where volumes were impacted by rainy conditions in Texas, we experienced solid volume growth in our aggregates and asphalt businesses and price growth in all lines of business, which helped us rebound from setbacks in the first half of the year."
On a year-to-date basis through September 28, 2019, Summit's net revenue increased 4.1% over the comparable 2018 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% to $340.4 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $312.9 million for the same period in 2018.
Year-to-date through September 28, 2019 sales volumes increased 12.6% in aggregates, 2.9% in cement, and 2.6% in asphalt, while ready-mix concrete volume declined 3.1% relative to the same period last year. Average selling prices for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7.9% in aggregates, 1.4% in cement, 2.3% in ready-mix concrete, and 6.6% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Summit's operating margin expanded to 10.1% in the first nine months of 2019 from 9.1% in the same period 2018.
Summit narrowed its 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $440 million to $460 million from $430 to $470 million. Hill continued, "Based on our performance year to date and anticipating normal weather conditions, we believe it makes sense to narrow our guidance range for the year."
The Company narrowed its guidance for 2019 capital expenditures to approximately $160 million to $170 million from $160 million to $175 million. Cash paid for capital equipment decreased to $139.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $183.8 million in the same period 2018. The Company reiterated its guidance to reduce its leverage ratio by year-end 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 | Results by Line of Business
Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 25.5% to $137.5 million in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin declined slightly to 68.6% in the third quarter 2019 compared to 69.2% in the prior year period on product mix. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 11.4% in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period on higher organic volume growth in both the East and West segments. Organic average selling prices on aggregates increased 6.9% in the third quarter 2019 when compared to the prior year period due to improvements in prices, particularly in the East segment related to levee repair work in Missouri.
Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues increased 5.3% to $99.0 million in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 46.0% in the third quarter, compared to 50.7% in the prior-year period, as the Company incurred increased distribution costs to overcome the lingering effects of shipping delays on the Mississippi River in the first half of the year. Organic sales volume of cement increased 3.8% in the third quarter, when compared to the prior year period. Organic average selling prices on cement increased 3.1% in the third quarter when compared to the prior year period.
Products Business: Net revenues were $324.7 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $315.3 million in the prior year period, which included the sale of a non-core business. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 24.4% in the third quarter, versus 22.5% in the prior year period, due in part to increased pricing in Kansas, Texas, and Intermountain geographies. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 2.7%, coupled with a 1.3% increase in organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 7.2% while we had a 2.3% increase in asphalt organic sales volumes, primarily driven by growth in Kansas and Missouri.
Third Quarter 2019 | Results By Reporting Segment
Net revenue increased by 6.5% to $665.8 million in the third quarter 2019, versus $625.0 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net revenue was primarily attributable to organic growth. The Company reported operating income of $130.9 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $108.2 million in the prior year period. Net income decreased to $58.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $74.0 million in the prior year period, due to a significant increase in income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $193.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $172.0 million in the prior year period.
West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $58.5 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $48.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $81.9 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $73.9 million in the prior year period. Improvements in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA are due in part to the realization of higher operational efficiencies under improved weather conditions. Aggregates revenue in the third quarter increased 10.6% over the prior year period from a combination of acquisition performance and organic growth, including a 3.5% increase in organic volumes and a 4.1% increase in organic average sales prices, particularly in Texas. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the third quarter 2019 increased 3.6% over the prior year period, as a 1.0% decrease in organic volumes, was offset by a 3.7% increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased by 11.3% in the third quarter 2019 over the prior year period, as our liquid asphalt terminal which had been damaged in Hurricane Harvey was operating in 2019, but not in the comparable period in 2018.
East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $55.5 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $38.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $76.8 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $58.3 million in the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 28.5% due to increases resulting from a 18.7% and 8.3% increase in organic volumes and average sales prices, respectively, driven by growth in Missouri and Kansas. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 8.1% due to an increase in organic volumes. Asphalt revenue increased 20.2% as a result of a 9.3% increase in organic volumes and a 6.2% increase in organic average sales prices.
Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $31.5 million in the third quarter 2019, a decrease from $33.5 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $42.7 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $44.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the lingering effects of shipping constraints on the Mississippi River. Despite these challenges, the segment reported increases of 3.8% and 3.1% in organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices, respectively, during the third quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 28, 2019, the Company had cash on hand of $182.6 million and borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $329.8 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of September 28, 2019, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding.
Financial Outlook
For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $440 million to $460 million. For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its capital expenditures to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.
Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings, and the following:
our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;
the cyclical nature of our business;
risks related to weather and seasonality;
risks associated with our capital-intensive business;
competition within our local markets;
our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;
our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;
declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;
environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;
rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery costs as a result of inflation or otherwise;
conditions in the credit markets;
our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;
material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;
cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;
special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;
our substantial current level of indebtedness;
our dependence on senior management and other key personnel;
supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;
climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;
unexpected operational difficulties;
interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; and
potential labor disputes.
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Product
$
554,721
$
512,822
$
1,293,999
$
1,229,596
Service
111,126
112,195
230,389
234,572
Net revenue
665,847
625,017
1,524,388
1,464,168
Delivery and subcontract revenue
66,235
69,644
141,224
145,804
Total revenue
732,082
694,661
1,665,612
1,609,972
Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):
Product
338,119
321,586
846,702
814,166
Service
78,625
80,573
167,550
170,626
Net cost of revenue
416,744
402,159
1,014,252
984,792
Delivery and subcontract cost
66,235
69,644
141,224
145,804
Total cost of revenue
482,979
471,803
1,155,476
1,130,596
General and administrative expenses
62,344
59,457
190,915
190,975
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
55,127
53,974
164,140
150,663
Transaction costs
751
1,260
1,449
3,817
Operating income
130,881
108,167
153,632
133,921
Interest expense
28,917
28,889
88,423
86,616
Loss on debt financings
—
—
14,565
149
Gain on sale of business
—
(12,108
)
—
(12,108
)
Other income, net
(1,875
)
(3,371
)
(8,354
)
(11,942
)
Income from operations before taxes
103,839
94,757
58,998
71,206
Income tax expense
45,602
20,765
34,272
16,249
Net income
58,237
73,992
24,726
54,957
Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)
2,480
2,703
1,331
1,888
Net income attributable to Summit Inc.
$
55,757
$
71,289
$
23,395
$
53,069
Earnings per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.64
$
0.21
$
0.48
Diluted
$
0.48
$
0.64
$
0.21
$
0.47
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock:
Basic
112,179,137
111,641,344
112,020,275
111,288,211
Diluted
115,505,122
111,940,067
112,497,610
112,472,724
________________________________________________________
(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 28,
December 29,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
182,589
$
128,508
Accounts receivable, net
337,060
214,518
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
49,715
18,602
Inventories
197,015
213,851
Other current assets
12,037
16,061
Total current assets
778,416
591,540
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (September 28, 2019 - $923,439 and December 29, 2018 - $794,251)
1,762,307
1,780,132
Goodwill
1,198,496
1,192,028
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (September 28, 2019 - $9,666 and December 29, 2018 - $8,247)
24,446
18,460
Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (September 28, 2019 - $29,472 and December 29, 2018 - $19,366)
193,632
225,397
Operating lease right-of-use assets
33,045
—
Other assets
51,772
50,084
Total assets
$
4,042,114
$
3,857,641
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
6,354
$
6,354
Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities
34,398
34,270
Accounts payable
152,232
107,702
Accrued expenses
118,003
100,491
Current operating lease liabilities
8,609
—
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
12,476
11,840
Total current liabilities
332,072
260,657
Long-term debt
1,853,414
1,807,502
Acquisition-related liabilities
40,662
49,468
Tax receivable agreement liability
310,098
309,674
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
25,329
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
93,761
88,195
Total liabilities
2,655,336
2,515,496
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 112,275,998 and 111,658,927 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively
1,124
1,117
Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,212,240
1,194,204
Accumulated earnings
153,134
129,739
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,938
2,681
Stockholders’ equity
1,371,436
1,327,741
Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings
15,342
14,404
Total stockholders’ equity
1,386,778
1,342,145
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,042,114
$
3,857,641
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in thousands)
Nine months ended
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$
24,726
$
54,957
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
166,997
152,829
Share-based compensation expense
15,424
19,833
Net gain on asset disposals
(8,030
)
(27,261
)
Non-cash loss on debt financings
2,850
—
Change in deferred tax asset, net
32,736
12,577
Other
(1,609
)
873
(Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable, net
(121,196
)
(90,481
)
Inventories
16,296
(26,027
)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
(31,085
)
(37,643
)
Other current assets
5,635
(6,819
)
Other assets
4,992
(1,217
)
(Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts payable
52,423
24,978
Accrued expenses
8,447
(2,197
)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
618
(3,850
)
Tax receivable agreement liability
424
1,812
Other liabilities
(5,805
)
(1,807
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
163,843
70,557
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,842
)
(210,894
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(139,762
)
(183,752
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
13,035
18,426
Proceeds from sale of business
—
21,564
Other
(207
)
2,660
Net cash used for investing activities
(129,776
)
(351,996
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt issuances
300,000
64,500
Debt issuance costs
(6,312
)
(550
)
Payments on debt
(264,906
)
(79,027
)
Payments on acquisition-related liabilities
(11,000
)
(35,321
)
Distributions from partnership
—
(69
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,559
15,615
Other
(501
)
(1,913
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,840
(36,765
)
Impact of foreign currency on cash
174
(422
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
54,081
(318,626
)
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
128,508
383,556
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
182,589
$
64,930
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Segment Net Revenue:
West
$
331,501
$
329,346
$
773,036
$
791,975
East
235,355
201,699
530,508
458,829
Cement
98,991
93,972
220,844
213,364
Net Revenue
$
665,847
$
625,017
$
1,524,388
$
1,464,168
Line of Business - Net Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
137,528
$
109,621
$
354,050
$
280,761
Cement (1)
92,482
87,909
202,780
197,439
Products
324,711
315,292
737,169
751,396
Total Materials and Products
554,721
512,822
1,293,999
1,229,596
Services
111,126
112,195
230,389
234,572
Net Revenue
$
665,847
$
625,017
$
1,524,388
$
1,464,168
Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
43,156
$
33,793
$
142,698
$
109,747
Cement
46,960
40,294
117,423
104,441
Products
245,396
244,410
579,286
593,862
Total Materials and Products
335,512
318,497
839,407
808,050
Services
81,232
83,662
174,845
176,742
Net Cost of Revenue
$
416,744
$
402,159
$
1,014,252
$
984,792
Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):
Materials
Aggregates
$
94,372
$
75,828
$
211,352
$
171,014
Cement (3)
45,522
47,615
85,357
92,998
Products
79,315
70,882
157,883
157,534
Total Materials and Products
219,209
194,325
454,592
421,546
Services
29,894
28,533
55,544
57,830
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
$
249,103
$
222,858
$
510,136
$
479,376
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)
Materials
Aggregates
68.6
%
69.2
%
59.7
%
60.9
%
Cement (3)
46.0
%
50.7
%
38.7
%
43.6
%
Products
24.4
%
22.5
%
21.4
%
21.0
%
Services
26.9
%
25.4
%
24.1
%
24.7
%
Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin
37.4
%
35.7
%
33.5
%
32.7
%
________________________________________________________
(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics
(Units in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Total Volume
September 28,
2019
September 29,
2018
September 28,
2019
September 29,
2018
Aggregates (tons)
15,895
14,116
40,630
36,081
Cement (tons)
826
796
1,821
1,770
Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)
1,546
1,519
4,035
4,164
Asphalt (tons)
2,263
2,212
4,280
4,173
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Pricing
September 28,
2019
September 29,
2018
September 28,
2019
September 29,
2018
Aggregates (per ton)
$
11.13
$
10.41
$
11.01
$
10.20
Cement (per ton)
115.54
112.03
114.95
113.37
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
111.94
108.75
110.22
107.69
Asphalt (per ton)
60.40
56.34
59.00
55.35
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Percentage Change in
Percentage Change in
Year over Year Comparison
Volume
Pricing
Volume
Pricing
Aggregates (per ton)
12.6
%
6.9
%
12.6
%
7.9
%
Cement (per ton)
3.8
%
3.1
%
2.9
%
1.4
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
1.8
%
2.9
%
(3.1
)%
2.3
%
Asphalt (per ton)
2.3
%
7.2
%
2.6
%
6.6
%
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Percentage Change in
Percentage Change in
Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions)
Volume
Pricing
Volume
Pricing
Aggregates (per ton)
11.4
%
6.9
%
7.7
%
7.3
%
Cement (per ton)
3.8
%
3.1
%
2.9
%
1.4
%
Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)
1.3
%
2.7
%
(3.7
)%
2.2
%
Asphalt (per ton)
2.3
%
7.2
%
2.0
%
6.8
%
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business
($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)
Three months ended September 28, 2019
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volumes
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
15,895
$
11.13
$
176,929
$
(39,401
)
$
137,528
Cement
826
115.54
95,487
(3,005
)
92,482
Materials
$
272,416
$
(42,406
)
$
230,010
Ready-mix concrete
1,546
111.94
173,035
(277
)
172,758
Asphalt
2,263
60.40
136,712
(37
)
136,675
Other Products
118,228
(102,950
)
15,278
Products
$
427,975
$
(103,264
)
$
324,711
Nine months ended September 28, 2019
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volumes
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
40,630
$
11.01
$
447,159
$
(93,109
)
$
354,050
Cement
1,821
114.95
209,335
(6,555
)
202,780
Materials
$
656,494
$
(99,664
)
$
556,830
Ready-mix concrete
4,035
110.22
444,702
(444
)
444,258
Asphalt
4,280
59.00
252,511
(145
)
252,366
Other Products
286,605
(246,060
)
40,545
Products
$
983,818
$
(246,649
)
$
737,169
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended September 28, 2019
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
56,829
$
56,640
$
34,303
$
(89,535
)
$
58,237
Interest expense (income)
411
182
(2,731
)
31,055
28,917
Income tax expense
1,144
26
—
44,432
45,602
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,171
19,406
10,957
1,041
54,575
EBITDA
$
81,555
$
76,254
$
42,529
$
(13,007
)
$
187,331
Accretion
136
262
154
—
552
Transaction costs
1
—
—
750
751
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
4,819
4,819
Other
244
309
—
(689
)
(136
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
81,936
$
76,825
$
42,683
$
(8,127
)
$
193,317
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
24.7
%
32.6
%
43.1
%
29.0
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended September 29, 2018
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
61,021
$
37,351
$
35,326
$
(59,706
)
$
73,992
Interest expense (income)
1,380
844
(1,709
)
28,374
28,889
Income tax expense
567
275
—
19,923
20,765
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,144
19,154
10,622
574
53,494
EBITDA
$
86,112
$
57,624
$
44,239
$
(10,835
)
$
177,140
Accretion
145
275
60
—
480
Gain on sale of business
(12,108
)
—
—
—
(12,108
)
Transaction costs
2
—
—
1,258
1,260
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
5,643
5,643
Other
(235
)
406
—
(580
)
(409
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
73,916
$
58,305
$
44,299
$
(4,514
)
$
172,006
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
22.4
%
28.9
%
47.1
%
27.5
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Nine months ended September 28, 2019
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
78,016
$
73,448
$
51,652
$
(178,390
)
$
24,726
Interest expense (income)
1,905
2,237
(7,395
)
91,676
88,423
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,478
144
—
32,650
34,272
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
69,751
58,851
30,830
2,985
162,417
EBITDA
$
151,150
$
134,680
$
75,087
$
(51,079
)
$
309,838
Accretion
405
868
450
—
1,723
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
14,565
14,565
Transaction costs
12
—
—
1,437
1,449
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
15,424
15,424
Other (2)
(513
)
(1,069
)
—
(1,046
)
(2,628
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,054
$
134,479
$
75,537
$
(20,699
)
$
340,371
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
19.5
%
25.3
%
34.2
%
22.3
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Nine months ended September 29, 2018
by Segment
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
97,625
$
42,128
$
61,687
$
(146,483
)
$
54,957
Interest expense (income)
4,114
2,397
(4,794
)
84,899
86,616
Income tax expense
616
5
—
15,628
16,249
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
67,597
54,272
25,651
1,919
149,439
EBITDA
$
169,952
$
98,802
$
82,544
$
(44,037
)
$
307,261
Accretion
432
710
82
—
1,224
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
149
149
Gain on sale of business
(12,108
)
—
—
—
(12,108
)
Transaction costs
(4
)
—
—
3,821
3,817
Non-cash compensation
—
—
—
19,833
19,833
Other (2)
(6,956
)
985
—
(1,345
)
(7,316
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,316
$
100,497
$
82,626
$
(21,579
)
$
312,860
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
19.1
%
21.9
%
38.7
%
21.4
%
_______________________________________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.
(2) In the nine months ended September 28, 2019, we negotiated a $2.0 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. In the nine months ended September 29, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded in the respective period as other income.
The table below reconciles our net income per share attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 28, 2019
September 29, 2018
September 28, 2019
September 29, 2018
Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS
Net
Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net
Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net
Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net
Income
Per Equity
Unit
Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.
$
55,757
$
0.48
$
71,289
$
0.62
$
23,395
$
0.20
$
53,069
$
0.46
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,480
0.02
2,703
0.03
1,331
0.01
1,888
0.02
Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability
—
—
—
—
(2,000
)
(0.02
)
(6,947
)
(0.06
)
Gain on sale of business
—
—
(12,108
)
(0.11
)
—
—
(12,108
)
(0.11
)
Loss on debt financings
—
—
—
—
14,565
0.13
149
—
Adjusted diluted net income
$
58,237
$
0.50
$
61,884
$
0.54
$
37,291
$
0.32
$
36,051
$
0.31
Weighted-average shares:
Basic Class A common stock
112,179,137
111,641,344
112,020,275
111,288,211
LP Units outstanding
3,368,058
3,448,343
3,404,231
3,538,385
Total equity units
115,547,195
115,089,687
115,424,506
114,826,596
The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
2019
2018
2019
2018
($ in thousands)
Operating income
$
130,881
$
108,167
$
153,632
$
133,921
General and administrative expenses
62,344
59,457
190,915
190,975
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
55,127
53,974
164,140
150,663
Transaction costs
751
1,260
1,449
3,817
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)