Summit Materials, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results 0 10/30/2019 | 06:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields - Operating income increased 21.0% in third quarter 2019 - Organic aggregates volumes increased 11.4% - Organic aggregates price increased 6.9% - Narrowed 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $440 - $460 million Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the third quarter 2019. For the three months ended September 28, 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $55.8 million, or $0.50 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $71.3 million, or $0.64 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Although operating income increased in the third quarter to $130.9 million as compared to $108.2 million in the prior year period, net income declined due to an increase in income tax expense related to proposed US tax reform regulations that would limit interest deductibility. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $58.2 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $61.9 million, or $0.54 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. Summit's net revenue increased 6.5% in the third quarter of 2019 relative to the comparable 2018 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $193.3 million in the third quarter 2019 as compared to $172.0 million in 2018. Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, "We delivered a double-digit percentage increase in third quarter Adjusted EBITDA with organic price increases and higher volumes in all lines of business on strong demand and improved weather conditions relative to a year ago. We experienced a return to volume growth and full utilization in our cement business as shipping traffic began to normalize on the Mississippi River. Levee repair work in Missouri and market conditions in Kansas drove aggregates volumes higher, and although ready-mix volumes were higher in the quarter, we did lose some sales due to Tropical Storm 'Imelda' in the Houston market." Third quarter 2019 sales volumes increased 12.6% in aggregates, 3.8% in cement, 1.8% in ready-mix concrete and 2.3% in asphalt relative to the year ago quarter. Third quarter 2019 average selling prices increased 6.9% in aggregates, 3.1% in cement, 2.9% in ready-mix concrete, and 7.2% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Summit's operating margin expanded to 19.7% in the third quarter 2019 from 17.3% in the third quarter 2018. Hill added, "Our year-to-date performance includes a seasonally strong third quarter and the resumption of normal operations in our cement business that was impacted by shipping constraints during the first half of the year that has begun to normalize. Despite these challenges, our cement volumes were up 2.9% for the nine months ended September 28, 2019. With the exception of our ready-mix business, where volumes were impacted by rainy conditions in Texas, we experienced solid volume growth in our aggregates and asphalt businesses and price growth in all lines of business, which helped us rebound from setbacks in the first half of the year." On a year-to-date basis through September 28, 2019, Summit's net revenue increased 4.1% over the comparable 2018 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% to $340.4 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $312.9 million for the same period in 2018. Year-to-date through September 28, 2019 sales volumes increased 12.6% in aggregates, 2.9% in cement, and 2.6% in asphalt, while ready-mix concrete volume declined 3.1% relative to the same period last year. Average selling prices for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7.9% in aggregates, 1.4% in cement, 2.3% in ready-mix concrete, and 6.6% in asphalt relative to the prior year period. Summit's operating margin expanded to 10.1% in the first nine months of 2019 from 9.1% in the same period 2018. Summit narrowed its 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $440 million to $460 million from $430 to $470 million. Hill continued, "Based on our performance year to date and anticipating normal weather conditions, we believe it makes sense to narrow our guidance range for the year." The Company narrowed its guidance for 2019 capital expenditures to approximately $160 million to $170 million from $160 million to $175 million. Cash paid for capital equipment decreased to $139.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 from $183.8 million in the same period 2018. The Company reiterated its guidance to reduce its leverage ratio by year-end 2019. Third Quarter 2019 | Results by Line of Business Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by 25.5% to $137.5 million in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin declined slightly to 68.6% in the third quarter 2019 compared to 69.2% in the prior year period on product mix. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 11.4% in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period on higher organic volume growth in both the East and West segments. Organic average selling prices on aggregates increased 6.9% in the third quarter 2019 when compared to the prior year period due to improvements in prices, particularly in the East segment related to levee repair work in Missouri. Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues increased 5.3% to $99.0 million in the third quarter 2019, when compared to the prior-year period. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 46.0% in the third quarter, compared to 50.7% in the prior-year period, as the Company incurred increased distribution costs to overcome the lingering effects of shipping delays on the Mississippi River in the first half of the year. Organic sales volume of cement increased 3.8% in the third quarter, when compared to the prior year period. Organic average selling prices on cement increased 3.1% in the third quarter when compared to the prior year period. Products Business: Net revenues were $324.7 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $315.3 million in the prior year period, which included the sale of a non-core business. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 24.4% in the third quarter, versus 22.5% in the prior year period, due in part to increased pricing in Kansas, Texas, and Intermountain geographies. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 2.7%, coupled with a 1.3% increase in organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 7.2% while we had a 2.3% increase in asphalt organic sales volumes, primarily driven by growth in Kansas and Missouri. Third Quarter 2019 | Results By Reporting Segment Net revenue increased by 6.5% to $665.8 million in the third quarter 2019, versus $625.0 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net revenue was primarily attributable to organic growth. The Company reported operating income of $130.9 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $108.2 million in the prior year period. Net income decreased to $58.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $74.0 million in the prior year period, due to a significant increase in income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $193.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $172.0 million in the prior year period. West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $58.5 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $48.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $81.9 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $73.9 million in the prior year period. Improvements in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA are due in part to the realization of higher operational efficiencies under improved weather conditions. Aggregates revenue in the third quarter increased 10.6% over the prior year period from a combination of acquisition performance and organic growth, including a 3.5% increase in organic volumes and a 4.1% increase in organic average sales prices, particularly in Texas. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the third quarter 2019 increased 3.6% over the prior year period, as a 1.0% decrease in organic volumes, was offset by a 3.7% increase in organic average sales prices. Asphalt revenue increased by 11.3% in the third quarter 2019 over the prior year period, as our liquid asphalt terminal which had been damaged in Hurricane Harvey was operating in 2019, but not in the comparable period in 2018. East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $55.5 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $38.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $76.8 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $58.3 million in the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 28.5% due to increases resulting from a 18.7% and 8.3% increase in organic volumes and average sales prices, respectively, driven by growth in Missouri and Kansas. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 8.1% due to an increase in organic volumes. Asphalt revenue increased 20.2% as a result of a 9.3% increase in organic volumes and a 6.2% increase in organic average sales prices. Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $31.5 million in the third quarter 2019, a decrease from $33.5 million in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $42.7 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $44.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the lingering effects of shipping constraints on the Mississippi River. Despite these challenges, the segment reported increases of 3.8% and 3.1% in organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices, respectively, during the third quarter 2019 as compared to the prior year period. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 28, 2019, the Company had cash on hand of $182.6 million and borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $329.8 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of September 28, 2019, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. Financial Outlook For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $440 million to $460 million. For full-year 2019, the Company estimates its capital expenditures to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million. Webcast and Conference Call Information Summit Materials will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review the Company’s third quarter financial results. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the live teleconference: Domestic Live: 1-877-407-0784 International Live: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 57511368 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 30, 2019: Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13695880 About Summit Materials Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis. Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings, and the following: our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;

our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;

environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery costs as a result of inflation or otherwise;

conditions in the credit markets;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

our substantial current level of indebtedness;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;

unexpected operational difficulties;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; and

potential labor disputes. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 554,721 $ 512,822 $ 1,293,999 $ 1,229,596 Service 111,126 112,195 230,389 234,572 Net revenue 665,847 625,017 1,524,388 1,464,168 Delivery and subcontract revenue 66,235 69,644 141,224 145,804 Total revenue 732,082 694,661 1,665,612 1,609,972 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below): Product 338,119 321,586 846,702 814,166 Service 78,625 80,573 167,550 170,626 Net cost of revenue 416,744 402,159 1,014,252 984,792 Delivery and subcontract cost 66,235 69,644 141,224 145,804 Total cost of revenue 482,979 471,803 1,155,476 1,130,596 General and administrative expenses 62,344 59,457 190,915 190,975 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 55,127 53,974 164,140 150,663 Transaction costs 751 1,260 1,449 3,817 Operating income 130,881 108,167 153,632 133,921 Interest expense 28,917 28,889 88,423 86,616 Loss on debt financings — — 14,565 149 Gain on sale of business — (12,108 ) — (12,108 ) Other income, net (1,875 ) (3,371 ) (8,354 ) (11,942 ) Income from operations before taxes 103,839 94,757 58,998 71,206 Income tax expense 45,602 20,765 34,272 16,249 Net income 58,237 73,992 24,726 54,957 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1) 2,480 2,703 1,331 1,888 Net income attributable to Summit Inc. $ 55,757 $ 71,289 $ 23,395 $ 53,069 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.64 $ 0.21 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.64 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 112,179,137 111,641,344 112,020,275 111,288,211 Diluted 115,505,122 111,940,067 112,497,610 112,472,724 ________________________________________________________

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 28, December 29, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,589 $ 128,508 Accounts receivable, net 337,060 214,518 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 49,715 18,602 Inventories 197,015 213,851 Other current assets 12,037 16,061 Total current assets 778,416 591,540 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (September 28, 2019 - $923,439 and December 29, 2018 - $794,251) 1,762,307 1,780,132 Goodwill 1,198,496 1,192,028 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (September 28, 2019 - $9,666 and December 29, 2018 - $8,247) 24,446 18,460 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (September 28, 2019 - $29,472 and December 29, 2018 - $19,366) 193,632 225,397 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,045 — Other assets 51,772 50,084 Total assets $ 4,042,114 $ 3,857,641 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 6,354 $ 6,354 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 34,398 34,270 Accounts payable 152,232 107,702 Accrued expenses 118,003 100,491 Current operating lease liabilities 8,609 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 12,476 11,840 Total current liabilities 332,072 260,657 Long-term debt 1,853,414 1,807,502 Acquisition-related liabilities 40,662 49,468 Tax receivable agreement liability 310,098 309,674 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 25,329 — Other noncurrent liabilities 93,761 88,195 Total liabilities 2,655,336 2,515,496 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 112,275,998 and 111,658,927 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 1,124 1,117 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,212,240 1,194,204 Accumulated earnings 153,134 129,739 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,938 2,681 Stockholders’ equity 1,371,436 1,327,741 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings 15,342 14,404 Total stockholders’ equity 1,386,778 1,342,145 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,042,114 $ 3,857,641 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Nine months ended September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 24,726 $ 54,957 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 166,997 152,829 Share-based compensation expense 15,424 19,833 Net gain on asset disposals (8,030 ) (27,261 ) Non-cash loss on debt financings 2,850 — Change in deferred tax asset, net 32,736 12,577 Other (1,609 ) 873 (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, net (121,196 ) (90,481 ) Inventories 16,296 (26,027 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (31,085 ) (37,643 ) Other current assets 5,635 (6,819 ) Other assets 4,992 (1,217 ) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts payable 52,423 24,978 Accrued expenses 8,447 (2,197 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 618 (3,850 ) Tax receivable agreement liability 424 1,812 Other liabilities (5,805 ) (1,807 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 163,843 70,557 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,842 ) (210,894 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (139,762 ) (183,752 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 13,035 18,426 Proceeds from sale of business — 21,564 Other (207 ) 2,660 Net cash used for investing activities (129,776 ) (351,996 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from debt issuances 300,000 64,500 Debt issuance costs (6,312 ) (550 ) Payments on debt (264,906 ) (79,027 ) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities (11,000 ) (35,321 ) Distributions from partnership — (69 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,559 15,615 Other (501 ) (1,913 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,840 (36,765 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash 174 (422 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 54,081 (318,626 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 128,508 383,556 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 182,589 $ 64,930 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment Net Revenue: West $ 331,501 $ 329,346 $ 773,036 $ 791,975 East 235,355 201,699 530,508 458,829 Cement 98,991 93,972 220,844 213,364 Net Revenue $ 665,847 $ 625,017 $ 1,524,388 $ 1,464,168 Line of Business - Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 137,528 $ 109,621 $ 354,050 $ 280,761 Cement (1) 92,482 87,909 202,780 197,439 Products 324,711 315,292 737,169 751,396 Total Materials and Products 554,721 512,822 1,293,999 1,229,596 Services 111,126 112,195 230,389 234,572 Net Revenue $ 665,847 $ 625,017 $ 1,524,388 $ 1,464,168 Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 43,156 $ 33,793 $ 142,698 $ 109,747 Cement 46,960 40,294 117,423 104,441 Products 245,396 244,410 579,286 593,862 Total Materials and Products 335,512 318,497 839,407 808,050 Services 81,232 83,662 174,845 176,742 Net Cost of Revenue $ 416,744 $ 402,159 $ 1,014,252 $ 984,792 Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ 94,372 $ 75,828 $ 211,352 $ 171,014 Cement (3) 45,522 47,615 85,357 92,998 Products 79,315 70,882 157,883 157,534 Total Materials and Products 219,209 194,325 454,592 421,546 Services 29,894 28,533 55,544 57,830 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ 249,103 $ 222,858 $ 510,136 $ 479,376 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates 68.6 % 69.2 % 59.7 % 60.9 % Cement (3) 46.0 % 50.7 % 38.7 % 43.6 % Products 24.4 % 22.5 % 21.4 % 21.0 % Services 26.9 % 25.4 % 24.1 % 24.7 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 37.4 % 35.7 % 33.5 % 32.7 % ________________________________________________________

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.

(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.

(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended Total Volume September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Aggregates (tons) 15,895 14,116 40,630 36,081 Cement (tons) 826 796 1,821 1,770 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 1,546 1,519 4,035 4,164 Asphalt (tons) 2,263 2,212 4,280 4,173 Three months ended Nine months ended Pricing September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Aggregates (per ton) $ 11.13 $ 10.41 $ 11.01 $ 10.20 Cement (per ton) 115.54 112.03 114.95 113.37 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 111.94 108.75 110.22 107.69 Asphalt (per ton) 60.40 56.34 59.00 55.35 Three months ended Nine months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 12.6 % 6.9 % 12.6 % 7.9 % Cement (per ton) 3.8 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 1.4 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 1.8 % 2.9 % (3.1 )% 2.3 % Asphalt (per ton) 2.3 % 7.2 % 2.6 % 6.6 % Three months ended Nine months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions) Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 11.4 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 7.3 % Cement (per ton) 3.8 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 1.4 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 1.3 % 2.7 % (3.7 )% 2.2 % Asphalt (per ton) 2.3 % 7.2 % 2.0 % 6.8 % SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information) Three months ended September 28, 2019 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 15,895 $ 11.13 $ 176,929 $ (39,401 ) $ 137,528 Cement 826 115.54 95,487 (3,005 ) 92,482 Materials $ 272,416 $ (42,406 ) $ 230,010 Ready-mix concrete 1,546 111.94 173,035 (277 ) 172,758 Asphalt 2,263 60.40 136,712 (37 ) 136,675 Other Products 118,228 (102,950 ) 15,278 Products $ 427,975 $ (103,264 ) $ 324,711 Nine months ended September 28, 2019 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 40,630 $ 11.01 $ 447,159 $ (93,109 ) $ 354,050 Cement 1,821 114.95 209,335 (6,555 ) 202,780 Materials $ 656,494 $ (99,664 ) $ 556,830 Ready-mix concrete 4,035 110.22 444,702 (444 ) 444,258 Asphalt 4,280 59.00 252,511 (145 ) 252,366 Other Products 286,605 (246,060 ) 40,545 Products $ 983,818 $ (246,649 ) $ 737,169 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 28, 2019 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 56,829 $ 56,640 $ 34,303 $ (89,535 ) $ 58,237 Interest expense (income) 411 182 (2,731 ) 31,055 28,917 Income tax expense 1,144 26 — 44,432 45,602 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,171 19,406 10,957 1,041 54,575 EBITDA $ 81,555 $ 76,254 $ 42,529 $ (13,007 ) $ 187,331 Accretion 136 262 154 — 552 Transaction costs 1 — — 750 751 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,819 4,819 Other 244 309 — (689 ) (136 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 81,936 $ 76,825 $ 42,683 $ (8,127 ) $ 193,317 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 24.7 % 32.6 % 43.1 % 29.0 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 29, 2018 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 61,021 $ 37,351 $ 35,326 $ (59,706 ) $ 73,992 Interest expense (income) 1,380 844 (1,709 ) 28,374 28,889 Income tax expense 567 275 — 19,923 20,765 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,144 19,154 10,622 574 53,494 EBITDA $ 86,112 $ 57,624 $ 44,239 $ (10,835 ) $ 177,140 Accretion 145 275 60 — 480 Gain on sale of business (12,108 ) — — — (12,108 ) Transaction costs 2 — — 1,258 1,260 Non-cash compensation — — — 5,643 5,643 Other (235 ) 406 — (580 ) (409 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 73,916 $ 58,305 $ 44,299 $ (4,514 ) $ 172,006 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 22.4 % 28.9 % 47.1 % 27.5 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Nine months ended September 28, 2019 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 78,016 $ 73,448 $ 51,652 $ (178,390 ) $ 24,726 Interest expense (income) 1,905 2,237 (7,395 ) 91,676 88,423 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,478 144 — 32,650 34,272 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 69,751 58,851 30,830 2,985 162,417 EBITDA $ 151,150 $ 134,680 $ 75,087 $ (51,079 ) $ 309,838 Accretion 405 868 450 — 1,723 Loss on debt financings — — — 14,565 14,565 Transaction costs 12 — — 1,437 1,449 Non-cash compensation — — — 15,424 15,424 Other (2) (513 ) (1,069 ) — (1,046 ) (2,628 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,054 $ 134,479 $ 75,537 $ (20,699 ) $ 340,371 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 19.5 % 25.3 % 34.2 % 22.3 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Nine months ended September 29, 2018 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 97,625 $ 42,128 $ 61,687 $ (146,483 ) $ 54,957 Interest expense (income) 4,114 2,397 (4,794 ) 84,899 86,616 Income tax expense 616 5 — 15,628 16,249 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 67,597 54,272 25,651 1,919 149,439 EBITDA $ 169,952 $ 98,802 $ 82,544 $ (44,037 ) $ 307,261 Accretion 432 710 82 — 1,224 Loss on debt financings — — — 149 149 Gain on sale of business (12,108 ) — — — (12,108 ) Transaction costs (4 ) — — 3,821 3,817 Non-cash compensation — — — 19,833 19,833 Other (2) (6,956 ) 985 — (1,345 ) (7,316 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,316 $ 100,497 $ 82,626 $ (21,579 ) $ 312,860 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 19.1 % 21.9 % 38.7 % 21.4 % _______________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

(2) In the nine months ended September 28, 2019, we negotiated a $2.0 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. In the nine months ended September 29, 2018, we negotiated a $6.9 million reduction in the amount of a contingent liability from one of our acquisitions. As we had passed the period to revise the opening balance sheet for this acquisition, the adjustment was recorded in the respective period as other income. The table below reconciles our net income per share attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share. Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS Net

Income Per Equity

Unit Net

Income Per Equity

Unit Net

Income Per Equity

Unit Net

Income Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ 55,757 $ 0.48 $ 71,289 $ 0.62 $ 23,395 $ 0.20 $ 53,069 $ 0.46 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,480 0.02 2,703 0.03 1,331 0.01 1,888 0.02 Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability — — — — (2,000 ) (0.02 ) (6,947 ) (0.06 ) Gain on sale of business — — (12,108 ) (0.11 ) — — (12,108 ) (0.11 ) Loss on debt financings — — — — 14,565 0.13 149 — Adjusted diluted net income $ 58,237 $ 0.50 $ 61,884 $ 0.54 $ 37,291 $ 0.32 $ 36,051 $ 0.31 Weighted-average shares: Basic Class A common stock 112,179,137 111,641,344 112,020,275 111,288,211 LP Units outstanding 3,368,058 3,448,343 3,404,231 3,538,385 Total equity units 115,547,195 115,089,687 115,424,506 114,826,596 The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2019 2018 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Operating income $ 130,881 $ 108,167 $ 153,632 $ 133,921 General and administrative expenses 62,344 59,457 190,915 190,975 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 55,127 53,974 164,140 150,663 Transaction costs 751 1,260 1,449 3,817 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 249,103 $ 222,858 $ 510,136 $ 479,376 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 37.4 % 35.7 % 33.5 % 32.7 % _______________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. Three months ended Nine months ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 58,237 $ 73,992 $ 24,726 $ 54,957 Non-cash items 100,538 60,379 208,368 158,851 Net income adjusted for non-cash items 158,775 134,371 233,094 213,808 Change in working capital accounts (10,880 ) (30,096 ) (69,251 ) (143,251 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 147,895 104,275 163,843 70,557 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (29,163 ) (47,779 ) (126,727 ) (165,326 ) Free cash flow $ 118,732 $ 56,496 $ 37,116 $ (94,769 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005228/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. 06:23a SUMMIT MATERIALS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:21a SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ 06:16a SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results BU 10/23 SUMMIT MATERIALS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Date BU 09/24 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F.. AQ 09/24 SUMMIT MATERIALS : Announces Organizational Change BU 08/01 SUMMIT MATERIALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A.. AQ 08/01 SUMMIT MATERIALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/01 SUMMIT MATERIALS : Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results BU 08/01 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ