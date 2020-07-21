Summit Materials : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
0
07/21/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
Legal Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "outlook," "should," "seeks," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "projects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward- looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Summit Materials, Inc.'s ("Summit Inc.") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 28, 2020, each as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the following: the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business, or any similar crisis; our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate; the cyclical nature of our business; risks related to weather and seasonality; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; competition within our local markets; our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses; our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas; declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies particularly if such are not augmented by federal funding or if the federal government fails to act on a highway infrastructure bill; our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession; environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use; costs associated with pending or future litigation; rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise; conditions in the credit markets; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications; cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance; unexpected factors affecting self- insurance claims and reserve estimates; our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable rate risk; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel; supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in electricity and the petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel fuel and liquid asphalt; climate change and climate change legislation or regulation; unexpected operational difficulties; interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity and data leakage; and potential labor disputes, strikes and other forms of work stoppage and other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income(Loss0, Adjusted (Diluted) Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Net Debt, Net Leverage, Free Cash Flow, designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation are included or described in the tables attached to the appendix. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. For the same reasons we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
1
Conference Call Agenda
Safe Harbor Disclosure
Karli Anderson, VP Investor Relations
Business Update
Tom Hill, CEO
Financial Update
Brian Harris, CFO
Management Outlook
Tom Hill, CEO
Q&A
2
Q2 Executive Summary
Safety and distancing protocols still in place and vital to our operations
COVID-19precautions are an integral part of our safety program
Working with stakeholders to enhance operations under these new working conditions
Steady demand in our largest markets offset lower demand in some smaller markets
Variable costs adjusted to flex with demand
Construction is essential in all of
SUM's markets
3
Q2 Executive Summary
Record Q2 Net Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
July market conditions thus far resemble Q2
July close of Multisources acquisition, a 100% pure play aggregates business
We continue to assess potential future impacts from COVID-19 economic disruption
Summit is not providing Adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time
We are maintaining 2020 capex guidance of $145-$160MM
Successfully withstanding challenges thanks to our unique value proposition
Locally-managedcompanies that can act quickly and leverage economies of scale
Serving private end markets that are structurally sound and not oversupplied
Supporting essential repair/replace work for public infrastructure
$580MM available Q2 liquidity; pro-forma net of Multisources is ~$490MM
4
2Q Highlights & Early 3Q Indicators
2Q20 Results compared to 2Q19:
Net Revenue of $575.2MM, up 4.1%; Net Income of $57.1MM, up 57.2%
Adjusted EBITDA of $160.2 million, up 14.1%
Pricing growth in Cement(+1.2%), Asphalt(+2.3%), Ready Mix(+5.5%)
Aggregates pricing (-0.2%) lapped Q219 comp of +8% (flood work in MO)
2Q Aggregates margin expanded 250bps to 63.9%(1,2) 1H 20 Mix-adjusted aggregates pricing is +2.5%
Early 3Q indicators:
Residential demand in our markets generally strong; unemployment impacts not seen except in NV
Non-residentialgrowth fueled by windfarms and distribution centers; some airport and retail projects are delayed
Cement volumes expected to be lower in 2H 20 than in 2H 19 on challenging conditions in southern markets
Public activity resilient in TX, KS, UT, VA, CO; challenging in KY, NC, BC
See reconciliations of Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin in the appendix
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue. In this presentation of the data, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit is calculated by line of
business, less net cost of revenue by line of business
5
Cement Update
Cement was ~22% of SUM's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
2Q20 Cement Adjusted EBITDA flat vs 2Q19
Gross margin rebounded by 500 bps to 50.8% on normal weather and shipping conditions
~$4MM 2Q impact from down time at Green America Recycling; expect similar impact in 3Q 20
Volume declined by ~6% and price increased by 1.2% vs 2Q 19
Price increases enacted June 1, thus not entirely reflected 2Q 20 reported average selling price
Production continues to flex with demand: 2H 20 volume expected to be lower than in 2H 19
PCA 2020 forecasts range from a 5% increase to a 14% decrease in states on the river market
❖ 5 Aggregates Greenfields under development ❖ Georgia (2), Carolinas(2), Missouri
▪ Estimated future Greenfields spending: ❖ ~$50-$60MM in 2020
Recently❖ ~$35-$45MM in 2021 ▪ ~450 million tons of reserves
(1)
Does not include deferred consideration.
10
(2) Adjusted EBITDA contribution by year is a illustrative.
Financial Update
Brian Harris, CFO
11
Capital Structure Overview
($ in Millions)
Q2 '19
Q2 '20
Cash
$67.7
$253.4
Debt:
Revolver1
--
--
Senior Secured Term Loans
$625.8
$621.1
Capital Leases and Other
$58.9
$57.4
Senior Secured Debt
$684.8
$678.5
Acq.-related Liab.
$71.2
$42.3
5.125% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
6.5% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
6.125% Senior Notes
$650.0
$650.0
Senior Unsecured Debt
$1,321.2
$1,292.3
Total Debt
$2,005.9
$1,970.8
Net Senior Secured Debt
$617.1
$425.1
Net Total Debt
$1,938.3
$1,717.4
Est. Annual Cash Int. Run Rate
$113.9
$97.3
LTM Further Adj. EBITDA
$411.9
$491.1
Net Senior Secured Leverage
1.5x
0.9x
Total Net Leverage
4.7x
3.5x
▪ Strongest 2Q-ended financial(2) position in
(2)
(2)
Company history
(2)
Leverage ratio improved to 3.5x at quarter end Q2 20 from 4.7x at Q2 19
$60.2MM of free cash flow at 2Q end benefitted from improved working capital, lower A/R
Over $580MM available liquidity at 2Q end; $490MM pro-forma liquidity net of Multisources acquisition, which closed in July
1 Revolver Capacity post-usage for (undrawn) Letters of Credit is $329.0M as of 3/27/20. If more than $100 million 6.125% notes are outstanding in April 2023, revolver will mature in April 2023.
12
Cap Ex Update
2020 Cap Ex Guidance Range $145-$160MM
$160
$145
Estimated Greenfields Cap Ex
is embedded within
Total Cap Ex Range
$60
$50
Total - Low End Greenfields Low Greenfields High Total - High End
2020 Cap Ex Review Considerations
Greenfields: Deferred ~$10 million to future periods; not expected to change estimated of 2024 EBITDA contribution
Maintenance: Deferred ~$20-$35 million of maintenance and discretionary projects
Other considerations:$102MM spent YTD, ~$45MM estimated to spend in 3Q, ~$10MM to spend in in 4Q
$USD Millions
Cash position reflects seasonality of the business; current liquidity of ~$582.5 MM is the highest ever for 2Q
$800
Cash
Revolver Capacity
$600
$400
$200
$0
Q1 '17
Q2 '17
Q3 '17
Q4 '17
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Pro-Forma
net of
Multisources
acquisition
Enhancing Liquidity Through EBITDA Recovery & Disciplined Use of Capital
13
Net Revenue Bridge
Net Revenue by Reporting Segment - Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2020 ($MM)
$5.8
$8.9
$25.7
$575.2
$552.6
Q2 2019
West
East
Cement
Q2 2020
14
Adjusted EBITDA Bridge
Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA vs Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)
$1.0
$0.2
$3.5
$24.1
$160.2
$140.5
Q2 2019
West
East
Cement
Corp
Q2 2020
15
Key Performance Indicators
GAAP Financial Metrics
Net Revenue ($MM)
$858.5
$917.6
$552.6
$575.2
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Net Income - Summit Inc. ($MM)
$57.1
$36.4
$12.1
$(32.4)
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Operating Income ($MM)
$100.1
$80.4
$58.3
$22.8
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Basic Earnings Per Share(1)
$0.50
$0.32
2Q19
2Q20
Diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.
16
Key Performance Indicators
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
Adj. Cash Gross Profit ($MM)
Margin(%)(1,2)
32.9%
30.4%
$301.9
35.4%
38.4%
$261.0
$220.9
$195.4
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Adj. EBITDA ($MM)
& Margin (%)(1,3)
27.9%
19.2%
25.4%
17.1%
$176.6
$160.2
$140.5
$147.1
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Adj. Diluted Net Income ($MM)(1)
Adj. Diluted Earnings Per Share (1,4)
$58.9
$36.0
$2.6
$(20.9)
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
$0.50
$0.31
2Q19
2Q20
See appendix for reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue
Adjusted diluted share count includes all outstanding Class A common stock and LP Units not held by Summit Inc.
17
Price and Volume Analysis
Average Selling Price, Excluding Acquisitions
Average Selling Price, Including Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
(year-over-year % change)
Aggregates
Cement
Aggregates
Cement
7.4%
8.5%
0.6%
1.6%
1.6%
0.0%
0.6%
0.0%
Sales Volume, Excluding Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
Sales Volume, Including Acquisitions
(year-over-year % change)
Aggregates
Cement
Ready-Mix
Asphalt
Aggregates
Cement
Ready-Mix
Asphalt
Concrete
Concrete
7.9%
7.2%
12.6%
5.3%
5.5%
7.9%
7.2%
5.5%
2.2%
1.6%
2.2%
2.9%
-4.1%
-5.9%
-4.1%
-6.5%
1H19
1H20
18
Adjusted Cash Gross Margin Scorecard
Margins expanding in Aggregates, Products and Services
Aggregates Business
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
61.4%
63.9%
57.0%
54.0%
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Products Business
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
22.3%
25.4%
22.7%
19.0%
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Cement Segment
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
45.8%
50.8%
32.7%
30.5%
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Services Business
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (%)(1,2)
31.1%
27.1%
23.0%
21.5%
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
See reconciliations of Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin in the appendix
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue. In this presentation of the data, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit is calculated by line of business, less net cost of revenue by line of business
19
Management Outlook
Tom Hill, CEO
20
Management Outlook
Last 12 Months' Adjusted EBITDA
$500
$480
$460
$440
$420
$400
$380
$360
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Catalysts to watch for
Progress on the INVEST act, ATIA Act, infrastructure stimulus and/or FAST act reauthorization or continuing resolution
Housing inventory in our markets
Growth in low rise non-residential
Positioned for stability today and growth when conditions return to normal:
Strong financial position, flexible cost structure, and entrepreneurial culture
Acquisition of synergistic, 100% aggregates business
Greenfields aggregates projects accretive to EBITDA with discretion in spending today
Bi-partisansupport for public highway work with more aid possibly flowing to states
21
APPENDIX
22
EXHIBIT 1
Historical Industry Dynamics-Consumption & Price
Aggregates Pricing Has Proven to be Resilient Throughout Periods of Demand Cyclicality
Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines and Price has Increased 70 of last 75 Years (1)
4,000
12.0
3,500
10.0
3,000
8.0
2,500
2,000
6.0
1,500
4.0
1,000
2.0
500
-
-
1903
1906
1909
1912
1915
1918
1921
1924
1927
1930
1933
1936
1939
1942
1945
1948
1951
1954
1957
1960
1963
1966
1969
1972
1975
1978
1981
1984
1987
1990
1993
1996
1999
2002
2005
2008
2011
2014
2017
Consumption
116 Yr. Consumption Trendline
Consumption per Capita
116 Yr. Consumption per Capita Trendline
Cement Outlook Supported by Below Trendline Consumption, High Cost of Entry and Demand Nearing Capacity
Consumption and Consumption per Capita Remain Below Long-Term Trendlines(1)
150,000
0.60
125,000
0.50
100,000
0.40
75,000
0.30
50,000
0.20
25,000
0.10
-
-
1900
1903
1906
1909
1912
1915
1918
1921
1924
1927
1930
1933
1936
1939
1942
1945
1948
1951
1954
1957
1960
1963
1966
1969
1972
1975
1978
1981
1984
1987
1990
1993
1996
1999
2002
2005
2008
2011
2014
2017
Consumption
118 Yr. Consumption Trendline
Consumption per Capita
118 Yr. per Capita Trendline
(1)
Source: USGS and PCA.
23
EXHIBIT 2
Residential Housing Inventory
Fundamentals Are In Place for Extended, Steady Growth Once Economic Conditions Stabilize(1)
Mortgage rates are at all-time lows
Permits, starts and sales remain below historical averages on a national level
Home ownership remains below the historical average
Estimated Months of Supply In SUM Metro Markets1
Every SUM market had below-average inventory through June 2020
June 2020 Inventory
Average Inventory
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Houston, TX Kansas City, MO-KS Las Vegas, NV
Lexington, KY Minneapolis, MN-WI Salt Lake City, UT US National (May Wilmington, NC
2020)
Source: JBREC, July 13, 2020; US National Reflects May 2020, all others reflect June2020
24
EXHIBIT 3
Positive Outlook For Infrastructure Funding
Federal Highway Program Could See a ~5% CAGR, 2017-2022
($B) FAST Act Authorization and Additional Appropriations(1)
$48.3
$49.4
$49.6
$54.4
$55.5
$43.3
FY '17 Enacted
FY'18 Enacted
FY '19 FAST Act + Additional
FY' 20 FAST Act + Additional FY '21 Projected (ARTBA)
FY '22 Projected(ARTBA)
Appropriations
Appropriations
U.S. Construction Spending Forecast On Highway, Street, Bridge & Tunnel Related Work
Spending Rebounded in 2019 with Stable Growth Forecasted through 2023(2)
$178.7
$183.8
$188.7
$192.8
$170.8
+2.2%
$156.7
$159.8
+2.7%
$154.3
$160.5
+4.6%
+2.9%
+6.9%
+8.9%
+4.0%
-.05%
+.1%
$141.7
$77.0
$73.8
$75.4
$69.1
$71.8
$57.4
$61.6
$65.2
$67.5
$52.3
$89.4
$96.9
$98.9
$94.5
$92.3
$101.7
$106.9
$110.0
$113.3
$115.8
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018E
2019F
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
Public Highway, Steet, Bridge & Tunnel
Private Highway, Street & Bridge
Source: FHWA, ARBTA, Bloomberg.
(2)
ARTBA - 2020 Transportation Construction Market Forecast, January 2020
25
EXHIBIT 4
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
2020
2019
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Operating income
$
100,060
$
80,422
$
58,340
$
22,751
General and administrative expenses
66,544
60,961
136,768
128,571
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
53,928
53,625
105,706
109,013
Transaction costs
319
390
1,072
698
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)
$
220,851
$
195,398
$
301,886
$
261,033
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separa
38.4%
35.4%
32.9%
30.4%
(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit divided by Net Revenue
26
EXHIBIT 5
Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by LOB
Three months ended June 27, 2020
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volume s
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/Delivery
Revenue
Aggregates
14,901
$
11.12
$
165,648
$
(35,659)
$
129,989
Cement
654
116.29
76,106
(2,813)
73,293
Materials
$
241,754
$
(38,472)
$
203,282
Ready-mix concrete
1,443
116.41
167,964
(82)
167,882
Asphalt
1,755
59.48
104,373
(179)
104,194
Other Products
97,974
(85,072)
12,902
Products
$
370,311
$
(85,333)
$
284,978
Six months ended June 27, 2020
Gross Revenue
Intercompany
Net
Volume s
Pricing
by Product
Elimination/De live ry
Re ve nue
Aggregates
26,093
$
11.00
$
287,121
$
(60,971)
$
226,150
Cement
954
116.26
110,864
(4,708)
106,156
Materials
$
397,985
$
(65,679)
$
332,306
Ready-mix concrete
2,686
115.31
309,773
(187)
309,586
Asphalt
2,163
58.99
127,616
(228)
127,388
Other Products
167,820
(143,533)
24,287
Products
$
605,209
$
(143,948)
$
461,261
27
EXHIBIT 6
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Further Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Six months ended
Last Twelve Months Ended (1)
($ in millions)
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
June 29,
March 30,
December 29,
September 29,
June 30,
March 31,
December 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
59
$
38
$
12
$
(34)
$
107
$
86
$
61
$
6
$
22
$
21
$
36
$
99
$
110
$
125
126
Interest expense
26
29
53
59
110
114
117
118
118
118
117
115
115
112
109
Income tax (benefit) expense
17
17
(6)
(11)
23
22
17
78
53
48
60
229
(290)
(299)
(284)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion expens
54
54
106
109
214
213
217
218
217
214
205
197
192
187
180
IPO/ Legacy equity modification costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on debt financings
-
-
-
15
-
-
15
15
15
15
-
5
5
5
5
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
(12)
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
T ax receivable agreement expense
-
-
-
-
16
16
16
(23)
(23)
(23)
(23)
(232)
269
271
271
Acquisition transaction expenses
-
-
1
1
3
3
2
2
2
3
4
5
6
8
8
Non-cash compensation
5
5
10
11
20
19
20
21
22
23
25
27
26
25
21
Other
(1)
(3)
1
(3)
(2)
(2)
(4)
(1)
(2)
-
(6)
(6)
(5)
(6)
-
Adjusted EBIT DA
$
160
$
140
$
177
$
147
$
491
$
471
$
461
$
434
$
412
$
407
$
406
$
427
$
428
$
428
$
436
EBIT DA for certain completed acquisitions (2)
-
-
-
-
-
1
2
6
11
22
17
Further Adjusted EBIT DA (3)
$
491
$
471
$
461
$
434
$
412
$
408
$
408
$
433
$
439
$
450
$
453
Net Revenue
$
575
$
553
$
918
$
859
$
2,090
$
2,067
$
2,031
$
1,969
$
1,929
$
1,925
$
1,909
$
1,905
$
1,854
$
1,783
$
1,752
Adjusted EBIT DA Margin (4)
27.9%
25.4%
19.2%
17.1%
23.5%
22.8%
22.7%
22.0%
21.4%
21.2%
21.3%
22.4%
23.1%
24.0%
24.9%
Net Debt
$
1,717
$
1,774
$
1,667
$
1,820
$
1,938
$
1,940
$
1,828
$
1,845
$
1,866
$
1,760
$
1,551
T otal Net Leverage (5)
3.5x
3.8x
3.6x
4.2x
4.7x
4.8x
4.5x
4.3x
4.3x
3.9x
3.4x
Last twelve month ("LTM") information corresponding to fiscal years (i.e., the periods ended December 28, 2019, December 29, 2018, and December 30, 2017, and reflects our audited historical results for such fiscal years presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Information presented for other LTM periods (i.e., June 27, 2020, March 28, 2020, September 28, 2019, June 29, 2019, March 30, 2019, September 29, 2018, June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018) reflect unaudited trailing four quarter financial information calculated by starting with the results from the most recent audited fiscal year included in such LTM period and then (x) adding quarterly information for subsequent fiscal quarters and (y) subtracting quarterly information for the corresponding prior year period. For example, LTM June 27, 2020 has been calculated by starting with the data from the twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and then adding data for the six months ended June 27, 2020, followed by subtracting data for the six months ended June 29, 2019. This presentation is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, we believe this information is useful to investors as we use it to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes, including a continuous assessment of our financial performance in comparison to budgets and internal projections. We also use such LTM financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities. This presentation has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the relevant periods for the historical amounts used to calculate the LTM information presented.
EBITDA for certain completed acquisitions, net of dispositions, is pro forma for all acquisitions completed as of the date listed.
Further Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using trailing four quarter financial data to test compliance with covenants under our senior secured credit facilities.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
Net Leverage defined as net debt divided by Further Adjusted EBITDA
28
EXHIBIT 7
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Debt
Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt
($ in millions)
Q2'20
Q1'20
Q4'19
Q3'19
Q2'19
Q1'19
Q4'18
Q3'18
Q2'18
Q1'18
Q4'17
Long-term debt, including current portion
$ 1,871
$ 1,873
$ 1,874
$ 1,876
$ 1,876
$ 1,877
$ 1,831
$ 1,831
$ 1,832
$ 1,834
$ 1,835
Acquisition related liabilities
42
42
48
71
71
72
77
37
38
60
64
Finance leases and other
57
58
56
56
59
56
49
42
46
44
36
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(253)
(199)
(311)
(183)
(68)
(65)
(129)
(65)
(50)
(178)
(384)
Net debt
$ 1,717
$ 1,774
$ 1,667
$ 1,820
$ 1,938
$ 1,940
$ 1,828
$ 1,845
$ 1,866
$ 1,760
$ 1,551
29
EXHIBIT 8
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
Three months ended June 27, 2020
EBITDA by Segment
West
East
Cem ent
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
57,040
$
32,206
$
29,386
$
(59,745)
$
58,887
Interest expense (income)
(709)
(433)
(3,116)
29,866
25,608
Income tax expense
1,054
(36)
-
16,163
17,181
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
22,050
21,014
9,291
992
53,347
EBITDA
$
79,435
$
52,751
$
35,561
$
(12,724)
$
155,023
Accretion
115
380
86
-
581
Transaction costs
-
-
-
319
319
Non-cash compensation
-
-
-
4,892
4,892
Other
(607)
253
-
(229)
(583)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
78,943
$
53,384
$
35,647
$
(7,742)
$
160,232
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
26.4%
26.6%
47.1%
27.9%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
Three months ended June 29, 2019
EBITDA by Segment
West
East
Cem ent
Corporate
Consolidated
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
30,739
$
35,175
$
27,917
$
(55,841)
$
37,990
Interest expense
751
1,047
(2,345)
29,948
29,401
Income tax expense (benefit)
777
64
-
15,866
16,707
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
22,784
19,540
9,719
992
53,035
EBITDA
$
55,051
$
55,826
$
35,291
$
(9,035)
$
137,133
Accretion
140
300
150
-
590
Loss on debt financings
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction costs
11
-
-
379
390
Non-cash compensation
-
-
-
4,699
4,699
Other
(382)
(1,714)
-
(250)
(2,346)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
54,820
$
54,412
$
35,441
$
(4,207)
$
140,466
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
20.1%
27.9%
41.9%
25.4%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
30
EXHIBIT 9
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA by Segment
($ in thousands)
Net loss
$
Interest expense (income)
Income tax expense (benefit)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
EBITDA
$
Accretion
Transaction costs
Non-cash compensation
Other
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA by Segment
($ in thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
Interest expense (income)
Income tax expense (benefit)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
EBITDA
$
Accretion
Loss on debt financings
Transaction costs
Non-cash compensation
Other
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
Six months ended June 27, 2020
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
57,538
$
21,139
$
17,108
$
(83,624)
$
12,161
(1,287)
(1,002)
(6,292)
62,007
53,426
587
(165)
-
(6,142)
(5,720)
43,734
41,734
17,099
1,981
104,548
100,572
$
61,706
$
27,915
$
(25,778)
$
164,415
231
756
171
-
1,158
-
-
-
1,072
1,072
-
-
-
9,797
9,797
608
495
-
(899)
204
101,411
$
62,957
$
28,086
$
(15,808)
$
176,646
21.0%
19.6%
24.7%
19.2%
Six months ended June 29, 2019
West
East
Cement
Corporate
Consolidated
21,187
$
16,808
$
17,349
$
(88,855)
$
(33,511)
1,494
2,055
(4,664)
60,621
59,506
334
118
-
(11,782)
(11,330)
46,580
39,445
19,873
1,944
107,842
69,595
$
58,426
$
32,558
$
(38,072)
$
122,507
269
606
296
-
1,171
-
-
-
14,565
14,565
11
-
-
687
698
-
-
-
10,605
10,605
(757)
(1,378)
-
(357)
(2,492)
69,118
$
57,654
$
32,854
$
(12,572)
$
147,054
15.7%
19.5%
27.0%
17.1%
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
31
EXHIBIT 10
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income(Loss) to Adj. Diluted Net Income (Loss)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
Net Income
Per Equity Unit
Net Income
Per Equity Unit
Net Income
Per Equity Unit
Net Loss
Per Equity Unit
Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.
$
57,064
$
0.49
$
36,410
$
0.32
$
12,085
$
0.10
$
(32,362)
$
(0.28)
Adjustments:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interest
1,823
0.01
1,580
0.01
76
-
(1,149)
(0.01)
Adjustment to acquisition deferred liability
-
-
(2,000)
(0.02)
-
-
(2,000)
(0.02)
Loss on debt financings
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,565
0.13
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) before tax related
adjustments
58,887
0.50
35,990
0.31
12,161
0.10
(20,946)
(0.18)
Changes in unrecognized tax benefits
-
-
-
-
(9,537)
(0.08)
-
-
Adjusted diluted net income (loss)
$
58,887
$
0.50
$
35,990
$
0.31
$
2,624
$
0.02
$
(20,946)
$
(0.18)
Weighted-average shares:
Basic Class A common stock
114,111,204
112,070,009
113,856,657
111,940,844
LP Units outstanding
3,053,115
3,418,018
3,103,672
3,422,318
T otal equity units
117,164,319
115,488,027
116,960,329
115,363,162
32
EXHIBIT 11
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adj. Cash Gross Profit by LOB
Three months ended
Six months ended
($ in thousands)
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
Segment Net Revenue:
2020
2019
2020
2019
West
$
299,024
$
273,306
$
483,516
$
441,535
East
200,554
194,738
320,543
295,153
Cement
75,662
84,547
113,587
121,853
Net Revenue
$
575,240
$
552,591
$
917,646
$
858,541
Line of Business - Net Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
129,989
$
128,650
$
226,150
$
216,522
Cement (1)
73,293
77,799
106,156
110,298
Products
284,978
261,188
461,261
412,458
Total Materials and Products
488,260
467,637
793,567
739,278
Services
86,980
84,954
124,079
119,263
Net Revenue
$
575,240
$
552,591
$
917,646
$
858,541
Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:
Materials
Aggregates
$
46,923
$
49,652
$
97,186
$
99,542
Cement
34,891
39,112
71,542
70,463
Products
212,661
203,035
356,588
333,890
Total Materials and Products
294,475
291,799
525,316
503,895
Services
59,914
65,394
90,444
93,613
Net Cost of Revenue
$
354,389
$
357,193
$
615,760
$
597,508
Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):
Materials
Aggregates
$
83,066
$
78,998
$
128,964
$
116,980
Cement (3)
38,402
38,687
34,614
39,835
Products
72,317
58,153
104,673
78,568
Services
27,066
19,560
33,635
25,650
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit
$
220,851
$
195,398
$
301,886
$
261,033
Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)
Materials
Aggregates
63.9%
61.4%
57.0%
54.0%
Cement (3)
50.8%
45.8%
30.5%
32.7%
Products
25.4%
22.3%
22.7%
19.0%
Services
31.1%
23.0%
27.1%
21.5%
Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin
38.4%
35.4%
32.9%
30.4%
Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.
Adjusted cash gross profit calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.
The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin defined as cement adjusted
33cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.
EXHIBIT 12
Free Cash Flow
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
($ in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
58,887
$
37,990
$
12,161
$
(33,511)
Non-cash items
74,346
71,751
110,013
107,830
Net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash item
133,233
109,741
122,174
74,319
Change in working capital accounts
(32,601)
(63,117)
(60,473)
(58,371)
Net cash provided by operating activities
100,632
46,624
61,701
15,948
Capital expenditures, net of asset sales
(40,448)
(38,173)
(99,117)
(97,564)
Free cash flow
$
60,184
$
8,451
$
(37,416)
$
(81,616)
34
EXHIBIT 13
Capital Structure
Summit Materials, LLC Financials
Capital Structure Slide
($ in Millions)
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Int. Rates
Maturity
Cash
$67.7
$182.6
$311.3
$199.1
$253.4
0.36%
n/a
Debt:
Revolver1
--
--
--
--
--
3.45%
Feb-2024
Senior Secured Term Loans
$625.8
$625.8
$624.3
$622.7
$621.1
2.17%
Nov-2024
Capital Leases and Other
$58.9
$56.4
$56.4
$58.0
$57.4
5.50%
Various
Senior Secured Debt
$684.8
$682.2
$680.7
$680.7
$678.5
2.46%
Acq.-related Liab.
$71.2
$70.5
$47.9
$41.7
$42.3
10.00%
Various
5.125% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
5.125%
Jun-2025
6.5% Senior Notes
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
$300.0
6.50%
Mar-2027
6.125% Senior Notes
$650.0
$650.0
$650.0
$650.0
$650.0
6.125%
Jul-2023
Senior Unsecured Debt
$1,321.2
$1,320.5
$1,297.9
$1,291.7
$1,292.3
6.11%
Total Debt
$2,005.9
$2,002.8
$1,978.5
$1,972.4
$1,970.8
4.85%
Net Senior Secured Debt
$617.1
$499.6
$369.4
$481.6
$425.1
Net Total Debt
$1,938.3
$1,820.2
$1,667.2
$1,773.3
$1,717.4
Est. Annual Cash Int. Run Rate
$113.9
$111.5
$107.4
$102.4
$97.3
LTM Further Adj. EBITDA
$411.9
$434.0
$461.5
$471.3
$491.1
Net Senior Secured Leverage
1.5x
1.2x
0.8x
1.0x
0.9x
Total Net Leverage
4.7x
4.2x
3.6x
3.8x
3.5x
1 Revolver Capacity post-usage for (undrawn) Letters of Credit is $329.1M as of 6/27/20
Summit Materials Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 20:35:18 UTC