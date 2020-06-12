Log in
06/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the June quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, June 19, 2020.           

  • Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). Hess Midstream Operations (NYSE: HESM) will be added.
  • Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) will be removed.
  • Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) will be removed.
  • Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI). MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) will be removed.
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS). Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC) and Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), and the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI).

Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian
Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools and thought leadership and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-index-series-june-2020-index-review-301074886.html

SOURCE Alerian


© PRNewswire 2020
