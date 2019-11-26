Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Summit Midstream Partners, LP    SMLP

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(SMLP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Midstream Partners, LP : Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:56am EST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, has declared a distribution of $47.50 per Series A Preferred Unit, which will be paid on December 16, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Summit Midstream Partners Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Midstream Partners)

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of SMLP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, SMLP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP
SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States.  SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah.  SMLP has an equity investment in and operates Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas.  SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio.  SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-midstream-partners-lp-announces-series-a-preferred-distribution-300964786.html

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS,
06:56aSUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Announces Series A Preferred Distribution
PR
11/11SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
11/08SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
11/08SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Resu..
AQ
11/08SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
11/06SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/24SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Distribution and Sc..
PR
08/09SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
08/09SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/09SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group