Summit Midstream Partners, LP : Extends Open Season for Double E Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Northern Delaware Basin to Waha Hub

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that its subsidiary, Summit Permian Transmission, LLC (collectively with SMLP, "Summit"), is extending its binding open season ("Open Season") for firm transportation capacity on the Double E Pipeline (referred to herein as "Double E" or the "Project"). The Open Season, which was originally scheduled to end at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 14, 2018, has been extended to 4:00 p.m. CDT on September 28, 2018.

Prospective shippers have shown a high level of interest in Double E, and Summit is extending the Open Season to accommodate the needs of certain prospective shippers.

As previously announced, Double E will provide natural gas transportation service from the northern Delaware Basin to the Waha Hub in northern Pecos County, Texas, servicing various receipt points in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico and Loving, Ward, Reeves and Pecos counties in Texas. The Project will have multiple direct downstream connections, based on shipper demand and preferences. Additional receipt laterals and extensions are being contemplated.

Parties interested in obtaining firm transportation service on Double E are invited to submit binding bids for such capacity during this extension of the Open Season.

Additional information regarding the Project is available at www.doubleepipeline.com.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia and Ohio; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah; and (v) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming. SMLP is in the process of developing new gathering and processing infrastructure in a sixth basin, the Delaware Basin, in New Mexico. SMLP also owns substantially all of a 40% ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, which is developing natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, with regional corporate offices in Denver, Colorado, Atlanta, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LLC

Summit Midstream Partners, LLC ("Summit Investments") beneficially owns a 35.2% limited partner interest in SMLP and indirectly owns and controls the general partner of SMLP, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, which has sole responsibility for conducting the business and managing the operations of SMLP. Summit Investments is a privately held company controlled by Energy Capital Partners II, LLC, and certain of its affiliates. An affiliate of Energy Capital Partners II, LLC directly owns an 8.1% limited partner interest in SMLP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2018, and as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

