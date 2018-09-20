Summit Semiconductor : WiSA – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – Unveils New WiSA Ready Certification

WiSA™
- the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association today unveiled the
“WiSA Ready” certification, which marks an important milestone in
delivering immersive wireless audio. This new certification coincides
with the launch of the industry’s first WiSA Ready USB transmitter from
founding member Summit
Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), which will be
compatible with forthcoming WiSA Ready sources.
The new WiSA Ready certification will clearly identify entertainment
sources – such as TVs, gaming systems or computers – that are equipped
to deliver up to eight channels of high-definition audio to WiSA
Certified speakers when connected with a WiSA USB transmitter. This new
program simplifies consumer set-up and reduces costs by replacing AV
receivers or wireless hubs with a low-cost USB accessory. Using WiSA
Ready products makes it extremely simple and convenient for consumers to
enjoy wireless multi-channel sound, eliminating the clutter, wires and
complicated installs previously required to create immersive audio
experiences
“The WiSA Ready certification is pivotal to amplifying our mission of
delivering immersive, wireless sound to those who desire exceptional
audio,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Consumer electronics
brands that leverage WiSA Certified technology will accelerate consumer
adoption and the availability of immersive wireless audio while pushing
the consumer entertainment experience to new heights.”
The new certification coincides with the launch of the industry’s
first-ever WiSA Ready USB transmitter from Summit Wireless Technologies.
As a compact USB accessory, the transmitter easily plugs into WiSA Ready
sources to deliver an immersive audio experience with WiSA Certified
interoperable products, making such systems extremely simple to set-up.
Once plugged in, the USB transmitter enables wireless, multi-channel
communication of low-latency, tightly synchronized, high-definition
audio between any WiSA Certified components, making it ideal for today’s
intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems while
eliminating the cost and complexities of traditional wired solutions.
“The biggest problem facing today’s highly-lucrative home entertainment
industry is the costly and timely process to install systems that
deliver immersive sound experiences,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit
Wireless. “With a large majority of the marketplace desiring better
sound in the home entertainment ecosystem, our launch of the first-ever
WiSA Ready transmitter is a significant leap forward in our quest to
enable multi-channel wireless home audio.”
The WiSA Ready USB transmitter from Summit Wireless will be available
for purchase in the fourth quarter. For more information about the WiSA
Association, its technology and products, please visit www.wisaassociation.com.
About WiSA
WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) is the creator and enabler
of the industry’s most reliable interoperability standards utilized by
leading CE brands and ODMs for the consumer market. Summit Wireless, a
founding member of WiSA, provides interoperability testing so that
consumers can feel confident that all WiSA Certified components from all
brands will work together perfectly. WiSA Certified components also
eliminate the complicated set-up and wiring of traditional audio systems
by utilizing cutting-edge wireless technology to deliver immersive,
seamless sound experiences every time. Additionally, WiSA ensures
multi-channel transmission of low-latency, high-definition audio to
dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports,
gaming/esports, and more. For more information about WiSA, please visit www.wisaassociation.com.
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider
of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next
generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands
and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung;
LG; Klipsch; Bang & Olufsen; Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft; and
others, the company delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for
high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports,
gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA™
(the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint
partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards
across the industry. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA with
sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information
please visit www.summitwireless.com.
