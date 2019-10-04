Summit State Bank : 8K

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Washington, D.C. 20429 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 1, 2019 Summit State Bank (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) California 32203 94-2878925 (State or other jurisdiction of (FDIC Certificate No.) (IRS Employer Identification incorporation) Number) 500 Bicentennial Way Santa Rosa, California 95403 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (707) 568-6000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Not applicable Not applicable Summit State Bank entered into Stock Appreciation Rights agreements (Agreements) with President and Chief Executive Officer James E. Brush and each of its non-employee Directors effective October 1, 2019. The Agreements provide for a form of contingent cash bonus arrangement and are independent of, and are not an award under, the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan. The Agreement with President and Chief Executive Officer James E. Brush grants 10,000 units at an exercise price per unit equal to the closing stock price on October 1, 2019 of $11.79, and payment is made in the amount of the difference between the closing market price on the day of any exercise of the units and the closing stock price on October 1, 2019. The units vest equally over a three-year period (3,334 shares vested 10/1/2019, and 3,333 shares each vested on 10/1/2020 and 10/1/2021), and the Agreement terminates in ten years. The Agreements with each of its current non-employee Directors grants 3,000 units at an exercise price per unit equal to the closing stock price on October 1, 2019 of $11.79, and payment is made in the amount of the difference between the closing market price on the day of any exercise of the units and the closing stock price on October 1, 2019. The units vest equally over a three-year period (1,000 shares vested on 10/1/2019, 10/1/2020 and 10/1/2021), and the Agreement terminates in ten years. Non-employee Directors receiving the Agreement are Jeffery B. Allen, Josh C. Cox, Jr., Bridget M. Doherty, Todd R. Fry, Allan J. Hemphill, Richard E. Pope, Nicholas J. Rado, Marshall T. Reynolds and John W. Wright. Terms of the Agreements are more fully described in the exhibits filed with this Form 8-K. -3-

