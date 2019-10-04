Log in
Summit State Bank : 8K

10/04/2019 | 03:17am EDT

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

Washington, D.C. 20429

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 1, 2019

Summit State Bank

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

California

32203

94-2878925

(State or other jurisdiction of

(FDIC Certificate No.)

(IRS Employer Identification

incorporation)

Number)

500 Bicentennial Way

Santa Rosa, California

95403

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(707) 568-6000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d- 2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

-1-

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which

registered

Common Stock

SSBI

NASDAQ Global Market

-2-

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

  1. Not applicable
  2. Not applicable
  3. Summit State Bank entered into Stock Appreciation Rights agreements (Agreements) with President and Chief Executive Officer James E. Brush and each of its non-employee Directors effective October 1, 2019. The Agreements provide for a form of contingent cash bonus arrangement and are independent of, and are not an award under, the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Agreement with President and Chief Executive Officer James E. Brush grants 10,000 units at an exercise price per unit equal to the closing stock price on October 1, 2019 of $11.79, and payment is made in the amount of the difference between the closing market price on the day of any exercise of the units and the closing stock price on October 1, 2019. The units vest equally over a three-year period (3,334 shares vested 10/1/2019, and 3,333 shares each vested on 10/1/2020 and 10/1/2021), and the Agreement terminates in ten years.

The Agreements with each of its current non-employee Directors grants 3,000 units at an exercise price per unit equal to the closing stock price on October 1, 2019 of $11.79, and payment is made in the amount of the difference between the closing market price on the day of any exercise of the units and the closing stock price on October 1, 2019. The units vest equally over a three-year period (1,000 shares vested on 10/1/2019, 10/1/2020 and 10/1/2021), and the Agreement terminates in ten years.

Non-employee Directors receiving the Agreement are Jeffery B. Allen, Josh C. Cox, Jr., Bridget M. Doherty, Todd R. Fry, Allan J. Hemphill, Richard E. Pope, Nicholas J. Rado, Marshall T. Reynolds and John W. Wright.

Terms of the Agreements are more fully described in the exhibits filed with this Form 8-K.

-3-

SIG NATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: October 3, 2019

SUMMIT STATE BANK

By: /s/ Camille Kazarian

_

Camille Kazarian

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer (Duly Authorized Officer)

-4-

Exhibit Index

  1. Summit State Bank Stock Appreciation Rights Agreement with James E. Brush, President and
    CEO
  2. Summit State Bank Specimen Stock Appreciation Rights Agreement with Non-employee Directors

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Summit State Bank published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 07:16:09 UTC
