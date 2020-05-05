Log in
SUMMIT STATE BANK

SUMMIT STATE BANK

(SSBI)
Summit State Bank : Reports 69% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

05/05/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

News Release

For Immediate Release

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908

Summit State Bank Reports 69% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, CA - (April 27, 2020) - Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40. A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on April 27, 2020 to be paid on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Summit State Bank ("Bank") had net income of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $1,425,000 in net income and $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.

Net income increased $990,000 or 69% the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $6,525,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5,547,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

"Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank's balance sheet and earnings," said Brian Reed, President and CEO. "We saw the Bank's performance successfully shift in this direction in the second half of 2019 and continue growing into the first quarter of 2020."

"With the recent impact to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank is aware that making changes to our operations and how we support our customers is imperative," said Reed. "We are headed into a new era and although we do not know how the market will react in the medium to longer term, the Bank is planning for change. We will remain flexible and support our customers as we respond to these changing economic conditions."

Non-interest income increased in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,929,000 compared to $493,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $871,000 in gain from called securities and

$697,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $167,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2019.

Reed notes that "due to the decreasing rate environment, several investment bonds originally purchased at a discount were called in the first quarter of 2020."

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to first quarter of 2019; loans were $601,400,000 in 2020 compared to $509,989,000 in 2019 and deposits were $574,006,000 in 2020 compared to $555,255,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.88% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, annualized return on average equity was 14.13% and the efficiency ratio was 58.31% during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.92%, annualized return on average equity of 9.26% and efficiency ratio of 69.74%.

There was a $210,000 or 5% increase in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs.

Nonperforming assets were $472,000 or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $736,000 or 0.12% at March 31, 2019. The nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had provision expense of $600,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2020 and was 1.19% at March 31, 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million at March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not necessarily limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

7,820

$

6,452

Interest on deposits with banks

44

101

Interest on investment securities

369

590

Dividends on FHLB stock

59

54

Total interest income

8,292

7,197

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,445

1,471

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

322

179

Total interest expense

1,767

1,650

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

6,525

5,547

Provision for loan losses

600

100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,925

5,447

Non-interest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

214

190

Rental income

87

90

Net gain on loan sales

697

167

Net securities gain

871

-

Other income

60

46

Total non-interest income

1,929

493

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,723

2,657

Occupancy and equipment

383

423

Other expenses

1,316

1,132

Total non-interest expense

4,422

4,212

Income before provision for income taxes

3,432

1,728

Provision for income taxes

1,017

303

Net income

$

2,415

$

1,425

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.23

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.23

Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

6,070

6,067

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

6,074

6,073

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

36,493

$

38,299

$

18,628

Total cash and cash equivalents

36,493

38,299

18,628

Investment securities:

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

-

7,998

7,993

Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,690,

$53,591 and $71,610)

58,160

54,241

70,690

Total investment securities

58,160

62,239

78,683

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,375, $6,769 and $6,139

601,400

576,548

509,989

Bank premises and equipment, net

6,270

6,301

6,364

Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,342

3,342

3,085

Goodwill

4,119

4,119

4,119

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

11,861

5,130

5,422

Total assets

$

721,645

$

695,978

$

626,290

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Demand - non interest-bearing

$

136,875

$

129,084

$

117,870

Demand - interest-bearing

66,412

69,383

62,140

Savings

27,459

28,359

26,503

Money market

123,341

128,377

112,553

Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit

47,682

76,564

86,073

Other time deposits

172,237

142,070

150,116

Total deposits

574,006

573,837

555,255

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

69,300

45,600

4,700

Junior subordinated debt

5,865

5,862

-

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,273

3,335

2,970

Total liabilities

653,444

628,634

562,925

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

-

Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975

36,981

36,981

36,974

Retained earnings

31,593

29,906

27,039

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(373)

457

(648)

Total shareholders' equity

68,201

67,344

63,365

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

721,645

$

695,978

$

626,290

Financial Summary

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

As of and for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Statement of Income Data:

Net interest income

$

6,525

$

5,547

Provision for loan losses

600

100

Non-interest income

1,929

493

Non-interest expense

4,422

4,212

Provision for income taxes

1,017

303

Net income

$

2,415

$

1,425

Selected per Common Share Data:

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.23

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.23

Dividend per share

$

0.12

$

0.12

Book value per common share (2)

$

11.24

$

10.44

Selected Balance Sheet Data:

Assets

$

721,645

$

626,290

Loans, net

601,400

509,989

Deposits

574,006

555,255

Average assets

688,842

627,931

Average earning assets

673,731

616,014

Average shareholders' equity

68,569

62,388

Nonperforming loans

472

736

Total nonperforming assets

472

736

Troubled debt restructures (accruing)

2,061

2,472

Selected Ratios:

Return on average assets (1)

1.41%

0.92%

Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)

14.13%

9.26%

Efficiency ratio (3)

58.31%

69.74%

Net interest margin (1)

3.88%

3.65%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.30%

10.70%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.30%

10.70%

Total capital ratio

12.50%

11.80%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.30%

9.60%

Common dividend payout ratio (4)

30.14%

51.09%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

9.95%

9.94%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.08%

0.14%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07%

0.12%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21%

1.19%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

1562.90%

834.24%

  1. Annualized.
  2. Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.
  3. Non-interestexpenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.
  4. Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.

Disclaimer

Summit State Bank published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:28:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Reed President & Chief Executive Officer
Allan J. Hemphill Chairman
Genie Del Secco Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Kazarian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marshall T. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT STATE BANK-22.68%59
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
