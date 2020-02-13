Summit Wireless Technologies : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Oliva George 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. [WISA] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

_____ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Chief Financial Officer C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., 6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

12/31/2019 SAN JOSE, CA 95119 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4) Amount (A) or (D) Price Common Stock 11/21/2019 A4(1) 150,000 (1) A $ 0 150,000 D

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Oliva George

C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280

SAN JOSE, CA 95119 Chief Financial Officer

Signatures

/s/ George Oliva 02/13/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) The reporting person was granted 150,000 shares of common stock of the issuer, which are subject to annual vesting over a period of four years beginning September 1, 2019, and which were issued in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) outside of the issuer's 2018 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan.' The transaction should have been reported on a Form 4 filing, but was not reported due to an inadvertent administrative error.

