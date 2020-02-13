Summit Wireless Technologies : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
The reporting person was granted 150,000 shares of common stock of the issuer, which are subject to annual vesting over a period of four years beginning September 1, 2019, and which were issued in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) outside of the issuer's 2018 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan.' The transaction should have been reported on a Form 4 filing, but was not reported due to an inadvertent administrative error.
