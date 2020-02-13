Log in
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
Summit Wireless Technologies : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

02/13/2020
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Oliva George
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. [WISA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., 6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
12/31/2019
SAN JOSE, CA 95119 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Reporting
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 11/21/2019 A4(1) 150,000 (1) A $ 0 150,000 D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 2270 (9-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned at End of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Oliva George
C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280
SAN JOSE, CA 95119 		Chief Financial Officer

Signatures

/s/ George Oliva 02/13/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reporting person was granted 150,000 shares of common stock of the issuer, which are subject to annual vesting over a period of four years beginning September 1, 2019, and which were issued in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) outside of the issuer's 2018 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan.' The transaction should have been reported on a Form 4 filing, but was not reported due to an inadvertent administrative error.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 01:28:05 UTC
