Summit Wireless Technologies : Fourth Quarter 2019 Update Call Presentation
03/26/2020 | 04:08am EDT
WiSA: The New Industry Standard for
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call as of March 25, 2020
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless' business, including the ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins; rate of growth; the ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting customers' end markets; the ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.
Summit Business Update and Year end Review
Impact of 2019 LG Electronics TV partnership
Beyond TVs:
Soundbars, media hubs, dongles and other WiSA Transmitters
Marketing of Products and Consumer Response
COVID-19Impact
Financing
WiSA Association: Building a Standard
WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies
60+ leading consumer electronics brands meet strict requirements for interoperability
In joint partnership, championing the most reliable, global interoperability standards across the audio industry for high definition,multi-channel, low latency audio
AVRs
TVs
Windows 10
XBOX
Surface Pro
iPhone
NASDAQ: WISA
Consumers Win
Greater simplicity
Greater access to content
Lower cost to enable
4
Product Rollout Speakers
•Axiim XM speakers
•Klipsch Reference Wireless
•Axiim WM speakers
•System Audio 5 Series
•Bang and Olufsen speakers
•System Audio 40 Series
•Enclave Audio CineHome
•System Audio 60 Series
•Enclave audio CineHome II
•System Audio New Series
•Enclave Audio CineHome Pro
•Savant Smart Audio family of soundbar and speakers
•Harman Citation speakers
•EC Living speaker family
•Harman HK Surround speakers
•Platin Audio Monaco
•Harman New Project in prototype
•Platin Audio Milan Pre-production
•Speaker Brand X-AProject 1 in pre-prod.
•Golden Ears speaker family
•Speaker Brand X-AProject 2 in prototype
•Sharp 8K Speakers Pre-production units
•Speaker Brand X-BProject 1 in prototype
•Speaker Brand X-EPre-production units
•Speaker Brand X-FProject 1 in prototype
•TV Brand X-Dspeakers in design
Speaker Brand X-Gspeakers in production
NASDAQ: WISA
In retail market now or by end Q3 2020;
Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020
5
Production/Design Engagements
For 2020
Transmitting Devices
Status
LG WiSA Ready OLED and
USB WiSA Transmitter
Nanocell TVs
required
Foxconn 8K TV: Sharp Brand
Mass Production
Target Q3 with TX
TVBrand X-D 8K
Manufacturing Validation:
Internal TX Q3
Bang and Olufsen TVs
Legacy: Internal TX
TVBrand X-C
WiSA Ready Laser TVs
In retail market now or by end Q3 2020;
Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020
Expansion Continues in 2021
Incrementally add 4 more TV brand partners
8K projects expand to 4K TV product lines
Speakerless TVs
6
Transmitters Seeding Market
Transmitting Devices: Non-TV
Application
•
Primare Preamp
(All HDMI)
•
Primare Network Center
(All HDMI)
•Axiim Q 4K Media Center
(All HDMI)
•LG Innotek USB WiSA Transmitter
(WiSA Ready devices)
•Axiim LINK USB WiSA Transmitter
(WiSA Ready plus Xbox, PC/MAC)
•
Harman Citation Soundbar
(All HDMI)
•
Harman Soundbar #2
(All HDMI)
•Harman HK Streaming Box
(All HDMI)
•Enclave Audio HDMI Dongle
(All HDMI)
•
Savant Home Control Soundbar
(All HDMI)
•Almando Multiplay Surround Switch
(All HDMI)
•WiSA HDMI Hub Q2 Launch
(All HDMI)
NASDAQ: WISA
In retail market now or by end Q3 2020;
Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020
7
WiSA Certified HDMI Dongles
Two ODMs
Market and Top Features
Hansong
HDMI Tx
Connects to over 800 million TVs in the market through 2020 via HDMI/ARC
Wirelessly connects to ALL WiSA Certified speakers from any WiSA member
Tonewinner
HDMI Tx
Decodes and transmits from stereo to
Dolby Atmos configurations
Mobile app (iOS and Android) for set-up
&Bass management EQ Speaker volume (each)
Simulated or Real Immersive Sound
"2020 is shaping up to be the year of the wireless home theater …
WiSA ison the verge of changing the way we buy, install, and use
our home theater gear."
Full Surround Sound 5.1
Price points for broader consumer market
Price points competitive withmid-tier soundbars with sub-woofers
Expecting to penetrate 2,000 to 3,000 store fronts before Fall selling season
Brand
THX
Street/MSRP
Enclave Audio CineHome Pro
Certified
$1,495/$1,495
Enclave Audio CineHome
$999/$999
Platin Audio Monaco
Tuned By
$699/$999
Platin Audio Milan (Q3'20)
$599/$799
Enclave Audio CineHome
$469/$999
Marketing & Awareness
Best Buy/Magnolia Home Theater Display
Promotions beginning at retail:
Klipsch and Axiim bundles: 10% Savings on 3.1 Bundles
Promotions beginning online:
PROMO INFO:
Get as low as 0% APR Financing now through March 31, 2020. Details at
NASDAQ: WISA
Klipsch.com/affirm
.
10
Marketing & Awareness
LG Electronics Website
BUY NOW
button connects directly to Best Buy website
Marketing & Awareness
Klipsch Website
•Educational Videos
•Multiple System
Configurations
•Partnership with LG and Axiim
Marketing & Awareness
Harman Stores: Heavy Promotion of Citation Product Line
Increasing Consumer Interest
WiSA Association Web Traffic
~40+% of the unique users (UUs) clicked a member's "Buy Now"or "Learn More"link
Members designing landing pages to promote products to these interested consumer
Dramatic UU growth: Total and Ave. Daily
32,300+ UUs, 415 per day in Q1 2020**
19,200+ UUs, 214 per day in Q4 2019
3,400+ UUs, 38 per day in Q3 2019
Unique users (UUs) is defined as individuals who visited WiSAAssociation.org during a set period of time. The Association is able to identify and measure the number of UUs using Google analytics.
From Jan. 1, 2020 to Mar. 18, 2020
Dramatic Unique Visitor Growth
35,000
32,332
30,000
25,000
20,000
19,217
15,000
10,000
5,000
2,259
3,434
1,199
-
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019 YTD 3/18/20
Total Uniques
Avg. Daily Unique Visitors
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
14
Increasing WiSA Association Membership
TV PARTNERS
TRANSMIT + SPEAKER PARTNERS
OTHER KEY PARTNERS
()
( )
Impact of COVID-19 & Response
Long-term
Consumer preference for wireless continues
Has not impacted project starts but modifies launch dates maybe a couple of months
Has not impacted the sales effort around retail placement by our customers
Near-term
Social distancing increasing home entertainment usage?
Government checks?
Received replenishment orders
from some of the Fall product launches
Supply chain interruptions zero to one month
NASDAQ: WISA
Bring the Entertainment Inside. Leave the Madness Outside.
Self-isolating? Social distancing? We hear you.
Best NEW Content to Stream from Home
WiSA: Bring the Theater Home
Click Here
16
Summit Financial Positioning
Lowering salaries temporarily to manage dealCOVID-19
•
CEO
50%
•
Core Team
30%
•
Sr. Mgt
40%
•
Entry Level
15%
Expense reductions beyond travel
Financing
Raised $1.7M bridge, net proceeds, in March 2020
Proxy vote on reverse split
Evaluating next steps, including a variety of financings or strategic options and COVID government loans.
New products delivering a broader range of solutions
USB & HDMI dongles, media hubs, AV Receivers, TVs, game consoles, PCs
Tier 1 Brands investing in marketing resources
New WiSA Ready TM* and WiSA Certified TMproducts
Promoting WiSA
Increasing consumer interest
New, mass market price points expand the WiSA market beyond premium audio
Global footprint of distribution of WiSA enabled products:
North American, Europe, Asia all have multiple brands
2,000 - 3,000 US store fronts
Investment Rationale
Wireless, immersive sound technology for intelligent devices & next-gen home entertainment
Global
Interoperability
Standard
IP Portfolio and TM
12 patents issued/pending covering key claims + WiSA™
Paradigm Shifts
Create Opportunity
Attractive & Highly
Scalable Model
Personal
Whole House
Immersive Sound
Expanding WiSA membership
Launching WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready platforms
Growing retail to 2,000- 3,000 US store fronts
Increasingmulti-brandcross-category marketing accelerating consumer awareness/demand
Disclaimer
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.