Summit Wireless Technologies : Fourth Quarter 2019 Update Call Presentation

03/26/2020 | 04:08am EDT

WiSA: The New Industry Standard for

Immersive Wireless Sound

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call as of March 25, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless' business, including the ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins; rate of growth; the ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting customers' end markets; the ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: WISA

2

Summit Business Update and Year end Review

  • Impact of 2019 LG Electronics TV partnership
    • Speakers
    • Other TV Brands
  • Beyond TVs:
    Soundbars, media hubs, dongles and other WiSA Transmitters
  • Marketing of Products and Consumer Response
  • COVID-19Impact
  • Financing

NASDAQ: WISA

3

WiSA Association: Building a Standard

  • WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies
  • 60+ leading consumer electronics brands meet strict requirements for interoperability
  • In joint partnership, championing the most reliable, global interoperability standards across the audio industry for high definition,multi-channel, low latency audio

Sources

Speakers

AVRs

TVs

Windows 10

XBOX

Surface Pro

iPhone

NASDAQ: WISA

Consumers Win

  • Greater simplicity
  • Greater access to content
  • Lower cost to enable

4

Product Rollout Speakers

Axiim XM speakers

Klipsch Reference Wireless

Axiim WM speakers

System Audio 5 Series

Bang and Olufsen speakers

System Audio 40 Series

Enclave Audio CineHome

System Audio 60 Series

Enclave audio CineHome II

System Audio New Series

Enclave Audio CineHome Pro

Savant Smart Audio family of soundbar and speakers

Harman Citation speakers

EC Living speaker family

Harman HK Surround speakers

Platin Audio Monaco

Harman New Project in prototype

Platin Audio Milan Pre-production

Speaker BrandX-AProject 1 in pre-prod.

Golden Ears speaker family

Speaker BrandX-AProject 2 in prototype

Sharp 8K Speakers Pre-production units

Speaker BrandX-BProject 1 in prototype

Speaker BrandX-EPre-production units

Speaker BrandX-FProject 1 in prototype

TV BrandX-Dspeakers in design

  • SpeakerBrandX-Gspeakers in production

NASDAQ: WISA

In retail market now or by end Q3 2020; Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020

5

Product Rollout: TVs

Production/Design Engagements

For 2020

Transmitting Devices

Status

LG WiSA Ready OLED and

USB WiSA Transmitter

Nanocell TVs

required

Foxconn 8K TV: Sharp Brand

Mass Production

Target Q3 with TX

TVBrand X-D8K

Manufacturing Validation:

Internal TX Q3

Bang and Olufsen TVs

Legacy: Internal TX

TVBrand X-C

WiSA Ready Laser TVs

In retail market now or by end Q3 2020; Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020

Expansion Continues in 2021

  • Incrementally add 4 more TV brand partners
  • 8K projects expand to 4K TV product lines
  • Speakerless TVs

6

Transmitters Seeding Market

Transmitting Devices: Non-TV

Application

Primare Preamp

(All HDMI)

Primare Network Center

(All HDMI)

Axiim Q 4K Media Center

(All HDMI)

LG Innotek USB WiSA Transmitter

(WiSA Ready devices)

Axiim LINK USB WiSA Transmitter

(WiSA Ready plus Xbox, PC/MAC)

Harman Citation Soundbar

(All HDMI)

Harman Soundbar #2

(All HDMI)

Harman HK Streaming Box

(All HDMI)

Enclave Audio HDMI Dongle

(All HDMI)

Savant Home Control Soundbar

(All HDMI)

Almando Multiplay Surround Switch

(All HDMI)

WiSA HDMI Hub Q2 Launch

(All HDMI)

NASDAQ: WISA

In retail market now or by end Q3 2020; Blue denotes new items in Q1 2020

7

WiSA Certified HDMI Dongles

Two ODMs

Market and Top Features

Hansong HDMI Tx

Connects to over 800 million TVs in the market through 2020 via HDMI/ARC

Wirelessly connects to ALL WiSA Certified speakers from any WiSA member

Tonewinner HDMI Tx

Decodes and transmits from stereo to

Dolby Atmos configurations

Mobile app (iOS and Android) for set-up

&Bass management EQ Speaker volume (each)

NASDAQ: WISA

8

Simulated or Real Immersive Sound

"2020 is shaping up to be the year of the wireless home theater …

WiSA ison the verge of changing the way we buy, install, and use

our home theater gear."

Full Surround Sound 5.1

  • Price points for broader consumer market
  • Price points competitive withmid-tier soundbars with sub-woofers
  • Expecting to penetrate 2,000 to 3,000 store fronts before Fall selling season

Brand

THX

Street/MSRP

Enclave Audio CineHome Pro

Certified

$1,495/$1,495

Enclave Audio CineHome

$999/$999

Platin Audio Monaco

Tuned By

$699/$999

Platin Audio Milan (Q3'20)

$599/$799

Enclave Audio CineHome

$469/$999

NASDAQ: WISA

9

Marketing & Awareness

Best Buy/Magnolia Home Theater Display

Promotions beginning at retail:

Klipsch and Axiim bundles: 10% Savings on 3.1 Bundles

Promotions beginning online:

PROMO INFO:

Get as low as 0% APR Financing now through March 31, 2020. Details at

NASDAQ: WISA

Klipsch.com/affirm.

10

Marketing & Awareness

LG Electronics Website

BUY NOW button connects directly to Best Buy website

NASDAQ: WISA

11

Marketing & Awareness

Klipsch Website

Educational Videos

Multiple System

Configurations

Partnership with LG and Axiim

NASDAQ: WISA

12

Marketing & Awareness

Harman Stores: Heavy Promotion of Citation Product Line

NASDAQ: WISA

13

Increasing Consumer Interest

WiSA Association Web Traffic

  • ~40+% of the unique users (UUs) clicked a member's"Buy Now"or "Learn More"link
  • Members designing landing pages to promote products to these interested consumer
  • Dramatic UU growth: Total and Ave. Daily
    • 32,300+ UUs, 415 per day in Q1 2020**
    • 19,200+ UUs, 214 per day in Q4 2019
    • 3,400+ UUs, 38 per day in Q3 2019
  • Unique users (UUs) is defined as individuals who visited WiSAAssociation.org during a set period of time. The Association is able to identify and measure the number of UUs using Google analytics.
  • From Jan. 1, 2020 to Mar. 18, 2020

Dramatic Unique Visitor Growth

35,000

32,332

30,000

25,000

20,000

19,217

15,000

10,000

5,000

2,259

3,434

1,199

-

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019 YTD 3/18/20

Total Uniques

Avg. Daily Unique Visitors

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

14

Increasing WiSA Association Membership

TV PARTNERS

TRANSMIT + SPEAKER PARTNERS

OTHER KEY PARTNERS

()

( )

(

)

System Audio A/S

NASDAQ: WISA

15

Impact of COVID-19 & Response

  • Long-term
    • Consumer preference for wireless continues
    • Has not impacted project starts but modifies launch dates maybe a couple of months
    • Has not impacted the sales effort around retail placement by our customers
  • Near-term
    • Social distancing increasing home entertainment usage?
    • Government checks?
    • Received replenishment orders
      from some of the Fall product launches
    • Supply chain interruptions zero to one month

NASDAQ: WISA

Bring the Entertainment Inside. Leave the Madness Outside.

Self-isolating? Social distancing? We hear you.

Best NEW Content to Stream from Home

WiSA: Bring the Theater Home

Click Here

16

Summit Financial Positioning

  • Reducing cash burn
  • Lowering salaries temporarily to manage dealCOVID-19

CEO

50%

Core Team

30%

Sr. Mgt

40%

Entry Level

15%

    • Expense reductions beyond travel
  • Financing
    • Raised $1.7M bridge, net proceeds, in March 2020
    • Proxy vote on reverse split
    • Evaluating next steps, including a variety of financings or strategic options and COVID government loans.

NASDAQ: WISA

17

Scaling to Critical Mass

New products delivering a broader range of solutions

  • USB & HDMI dongles, media hubs, AV Receivers, TVs, game consoles, PCs

Tier 1 Brands investing in marketing resources

  • New WiSA ReadyTM* and WiSA CertifiedTMproducts
  • Promoting WiSA

Increasing consumer interest

New, mass market price points expand the WiSA market beyond premium audio

  • Global footprint of distribution of WiSA enabled products:
    • North American, Europe, Asia all have multiple brands
    • 2,000 - 3,000 US store fronts

NASDAQ: WISA

18

Investment Rationale

Wireless, immersive sound technology for intelligent devices & next-gen home entertainment

Global

Interoperability

Standard

IP Portfolio and TM

12 patents issued/pending covering key claims + WiSA™

Paradigm Shifts

Create Opportunity

Attractive & Highly

Scalable Model

Personal

Whole House

Immersive Sound

  • Expanding WiSA membership
  • Launching WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready platforms
  • Growing retail to 2,000- 3,000 US store fronts
  • Increasingmulti-brandcross-category marketing accelerating consumer awareness/demand

NASDAQ: WISA

19

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 08:07:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,00 M
EBIT 2020 -9,40 M
Net income 2020 -10,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,69x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 7,74 M
Chart SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 0,29  $
Spread / Highest target 591%
Spread / Average Target 591%
Spread / Lowest Target 591%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Gazdak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.54%8
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%237 116
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%219 239
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.39%150 319
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-22.71%92 584
BROADCOM INC.-31.16%86 975
