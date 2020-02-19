Summit Wireless Technologies : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Tobias Robert 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

02/10/2020 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. [WISA] C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., 6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

SAN JOSE, CA 95119 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Tobias Robert

C/O SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

6840 VIA DEL ORO STE. 280

SAN JOSE, CA 95119 X

Signatures

/s/ Robert Tobias 02/19/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Signature of Reporting Person Date

No securities are beneficially owned

