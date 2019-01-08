Summit Wireless Technologies : Names James Cheng Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Summit
Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:
WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for
intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and
founding member of WiSA,
the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, today announced James Cheng
has joined the company as vice president of worldwide sales. Cheng will
lead the company’s efforts to partner with the world’s top consumer
electronic brands in the family entertainment, gaming and home theater
categories.
“James’ experience building eco-systems and partner development for
global brands will be key as we continue to champion the WiSA industry
standard and introduce our sound experience to leading consumer
electronics manufacturers,” said Brett Moyer, president and CEO of
Summit Wireless Technologies. “His proven track record will help elevate
our brand as we continue to broaden our partnerships to deliver the most
innovative, wireless sound solutions to the mass market.”
Cheng has more than 15 years of experience leading international
business development for Silicon Valley tech brands with extensive
experience in ecosystem and partner development. Prior to joining Summit
Wireless, he was VP marketing and business development at Amlogic, Inc.,
a global fabless SoC company that provides open platform solutions for
multimedia consumer devices. Prior, Cheng was director of strategic
accounts at GoerTeck, Inc. and senior director of business development
at Marvell Semiconductor where he was responsible for developing Google
1st party brand and ecosystem partner business. He holds a B.E. degree
in electrical engineering from Tamkang University, a PhD in electrical
engineering from Stony Brook University and an MBA from NYU Stern School
of Business.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider
of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next
generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands
and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung,
LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of
Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio
experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video,
music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding
member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in
joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability
standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named
Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales
teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please
visit: www.summitwireless.com
© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit
Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and
WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC.
Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the
intellectual property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005268/en/