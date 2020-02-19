Summit Wireless Technologies : NobleCon 16 Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless' business, including the ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins; rate of growth; the ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting customers' end markets; the ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
2
WiSA patented technology powers top consumer electronics brands to deliver wireless immersive sound
Delivering the Wireless Immersive Sound Experience
Summit ASIC
SWS997
Summit
Rx RF Module
Speakers
|
Technology creates
|
Interoperability standard creates
|
Picture Perfect Sound
|
Consumer Choice
4
Audio is Separating From Devices
Multi-channel content needs a consumer easy solution
5
Sound is Keyto Optimizing the Experience of…
|
SPORTS
|
TV SHOWS
|
CONCERTS
|
MOVIES
|
GAMING
|
|
|
|
|
ESPORTS
ALL COMING INTO THE HOME IN 5.1 OR GREATER
6
Paradigm Shift: Consumers Seek Simplicity
Complete Set-Up in Less than 10 Minutes
No Complex Receivers
X
No Difficult Installations
X
No Speaker Wires
7
Wireless Interoperability Standard
Marketing and Design
AVRs
TVs
iPhone
Consumers Win
-
Greater simplicity
-
Greater access to content
-
Lower cost to enable
8
Members by Category
|
TV PARTNERS
|
TRANSMIT + SPEAKER PARTNERS
|
OTHER KEY PARTNERS
()
9
Technical Cornerstones: Latency, Speaker
Synchronization, Plug and Go
|
Latency
|
|
Speaker Sync
|
Average Human sees:
|
> 50ms
|
WiSA delivers: 1 mu
|
Dolby wants:
|
< 20ms
|
Audiophiles want:
|
< 15ms
|
|
Gamers want:
|
< 12ms
|
Plug and Go Set-up
10
Traditional
TV
HDMI
WIFI Bluetooth Dolby
A/V Receiver HDMI
WIFI
Bluetooth
Eliminating Adoption Costs
|
WiSA
|
WiSA "Ready"
|
WiSA Embedded IP
|
WiSA Hub/Soundbar
|
WiSA USB Transmitter or
|
|
WiSA Xbox Transmitter
Dolby
Installation Cost/Time
Cost to consumer: $1,500+
WiSA Ready Simplifies Creating Immersive
Sound Systems
Easily connect
to any
12
Easy Set Up Process Through TV User Interface
|
1
|
TV recognizes USB WiSA
|
2
|
WiSA loudspeakers found
|
33
|
WiSA Logo every time
|
|
"Ready" Transmitter
|
and assigned or reassigned
|
|
consumer changes volume
Wireless loudspeakers connected in 2-3 seconds
13
Fall Promotion in 300 Best Buy Storefronts
+
15
Forthcoming Launches
Legend 5
Sound Bar and Sub
|
Citation
|
(image not available)
|
CineHome Pro
|
|
|
Legend 40
|
CineHome II
|
|
|
|
HK Surround
|
Tana
|
|
CineHome Transmitter
|
|
|
Link HD Wireless
|
|
Additional products in
|
Monaco
|
development
|
|
Legend
|
CineHome Premier
|
60
|
16
The Next WiSA Ready Brand Launch
17
Product Rollout: Currently in Market
|
Transmitting Devices
|
Application
|
•LG WiSA Ready OLED and Nanocell TVs
|
USB WiSA Transmitter required
|
•
|
Primare Preamp
|
(All HDMI)
|
•
|
Primare Network Center
|
(All HDMI)
|
•Axiim Q 4K media center
|
(All HDMI)
|
•LG Innotek USB WiSA Transmitter
|
(WiSA Ready devices)
|
•Axiim LINK USB WiSA Transmitter
|
(WiSA Ready plus Xbox, PC/MAC)
|
•
|
Harman Citation Soundbar
|
(All HDMI)
|
•Harman HK Streaming Box
|
(All HDMI)
|
•Enclave Audio HDMI Dongle
|
(All HDMI)
|
•
|
Savant Home Control Soundbar
|
(All HDMI)
|
•
|
Almando Multiplay Surround Switch
|
(All HDMI)
17
Product Rollout: Currently in Market
Speakers
|
•
|
Axiim XM speakers
|
•Klipsch Reference Wireless
|
•
|
Axiim WM speakers
|
•System Audio 5 Series
|
•Axiim LX speaker bundles for Xbox
|
•System Audio 40 Series
|
•Bang and Olufsen speakers
|
•System Audio 60 Series
|
•
|
Enclave Audio Cinehome
|
•Savant Smart Audio family of soundbar and speakers
|
•Enclave audio Cinehome II
|
•EC Living speaker family
|
•Enclave Audio Cinehome Pro
|
•Platin Audio speaker family
|
•
|
Harman Citation speakers
|
•Golden Ears speaker family
-
Harman HK Surround speakers
18
New Products Reach Lower Prices for
Higher Sales Velocity
|
Brand
|
|
Configuration w/Tx
|
MSRP
|
•
|
Bang and Olufsen
|
5.1
|
$
|
25,000
|
•
|
Harman Citation speakers
|
5.1 or SB 5.1
|
$
|
5,500
|
•
|
Klipsch Reference Premiere
|
5.1
|
$
|
5,000
|
•
|
Klipsch Reference Wireless
|
5.1
|
$
|
2,800
|
•
|
Savant Smart Audio family of speakers
|
SB 5.1
|
$
|
2,600
|
•
|
Harman HK Surround speakers
|
5.1
|
$
|
2,500
|
•
|
Axiim WM speaker bundle
|
5.1
|
$
|
2,481
|
•
|
Klipsch Reference Wireless
|
3.1
|
$
|
2,100
|
•
|
Enclave Audio CineHome Pro
|
5.1
|
$
|
1,495
|
•
|
Enclave Audio CineHome II
|
5.1
|
$
|
999
|
•
|
Axiim LX speakers for Xbox
|
5.1
|
$
|
899
|
•
|
Platin Audio speaker family
|
5.1
|
$
|
899
|
•
|
Enclave Audio CineHome
|
5.1
|
$
|
799
Brands are integrating WiSA into higher velocity price points and bringing solutions to market in price points previously occupied by lesser performing systems
Sonos 5.1 (soundbar, sub, surrounds)
Bose Soundbar 700 (no sub, no surrounds)
SB = Soundbar
2020 WiSA Target Devices
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
Category of Product
|
Shipments*
|
Attach Rate
|
Total Available Market (TAM)
|
|
|
|
|
TVs with HDMI ARC
|
200 M
|
5%
|
$ 600 M
|
WiSA Ready TVs
|
20 M
|
5%
|
$ 60 M
|
Soundbar Conversion to Immersive
|
35 M
|
5%
|
$ 100 M
|
*Worldwide shipments, 5.1 system
|
|
|
|
design
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: What people are saying…
"WiSA ison the verge of changing the way we buy, install, and use our home theater gear."
-Digital Trends on October 10, 2019
"2020 is shaping up to be the year of the wireless home theater thanks to WiSA - a wireless home theater technology - and companies like Enclave Audiowhich is using WiSA to create home theater systems."
-Digital Trends on October 18, 2019
21
Immersive Sound Expands to All Smart Devices
Long Term Growth Driver
-
Developing licensable IP for smart devices:
-
-
200M + Smart TVs
-
1B+ Smart Phones
-
200M Tablets
-
60M Gaming PCs and Consoles
-
Smart Refrigerators
-
Prototype demonstrated at CES19 to over 10tier-one consumer electrics brands
|
Revenue
|
WiSA Embedded Software IP
|
Gross Margin Target ~100%
|
|
|
WiSA Chip / Module
|
|
Gross Margin Target
|
|
~30%
|
|
2017 - 2022
Scaling to Critical Mass
New products delivering a broader range of solutions:
-
USB, HDMI; dongles, hubs, AV Receivers; TVs, game consoles, PCs
Tier 1 Brands investing heavy capital resources in:
-
New products
-
Promoting WiSA
New, mass market price points expand the WiSA market beyond premium audio:
-
Global footprint of distribution of WiSA enabled products:
-
North American, Europe, Asia all have multiple brands
-
US passing 1,000 store fronts and expanding rapidly
25
Summit Wireless Technologies
Investment Rationale
Paradigm Shifts
Create Opportunity
Global
Interoperability
Standard
IP Portfolio + TM
Expanding Market = Long-term Growth
TAM*
|
Personal
|
Whole House
|
Immersive Sound
|
1B+ speaker
|
|
|
|
11 patents issued/pending + WiSA™
-
Expanding ODM design/development pipeline
-
Increasing WiSA membership
-
Launching WiSA Ready + WiSA Embedded platforms
-
Increasingmulti-brandcross-category marketing accelerating consumer awareness/demand
Disclaimer
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:37:09 UTC