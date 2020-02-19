Summit Wireless Technologies : NobleCon 16 Presentation

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:38am EST

Investor Presentation

February 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting Summit Wireless' business, including the ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins; rate of growth; the ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; consumer demand conditions affecting customers' end markets; the ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in Summit Wireless' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

WiSA patented technology powers top consumer electronics brands to deliver wireless immersive sound

27

13

Delivering the Wireless Immersive Sound Experience

Summit ASIC

SWS997

Summit

Rx RF Module

Speakers

Technology creates

Interoperability standard creates

Picture Perfect Sound

Consumer Choice

4

Audio is Separating From Devices

Multi-channel content needs a consumer easy solution

TVs

PCs

Smart Phones

5

Sound is Keyto Optimizing the Experience of…

SPORTS

TV SHOWS

CONCERTS

MOVIES

GAMING

ESPORTS

ALL COMING INTO THE HOME IN 5.1 OR GREATER

6

Paradigm Shift: Consumers Seek Simplicity

X

Complete Set-Up in Less than 10 Minutes

No Complex Receivers

X

No Difficult Installations

X

No Speaker Wires

7

Wireless Interoperability Standard

Marketing and Design

Sources

Speakers

AVRs

TVs

XBOX

Windows 10 Surface Pro

iPhone

Consumers Win

  • Greater simplicity
  • Greater access to content
  • Lower cost to enable

8

Members by Category

TV PARTNERS

TRANSMIT + SPEAKER PARTNERS

OTHER KEY PARTNERS

()

(

)

(

)

System Audio

A/S

9

Technical Cornerstones: Latency, Speaker

Synchronization, Plug and Go

Latency

Speaker Sync

Average Human sees:

> 50ms

WiSA delivers: 1 mu

Dolby wants:

< 20ms

Audiophiles want:

< 15ms

Gamers want:

< 12ms

WiSA delivers:

5.2ms

Plug and Go Set-up

10

Traditional

TV

HDMI

WIFI Bluetooth Dolby

A/V Receiver HDMI

WIFI

Bluetooth

Eliminating Adoption Costs

WiSA

WiSA "Ready"

WiSA Embedded IP

WiSA Hub/Soundbar

WiSA USB Transmitter or

WiSA Xbox Transmitter

Installation

Dolby

Installation Cost/Time

Cost to consumer: $1,500+

$300-$800

$75-$150

$1

11

WiSA Ready Simplifies Creating Immersive

Sound Systems

Easily connect

to any

+

TVs

Gaming Systems

PCs

12

Easy Set Up Process Through TV User Interface

1

TV recognizes USB WiSA

2

WiSA loudspeakers found

33

WiSA Logo every time

"Ready" Transmitter

and assigned or reassigned

consumer changes volume

Wireless loudspeakers connected in 2-3 seconds

13

14

Fall Promotion in 300 Best Buy Storefronts

+

15

Forthcoming Launches

Legend 5

Sound Bar and Sub

Citation

(image not available)

CineHome Pro

Legend 40

CineHome II

HK Surround

Tana

CineHome Transmitter

Link HD Wireless

Additional products in

Monaco

development

Legend

CineHome Premier

60

16

The Next WiSA Ready Brand Launch

17

Product Rollout: Currently in Market

Transmitting Devices

Application

LG WiSA Ready OLED and Nanocell TVs

USB WiSA Transmitter required

Primare Preamp

(All HDMI)

Primare Network Center

(All HDMI)

Axiim Q 4K media center

(All HDMI)

LG Innotek USB WiSA Transmitter

(WiSA Ready devices)

Axiim LINK USB WiSA Transmitter

(WiSA Ready plus Xbox, PC/MAC)

Harman Citation Soundbar

(All HDMI)

Harman HK Streaming Box

(All HDMI)

Enclave Audio HDMI Dongle

(All HDMI)

Savant Home Control Soundbar

(All HDMI)

Almando Multiplay Surround Switch

(All HDMI)

17

Product Rollout: Currently in Market

Speakers

Axiim XM speakers

Klipsch Reference Wireless

Axiim WM speakers

System Audio 5 Series

Axiim LX speaker bundles for Xbox

System Audio 40 Series

Bang and Olufsen speakers

System Audio 60 Series

Enclave Audio Cinehome

Savant Smart Audio family of soundbar and speakers

Enclave audio Cinehome II

EC Living speaker family

Enclave Audio Cinehome Pro

Platin Audio speaker family

Harman Citation speakers

Golden Ears speaker family

  • Harman HK Surround speakers

18

New Products Reach Lower Prices for

Higher Sales Velocity

Brand

Configuration w/Tx

MSRP

Bang and Olufsen

5.1

$

25,000

Harman Citation speakers

5.1 or SB 5.1

$

5,500

Klipsch Reference Premiere

5.1

$

5,000

Klipsch Reference Wireless

5.1

$

2,800

Savant Smart Audio family of speakers

SB 5.1

$

2,600

Harman HK Surround speakers

5.1

$

2,500

Axiim WM speaker bundle

5.1

$

2,481

Klipsch Reference Wireless

3.1

$

2,100

Enclave Audio CineHome Pro

5.1

$

1,495

Enclave Audio CineHome II

5.1

$

999

Axiim LX speakers for Xbox

5.1

$

899

Platin Audio speaker family

5.1

$

899

Enclave Audio CineHome

5.1

$

799

Brands are integrating WiSA into higher velocity price points and bringing solutions to market in price points previously occupied by lesser performing systems

Sonos 5.1 (soundbar, sub, surrounds)

Bose Soundbar 700 (no sub, no surrounds)

SB = Soundbar

19

2020 WiSA Target Devices

Worldwide

Category of Product

Shipments*

Attach Rate

Total Available Market (TAM)

TVs with HDMI ARC

200 M

5%

$ 600 M

WiSA Ready TVs

20 M

5%

$ 60 M

Soundbar Conversion to Immersive

35 M

5%

$ 100 M

*Worldwide shipments, 5.1 system

design

20

: What people are saying…

"WiSA ison the verge of changing the way we buy, install, and use our home theater gear."

-Digital Trends on October 10, 2019

"2020 is shaping up to be the year of the wireless home theater thanks to WiSA - a wireless home theater technology - and companies like Enclave Audiowhich is using WiSA to create home theater systems."

-Digital Trends on October 18, 2019

21

22

Immersive Sound Expands to All Smart Devices

Long Term Growth Driver

  • Developing licensable IP for smart devices:
    • 200M + Smart TVs
    • 1B+ Smart Phones
    • 200M Tablets
    • 60M Gaming PCs and Consoles
    • Smart Refrigerators
  • Prototype demonstrated at CES19 to over 10tier-one consumer electrics brands

Revenue

WiSA Embedded Software IP

Gross Margin Target ~100%

WiSA Chip / Module

Gross Margin Target

~30%

2017 - 2022

23

Scaling to Critical Mass

New products delivering a broader range of solutions:

  • USB, HDMI; dongles, hubs, AV Receivers; TVs, game consoles, PCs

Tier 1 Brands investing heavy capital resources in:

  • New products
  • Promoting WiSA

New, mass market price points expand the WiSA market beyond premium audio:

  • Global footprint of distribution of WiSA enabled products:
  • North American, Europe, Asia all have multiple brands
  • US passing 1,000 store fronts and expanding rapidly

25

Summit Wireless Technologies

Investment Rationale

Paradigm Shifts

Create Opportunity

Global

Interoperability

Standard

IP Portfolio + TM

Expanding Market = Long-term Growth

TAM*

Personal

Whole House

Immersive Sound

1B+ speaker

11 patents issued/pending + WiSA™

  • Expanding ODM design/development pipeline
  • Increasing WiSA membership
  • Launching WiSA Ready + WiSA Embedded platforms
  • Increasingmulti-brandcross-category marketing accelerating consumer awareness/demand

26

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:37:09 UTC
