Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
News 
News Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies : Raises $1.8 Million in a Registered Direct Offering

0
10/17/2019 | 07:04am EDT
Summit Wireless Technologies Raises $1.8 Million in a Registered Direct Offering
Download as PDFOctober 17, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced it has closed a registered direct offering with certain institutional investors, of 2.5 million registered common shares priced at $0.70 per share.

The gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $1.8 million before underwriter's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes.

Alexander Capital acted as sole underwriter for the transaction.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005197/en/

Mary Magnani and Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415-433-3777, summit@lhai.com

Source: Summit Wireless

Released October 17, 2019

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 11:03:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,51 M
EBIT 2019 -10,7 M
Net income 2019 -10,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,41x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 16,8 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 0,83  $
Spread / Highest target 261%
Spread / Average Target 261%
Spread / Lowest Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Gazdak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-75.73%17
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%250 852
INTEL CORPORATION11.75%232 331
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.04%120 904
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.48%118 274
BROADCOM INC.13.45%114 432
