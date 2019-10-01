Summit Wireless Technologies : WiSA Announces Commercial Launch of Klipsch's WiSA Certified Reference Wireless Speaker Line

Available for Purchase Now, Award-Winning Speakers Work Seamlessly with Any WiSA Ready Products, Including LG’s OLED and NanoCell 4K and 8K TVs

WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced commercial launch of the WiSA Certified™ Klipsch® Reference Wireless speaker series. This exciting new line of Klipsch speakers was awarded “Best of CES” from both Digital Trends and Hi-Def Digest at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“The WiSA Certificaton of our new Reference Wireless line ensures best-in-class audio performance and wide compatibility with today’s most sophisticated intelligent devices and displays,” said Rob Standley, vice president of marketing and product development for Klipsch. “Klipsch Reference Wireless speakers are perfect for those who want the simplicity of a sound bar and high-performance multi-channel capable audio,” Standley continued.

The new Klipsch Reference Wireless speakers work seamlessly with all WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready™* products, including the new 2019 LG OLED and NanoCell 4K and 8K TVs. The Klipsch series includes the RW-34C center channel speaker ($499 U.S. MSRP), the RW-51M front and rear monitors ($699/pair U.S. MSRP), and the RW-100SW wireless subwoofer ($599 U.S. MSRP). These speakers can be mixed and matched to create powerful audio systems in any configuration from stereo (2.0) to a big and bold 7.1 theater experience. When combined with the Axiim LINK Wireless Home Theater Transmitter, sold separately for $199, users can connect their TV to any Klipsch Reference Wireless speaker. The Klipsch Reference Wireless speakers and the Axiim LINK are available now for purchase at Klipsch.com as well as other authorized retailers, both in-store and online. The Axiim LINK is also available at Axiim.com, and can be used with additional WiSA Ready systems, including Xbox gaming consoles as well.

“The WiSA Certified Klipsch Reference Wireless speakers offer incredible sound solutions at compelling price points that exemplify how WiSA is changing and simplifying the way consumers experience home entertainment,” said WiSA President Tony Ostrom. “The WiSA Association is seeing tremendous traction this year as a wealth of WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready products hit the market in 2019.”

All WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio and authentic movie theater sound that immerses the listener into the middle of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. As a result, consumers can expect an audiophile experience, but unlike traditional audio systems, set up is simple and takes just minutes, even for larger 5.1 and 7.1 setups. The WiSA Ready LG OLED and NanoCell televisions simplify the setup process.

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX). For more information, please visit www.klipsch.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high resolution, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

