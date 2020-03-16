Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.    WISA

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Wireless Technologies : WiSA Certifies Center Channel and On-Wall Speaker Solutions from System Audio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:03am EDT

WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced it has certified two new speakers from System Audio. The newly WiSA Certified™ products include the SA Legend 10 Silverback, a wireless active center-channel speaker and the SA Legend 7 Silverback, a wireless, on-wall speaker. These elegantly designed solutions deliver award-winning sound and work seamlessly with all WiSA Certified transmitters and in harmony with all WiSA Certified speakers to create a complete, best-in-class home entertainment experiences.

“We are very pleased to announce WiSA Certification of two new System Audio products that are joining the stunning SA Legend Silverback family,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “System Audio is driven to deliver audio components that achieve very high levels of design and sound quality while embracing the future of wireless home audio, and these new offerings expand their assortment perfectly.”

The SA Legend 10 Silverback allows audio systems designed with SA speakers to easily add a high performance center channel while the SA Legend 7 Silverback adds speaker location and use case flexibility as a first-of-its-kind compact wireless on-wall speaker. Both products leverage System Audio’s innovative Silverback technology that pushes the boundaries of quality and capability.

“WiSA is the most important technology today when it comes to making high-quality sound available to more people,” stated Ole Witthøft, founder and designer at System Audio. “At System Audio, we consider WiSA a welcome and modern upgrade to both music systems and home theaters.”

About System Audio

Established in Denmark in 1984, System Audio is an award-winning loudspeaker manufacturer whose speakers are known for their simple Scandinavian design, superb build quality and extraordinary sound. System Audio values tradition, craftsmanship and modern innovative technologies and is committed to bringing music and movie lovers closer to the artists and away from technological complexity. For more information about System Audio, please visit: www.system-audio.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGI
07:03aSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Certifies Center Channel and On-Wall Speaker..
BU
03/10SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Announces Support of Dolby Atmos Height Chan..
BU
03/09SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Definitive proxy statements
PU
03/09SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (DEF 14A)
PU
03/05SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Announces 4 New Members
BU
03/03SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
03/03SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference
BU
02/26SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Consumer Interest Increases in WiSA Products
BU
02/25SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing - PRE 14A
PU
02/25SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Preliminary proxy statement not related to a cont..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,99 M
EBIT 2019 -8,97 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,64x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 7,22 M
Chart SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 0,27  $
Spread / Highest target 641%
Spread / Average Target 641%
Spread / Lowest Target 641%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Gazdak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-55.74%7
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.45%249 388
INTEL CORPORATION-9.06%232 797
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.39%147 394
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.34%99 008
BROADCOM INC.-25.88%93 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group