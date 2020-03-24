Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.    WISA

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Wireless Technologies : to Host Fourth Quarter Update Conference Call on March 25th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced management will hold a call to provide a business update including its fourth quarter results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 and referencing code 13700954 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.summitwireless.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13700954.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGI
07:01aSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Fourth Quarter Update Conference Call on ..
BU
03/23SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Raises $1.7M in Private Placement of a Senior Sec..
BU
03/16SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Certifies Center Channel and On-Wall Speaker..
BU
03/10SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Announces Support of Dolby Atmos Height Chan..
BU
03/09SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Definitive proxy statements
PU
03/09SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (DEF 14A)
PU
03/05SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : WiSA Announces 4 New Members
BU
03/03SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
03/03SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference
BU
02/26SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Consumer Interest Increases in WiSA Products
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,99 M
EBIT 2019 -8,97 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 8,02 M
Chart SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 0,27  $
Spread / Highest target 634%
Spread / Average Target 634%
Spread / Lowest Target 634%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan Gazdak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-55.34%8
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.45%218 623
INTEL CORPORATION-17.16%196 015
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.61%125 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-23.27%91 128
BROADCOM INC.-38.78%76 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group