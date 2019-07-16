Log in
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES INC

Summit Wireless to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on July 25th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

07/16/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on July 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless, will be presenting an overview of the business and growth initiatives. A full investor update with the company’s second quarter 2019 results are expected to be reported prior to August 15, 2019. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday July 25, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)
Dial-in: 1-888-394-8218
International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2590
Conference Code: 3118113
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134900

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through August 1, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 3118113. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC.


© Business Wire 2019
