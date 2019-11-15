Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sumo Group Plc    SUMO   GB00BD3HV384

SUMO GROUP PLC

(SUMO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 03:08:26 am
180 GBp   +16.88%
02:45aSUMO GROUP : Tencent Holdings Buys 9.96% Shareholding
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumo Group : Tencent Holdings Buys 9.96% Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 02:45am EST

By Ian Walker

Sumo Group PLC said Friday that Tencent Holdings has bought 15 million shares in the company, or 9.96% of its issued share capital, from Perwyn Bidco (U.K.) Ltd.

No price was provided for the transaction. However, based on Sumo's closing share price of 154 pence Thursday the shareholding is worth 23.1 million pounds ($29.7 million).

The London-listed provider of services to the videogame and entertainment industries said that following the deal Perwyn will continue to own 17.38% of its issued share capital.

"We are delighted that Tencent have chosen to acquire a shareholding in the company, and we look forward to working with Tencent to explore co-development opportunities," Sumo Chief Executive Carl Cavers said.

Steven Ma, head of Tencent Games, said: "We are glad to invest in Sumo Group...We look forward to supporting Sumo's growth and exploring collaborations with the company to bring more interactive entertainment experiences to global audiences."

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUMO GROUP PLC 0.16% 154 Delayed Quote.29.96%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.32% 319.8 End-of-day quote.1.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUMO GROUP PLC
02:45aSUMO GROUP : Tencent Holdings Buys 9.96% Shareholding
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 50,8 M
EBIT 2019 11,6 M
Net income 2019 7,40 M
Finance 2019 14,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 225 M
Chart SUMO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sumo Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 175,56  GBp
Last Close Price 154,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Cavers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Livingstone Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Reginald Porter Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Charles Wilton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy R. Stewart Group Director-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMO GROUP PLC29.96%289
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD13.16%40 203
NEXON CO., LTD.6.00%12 063
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 202
ZYNGA INC.61.07%5 969
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%5 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group