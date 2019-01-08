River Run :, a Signature Sun RV Resort in Colorado to Open in Summer 2019

GRANBY, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River Run, a Signature Sun RV Resort located just two hours from Denver in Granby, Colo. is set to open in summer 2019 and is now taking reservations for the inaugural season. River Run is a full-service resort designed to meet visitors' travel needs across a wide variety of lodging styles. Phase one of the resort is set to offer more than 400 lodging sites from mountain rental cottages and unique glamping rentals to tent camping and generous RV sites.

"Travelers are looking for a chance to connect with nature and enjoy Colorado's landscape in a resort that offers high-end amenities, flexibility and quality service," said Jackie Maguire, regional vice president of Sun RV Resorts. "River Run will deliver on that promise in spades by providing guests with extensive lodging options to suit every taste and amenities to meet every need in a picture-perfect mountain setting."

Situated along the headwaters of the Colorado River, in a valley below the Arapahoe National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park, River Run offers prime access to Colorado's outdoor attractions. The surrounding public lands, including Colorado's largest natural body of water, Grand Lake provide opportunities to hike, bike, boat, fish and enjoy wildlife. Winter guests can enjoy world-class skiing and snowboarding at nearby Winter Park Resort as well as easy access to snowmobiling, ice-fishing, cross-country skiing and more.

River Run is accepting summer 2019 reservations for a wide variety of lodging styles, allowing guests to choose the option that works best for their needs. Furnished mountain rental cottages will sleep up to six with extensive amenities, providing the comforts of home in an alpine retreat. Guests looking to sleep under the stars in luxury can enjoy three types of glamping experiences, including large yurts, adventure tents and Conestoga Wagons. River Run's RV guests can expect generously sized sites with full hookup service, able to accommodate any vehicle currently on the market plus, room for slide-outs. In addition to Wi-Fi and cable, sites will offer pull-through availability and many with concrete pads. Sites for guests who would like to camp with their own tent will also be available.

River Run's extensive list of amenities, including two dining options, will make it easy for guests to stay entertained and well-fed without ever leaving the property. In addition to an on-site lake with standup paddle boarding and kayaks, water enthusiasts can enjoy a zero-entry pool, three jacuzzi spas and access to the headwaters of the Colorado River. Additional outdoor amenities will include bocce ball courts, yoga lawn, event lawn and amphitheater, fire pits, sports court complex, playground and an off-leash dog park. Indoors, River Run will offer a wellness center with state-of-the-art fitness and spa services, mini-bowling, an arcade and laundry facilities.

For information and reservations, please call (888) 814-7202 or visit RiverRunRVResort.com. For travel inspiration, follow River Run on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sun Communities

The company owns and operates or has an interest in 370 manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities located in 31 states throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, as of September 30, 2018. Sun Communities' portfolio consists of approximately 127,000 developed sites.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The company is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI.

Sun Communities has twice been honored by the Manufactured Housing Institute as winner of the "Community Operator of the Year" award. The award is emblematic of Sun Communities' focus on professional management at the community level.

