Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
0
08/28/2019 | 03:37pm EDT
Southfield, MI, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its third quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.
The Company will release its third quarter operating results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET.
To Participate in the Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time. U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039 International: 201-689-8470