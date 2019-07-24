Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sun Communities Inc    SUI

07/24/2019 | 04:42pm EDT


Southfield, MI, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2019.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $41.0 million, or 15.1 percent, to $312.4 million compared to $271.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $70.4 million or 13.3 percent, to $599.8 million compared to $529.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1.18 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.07 in the prior year, an increase of 10.3 percent.
     
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 7.2 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.
     
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased to 668 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.6 percent.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “During the second quarter, robust demand across our Manufactured Housing communities and RV resorts, combined with a best in class operating platform allowed us to deliver another quarter of strong performance.  With better than expected same community NOI growth of 7.2 percent as well as Core FFO per share growth of 10.3 percent, we are pleased to announce guidance increases for full year 2019 in these two metrics. Our balance sheet is well-positioned and we have the necessary liquidity to continue to fund Sun’s growth. We continue to execute on our core growth initiatives and remain optimistic about our outlook in both the near and long term.”


OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Community Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased to 668 sites, as compared to 634 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2018, a 5.4 percent increase.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 1,239 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,250 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2018.


Same Community(2) Results

For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 4.7 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.2 percent at June 30, 2019 from 96.2 percent at June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased by 6.2 percent while total expenses increased by 3.9 percent, resulting in an increase to NOI(1) of 7.2 percent over the six months ended June 30, 2018.


Home Sales

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold 927 homes as compared to 943 homes sold during the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 332 in 2019, an increase of 20.7 percent over the 275 sold during 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, 1,725 homes were sold compared to 1,780 for the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 542 in 2019, an increase of 6.5 percent over the 509 sold during 2018.


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a 309 site RV resort in Sevierville, Tennessee for a purchase price of $23.0 million and an RV resort located in Strafford, New Hampshire for a purchase price of $2.7 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a RV resort located in Ponchatoula, Louisiana with 202 developed sites and 69 expansion sites for a purchase price of $23.5 million.

Ground-up Development

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company opened 281 sites of the ground-up development, Carolina Pines RV Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The remaining phases of 565 sites for 846 total developed sites are expected to be completed in 2019 and 2020.


BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $3.1 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.4 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.9 years. The Company had $28.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.2 times.

During the quarter, the Company amended and restated its credit agreement with Citibank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company can borrow up to $750.0 million under the senior credit facility comprised of a $650.0 million revolving loan, with the ability to use up to $100.0 million for advances in Australian dollars, and a $100.0 million term loan. As of June 30, 2019 the Company has not drawn any funds on the term loan.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 3,737,500 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $452.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used the net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under the revolving loan under its senior credit facility.


GUIDANCE 2019

The Company is revising its 2019 guidance for the following metrics:

  Previous Range
 FY 2019E		 Revised Range
FY 2019E		 3Q 2019E
Net Income per fully diluted share $1.61 - $1.71 $1.81 - $1.87 $0.66 - $0.69
Core FFO (1) per fully diluted share $4.80 - $4.88 $4.84 - $4.90 $1.43 - $1.46

Same Community(2) Portfolio
Number of communities: 345

 2019E Change %
Income from real property6.0% - 6.2%
Total property operating expenses4.1% - 4.7%
Net operating income (1)6.6% - 7.2%

Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity.

Core FFO(1) per Share estimates assume certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business will be adjusted from FFO(1). The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company’s current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”


EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss second quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 8, 2019 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13691366. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CONTACT

Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.


Investor Information                                                            


RESEARCH COVERAGE      
       
Firm Analyst Phone Email
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Joshua Dennerlein (646) 855-1681 joshua.dennerlein@baml.com
BMO Capital Markets John Kim (212) 885-4115 johnp.kim@bmo.com
Citi Research Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com
  Nicholas Joseph (212) 816-1909 nicholas.joseph@citi.com
Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com
  Samir Khanal (212) 888-3796 samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com
Green Street Advisors John Pawlowski (949) 640-8780 jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com
RBC Capital Markets Wes Golladay (440) 715-2650 wes.golladay@rbccm.com
Robert W. Baird & Co. Drew Babin (610) 238-6634 dbabin@rwbaird.com
Wells Fargo Todd Stender (562) 637-1371 todd.stender@wellsfargo.com
       
       
INQUIRIES      
       
Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media, or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.
       
At Our Website www.suncommunities.com    
       
By Email investorrelations@suncommunities.com  
       
By Phone (248) 208-2500    
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

Portfolio Overview                                                                           
(As of June 30, 2019)

 

Balance Sheets                                                                                                                                              
(amounts in thousands)


  6/30/2019 12/31/2018
ASSETS    
Land $1,286,952  $1,201,945 
Land improvements and buildings 6,026,193  5,586,250 
Rental homes and improvements 599,150  571,661 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment 215,610  201,090 
Investment property 8,127,905  7,560,946 
Accumulated depreciation (1,560,061) (1,442,630)
Investment property, net 6,567,844  6,118,316 
Cash and cash equivalents 28,704  50,311 
Marketable securities 53,553  49,037 
Inventory of manufactured homes 55,869  49,199 
Notes and other receivables, net 164,303  160,077 
Collateralized receivables, net (4) 97,658  106,924 
Other assets, net 254,153  176,162 
TOTAL ASSETS $7,222,084  $6,710,026 
LIABILITIES    
Mortgage loans payable $2,863,485  $2,815,957 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4) 98,299  107,731 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249  35,277 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663  37,338 
Lines of credit (5) 76,079  128,000 
Distributions payable 69,719  63,249 
Advanced reservation deposits and rent 160,527  133,698 
Other liabilities 204,167  157,862 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,542,188  3,479,112 
Commitments and contingencies    
Series A-4 preferred stock 31,402  31,739 
Series A-4 preferred OP units 9,590  9,877 
Series D preferred OP units 51,462   
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC 22,099  21,976 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Common stock 907  864 
Additional paid-in capital 4,851,323  4,398,949 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,184) (4,504)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,343,792) (1,288,486)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,507,254  3,106,823 
Noncontrolling interests    
Common and preferred OP units 50,880  53,354 
Consolidated variable interest entities 7,209  7,145 
Total noncontrolling interests 58,089  60,499 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,565,343  3,167,322 
TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $7,222,084  $6,710,026 



Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change
REVENUES               
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)$195,503  $177,080  $18,423  10.4% $386,067  $352,290  $33,777  9.6%
Transient revenue30,596  21,590  9,006  41.7% 56,811  43,591  13,220  30.3%
Revenue from home sales47,242  41,217  6,025  14.6% 86,860  76,117  10,743  14.1%
Rental home revenue14,412  13,348  1,064  8.0% 28,383  26,368  2,015  7.6%
Ancillary revenue17,265  12,031  5,234  43.5% 25,747  18,599  7,148  38.4%
Interest income4,919  5,277  (358) (6.8)% 9,719  10,593  (874) (8.3)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net2,508  891  1,617  181.5% 6,188  1,851  4,337  234.3%
Total Revenues312,445  271,434  41,011  15.1% 599,775  529,409  70,366  13.3%
EXPENSES               
Property operating and maintenance65,888  58,691  7,197  12.3% 123,797  110,321  13,476  12.2%
Real estate taxes15,726  14,076  1,650  11.7% 31,056  27,912  3,144  11.3%
Cost of home sales34,435  30,932  3,503  11.3% 63,712  57,503  6,209  10.8%
Rental home operating and maintenance5,091  5,315  (224) (4.2)% 9,879  10,542  (663) (6.3)%
Ancillary expenses12,480  8,241  4,239  51.4% 19,581  13,624  5,957  43.7%
Home selling expenses3,626  3,986  (360) (9.0)% 6,950  7,276  (326) (4.5)%
General and administrative23,697  21,452  2,245  10.5% 45,584  41,209  4,375  10.6%
Catastrophic weather related charges, net179  53  126  237.7% 961  (2,160) 3,121  (144.5)%
Depreciation and amortization76,153  67,773  8,380  12.4% 152,709  134,210  18,499  13.8%
Loss on extinguishment of debt70  1,522  (1,452) (95.4)% 723  1,718  (995) (57.9)%
Interest expense33,661  32,260  1,401  4.3% 67,675  63,398  4,277  6.7%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity1,181  790  391  49.5% 2,275  1,409  866  61.5%
Total Expenses272,187  245,091  27,096  11.1% 524,902  466,962  57,940  12.4%
Income Before Other Items40,258  26,343  13,915  52.8% 74,873  62,447  12,426  19.9%
Remeasurement of marketable securities3,620    3,620  N/A 3,887    3,887  N/A
Other income / (expense), net (6)1,021  (1,828) 2,849  155.9% 2,919  (4,445) 7,364  (165.7)%
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates393  (8) 401  5,012.5% 737  (67) 804  (1,200.0)%
Current tax expense(272) (225) (47) (20.9)% (486) (399) (87) 21.8%
Deferred tax benefit / (expense)96  (112) 208  (185.7)% 313  235  78  33.2%
Net Income45,116  24,170  20,946  86.7% 82,243  57,771  24,472  42.4%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity(1,718) (1,103) (615) 55.8% (3,041) (2,183) (858) 39.3%
Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests(2,585) (2,227) (358) 16.1% (3,626) (4,321) 695  (16.1)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.40,813  20,840  19,973  95.8% 75,576  51,267  24,309  47.4%
Less: Preferred stock distribution(428) (432) 4  (0.9)% (860) (873) 13  (1.5)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders$40,385  $20,408  $19,977  97.9% $74,716  $50,394  $24,322  48.3%
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding               
Basic87,130  79,612  7,518  9.4% 86,325  79,233  7,092  9.0%
Diluted87,564  80,116  7,448  9.3% 86,770  79,905  6,865  8.6%
Earnings per share:               
Basic$0.46  $0.25  $0.21  84.0% $0.86  $0.63  $0.23  36.5%
Diluted$0.46  $0.25  $0.21  84.0% $0.86  $0.63  $0.23  36.5%


Outstanding Securities and Capitalization 
(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2019
          
 Number of Units/Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted Issuance Price per unit* Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible securities         
Common shares90,667 N/A N/A N/A $3.00^
          
Convertible securities         
Series A-1 preferred OP units324 2.4390 790 $100 6.0%
Series A-3 preferred OP units40 1.8605 74 $100 4.5%
Series A-4 preferred OP units406 0.4444 180 $25 6.5%
Series C preferred OP units314 1.1100 349 $100 4.5%
Series D preferred OP units489 0.8000 391 $100 3.8%
Common OP units2,289 1.0000 2,289 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions
Series A-4 preferred stock1,052 0.4444 468 $25 6.5%
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.


Capitalization - As of June 30, 2019      
       
Equity Shares Share Price* Total
Common shares 90,667  $128.19  $11,622,603 
Common OP units 2,289  $128.19  293,427 
Subtotal 92,956    $11,916,030 
       
Series A-1 preferred OP units 790  $128.19  101,270 
Series A-3 preferred OP units 74  $128.19  9,486 
Series A-4 preferred OP units 180  $128.19  23,074 
Series C preferred OP units 349  $128.19  44,738 
Series D preferred OP units 391  $128.19  50,122 
Total diluted shares outstanding 94,740    $12,144,720 
 
Debt
Mortgage loans payable     $2,863,485 
Secured borrowings (4)     98,299 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable     35,249 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable     34,663 
Lines of credit (5)     76,079 
Total debt     $3,107,775 
 
Preferred
Series A-4 preferred stock 1,052  $25.00  $26,300 
Total Capitalization     $15,278,795 


Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders$40,385  $20,408  $74,716  $50,394 
Adjustments       
Depreciation and amortization76,294  67,977  153,006  134,623 
Remeasurement of marketable securities(3,620)   (3,887)  
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests2,158  2,089  2,881  3,978 
Preferred return to preferred OP units537  552  1,064  1,105 
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock428  432  860  873 
Gain on disposition of assets, net(8,070) (5,835) (13,749) (10,374)
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$108,112  $85,623  $214,891  $180,599 
Adjustments       
Other acquisition related costs (8)366  301  526  436 
Loss on extinguishment of debt70  1,522  723  1,718 
Catastrophic weather related charges, net194  53  976  (2,160)
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)377  325  377  650 
Other (income) / expense (6)(1,021) 1,828  (2,919) 4,445 
Debt premium write-off  (209)   (991)
Ground lease intangible write-off  817    817 
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense(96) 112  (313) (235)
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$108,002  $90,372  $214,261  $185,279 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic87,130  79,612  86,325  79,233 
Add       
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options1  2  1  2 
Restricted stock433  502  444  670 
Common OP units2,487  2,735  2,605  2,738 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock467  472  467  472 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units75  75  75  75 
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units793  825  798  831 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted91,386  84,223  90,715  84,021 
        
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

$1.18  $1.02  $2.37  $2.15 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted

$1.18  $1.07  $2.36  $2.21 


Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders$40,385  $20,408  $74,716  $50,394 
Adjustments       
Interest expense34,842  33,050  69,950  64,807 
Loss on extinguishment of debt70  1,522  723  1,718 
Current tax expense272  225  486  399 
Deferred tax  (benefit) / expense(96) 112  (313) (235)
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates(393) 8  (737) 67 
Depreciation and amortization76,153  67,773  152,709  134,210 
Gain on disposition of assets, net(8,070) (5,835) (13,749) (10,374)
EBITDAre (1)$143,163  $117,263  $283,785  $240,986 
Adjustments       
Remeasurement of marketable securities(3,620)   (3,887)  
Other (income) / expense, net (6)(1,021) 1,828  (2,919) 4,445 
Catastrophic weather related charges, net179  53  961  (2,160)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,718  1,103  3,041  2,183 
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests2,585  2,227  3,626  4,321 
Preferred stock distribution428  432  860  873 
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net8,070  5,835  13,749  10,374 
Recurring EBITDA (1)$151,502  $128,741  $299,216  $261,022 



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI
(amounts in thousands)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders$40,385  $20,408  $74,716  $50,394 
Other revenues(7,427) (6,168) (15,907) (12,444)
Home selling expenses3,626  3,986  6,950  7,276 
General and administrative23,697  21,452  45,584  41,209 
Catastrophic weather related charges, net179  53  961  (2,160)
Depreciation and amortization76,153  67,773  152,709  134,210 
Loss on extinguishment of debt70  1,522  723  1,718 
Interest expense34,842  33,050  69,950  64,807 
Remeasurement of marketable securities(3,620)   (3,887)  
Other (income) / expense, net (6)(1,021) 1,828  (2,919) 4,445 
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates(393) 8  (737) 67 
Current tax expense272  225  486  399 
Deferred tax  (benefit) / expense(96) 112  (313) (235)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity1,718  1,103  3,041  2,183 
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests2,585  2,227  3,626  4,321 
Preferred stock distribution428  432  860  873 
NOI(1) / Gross Profit$171,398  $148,011  $335,843  $297,063 


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Real Property NOI (1)$144,485  $125,903  $288,025  $257,648 
Rental Program NOI (1)26,499  24,572  52,560  48,674 
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit12,807  10,285  23,148  18,614 
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit4,785  3,790  6,166  4,975 
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1)(10)(17,178) (16,539) (34,056) (32,848)
NOI (1) / Gross profit$171,398  $148,011  $335,843  $297,063 



Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures


Financial and Operating Highlights                                                                                                           
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


 Quarter Ended
 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Financial Information         
Total revenues$312,445  $287,330  $274,004  $323,538  $271,426 
Net income$45,116  $37,127  $10,672  $51,715  $24,170 
Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc.$40,385  $34,331  $9,039  $46,060  $20,408 
Earnings per share basic*$0.46  $0.40  $0.11  $0.56  $0.25 
Earnings per share diluted*$0.46  $0.40  $0.11  $0.56  $0.25 
          
Cash distributions declared per common share*$0.75  $0.75  $0.71  $0.71  $0.71 
          
Recurring EBITDA (1)$151,502  $147,714  $133,335  $158,129  $128,741 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$108,112  $106,779  $88,562  $117,018  $85,623 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)

$108,002  $106,259  $92,695  $116,959  $90,372 
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$1.18  $1.19  $0.98  $1.35  $1.02 
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*$1.18  $1.18  $1.03  $1.35  $1.07 
          
Balance Sheet
         
Total assets$7,222,084  $7,098,662  $6,710,026  $6,653,726  $6,492,348 
Total debt$3,107,775  $3,448,117  $3,124,303  $3,004,929  $3,364,081 
Total liabilities$3,542,188  $3,846,325  $3,479,112  $3,367,285  $3,736,621 


 Quarter Ended
 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Operating Information*         
New home sales139  125  140  146  134 
Pre-owned home sales788  673  738  825  809 
Total homes sold927  798  878  971  943 
          
Communities382  379  371  370  367 
          
Developed sites112,564  112,175  108,963  108,142  107,192 
Transient RV sites20,585  20,173  19,491  19,432  19,007 
Total sites133,149  132,348  128,454  127,574  126,199 
          
MH occupancy95.7% 95.4% 95.0% 94.9% 95.0%
RV occupancy100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Total blended MH and RV occupancy96.6% 96.4% 96.1% 96.1% 96.1%



Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)


 Quarter Ended
 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
DEBT OUTSTANDING         
Mortgage loans payable$2,863,485  $2,879,017  $2,815,957  $2,819,225  $2,636,847 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)98,299  102,676  107,731  113,089  118,242 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable35,249  35,249  35,277  35,277  35,277 
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable34,663  34,663  37,338  37,338  37,338 
Lines of credit (5)76,079  396,512  128,000    536,377 
Total debt$3,107,775  $3,448,117  $3,124,303  $3,004,929  $3,364,081 
          
% FIXED/FLOATING         
Fixed97.6% 88.5% 95.9% 100.0% 84.0%
Floating2.4% 11.5% 4.1% % 16.0%
Total100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
          
WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATES         
Mortgage loans payable4.24% 4.24% 4.22% 4.23% 4.27%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable6.50% 6.50% 6.61% 6.61% 6.61%
Lines of credit (5)3.34% 3.73% 3.77% % 3.31%
Average before Secured borrowings (4)4.27% 4.22% 4.25% 4.28% 4.15%
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)9.93% 9.94% 9.94% 9.95% 9.96%
Total average4.44% 4.39% 4.45% 4.40% 4.36%
          
DEBT RATIOS         
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)5.2  6.0  5.6  5.4  6.5 
Net Debt / Enterprise Value20.2% 24.1% 25.2% 24.1% 28.6%
Net Debt / Gross Assets35.1% 39.8% 37.7% 35.9% 42.7%
          
COVERAGE RATIOS         
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest4.2 4.1 4.0 3.9 3.7
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution4.0 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.6


MATURITIES / PRINCIPAL AMORTIZATION NEXT FIVE YEARSRemaining 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Mortgage loans payable:         
Maturities$  $58,078  $270,680  $82,155  $307,465 
Weighted average rate of maturities% 5.92% 5.53% 4.46% 4.17%
Principal amortization29,618  59,931  59,173  57,182  53,829 
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)2,514  5,383  5,778  5,972  5,979 
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable      35,249   
Lines of credit (5)  5,079      71,000 
Total$32,132  $128,471  $335,631  $180,558  $438,273 


Real Property Operations – Same Community(2)                                                     
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change
Financial Information               
Income from real property(11)$196,305  $184,532  $11,773  6.4% $395,389  $372,358  $23,031  6.2%
                
  Property operating expenses            
Payroll and benefits18,673  17,609  1,064  6.0% 35,094  33,143  1,951  5.9%
Legal, taxes & insurance2,131  2,047  84  4.1% 4,322  4,518  (196) (4.3)%
Utilities (11)13,244  13,325  (81) (0.6)% 27,678  27,788  (110) (0.4)%
Supplies and repair (12)8,472  7,739  733  9.5% 14,191  12,898  1,293  10.0%
Other5,411  5,402  9  0.2% 9,866  10,090  (224) (2.2)%
Real estate taxes14,896  13,896  1,000  7.2% 29,486  27,662  1,824  6.6%
Total property operating expenses62,827  60,018  2,809  4.7% 120,637  116,099  4,538  3.9%
Real Property NOI(1)$133,478  $124,514  $8,964  7.2% $274,752  $256,259  $18,493  7.2%


 As of 
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change 
Other Information        
Number of properties345     
         
MH occupancy (3)97.7%       
RV occupancy (3)100.0%       
MH & RV blended occupancy % (3)98.2% 96.2% 2.0%   
         
Sites available for development7,237  7,463  (226) (3.0)% 
         
Monthly base rent per site - MH$568  $545  $23  4.2%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13)$473  $445  $28  6.3%(14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13)$547  $523  $24  4.5%(14)



Home Sales Summary           
(amounts in thousands except for *)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Financial InformationJune 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change
New homes               
New home sales$16,704  $14,652  $2,052  14.0% $32,085  $26,545  $5,540  20.9%
New home cost of sales14,833  12,712  2,121  16.7% 27,979  22,909  5,070  22.1%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - new homes1,871  1,940  (69) (3.6)% 4,106  3,636  470  12.9%
Gross margin % – new homes11.2% 13.2% (2.0)%   12.8% 13.7% (0.9)%  
Average selling price – new homes*$120,173  $109,343  $10,830  9.9% $121,534  $110,604  $10,930  9.9%
                
Pre-owned homes               
Pre-owned home sales30,538  26,565  3,973  15.0% 54,775  49,572  5,203  10.5%
Pre-owned home cost of sales19,602  18,220  1,382  7.6% 35,733  34,594  1,139  3.3%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - pre-owned homes10,936  8,345  2,591  31.0% 19,042  14,978  4,064  27.1%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes35.8% 31.4% 4.4%   34.8% 30.2% 4.6%  
Average selling price – pre-owned homes*$38,754  $32,837  $5,917  18.0% $37,491  $32,190  $5,301  16.5%
                
Revenue from home sales47,242  41,217  6,025  14.6% 86,860  76,117  10,743  14.1%
Cost of home sales34,435  30,932  3,503  11.3% 63,712  57,503  6,209  10.8%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - home sales$12,807  $10,285  $2,522  24.5% $23,148  $18,614  $4,534  24.4%
                
Statistical Information        
New home sales volume*139  134  5  3.7% 264  240  24  10.0%
Pre-owned home sales volume*788  809  (21) (2.6)% 1,461  1,540  (79) (5.1)%
Total homes sold*927  943  (16) (1.7)% 1,725  1,780  (55) (3.1)%

               


Rental Program Summary    
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Financial Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change
Revenues                
Rental home revenue $14,412  $13,348  $1,064  8.0% $28,383  $26,368  $2,015  7.6%
Site rent from rental program 17,178  16,539  639  3.9% 34,056  32,848  1,208  3.7%
Rental program revenue 31,590  29,887  1,703  5.7% 62,439  59,216  3,223  5.4%
                 
Expenses                
Repairs and refurbishment 2,803  2,207  596  27.0% 5,107  4,521  586  13.0%
Taxes and insurance 1,827  1,569  258  16.4% 3,691  3,115  576  18.5%
Other 461  1,539  (1,078) (70.0)% 1,081  2,906  (1,825) (62.8)%
Rental program operating and maintenance 5,091  5,315  (224) (4.2)% 9,879  10,542  (663) (6.3)%
Rental Program NOI(1) $26,499  $24,572  $1,927  7.8% $52,560  $48,674  $3,886  8.0%


  As of
Other Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change % Change
Number of occupied rental homes, end of period* 11,230  11,072  158  1.4%
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $561,219  $514,756  $46,463  9.0%
Number of sold rental homes (YTD)* 542  509  33  6.5%
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $975  $927  $48  5.2%



Acquisitions and Other Summary (15)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Financial Information June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019
Revenues
    
Income from real property $21,262  $30,513 
     
Property and operating expenses
    
Payroll and benefits 3,424  5,874 
Legal, taxes & insurance 233  426 
Utilities(11) 1,874  3,424 
Supplies and repair 1,257  1,892 
Other 2,637  4,054 
Real estate taxes 830  1,570 
Property operating expenses 10,255  17,240 
Net operating income (NOI) (1) $11,007  $13,273 
     
    As of June 30, 2019
Other information    
Number of properties   37 
Occupied sites   3,786 
Developed sites   3,991 
Occupancy %   94.9%
Transient sites   5,805 



Property Summary          
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
           
COMMUNITIES 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
FLORIDA          
Communities 125  125  124  124  124 
Developed sites (16) 38,879  38,878  37,874  37,879  37,723 
Occupied (16) 37,944  37,932  36,868  36,822  36,602 
Occupancy % (16) 97.6% 97.6% 97.3% 97.2% 97.0%
Sites for development 1,707  1,754  1,684  1,494  1,335 
MICHIGAN          
Communities 72  72  70  70  69 
Developed sites (16) 27,891  27,777  26,504  26,116  26,039 
Occupied (16) 26,591  26,430  25,075  24,830  24,709 
Occupancy % (16) 95.3% 95.2% 94.6% 95.1% 94.9%
Sites for development 1,115  1,202  1,202  1,533  1,668 
TEXAS          
Communities 23  23  23  23  23 
Developed sites (16) 6,997  6,953  6,922  6,905  6,622 
Occupied (16) 6,683  6,529  6,428  6,301  6,251 
Occupancy % (16) 95.5% 93.9% 92.9% 91.3% 94.4%
Sites for development 1,100  1,107  1,121  907  1,168 
CALIFORNIA          
Communities 31  31  30  30  29 
Developed sites (16) 5,946  5,949  5,941  5,932  5,694 
Occupied (16) 5,896  5,902  5,897  5,881  5,647 
Occupancy % (16) 99.2% 99.2% 99.3% 99.1% 99.2%
Sites for development 56  56  56  59  177 
ARIZONA          
Communities 13  13  12  11  11 
Developed sites (16) 4,235  4,238  3,836  3,826  3,804 
Occupied (16) 3,842  3,830  3,545  3,515  3,485 
Occupancy % (16) 90.7% 90.4% 92.4% 91.9% 91.6%
Sites for development          
ONTARIO, CANADA          
Communities 15  15  15  15  15 
Developed sites (16) 3,929  3,832  3,845  3,832  3,752 
Occupied (16) 3,929  3,832  3,845  3,832  3,752 
Occupancy % (16) 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%
Sites for development 1,675  1,675  1,682  1,662  1,662 
INDIANA          
Communities 11  11  11  11  11 
Developed sites (16) 3,089  3,089  3,089  3,089  3,089 
Occupied (16) 2,849  2,823  2,772  2,778  2,791 
Occupancy % (16) 92.2% 91.4% 89.7% 89.9% 90.4%
Sites for development 277  277  277  277  277 
OHIO          
Communities 9  9  9  9  9 
Developed sites (16) 2,770  2,770  2,770  2,770  2,767 
Occupied (16) 2,705  2,704  2,693  2,694  2,698 
Occupancy % (16) 97.7% 97.6% 97.2% 97.3% 97.5%
Sites for development 59  59  59  59  59 
       

 

 		    
COLORADO          
Communities 8  8  8  8  8 
Developed sites (16) 2,335  2,335  2,335  2,335  2,335 
Occupied (16) 2,323  2,323  2,320  2,313  2,319 
Occupancy % (16) 99.5% 99.5% 99.4% 99.1% 99.3%
Sites for development 2,129  2,129  2,129  2,129  1,819 
OTHER STATES          
Communities 75  72  69  69  68 
Developed sites (16) 16,493  16,354  15,847  15,458  15,367 
Occupied (16) 16,026  15,826  15,323  14,932  14,786 
Occupancy % (16) 97.2% 96.8% 96.7% 96.6% 96.2%
Sites for development 2,705  2,987  3,048  3,195  3,233 
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO          
Communities 382  379  371  370  367 
Developed sites (16) 112,564  112,175  108,963  108,142  107,192 
Occupied (16) 108,788  108,131  104,766  103,898  103,040 
Occupancy % (16) 96.6%(17)96.4% 96.1% 96.1% 96.1%
Sites for development (18) 10,823  11,246  11,258  11,315  11,398 
% Communities age restricted 31.4% 31.7% 32.1% 32.2% 32.2%
           
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY          
 Location          
Florida 5,693  5,650  5,917  5,786  5,942 
California 1,985  1,975  1,765  1,774  1,377 
Texas 1,693  1,717  1,752  1,758  1,776 
Arizona 1,424  1,421  1,423  1,057  1,079 
Maryland 1,380  1,375  1,381  1,386  1,386 
Ontario, Canada 1,043  1,131  1,046  1,056  1,133 
New York 935  929  925  910  928 
New Jersey 875  906  884  893  906 
Maine 848  857  572  578  591 
Michigan 584  611  576  629  350 
Indiana 519  519  519  519  519 
Other locations 3,606  3,082  2,731  3,086  3,020 
Total transient RV sites 20,585  20,173  19,491  19,432  19,007 



Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions   
(amounts in thousands except for *)


  Recurring Capital Expenditures
Average/Site*		Recurring
Capital Expenditures (19)		 Lot Modifications (20)Acquisitions (21) Expansion &
Development (22)		Revenue Producing (23)
YTD 2019$111 $11,061 $11,825 $371,096 $123,393 $5,647 
2018$263 $24,265 $22,867 $414,840 $152,672 $3,864 
2017$214 $14,166 $18,049 $204,375 $88,331 $1,990 



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs


LOCATIONS Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
Florida 873  360  127  161  697 
Michigan 295  279  28  690  84 
Ontario, Canada 414  84  11  10  89 
Texas 141  255  22  179  38 
Arizona 45  33  21  5  98 
Indiana 24  77  2  144  10 
Ohio 61  12    73  5 
California 38  (1) 12  2  29 
Colorado 1  3  7  35  24 
Other locations 597  137  34  162  56 
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2,489  1,239  264  1,461  1,130 


TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites (24) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered  Re-sales
2018 3,435  2,600  526  3,103  2,147 
2017 2,739  2,406  362  2,920  2,006 


PERCENTAGE TRENDS Resident Move-outs Resident  Re-sales
2019 (TTM) 2.6% 7.2%
2018 2.4% 7.2%
2017 1.9% 6.6%


Footnotes and Definitions                                                                

(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

•   FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. 

•   NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. 

•   EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2)  Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.

(3)  The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 106,929 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,600 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 108,573 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4)  This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount.

(5)  Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.

(6)   Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Foreign currency translation gain / (loss)$1,126  $(1,663) $3,095  $(4,187)
Contingent liability remeasurement loss(63) (95) (134) (188)
Long term lease termination expense(42) (70) (42) (70)
Other income / (expense), net$1,021  $(1,828) $2,919  $(4,445)

(7)  The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(8)   These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(9)   Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to our Florida Keys communities that require redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017, as previously announced. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.

(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. Site rent is reflected in Real Property NOI. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with implementation of the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.

(11) Same Community results net $8.5 million and $7.8 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $16.9 million and $15.7 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company adopted ASC 842, the new leasing standard, as of January 1, 2019 which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.

(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.6 million and $1.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30,  2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of eight properties acquired and one property being operated under a temporary use permit in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, two recently opened ground-up development, one property undergoing redevelopment, two properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.

(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of June 30, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.7 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 73.6 percent for expansion, 21.6 percent for greenfield development and 4.8 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home.  These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.

(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 include $15.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards.  For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.

(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.

(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

        Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
