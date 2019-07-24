Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
0
07/24/2019 | 04:42pm EDT
Southfield, MI, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2019.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $41.0 million, or 15.1 percent, to $312.4 million compared to $271.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased $70.4 million or 13.3 percent, to $599.8 million compared to $529.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”)(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1.18 per diluted share and OP unit (“Share”) as compared to $1.07 in the prior year, an increase of 10.3 percent.
Same Community(2) Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) increased by 7.2 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.
Revenue Producing Sites increased to 668 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 bringing total portfolio occupancy to 96.6 percent.
Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, “During the second quarter, robust demand across our Manufactured Housing communities and RV resorts, combined with a best in class operating platform allowed us to deliver another quarter of strong performance. With better than expected same community NOI growth of 7.2 percent as well as Core FFO per share growth of 10.3 percent, we are pleased to announce guidance increases for full year 2019 in these two metrics. Our balance sheet is well-positioned and we have the necessary liquidity to continue to fund Sun’s growth. We continue to execute on our core growth initiatives and remain optimistic about our outlook in both the near and long term.”
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Community Occupancy
Total portfolio occupancy was 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019, compared to 96.1 percent at June 30, 2018. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased to 668 sites, as compared to 634 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2018, a 5.4 percent increase.
During the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue producing sites increased by 1,239 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,250 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 345 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2018, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 7.2 percent over the same period in 2018, as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in revenues and a 4.7 percent increase in operating expenses. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.2 percent at June 30, 2019 from 96.2 percent at June 30, 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues increased by 6.2 percent while total expenses increased by 3.9 percent, resulting in an increase to NOI(1) of 7.2 percent over the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Home Sales
During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company sold 927 homes as compared to 943 homes sold during the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 332 in 2019, an increase of 20.7 percent over the 275 sold during 2018.
During the six months ended June 30, 2019, 1,725 homes were sold compared to 1,780 for the same period in 2018. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 542 in 2019, an increase of 6.5 percent over the 509 sold during 2018.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions
During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a 309 site RV resort in Sevierville, Tennessee for a purchase price of $23.0 million and an RV resort located in Strafford, New Hampshire for a purchase price of $2.7 million.
Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company acquired a RV resort located in Ponchatoula, Louisiana with 202 developed sites and 69 expansion sites for a purchase price of $23.5 million.
Ground-up Development
During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company opened 281 sites of the ground-up development, Carolina Pines RV Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The remaining phases of 565 sites for 846 total developed sites are expected to be completed in 2019 and 2020.
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
Debt Transactions
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $3.1 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 4.4 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.9 years. The Company had $28.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company’s net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.2 times.
During the quarter, the Company amended and restated its credit agreement with Citibank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company can borrow up to $750.0 million under the senior credit facility comprised of a $650.0 million revolving loan, with the ability to use up to $100.0 million for advances in Australian dollars, and a $100.0 million term loan. As of June 30, 2019 the Company has not drawn any funds on the term loan.
Equity Transactions
During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 3,737,500 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $452.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used the net proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under the revolving loan under its senior credit facility.
GUIDANCE 2019
The Company is revising its 2019 guidance for the following metrics:
Previous Range FY 2019E
Revised Range FY 2019E
3Q 2019E
Net Income per fully diluted share
$1.61 - $1.71
$1.81 - $1.87
$0.66 - $0.69
Core FFO (1) per fully diluted share
$4.80 - $4.88
$4.84 - $4.90
$1.43 - $1.46
Same Community(2) Portfolio Number of communities: 345
2019E Change %
Income from real property
6.0% - 6.2%
Total property operating expenses
4.1% - 4.7%
Net operating income (1)
6.6% - 7.2%
Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity.
Core FFO(1) per Share estimates assume certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business will be adjusted from FFO(1). The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company’s current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss second quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free 877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 8, 2019 and can be accessed toll-free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13691366. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities’ website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 382 communities comprising over 133,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.
CONTACT
Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates, the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels, competitive market forces, the performance of recent acquisitions, the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently, changes in market rates of interest, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.
Investor Information
RESEARCH COVERAGE
Firm
Analyst
Phone
Email
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Joshua Dennerlein
(646) 855-1681
joshua.dennerlein@baml.com
BMO Capital Markets
John Kim
(212) 885-4115
johnp.kim@bmo.com
Citi Research
Michael Bilerman
(212) 816-1383
michael.bilerman@citi.com
Nicholas Joseph
(212) 816-1909
nicholas.joseph@citi.com
Evercore ISI
Steve Sakwa
(212) 446-9462
steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com
Samir Khanal
(212) 888-3796
samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com
Green Street Advisors
John Pawlowski
(949) 640-8780
jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com
RBC Capital Markets
Wes Golladay
(440) 715-2650
wes.golladay@rbccm.com
Robert W. Baird & Co.
Drew Babin
(610) 238-6634
dbabin@rwbaird.com
Wells Fargo
Todd Stender
(562) 637-1371
todd.stender@wellsfargo.com
INQUIRIES
Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media, or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.
At Our Website
www.suncommunities.com
By Email
investorrelations@suncommunities.com
By Phone
(248) 208-2500
Portfolio Overview (As of June 30, 2019)
Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands)
6/30/2019
12/31/2018
ASSETS
Land
$
1,286,952
$
1,201,945
Land improvements and buildings
6,026,193
5,586,250
Rental homes and improvements
599,150
571,661
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
215,610
201,090
Investment property
8,127,905
7,560,946
Accumulated depreciation
(1,560,061
)
(1,442,630
)
Investment property, net
6,567,844
6,118,316
Cash and cash equivalents
28,704
50,311
Marketable securities
53,553
49,037
Inventory of manufactured homes
55,869
49,199
Notes and other receivables, net
164,303
160,077
Collateralized receivables, net (4)
97,658
106,924
Other assets, net
254,153
176,162
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,222,084
$
6,710,026
LIABILITIES
Mortgage loans payable
$
2,863,485
$
2,815,957
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
98,299
107,731
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
35,277
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
37,338
Lines of credit (5)
76,079
128,000
Distributions payable
69,719
63,249
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
160,527
133,698
Other liabilities
204,167
157,862
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,542,188
3,479,112
Commitments and contingencies
Series A-4 preferred stock
31,402
31,739
Series A-4 preferred OP units
9,590
9,877
Series D preferred OP units
51,462
—
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC
22,099
21,976
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
907
864
Additional paid-in capital
4,851,323
4,398,949
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,184
)
(4,504
)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(1,343,792
)
(1,288,486
)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity
3,507,254
3,106,823
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
50,880
53,354
Consolidated variable interest entities
7,209
7,145
Total noncontrolling interests
58,089
60,499
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,565,343
3,167,322
TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
7,222,084
$
6,710,026
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
REVENUES
Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)
$
195,503
$
177,080
$
18,423
10.4
%
$
386,067
$
352,290
$
33,777
9.6
%
Transient revenue
30,596
21,590
9,006
41.7
%
56,811
43,591
13,220
30.3
%
Revenue from home sales
47,242
41,217
6,025
14.6
%
86,860
76,117
10,743
14.1
%
Rental home revenue
14,412
13,348
1,064
8.0
%
28,383
26,368
2,015
7.6
%
Ancillary revenue
17,265
12,031
5,234
43.5
%
25,747
18,599
7,148
38.4
%
Interest income
4,919
5,277
(358
)
(6.8
)%
9,719
10,593
(874
)
(8.3
)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
2,508
891
1,617
181.5
%
6,188
1,851
4,337
234.3
%
Total Revenues
312,445
271,434
41,011
15.1
%
599,775
529,409
70,366
13.3
%
EXPENSES
Property operating and maintenance
65,888
58,691
7,197
12.3
%
123,797
110,321
13,476
12.2
%
Real estate taxes
15,726
14,076
1,650
11.7
%
31,056
27,912
3,144
11.3
%
Cost of home sales
34,435
30,932
3,503
11.3
%
63,712
57,503
6,209
10.8
%
Rental home operating and maintenance
5,091
5,315
(224
)
(4.2
)%
9,879
10,542
(663
)
(6.3
)%
Ancillary expenses
12,480
8,241
4,239
51.4
%
19,581
13,624
5,957
43.7
%
Home selling expenses
3,626
3,986
(360
)
(9.0
)%
6,950
7,276
(326
)
(4.5
)%
General and administrative
23,697
21,452
2,245
10.5
%
45,584
41,209
4,375
10.6
%
Catastrophic weather related charges, net
179
53
126
237.7
%
961
(2,160
)
3,121
(144.5
)%
Depreciation and amortization
76,153
67,773
8,380
12.4
%
152,709
134,210
18,499
13.8
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
70
1,522
(1,452
)
(95.4
)%
723
1,718
(995
)
(57.9
)%
Interest expense
33,661
32,260
1,401
4.3
%
67,675
63,398
4,277
6.7
%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,181
790
391
49.5
%
2,275
1,409
866
61.5
%
Total Expenses
272,187
245,091
27,096
11.1
%
524,902
466,962
57,940
12.4
%
Income Before Other Items
40,258
26,343
13,915
52.8
%
74,873
62,447
12,426
19.9
%
Remeasurement of marketable securities
3,620
—
3,620
N/A
3,887
—
3,887
N/A
Other income / (expense), net (6)
1,021
(1,828
)
2,849
155.9
%
2,919
(4,445
)
7,364
(165.7
)%
Income / (loss) from nonconsolidated affiliates
393
(8
)
401
5,012.5
%
737
(67
)
804
(1,200.0
)%
Current tax expense
(272
)
(225
)
(47
)
(20.9
)%
(486
)
(399
)
(87
)
21.8
%
Deferred tax benefit / (expense)
96
(112
)
208
(185.7
)%
313
235
78
33.2
%
Net Income
45,116
24,170
20,946
86.7
%
82,243
57,771
24,472
42.4
%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
(1,718
)
(1,103
)
(615
)
55.8
%
(3,041
)
(2,183
)
(858
)
39.3
%
Less: Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,585
)
(2,227
)
(358
)
16.1
%
(3,626
)
(4,321
)
695
(16.1
)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
40,813
20,840
19,973
95.8
%
75,576
51,267
24,309
47.4
%
Less: Preferred stock distribution
(428
)
(432
)
4
(0.9
)%
(860
)
(873
)
13
(1.5
)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
40,385
$
20,408
$
19,977
97.9
%
$
74,716
$
50,394
$
24,322
48.3
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
87,130
79,612
7,518
9.4
%
86,325
79,233
7,092
9.0
%
Diluted
87,564
80,116
7,448
9.3
%
86,770
79,905
6,865
8.6
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.25
$
0.21
84.0
%
$
0.86
$
0.63
$
0.23
36.5
%
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.25
$
0.21
84.0
%
$
0.86
$
0.63
$
0.23
36.5
%
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization (amounts in thousands except for *)
Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2019
Number of Units/Shares Outstanding
Conversion Rate*
If Converted
Issuance Price per unit*
Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible securities
Common shares
90,667
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3.00^
Convertible securities
Series A-1 preferred OP units
324
2.4390
790
$
100
6.0
%
Series A-3 preferred OP units
40
1.8605
74
$
100
4.5
%
Series A-4 preferred OP units
406
0.4444
180
$
25
6.5
%
Series C preferred OP units
314
1.1100
349
$
100
4.5
%
Series D preferred OP units
489
0.8000
391
$
100
3.8
%
Common OP units
2,289
1.0000
2,289
N/A
Mirrors common shares distributions
Series A-4 preferred stock
1,052
0.4444
468
$
25
6.5
%
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
Capitalization - As of June 30, 2019
Equity
Shares
Share Price*
Total
Common shares
90,667
$
128.19
$
11,622,603
Common OP units
2,289
$
128.19
293,427
Subtotal
92,956
$
11,916,030
Series A-1 preferred OP units
790
$
128.19
101,270
Series A-3 preferred OP units
74
$
128.19
9,486
Series A-4 preferred OP units
180
$
128.19
23,074
Series C preferred OP units
349
$
128.19
44,738
Series D preferred OP units
391
$
128.19
50,122
Total diluted shares outstanding
94,740
$
12,144,720
Debt
Mortgage loans payable
$
2,863,485
Secured borrowings (4)
98,299
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
Lines of credit (5)
76,079
Total debt
$
3,107,775
Preferred
Series A-4 preferred stock
1,052
$
25.00
$
26,300
Total Capitalization
$
15,278,795
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO (amounts in thousands except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
$
40,385
$
20,408
$
74,716
$
50,394
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
76,294
67,977
153,006
134,623
Remeasurement of marketable securities
(3,620
)
—
(3,887
)
—
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,158
2,089
2,881
3,978
Preferred return to preferred OP units
537
552
1,064
1,105
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock
428
432
860
873
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(8,070
)
(5,835
)
(13,749
)
(10,374
)
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
$
108,112
$
85,623
$
214,891
$
180,599
Adjustments
Other acquisition related costs (8)
366
301
526
436
Loss on extinguishment of debt
70
1,522
723
1,718
Catastrophic weather related charges, net
194
53
976
(2,160
)
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9)
377
325
377
650
Other (income) / expense (6)
(1,021
)
1,828
(2,919
)
4,445
Debt premium write-off
—
(209
)
—
(991
)
Ground lease intangible write-off
—
817
—
817
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
(96
)
112
(313
)
(235
)
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
$
108,002
$
90,372
$
214,261
$
185,279
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
87,130
79,612
86,325
79,233
Add
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options
1
2
1
2
Restricted stock
433
502
444
670
Common OP units
2,487
2,735
2,605
2,738
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock
467
472
467
472
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units
75
75
75
75
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units
793
825
798
831
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted
91,386
84,223
90,715
84,021
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
2.37
$
2.15
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted
$
1.18
$
1.07
$
2.36
$
2.21
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders
$
40,385
$
20,408
$
74,716
$
50,394
Adjustments
Interest expense
34,842
33,050
69,950
64,807
Loss on extinguishment of debt
70
1,522
723
1,718
Current tax expense
272
225
486
399
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
(96
)
112
(313
)
(235
)
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates
(393
)
8
(737
)
67
Depreciation and amortization
76,153
67,773
152,709
134,210
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(8,070
)
(5,835
)
(13,749
)
(10,374
)
EBITDAre (1)
$
143,163
$
117,263
$
283,785
$
240,986
Adjustments
Remeasurement of marketable securities
(3,620
)
—
(3,887
)
—
Other (income) / expense, net (6)
(1,021
)
1,828
(2,919
)
4,445
Catastrophic weather related charges, net
179
53
961
(2,160
)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
1,718
1,103
3,041
2,183
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,585
2,227
3,626
4,321
Preferred stock distribution
428
432
860
873
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
8,070
5,835
13,749
10,374
Recurring EBITDA (1)
$
151,502
$
128,741
$
299,216
$
261,022
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income attributable to Sun Communities, Inc., common stockholders
$
40,385
$
20,408
$
74,716
$
50,394
Other revenues
(7,427
)
(6,168
)
(15,907
)
(12,444
)
Home selling expenses
3,626
3,986
6,950
7,276
General and administrative
23,697
21,452
45,584
41,209
Catastrophic weather related charges, net
179
53
961
(2,160
)
Depreciation and amortization
76,153
67,773
152,709
134,210
Loss on extinguishment of debt
70
1,522
723
1,718
Interest expense
34,842
33,050
69,950
64,807
Remeasurement of marketable securities
(3,620
)
—
(3,887
)
—
Other (income) / expense, net (6)
(1,021
)
1,828
(2,919
)
4,445
(Income) / loss from nonconsolidated affiliates
(393
)
8
(737
)
67
Current tax expense
272
225
486
399
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
(96
)
112
(313
)
(235
)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
1,718
1,103
3,041
2,183
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,585
2,227
3,626
4,321
Preferred stock distribution
428
432
860
873
NOI(1) / Gross Profit
$
171,398
$
148,011
$
335,843
$
297,063
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Real Property NOI (1)
$
144,485
$
125,903
$
288,025
$
257,648
Rental Program NOI (1)
26,499
24,572
52,560
48,674
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit
12,807
10,285
23,148
18,614
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit
4,785
3,790
6,166
4,975
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1)(10)
(17,178
)
(16,539
)
(34,056
)
(32,848
)
NOI (1) / Gross profit
$
171,398
$
148,011
$
335,843
$
297,063
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Financial and Operating Highlights (amounts in thousands, except for *)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Financial Information
Total revenues
$
312,445
$
287,330
$
274,004
$
323,538
$
271,426
Net income
$
45,116
$
37,127
$
10,672
$
51,715
$
24,170
Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc.
$
40,385
$
34,331
$
9,039
$
46,060
$
20,408
Earnings per share basic*
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.11
$
0.56
$
0.25
Earnings per share diluted*
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.11
$
0.56
$
0.25
Cash distributions declared per common share*
$
0.75
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
0.71
$
0.71
Recurring EBITDA (1)
$
151,502
$
147,714
$
133,335
$
158,129
$
128,741
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
$
108,112
$
106,779
$
88,562
$
117,018
$
85,623
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7)
$
108,002
$
106,259
$
92,695
$
116,959
$
90,372
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*
$
1.18
$
1.19
$
0.98
$
1.35
$
1.02
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities (1) (7) per share - fully diluted*
$
1.18
$
1.18
$
1.03
$
1.35
$
1.07
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
7,222,084
$
7,098,662
$
6,710,026
$
6,653,726
$
6,492,348
Total debt
$
3,107,775
$
3,448,117
$
3,124,303
$
3,004,929
$
3,364,081
Total liabilities
$
3,542,188
$
3,846,325
$
3,479,112
$
3,367,285
$
3,736,621
Quarter Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Operating Information*
New home sales
139
125
140
146
134
Pre-owned home sales
788
673
738
825
809
Total homes sold
927
798
878
971
943
Communities
382
379
371
370
367
Developed sites
112,564
112,175
108,963
108,142
107,192
Transient RV sites
20,585
20,173
19,491
19,432
19,007
Total sites
133,149
132,348
128,454
127,574
126,199
MH occupancy
95.7
%
95.4
%
95.0
%
94.9
%
95.0
%
RV occupancy
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total blended MH and RV occupancy
96.6
%
96.4
%
96.1
%
96.1
%
96.1
%
Debt Analysis (amounts in thousands)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
DEBT OUTSTANDING
Mortgage loans payable
$
2,863,485
$
2,879,017
$
2,815,957
$
2,819,225
$
2,636,847
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
98,299
102,676
107,731
113,089
118,242
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
35,249
35,277
35,277
35,277
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
34,663
37,338
37,338
37,338
Lines of credit (5)
76,079
396,512
128,000
—
536,377
Total debt
$
3,107,775
$
3,448,117
$
3,124,303
$
3,004,929
$
3,364,081
% FIXED/FLOATING
Fixed
97.6
%
88.5
%
95.9
%
100.0
%
84.0
%
Floating
2.4
%
11.5
%
4.1
%
—
%
16.0
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
Mortgage loans payable
4.24
%
4.24
%
4.22
%
4.23
%
4.27
%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
6.00
%
6.00
%
6.00
%
6.00
%
6.00
%
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
6.50
%
6.50
%
6.61
%
6.61
%
6.61
%
Lines of credit (5)
3.34
%
3.73
%
3.77
%
—
%
3.31
%
Average before Secured borrowings (4)
4.27
%
4.22
%
4.25
%
4.28
%
4.15
%
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
MATURITIES / PRINCIPAL AMORTIZATION NEXT FIVE YEARS
Remaining 2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Mortgage loans payable:
Maturities
$
—
$
58,078
$
270,680
$
82,155
$
307,465
Weighted average rate of maturities
—
%
5.92
%
5.53
%
4.46
%
4.17
%
Principal amortization
29,618
59,931
59,173
57,182
53,829
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (4)
2,514
5,383
5,778
5,972
5,979
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
—
—
—
35,249
—
Lines of credit (5)
—
5,079
—
—
71,000
Total
$
32,132
$
128,471
$
335,631
$
180,558
$
438,273
Real Property Operations – Same Community(2) (amounts in thousands except for Other Information)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
Financial Information
Income from real property(11)
$
196,305
$
184,532
$
11,773
6.4
%
$
395,389
$
372,358
$
23,031
6.2
%
Property operating expenses
Payroll and benefits
18,673
17,609
1,064
6.0
%
35,094
33,143
1,951
5.9
%
Legal, taxes & insurance
2,131
2,047
84
4.1
%
4,322
4,518
(196
)
(4.3
)%
Utilities (11)
13,244
13,325
(81
)
(0.6
)%
27,678
27,788
(110
)
(0.4
)%
Supplies and repair (12)
8,472
7,739
733
9.5
%
14,191
12,898
1,293
10.0
%
Other
5,411
5,402
9
0.2
%
9,866
10,090
(224
)
(2.2
)%
Real estate taxes
14,896
13,896
1,000
7.2
%
29,486
27,662
1,824
6.6
%
Total property operating expenses
62,827
60,018
2,809
4.7
%
120,637
116,099
4,538
3.9
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
133,478
$
124,514
$
8,964
7.2
%
$
274,752
$
256,259
$
18,493
7.2
%
As of
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
Other Information
Number of properties
345
MH occupancy (3)
97.7
%
RV occupancy (3)
100.0
%
MH & RV blended occupancy % (3)
98.2
%
96.2
%
2.0
%
Sites available for development
7,237
7,463
(226
)
(3.0
)%
Monthly base rent per site - MH
$
568
$
545
$
23
4.2
%
(14)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (13)
$
473
$
445
$
28
6.3
%
(14)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (13)
$
547
$
523
$
24
4.5
%
(14)
Home Sales Summary (amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Financial Information
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
New homes
New home sales
$
16,704
$
14,652
$
2,052
14.0
%
$
32,085
$
26,545
$
5,540
20.9
%
New home cost of sales
14,833
12,712
2,121
16.7
%
27,979
22,909
5,070
22.1
%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - new homes
1,871
1,940
(69
)
(3.6
)%
4,106
3,636
470
12.9
%
Gross margin % – new homes
11.2
%
13.2
%
(2.0
)%
12.8
%
13.7
%
(0.9
)%
Average selling price – new homes*
$
120,173
$
109,343
$
10,830
9.9
%
$
121,534
$
110,604
$
10,930
9.9
%
Pre-owned homes
Pre-owned home sales
30,538
26,565
3,973
15.0
%
54,775
49,572
5,203
10.5
%
Pre-owned home cost of sales
19,602
18,220
1,382
7.6
%
35,733
34,594
1,139
3.3
%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - pre-owned homes
10,936
8,345
2,591
31.0
%
19,042
14,978
4,064
27.1
%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes
35.8
%
31.4
%
4.4
%
34.8
%
30.2
%
4.6
%
Average selling price – pre-owned homes*
$
38,754
$
32,837
$
5,917
18.0
%
$
37,491
$
32,190
$
5,301
16.5
%
Revenue from home sales
47,242
41,217
6,025
14.6
%
86,860
76,117
10,743
14.1
%
Cost of home sales
34,435
30,932
3,503
11.3
%
63,712
57,503
6,209
10.8
%
NOI / Gross Profit (1) - home sales
$
12,807
$
10,285
$
2,522
24.5
%
$
23,148
$
18,614
$
4,534
24.4
%
Statistical Information
New home sales volume*
139
134
5
3.7
%
264
240
24
10.0
%
Pre-owned home sales volume*
788
809
(21
)
(2.6
)%
1,461
1,540
(79
)
(5.1
)%
Total homes sold*
927
943
(16
)
(1.7
)%
1,725
1,780
(55
)
(3.1
)%
Rental Program Summary (amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Financial Information
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
Revenues
Rental home revenue
$
14,412
$
13,348
$
1,064
8.0
%
$
28,383
$
26,368
$
2,015
7.6
%
Site rent from rental program
17,178
16,539
639
3.9
%
34,056
32,848
1,208
3.7
%
Rental program revenue
31,590
29,887
1,703
5.7
%
62,439
59,216
3,223
5.4
%
Expenses
Repairs and refurbishment
2,803
2,207
596
27.0
%
5,107
4,521
586
13.0
%
Taxes and insurance
1,827
1,569
258
16.4
%
3,691
3,115
576
18.5
%
Other
461
1,539
(1,078
)
(70.0
)%
1,081
2,906
(1,825
)
(62.8
)%
Rental program operating and maintenance
5,091
5,315
(224
)
(4.2
)%
9,879
10,542
(663
)
(6.3
)%
Rental Program NOI(1)
$
26,499
$
24,572
$
1,927
7.8
%
$
52,560
$
48,674
$
3,886
8.0
%
As of
Other Information
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
% Change
Number of occupied rental homes, end of period*
11,230
11,072
158
1.4
%
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
$
561,219
$
514,756
$
46,463
9.0
%
Number of sold rental homes (YTD)*
542
509
33
6.5
%
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
$
975
$
927
$
48
5.2
%
Acquisitions and Other Summary (15) (amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Financial Information
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Revenues
Income from real property
$
21,262
$
30,513
Property and operating expenses
Payroll and benefits
3,424
5,874
Legal, taxes & insurance
233
426
Utilities(11)
1,874
3,424
Supplies and repair
1,257
1,892
Other
2,637
4,054
Real estate taxes
830
1,570
Property operating expenses
10,255
17,240
Net operating income (NOI) (1)
$
11,007
$
13,273
As of June 30, 2019
Other information
Number of properties
37
Occupied sites
3,786
Developed sites
3,991
Occupancy %
94.9
%
Transient sites
5,805
Property Summary
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
COMMUNITIES
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
FLORIDA
Communities
125
125
124
124
124
Developed sites (16)
38,879
38,878
37,874
37,879
37,723
Occupied (16)
37,944
37,932
36,868
36,822
36,602
Occupancy % (16)
97.6
%
97.6
%
97.3
%
97.2
%
97.0
%
Sites for development
1,707
1,754
1,684
1,494
1,335
MICHIGAN
Communities
72
72
70
70
69
Developed sites (16)
27,891
27,777
26,504
26,116
26,039
Occupied (16)
26,591
26,430
25,075
24,830
24,709
Occupancy % (16)
95.3
%
95.2
%
94.6
%
95.1
%
94.9
%
Sites for development
1,115
1,202
1,202
1,533
1,668
TEXAS
Communities
23
23
23
23
23
Developed sites (16)
6,997
6,953
6,922
6,905
6,622
Occupied (16)
6,683
6,529
6,428
6,301
6,251
Occupancy % (16)
95.5
%
93.9
%
92.9
%
91.3
%
94.4
%
Sites for development
1,100
1,107
1,121
907
1,168
CALIFORNIA
Communities
31
31
30
30
29
Developed sites (16)
5,946
5,949
5,941
5,932
5,694
Occupied (16)
5,896
5,902
5,897
5,881
5,647
Occupancy % (16)
99.2
%
99.2
%
99.3
%
99.1
%
99.2
%
Sites for development
56
56
56
59
177
ARIZONA
Communities
13
13
12
11
11
Developed sites (16)
4,235
4,238
3,836
3,826
3,804
Occupied (16)
3,842
3,830
3,545
3,515
3,485
Occupancy % (16)
90.7
%
90.4
%
92.4
%
91.9
%
91.6
%
Sites for development
—
—
—
—
—
ONTARIO, CANADA
Communities
15
15
15
15
15
Developed sites (16)
3,929
3,832
3,845
3,832
3,752
Occupied (16)
3,929
3,832
3,845
3,832
3,752
Occupancy % (16)
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Sites for development
1,675
1,675
1,682
1,662
1,662
INDIANA
Communities
11
11
11
11
11
Developed sites (16)
3,089
3,089
3,089
3,089
3,089
Occupied (16)
2,849
2,823
2,772
2,778
2,791
Occupancy % (16)
92.2
%
91.4
%
89.7
%
89.9
%
90.4
%
Sites for development
277
277
277
277
277
OHIO
Communities
9
9
9
9
9
Developed sites (16)
2,770
2,770
2,770
2,770
2,767
Occupied (16)
2,705
2,704
2,693
2,694
2,698
Occupancy % (16)
97.7
%
97.6
%
97.2
%
97.3
%
97.5
%
Sites for development
59
59
59
59
59
COLORADO
Communities
8
8
8
8
8
Developed sites (16)
2,335
2,335
2,335
2,335
2,335
Occupied (16)
2,323
2,323
2,320
2,313
2,319
Occupancy % (16)
99.5
%
99.5
%
99.4
%
99.1
%
99.3
%
Sites for development
2,129
2,129
2,129
2,129
1,819
OTHER STATES
Communities
75
72
69
69
68
Developed sites (16)
16,493
16,354
15,847
15,458
15,367
Occupied (16)
16,026
15,826
15,323
14,932
14,786
Occupancy % (16)
97.2
%
96.8
%
96.7
%
96.6
%
96.2
%
Sites for development
2,705
2,987
3,048
3,195
3,233
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO
Communities
382
379
371
370
367
Developed sites (16)
112,564
112,175
108,963
108,142
107,192
Occupied (16)
108,788
108,131
104,766
103,898
103,040
Occupancy % (16)
96.6
%
(17)
96.4
%
96.1
%
96.1
%
96.1
%
Sites for development (18)
10,823
11,246
11,258
11,315
11,398
% Communities age restricted
31.4
%
31.7
%
32.1
%
32.2
%
32.2
%
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Location
Florida
5,693
5,650
5,917
5,786
5,942
California
1,985
1,975
1,765
1,774
1,377
Texas
1,693
1,717
1,752
1,758
1,776
Arizona
1,424
1,421
1,423
1,057
1,079
Maryland
1,380
1,375
1,381
1,386
1,386
Ontario, Canada
1,043
1,131
1,046
1,056
1,133
New York
935
929
925
910
928
New Jersey
875
906
884
893
906
Maine
848
857
572
578
591
Michigan
584
611
576
629
350
Indiana
519
519
519
519
519
Other locations
3,606
3,082
2,731
3,086
3,020
Total transient RV sites
20,585
20,173
19,491
19,432
19,007
Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions (amounts in thousands except for *)
Recurring Capital Expenditures Average/Site*
Recurring Capital Expenditures (19)
Lot Modifications (20)
Acquisitions (21)
Expansion & Development (22)
Revenue Producing (23)
YTD 2019
$
111
$
11,061
$
11,825
$
371,096
$
123,393
$
5,647
2018
$
263
$
24,265
$
22,867
$
414,840
$
152,672
$
3,864
2017
$
214
$
14,166
$
18,049
$
204,375
$
88,331
$
1,990
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
LOCATIONS
Resident Move-outs
Net Leased Sites (24)
New Home Sales
Pre-owned Home Sales
Brokered Re-sales
Florida
873
360
127
161
697
Michigan
295
279
28
690
84
Ontario, Canada
414
84
11
10
89
Texas
141
255
22
179
38
Arizona
45
33
21
5
98
Indiana
24
77
2
144
10
Ohio
61
12
—
73
5
California
38
(1
)
12
2
29
Colorado
1
3
7
35
24
Other locations
597
137
34
162
56
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
2,489
1,239
264
1,461
1,130
TOTAL FOR YEAR ENDED
Resident Move-outs
Net Leased Sites (24)
New Home Sales
Pre-owned Home Sales
Brokered Re-sales
2018
3,435
2,600
526
3,103
2,147
2017
2,739
2,406
362
2,920
2,006
PERCENTAGE TRENDS
Resident Move-outs
Resident Re-sales
2019 (TTM)
2.6
%
7.2
%
2018
2.4
%
7.2
%
2017
1.9
%
6.6
%
Footnotes and Definitions
(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations (“FFO”), net operating income (“NOI”), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
• FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
• NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
• EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business (“Core FFO”). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT’s ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company’s interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.
NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment, and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.
EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as “EBITDAre”) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company’s performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure (“Recurring EBITDA”).
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company’s cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.
(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2019 actual exchange rates.
(3) The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 is derived from 106,929 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,600 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites. Without the adjustment for vacant expansion sites, the Same Community occupancy percentage is 95.8 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 96.7 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 108,573 developed sites, of which 105,002 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.
(4) This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount.
(5) Lines of credit includes the Company’s MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.
(6) Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Foreign currency translation gain / (loss)
$
1,126
$
(1,663
)
$
3,095
$
(4,187
)
Contingent liability remeasurement loss
(63
)
(95
)
(134
)
(188
)
Long term lease termination expense
(42
)
(70
)
(42
)
(70
)
Other income / (expense), net
$
1,021
$
(1,828
)
$
2,919
$
(4,445
)
(7) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.
(8) These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(9) Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to our Florida Keys communities that require redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017, as previously announced. Amounts recognized in 2018 were received in 2019.
(10) The renter’s monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. Site rent is reflected in Real Property NOI. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with implementation of the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company’s operations.
(11) Same Community results net $8.5 million and $7.8 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Same Community results net $16.9 million and $15.7 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company adopted ASC 842, the new leasing standard, as of January 1, 2019 which required the reclassification of bad debt expense from Property operating expense to Income from real property. To assist with comparability within Same Community results, bad debt expense has been reclassified to be shown as a reduction of Income from real property for all periods presented.
(12) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.6 million and $1.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.
(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.
(15) Acquisitions and other is comprised of eight properties acquired and one property being operated under a temporary use permit in 2019, twenty properties acquired in 2018, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, two recently opened ground-up development, one property undergoing redevelopment, two properties that we have an interest in, but do not operate, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.
(16) Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.
(17) As of June 30, 2019, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.7 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 73.6 percent for expansion, 21.6 percent for greenfield development and 4.8 percent for redevelopment.
(19) Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.
(20) Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer’s installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.
(21) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 include $15.7 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company’s operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, these costs were $94.6 million and $84.0 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.
(22) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.
(23) Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.
(24) Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.
Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.