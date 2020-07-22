Sun Communities : Supplemental Data June 30, 2020

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations
Reconciliation of Net Income to Recurring EBITDA
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Debt Analysis
Selected Financial Information
Real Property Operations - Same Community
Home Sales Summary
Rental Program Summary
Acquisitions and Other Summary
Other Information
Property Summary
Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions
Operating Statistics for Manufactured Homes and Annual RV's
Footnotes and Definitions
NEWS RELEASE
July 22, 2020
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
Southfield, Michigan, July 22, 2020 - Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"),a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2020.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total revenues decreased $9.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $303.3 million compared to $312.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total revenues increased $13.8 million, or 2.3 percent, to $613.6 million compared to $599.8 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $1.12 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.18 in the corresponding period in 2019.
Same Community(2)Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 1.4 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, including the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense.
Revenue Producing Sites increased by 851 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent.
MH rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 97.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019. MH rent collections as of July 21st are approximately 96.0 percent.
Annual RV rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 98.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019.
Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, "We are pleased to report, despite the ongoing uncertainty, all of our communities and resorts are open. In the second quarter, our portfolio performed better than our expectations as expense containment efforts helped to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, we achieved total portfolio occupancy of 97.3 percent, adding 851 revenue producing sites during the second quarter, a 27.4 percent increase year over year. Portions of our portfolio were restricted from
opening early in the second quarter, but we are now seeing significant gains in demand for our RV resorts with forward reservations trending near or ahead of initial budget."
Mr. Shiffman continued, "We remain focused on the health and safety of our residents, guests and team members as we navigate the COVID-19 virus. We are well positioned in the current environment and over the long term given our high-quality locations, affordable home price point and our alignment with the growing demand for the RV lifestyle."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total portfolio occupancy was 97.3 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 851 sites, as compared to 668 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2019, a 27.4 percent increase.
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 1,151 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,239 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.4 percent over the same period in 2019, resulting from a 1.8 percent decrease in revenues and an 8.0 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 2.0 percent. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.7 percent at June 30, 2020 from 96.8 percent at June 30, 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, NOI(1) increased 4.0 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 1.6 percent increase in revenues and a 3.4 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 4.4 percent.
Home Sales
During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold 611 homes as compared to 927 homes sold during the same period in 2019. The Company sold 140 and 139 new homes for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 122 and 332 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,374 homes were sold as compared to 1,725 for the same period in 2019. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 356 and 542 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Rent Collections
For the second quarter of 2020, MH and annual RV rent collections approximated 97.0 percent and 98.0 percent, respectively, after adjusting for the impact of hardship deferrals and prepaid rent balances. These collection percentages are in line with the second quarter of 2019.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:
Community Name
Type
Sites
State
Total Purchase Price
Month Acquired
(in millions)
Forest Springs (a)
MH
372
CA
$
56.5
May
Crown Villa
RV
123
OR
$
16.8
June
Flamingo Village
RV
421
FL
$
34.0
July
In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company issued Series F preferred Operating Partnership ("OP") units and Common OP units. As of June 30, 2020, 90,000 Series F preferred OP units and 82,420 common OP units, specific to this acquisition, were outstanding.
Year to date, the Company has acquired five communities totaling 1,445 sites for a total purchase price of $132.3 million.
Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold a MH community located in Great Falls, Montana, containing 226 sites, for $13.0 million. The assets and liabilities associated with the transaction were classified as held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2020.
Construction Activity
During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company completed the construction of nearly 180 expansion sites in five communities and nearly 320 sites in three ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
Debt Transactions
During the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans totaling $52.7 million collateralized by six properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 5.98 percent and were set to mature in 2021.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was
3.86 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.6 years. The Company had $373.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 4.8 times.
Equity Transactions
During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 4,968,000 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $633.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to fund acquisitions, working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.
COVID-19 FINANCIAL IMPACT
Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously provided on February 19, 2020.
For the second quarter of 2020, the Company had a net reduction of $10.8 million from its original budget as compared to its estimated net reduction of $15.0 million to $18.0 million.
The Company's third quarter is typically the largest contributor to earnings due to seasonality. The Company's original budget for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 31.0 percent of FFO(1) for the year. The Company has estimated a net reduction of $12.0 million to $15.0 million from its original budget for the third quarter of 2020. This range includes an expected $9.5 million of impact to income from real property across manufactured housing, annual RV and transient RV, and a reduction of $2.5 million and $2.0 million in net contribution from ancillary services and home sales, respectively.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss second quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 6, 2020 and can be accessed toll- free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13704750. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.
For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "guidance," and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at- home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company's assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.
2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information
Sun Communities, Inc.
Portfolio Overview
(As of June 30, 2020)
2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information
Sun Communities, Inc.
Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Financial Information
Total revenues
$
303,266
$
310,302
$
301,819
$
362,443
$
312,445
Net income / (loss)
$
63,355
$
(15,478)
$
30,685
$
64,451
$
45,116
Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common
$
58,910
$
(16,086)
$
28,547
$
57,002
$
40,385
stockholders
Basic earnings / (loss) per share*
$
0.61
$
(0.17)
$
0.31
$
0.63
$
0.46
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share*
$
0.61
$
(0.17)
$
0.31
$
0.63
$
0.46
Cash distributions declared per common share*
$
0.79
$
0.79
$
0.75
$
0.75
$
0.75
Recurring EBITDA (1)
$
148,650
$
156,552
$
144,738
$
179,953
$
151,502
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and
$
118,092
$
95,046
$
105,533
$
119,496
$
108,112
dilutive convertible securities (1) (4)
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
$
110,325
$
117,267
$
104,534
$
137,369
$
108,002
and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4)
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and
$
1.20
$
0.98
$
1.11
$
1.27
$
1.18
dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share - fully diluted*
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders
$
1.12
$
1.22
$
1.10
$
1.46
$
1.18
and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share - fully diluted*
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
8,348,659
$
8,209,047
$
7,802,060
$
7,397,854
$
7,222,084
Total debt
$
3,390,771
$
3,926,494
$
3,434,402
$
3,271,341
$
3,107,775
Total liabilities
$
3,845,308
$
4,346,127
$
3,848,104
$
3,720,983
$
3,542,188
Quarter Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Operating Information*
Communities
426
424
422
389
382
Manufactured home sites
94,232
93,834
93,821
88,024
87,555
Annual RV sites
26,240
26,148
26,056
25,756
25,009
Transient RV sites
22,360
21,880
21,416
20,882
20,585
Total sites
142,832
141,862
141,293
134,662
133,149
MH occupancy
96.5 %
95.8 %
95.5 %
95.7 %
95.7 %
RV occupancy
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Total blended MH and RV occupancy
97.3 %
96.7 %
96.4 %
96.7 %
96.6 %
New home sales
140
119
140
167
139
Pre-owned home sales
471
644
668
739
788
Total home sales
611
763
808
906
927
Quarter Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Net Leased Sites (5)
MH net leased sites
759
287
437
296
410
RV net leased sites
92
13
232
470
258
Total net leased sites
851
300
669
766
668
Sun Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Land
$
1,433,272
$
1,414,279
Land improvements and buildings
6,826,741
6,595,272
Rental homes and improvements
652,177
627,175
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
312,139
282,874
Investment property
9,224,329
8,919,600
Accumulated depreciation
(1,826,810)
(1,686,980)
Investment property, net
7,397,519
7,232,620
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
389,214
34,830
Marketable securities
100,564
94,727
Inventory of manufactured homes
58,744
62,061
Notes and other receivables, net
180,391
157,926
Other assets, net
222,227
219,896
Total Assets
$
8,348,659
$
7,802,060
Liabilities
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,205,507
$
3,180,592
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
35,249
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
34,663
Lines of credit (6)
115,352
183,898
Distributions payable
79,549
71,704
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
169,931
133,420
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
124,324
127,289
Other liabilities
80,733
81,289
Total Liabilities
3,845,308
3,848,104
Commitments and contingencies
Series D preferred OP units
50,171
50,913
Series F preferred OP units
8,948
-
Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Sun Whitewater LLC
24,863
27,091
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
983
932
Additional paid-in capital
5,847,598
5,213,264
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,475)
(1,331)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(1,496,542)
(1,393,141)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity
4,347,564
3,819,724
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
61,555
47,686
Consolidated variable interest entities
10,250
8,542
Total noncontrolling interests
71,805
56,228
Total Stockholders' Equity
4,419,369
3,875,952
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,348,659
$
7,802,060
Sun Communities, Inc.
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Revenues
Income from real property (excluding transient
$
210,445
$
195,503
$ 14,942
7.6 %
$
422,975
$
386,068
$ 36,907
9.6 %
revenue)
Transient revenue
21,039
28,141
(7,102)
(25.2)%
46,294
52,659
(6,365)
(12.1)%
Revenue from home sales
38,530
47,242
(8,712)
(18.4)%
79,117
86,860
(7,743)
(8.9)%
Rental home revenue
14,968
14,412
556
3.9 %
30,440
28,383
2,057
7.2 %
Ancillary revenue
12,375
19,720
(7,345)
(37.2)%
22,570
29,898
(7,328)
(24.5)%
Interest income
2,635
4,919
(2,284)
(46.4)%
4,985
9,719
(4,734)
(48.7)%
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
3,274
2,508
766
30.5 %
7,187
6,188
999
16.1 %
Total Revenues
303,266
312,445
(9,179)
(2.9)%
613,568
599,775
13,793
2.3 %
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
65,204
65,888
(684)
(1.0)%
129,261
123,797
5,464
4.4 %
Real estate taxes
17,723
15,726
1,997
12.7 %
34,899
31,056
3,843
12.4 %
Cost of home sales
29,181
34,435
(5,254)
(15.3)%
59,213
63,712
(4,499)
(7.1)%
Rental home operating and maintenance
4,685
5,177
(492)
(9.5)%
10,179
10,009
170
1.7 %
Ancillary expenses
8,226
12,480
(4,254)
(34.1)%
15,708
19,581
(3,873)
(19.8)%
Home selling expenses
2,864
3,626
(762)
(21.0)%
6,856
6,950
(94)
(1.4)%
General and administrative expenses
26,733
23,697
3,036
12.8 %
52,250
45,584
6,666
14.6 %
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net
(566)
179
(745)
N/M
40
961
(921)
(95.8)%
Depreciation and amortization
87,265
76,153
11,112
14.6 %
170,954
152,709
18,245
11.9 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,930
70
1,860
N/M
5,209
723
4,486
N/M
Interest expense
31,428
33,661
(2,233)
(6.6)%
63,844
67,675
(3,831)
(5.7)%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP
1,042
1,181
(139)
(11.8)%
2,083
2,275
(192)
(8.4)%
units / equity
Total Expenses
275,715
272,273
3,442
1.3 %
550,496
525,032
25,464
4.8 %
Income Before Other Items
27,551
40,172
(12,621)
(31.4)%
63,072
74,743
(11,671)
(15.6)%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable
24,519
3,620
20,899
N/M
(4,128)
3,887
(8,015)
N/M
securities
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation
10,374
1,116
9,258
N/M
(7,105)
3,081
(10,186)
N/M
Other expense, net (7)
(552)
(95)
(457)
N/M
(854)
(162)
(692)
N/M
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable
246
-
246
N/A
(1,866)
-
(1,866)
N/A
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
92
479
(387)
(80.8)%
144
867
(723)
(83.4)%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in
1,132
-
1,132
N/A
(1,059)
-
(1,059)
N/A
nonconsolidated affiliates
Current tax expense
(119)
(272)
153
(56.3)%
(569)
(486)
(83)
17.1 %
Deferred tax benefit
112
96
16
16.7 %
242
313
(71)
(22.7)%
Net Income
63,355
45,116
18,239
40.4 %
47,877
82,243
(34,366)
(41.8)%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
1,584
1,718
(134)
(7.8)%
3,154
3,041
113
3.7 %
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,861
2,585
276
10.7 %
1,899
3,626
(1,727)
(47.6)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
58,910
40,813
18,097
44.3 %
42,824
75,576
(32,752)
(43.3)%
Less: Preferred stock distribution
-
428
(428)
(100.0)%
-
860
(860)
(100.0)%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
$
58,910
$
40,385
$ 18,525
45.9 %
$
42,824
$
74,716
$(31,892)
(42.7)%
Common Stockholders
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
95,859
87,130
8,729
10.0 %
94,134
86,325
7,809
9.0 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,165
87,564
8,601
9.8 %
94,525
86,770
7,755
8.9 %
Basic earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.46
$
0.15
32.6 %
$
0.45
$
0.86
$
(0.41)
(47.7)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.46
$
0.15
32.6 %
$
0.45
$
0.86
$
(0.41)
(47.7)%
N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful
Sun Communities, Inc.
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2020
Number of Units/
Conversion Rate*
If Converted
Issuance Price per
Annual
Shares Outstanding
unit*
Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible Securities
Common shares
98,274
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3.16^
Convertible Securities
Series A-1 preferred OP units
300
2.4390
732
$100
6.0%
Series A-3 preferred OP units
40
1.8605
75
$100
4.5%
Series C preferred OP units
310
1.1100
345
$100
4.5%
Series D preferred OP units
489
0.8000
391
$100
3.8%
Series E preferred OP units
90
0.6897
62
$100
5.25%
Series F preferred OP units
90
0.6250
56
$100
3.0%
Common OP units
2,477
1.0000
2,477
N/A
Mirrors common
shares distributions
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
Capitalization - As of June 30, 2020
Equity
Shares
Share Price*
Total
Common shares
98,274
$
135.68
$
13,333,816
Common OP units
2,477
$
135.68
336,079
Subtotal
100,751
$
13,669,895
Series A-1 preferred OP units
732
$
135.68
$
99,318
Series A-3 preferred OP units
75
$
135.68
10,176
Series C preferred OP units
345
$
135.68
46,810
Series D preferred OP units
391
$
135.68
53,051
Series E preferred OP units
62
$
135.68
8,412
Series F preferred OP units
56
$
135.68
7,598
Total diluted shares outstanding
102,412
$
13,895,260
Debt
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,205,507
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
Lines of credit (6)
115,352
Total debt
$
3,390,771
Total Capitalization
$
17,286,031
Sun Communities, Inc.
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information
7
Sun Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)
Net Income Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable Income attributable to noncontrolling interests Preferred return to preferred OP units
Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock Gain on disposition of assets, net
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4)
Adjustments
Other acquisition related costs (8) Loss on extinguishment of debt Catastrophic weather-related charges, net
Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation Other expense, net (7)
Other adjustments (a)
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
$
58,910
$
40,385
$
42,824
$
74,716
87,296
76,294
171,048
153,006
19
-
19
-
(24,519)
(3,620)
4,128
(3,887)
(1,132)
-
1,059
-
(246)
-
1,866
-
1,942
2,158
1,646
2,881
-
537
1,000
1,064
-
428
-
860
(4,178)
(8,070)
(9,740)
(13,749)
$
118,092
$
108,112
$
213,850
$
214,891
504
366
889
526
1,930
70
5,209
723
(567)
194
39
976
-
377
300
377
(10,374)
(1,116)
7,105
(3,081)
552
95
854
162
188
(96)
58
(313)
$
110,325
$
108,002
$
228,304
$
214,261
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
95,859
87,130
94,134
86,325
Add
Common OP units
2,448
2,487
2,430
2,605
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options
1
1
1
1
Restricted stock
305
433
390
444
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units
-
75
75
75
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units
-
793
740
798
Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock
-
467
-
467
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted
98,613
91,386
97,770
90,715
FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And
$
1.20
$
1.18
$
2.19
$
2.37
Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
1.12
$
1.18
$
2.34
$
2.36
And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
Adjustments include deferred compensation amortization upon retirement and deferred tax benefits.
Sun Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
58,910
$
40,385
$
42,824
$
74,716
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
87,265
76,153
170,954
152,709
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,930
70
5,209
723
Interest expense
31,428
33,661
63,844
67,675
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,042
1,181
2,083
2,275
Current tax expense
119
272
569
486
Deferred tax benefit
(112)
(96)
(242)
(313)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(92)
(479)
(144)
(867)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(4,178)
(8,070)
(9,740)
(13,749)
EBITDAre(1)
$
176,312
$
143,077
$
275,357
$
283,655
Adjustments
Catastrophic weather related charges, net
(566)
179
40
961
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
(24,519)
(3,620)
4,128
(3,887)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
(10,374)
(1,116)
7,105
(3,081)
Other expense, net (7)
552
95
854
162
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(246)
-
1,866
-
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(1,132)
-
1,059
-
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
1,584
1,718
3,154
3,041
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,861
2,585
1,899
3,626
Preferred stock distribution
-
428
-
860
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
4,178
8,070
9,740
13,749
Recurring EBITDA (1)
$
148,650
$
151,416
$
305,202
$
299,086
Sun Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
58,910
$
40,385
$
42,824
$
74,716
Interest income
(2,635)
(4,919)
(4,985)
(9,719)
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
(3,274)
(2,508)
(7,187)
(6,188)
Home selling expenses
2,864
3,626
6,856
6,950
General and administrative expenses
26,733
23,697
52,250
45,584
Catastrophic weather-related charges, net
(566)
179
40
961
Depreciation and amortization
87,265
76,153
170,954
152,709
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,930
70
5,209
723
Interest expense
31,428
33,661
63,844
67,675
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,042
1,181
2,083
2,275
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities
(24,519)
(3,620)
4,128
(3,887)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
(10,374)
(1,116)
7,105
(3,081)
Other expense, net (7)
552
95
854
162
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(246)
-
1,866
-
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(92)
(479)
(144)
(867)
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(1,132)
-
1,059
-
Current tax expense
119
272
569
486
Deferred tax benefit
(112)
(96)
(242)
(313)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity
1,584
1,718
3,154
3,041
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,861
2,585
1,899
3,626
Preferred stock distribution
-
428
-
860
NOI (1) / Gross Profit
$
172,338
$
171,312
$
352,136
$
335,713
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Real Property NOI (1)
$
148,557
$
142,030
$
305,109
$
283,874
Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit
9,349
12,807
19,904
23,148
Rental Program NOI (1)
28,874
26,413
56,859
52,430
Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit
4,149
7,240
6,862
10,317
Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10)
(18,591)
(17,178)
(36,598)
(34,056)
NOI (1) / Gross Profit
$
172,338
$
171,312
$
352,136
$
335,713
Sun Communities, Inc.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Sun Communities, Inc.
Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Debt Outstanding
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,205,507
$
3,273,808
$
3,180,592
$
2,967,128
$
2,863,485
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11)
-
-
-
93,669
98,299
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily
35,249
35,249
35,249
35,249
35,249
redeemable
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
34,663
34,663
34,663
34,663
Lines of credit (6)
115,352
582,774
183,898
140,632
76,079
Total debt
$
3,390,771
$
3,926,494
$
3,434,402
$
3,271,341
$
3,107,775
% Fixed / Floating
Fixed
96.6 %
85.2 %
94.7 %
95.7 %
97.6 %
Floating
3.4 %
14.8 %
5.3 %
4.3 %
2.4 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Weighted Average Interest Rates
Mortgage loans payable
3.88 %
3.91 %
4.05 %
4.13 %
4.24 %
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily
6.00 %
6.00 %
6.00 %
6.00 %
6.00 %
redeemable
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
5.93 %
5.93 %
6.50 %
6.50 %
6.50 %
Lines of credit (6)
2.03 %
1.85 %
2.71 %
3.23 %
3.34 %
Average before secured borrowings (11)
3.86 %
3.64 %
4.03 %
4.14 %
4.27 %
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11)
- %
- %
- %
9.92 %
9.93 %
Total average
3.86 %
3.64 %
4.03 %
4.30 %
4.44 %
Debt Ratios
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)
4.8
5.6
5.5
5.3
5.2
Net Debt / Enterprise Value
17.8 %
22.6 %
19.0 %
18.7 %
20.2 %
Net Debt / Gross Assets
29.7 %
35.6 %
36.0 %
36.0 %
35.1 %
Coverage Ratios
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.4
4.2
Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref.
4.4
4.3
4.2
4.2
4.0
Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution
Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Mortgage loans payable
Maturities
$
-
$
-
$
82,155
$
185,618
$
315,330
Principal amortization
28,842
59,615
61,326
60,604
57,082
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily
-
-
35,249
-
-
redeemable
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
-
-
-
-
27,373
Lines of credit (6)
3,006
11,440
10,000
90,906
-
Total
$
31,848
$
71,055
$
188,730
$
337,128
$
399,785
Weighted average rate of maturities
- %
- %
4.46 %
4.08 %
4.47 %
Sun Communities, Inc.
Real Property Operations - Same Community(2)
(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Financial Information
Income from real property (12)
$
204,478
$
208,214
$
(3,736)
(1.8)%
$
419,150
$
412,352
$
6,798
1.6 %
Property operating expenses
Payroll and benefits
17,981
21,232
(3,251)
(15.3)%
36,793
39,656
(2,863)
(7.2)%
Legal, taxes, and insurance
2,427
2,272
155
6.8 %
5,315
4,611
704
15.3 %
Utilities (12)
13,476
14,512
(1,036)
(7.1)%
28,586
30,232
(1,646)
(5.4)%
Supplies and repair (13)
8,188
9,325
(1,137)
(12.2)%
14,317
15,627
(1,310)
(8.4)%
Other (a)
6,276
7,262
(986)
(13.6)%
11,843
12,667
(824)
(6.5)%
Real estate taxes
16,076
15,436
640
4.1 %
32,040
30,596
1,444
4.7 %
Property operating expenses
64,424
70,039
(5,615)
(8.0)%
128,894
133,389
(4,495)
(3.4)%
Real Property NOI (1)
$
140,054
$
138,175
$
1,879
1.4 %
$
290,256
$
278,963
$
11,293
4.0 %
Includes COVID-19 personal protective equipment expense of $910.
As of
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
2020
2019
Change
Other Information
Number of properties
367
367
-
MH occupancy (3)
96.9 %
RV occupancy (3)
100.0 %
MH & RV blended occupancy (3)
97.6 %
Adjusted MH occupancy (3)
98.4 %
Adjusted RV occupancy (3)
100.0 %
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3)
98.7 %
96.8 %
1.9 %
Monthly base rent per site - MH
$
593
$
570
$
23
3.9% (15)
Monthly base rent per site - RV (14)
$
499
$
472
$
27
5.8% (15)
Monthly base rent per site - Total (14)
$
571
$
547
$
24
4.3% (15)
Sun Communities, Inc.
Home Sales Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Financial Information
New homes
New home sales
$
19,206
$16,704
$
2,502
15.0 %
$34,802
$32,085
$2,717
8.5 %
New home cost of sales
15,707
14,833
874
5.9 %
28,317
27,979
338
1.2 %
NOI (1) / Gross Profit - new homes
3,499
1,871
1,628
87.0 %
6,485
4,106
2,379
57.9 %
Gross margin % - new homes
18.2 %
11.2 %
7.0 %
18.6 %
12.8 %
5.8 %
Average selling price - new homes*
$
137,186
$120,173
$
17,013
14.2 %
$134,371
$121,534
$12,837
10.6 %
Pre-owned homes
Pre-owned home sales
$
19,324
$30,538
$
(11,214)
(36.7)%
$44,315
$54,775
$(10,460)
(19.1)%
Pre-owned home cost of sales
13,474
19,602
(6,128)
(31.3)%
30,896
35,733
(4,837)
(13.5)%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit - pre-owned homes
5,850
10,936
(5,086)
(46.5)%
13,419
19,042
(5,623)
(29.5)%
Gross margin % - pre-owned homes
30.3 %
35.8 %
(5.5)%
30.3 %
34.8 %
(4.5)%
Average selling price - pre-owned homes*
$
41,028
$38,754
$
2,274
5.9 %
$39,744
$37,491
$2,253
6.0 %
Total home sales
Revenue from home sales
$
38,530
$47,242
$
(8,712)
(18.4)%
$79,117
$86,860
$(7,743)
(8.9)%
Cost of home sales
29,181
34,435
(5,254)
(15.3)%
59,213
63,712
(4,499)
(7.1)%
NOI (1) / Gross Profit - home sales
$
9,349
$12,807
$
(3,458)
(27.0)%
$19,904
$23,148
$(3,244)
(14.0)%
Statistical Information
New home sales volume*
140
139
1
0.7 %
259
264
(5)
(1.9)%
Pre-owned home sales volume*
471
788
(317)
(40.2)%
1,115
1,461
(346)
(23.7)%
Total home sales volume *
611
927
(316)
(34.1)%
1,374
1,725
(351)
(20.3)%
Sun Communities, Inc.
Rental Program Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
June 30,
June 30,
Change
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Financial Information
Revenues
Rental home revenue
$
14,968
$
14,412
$
556
3.9 %
$
30,440
$
28,383
$
2,057
7.2 %
Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10)
18,591
17,178
1,413
8.2 %
36,598
34,056
2,542
7.5 %
Rental Program revenue
33,559
31,590
1,969
6.2 %
67,038
62,439
4,599
7.4 %
Expenses
Repairs and refurbishment
2,256
2,889
(633)
(21.9)%
5,209
5,237
(28)
(0.5)%
Taxes and insurance
2,006
1,827
179
9.8 %
4,019
3,691
328
8.9 %
Other
423
461
(38)
(8.2)%
951
1,081
(130)
(12.0)%
Rental Program operating and maintenance
4,685
5,177
(492)
(9.5)%
10,179
10,009
170
1.7 %
Rental Program NOI (1)
$
28,874
$
26,413
$
2,461
9.3 %
$
56,859
$
52,430
$
4,429
8.4 %
Other Information
Number of sold rental homes*
122
332
(210)
(63.3)%
356
542
(186)
(34.3)%
Number of occupied rentals, end of period*
11,785
11,230
555
4.9 %
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
$
621,327
$
561,219
$
60,108
10.7 %
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
$
1,018
$
975
$
43
4.4 %
Sun Communities, Inc.
Acquisitions and Other Summary(16) (amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Financial Information
Revenues
Income from real property
$
17,649
$
31,797
Property and operating expenses
Payroll and benefits
2,742
5,260
Legal, taxes & insurance
232
524
Utilities
1,700
3,399
Supplies and repairs
1,386
2,287
Other
1,439
2,615
Real estate taxes
1,647
2,859
Property operating expenses
9,146
16,944
Net operating income (NOI) (1)
$
8,503
$
14,853
Other Information
June 30, 2020
Number of properties
59
Occupied sites
8,198
Developed sites
8,820
Occupancy %
92.9 %
Transient sites
3,620
Sun Communities, Inc.
Property Summary
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
COMMUNITIES
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
FLORIDA
Communities
125
125
125
125
125
Developed sites (17)
39,241
39,380
39,230
39,067
38,879
Occupied (17)
38,453
38,526
38,346
38,155
37,944
Occupancy % (17)
98.0 %
97.8 %
97.7 %
97.7 %
97.6 %
Sites for development
1,427
1,527
1,527
1,633
1,638
MICHIGAN
Communities
72
72
72
72
72
Developed sites (17)
27,901
27,883
27,905
27,906
27,891
Occupied (17)
27,191
26,863
26,785
26,677
26,591
Occupancy % (17)
97.5 %
96.3 %
96.0 %
95.6 %
95.3 %
Sites for development
1,182
1,115
1,115
1,115
1,115
TEXAS
Communities
23
23
23
23
23
Developed sites (17)
7,641
7,627
7,615
7,098
6,997
Occupied (17)
7,289
7,076
7,006
6,834
6,683
Occupancy % (17)
95.4 %
92.8 %
92.0 %
96.3 %
95.5 %
Sites for development
565
555
555
1,086
1,100
CALIFORNIA
Communities
32
31
31
31
31
Developed sites (17)
6,364
5,986
5,981
5,963
5,946
Occupied (17)
6,272
5,948
5,941
5,917
5,896
Occupancy % (17)
98.6 %
99.4 %
99.3 %
99.2 %
99.2 %
Sites for development
264
302
302
302
56
ARIZONA
Communities
13
13
13
13
13
Developed sites (17)
4,259
4,268
4,263
4,239
4,235
Occupied (17)
3,932
3,923
3,892
3,852
3,842
Occupancy % (17)
92.3 %
91.9 %
91.3 %
90.9 %
90.7 %
Sites for development
-
-
-
-
-
ONTARIO, CANADA
Communities
15
15
15
15
15
Developed sites (17)
3,980
3,977
4,031
4,022
3,929
Occupied (17)
3,980
3,977
4,031
4,022
3,929
Occupancy % (17)
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Sites for development
1,593
1,608
1,611
1,675
1,675
INDIANA
Communities
11
11
11
11
11
Developed sites (17)
3,087
3,087
3,087
3,089
3,089
Occupied (17)
2,961
2,914
2,900
2,870
2,849
Occupancy % (17)
95.9 %
94.4 %
93.9 %
92.9 %
92.2 %
Sites for development
277
277
277
277
277
OHIO
Communities
9
9
9
9
9
Developed sites (17)
2,778
2,768
2,770
2,770
2,770
Occupied (17)
2,736
2,702
2,716
2,703
2,705
Occupancy % (17)
98.5 %
97.6 %
98.1 %
97.6 %
97.7 %
Sites for development
22
59
59
59
59
Sun Communities, Inc.
Property Summary
(includes MH and Annual RVs)
COMMUNITIES
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
COLORADO
Communities
10
10
10
10
8
Developed sites (16)
2,441
2,423
2,423
2,423
2,335
Occupied (17)
2,327
2,318
2,322
2,325
2,323
Occupancy % (17)
95.3 %
95.7 %
95.8 %
96.0 %
99.5 %
Sites for development
1,566
1,867
1,867
1,973
2,129
OTHER STATES
Communities
116
115
113
80
75
Developed sites (17)
22,780
22,583
22,572
17,203
16,493
Occupied (17)
22,024
21,749
21,678
16,657
16,026
Occupancy % (17)
96.7 %
96.3 %
96.0 %
96.8 %
97.2 %
Sites for development
2,846
2,980
2,980
2,437
2,705
TOTAL - PORTFOLIO
Communities
426
424
422
389
382
Developed sites (17)
120,472
119,982
119,877
113,780
112,564
Occupied (17)
117,165
115,996
115,617
110,012
108,788
Occupancy % (17)
97.3 % (18)
96.7 %
96.4 %
96.7 %
96.6 %
Sites for development (19)
9,742
10,290
10,293
10,557
10,754
% Communities age restricted
34.0 %
34.0 %
34.1 %
30.8 %
31.4 %
TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Location
Florida
5,547
5,311
5,465
5,506
5,693
California
1,978
1,947
1,952
1,970
1,985
Texas
1,590
1,612
1,623
1,642
1,693
Maryland
1,515
1,488
1,488
1,426
1,380
Arizona
1,401
1,392
1,397
1,421
1,424
Ontario, Canada
1,007
1,009
939
937
1,043
New York
911
916
923
924
935
New Jersey
857
875
864
868
875
Maine
837
828
811
821
848
Utah
750
750
753
560
562
Virginia
598
630
324
329
358
Colorado
574
291
291
185
111
Other states
4,795
4,831
4,586
4,293
3,678
Total transient RV sites
22,360
21,880
21,416
20,882
20,585
Sun Communities, Inc.
Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Recurring
Recurring
Lot
Expansion
Revenue Producing /
Capital Expenditures
Acquisitions (22)
and
Expense Reduction
Average / Site*
Capital Expenditures (20)
Modifications (21)
Development (23)
Projects (24)
YTD 2020
$
77
$
9,147
$
14,177
$
116,750
$
127,126
$
8,035
2019
$
345
$
30,382
$
31,135
$
930,668
$
281,808
$
9,638
2018
$
263
$
24,265
$
22,867
$
414,840
$
152,672
$
3,864
Sun Communities, Inc.
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
Locations
Resident
Net Leased
New Home
Pre-owned
Brokered
Move-outs
Sites (5)
Sales
Home Sales
Re-sales
Florida
1,193
107
85
97
601
Michigan
284
406
17
525
66
Ontario, Canada
591
(51)
16
9
90
Texas
194
283
32
142
26
Arizona
48
40
22
13
62
Indiana
43
61
4
100
7
Ohio
72
20
-
42
5
California
61
13
12
7
33
Colorado
13
5
3
15
17
Other states
879
267
68
165
130
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
3,378
1,151
259
1,115
1,037
Total For Year Ended
Resident
Net Leased
New Home
Pre-owned
Brokered
Move-outs
Sites (5)
Sales
Home Sales
Re-sales
2019
4,139
2,674
571
2,868
2,231
2018
3,435
2,600
526
3,103
2,147
Percentage Trends
Resident
Resident
Move-outs
Re-sales
2020 (TTM)
3.1 %
6.3 %
2019
2.6 %
6.6 %
2018
2.4 %
7.2 %
Sun Communities, Inc.
Footnotes and Definitions
Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.
NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.
EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs.
Sun Communities, Inc.
Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.
Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.
The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.9 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.6 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,652 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,362 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,300 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.
The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.
Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.
Lines of credit includes the Company's MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.
Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):
Foreign currency remeasurement loss Collateralized receivables derecognition gain Contingent liability remeasurement loss Long term lease termination expense Other expense, net
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
$
(195)
$
(28)
$
(415)
$
(23)
-
1
-
-
(84)
(42)
(166)
(97)
(273)
(26)
(273)
(42)
$
(552)
$
(95)
$
(854)
$
(162)
These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company's Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the adjustment of $0.3 million was offset by the reversal of the first quarter 2020 adjustment of $0.3 million for which payment was received and income recognized during the current quarter in accordance with GAAP.
The renter's monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations' segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company's operations.
This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.
Same Community results net $9.4 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Same Community results net $18.3 million and $16.9 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Sun Communities, Inc.
Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.
Calculated using actual results without rounding.
Acquisitions and other is comprised of 4 properties acquired and 3 properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.
Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.
As of June 30, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 78.2 percent for expansion, 18.0 percent for greenfield development and 3.8 percent for redevelopment.
Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.
Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer's installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.
Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $19.8 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.
Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.
Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.
Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.