MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sun Communities, Inc.    SUI

SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Communities : Supplemental Data June 30, 2020

07/22/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Table of Contents

Summary - Earnings Press Release

i

Investor Information

1

Portfolio Overview

2

Financial Information

Financial and Operating Highlights

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Statements of Operations

5

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

6

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

7

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

8

Reconciliation of Net Income to Recurring EBITDA

9

Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income

10

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

11

Debt Analysis

12

Selected Financial Information

Real Property Operations - Same Community

13

Home Sales Summary

14

Rental Program Summary

15

Acquisitions and Other Summary

16

Other Information

Property Summary

17

Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

19

Operating Statistics for Manufactured Homes and Annual RV's

20

Footnotes and Definitions

21

NEWS RELEASE

July 22, 2020

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

Southfield, Michigan, July 22, 2020 - Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, today reported its second quarter results for 2020.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, total revenues decreased $9.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $303.3 million compared to $312.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $40.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total revenues increased $13.8 million, or 2.3 percent, to $613.6 million compared to $599.8 million for the same period in 2019. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $74.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $1.12 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.18 in the corresponding period in 2019.
  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 1.4 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019, including the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense.
  • Revenue Producing Sites increased by 851 sites for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, bringing total portfolio occupancy to 97.3 percent.
  • MH rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 97.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019. MH rent collections as of July 21st are approximately 96.0 percent.
  • Annual RV rent collections for the second quarter were approximately 98.0 percent, in line with the corresponding period in 2019.

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Communities stated, "We are pleased to report, despite the ongoing uncertainty, all of our communities and resorts are open. In the second quarter, our portfolio performed better than our expectations as expense containment efforts helped to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, we achieved total portfolio occupancy of 97.3 percent, adding 851 revenue producing sites during the second quarter, a 27.4 percent increase year over year. Portions of our portfolio were restricted from

i

opening early in the second quarter, but we are now seeing significant gains in demand for our RV resorts with forward reservations trending near or ahead of initial budget."

Mr. Shiffman continued, "We remain focused on the health and safety of our residents, guests and team members as we navigate the COVID-19 virus. We are well positioned in the current environment and over the long term given our high-quality locations, affordable home price point and our alignment with the growing demand for the RV lifestyle."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total portfolio occupancy was 97.3 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 96.6 percent at June 30, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 851 sites, as compared to 668 revenue producing sites gained during the second quarter of 2019, a 27.4 percent increase.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue producing sites increased by 1,151 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,239 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 367 communities owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2019, NOI(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 1.4 percent over the same period in 2019, resulting from a 1.8 percent decrease in revenues and an 8.0 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 2.0 percent. Same Community occupancy(3) increased to 98.7 percent at June 30, 2020 from 96.8 percent at June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, NOI(1) increased 4.0 percent over the same period in 2019, as a result of a 1.6 percent increase in revenues and a 3.4 percent decrease in operating expenses. Adjusted to remove the impact of $0.9 million of direct COVID-19 related expense, Same Community NOI(1) growth was 4.4 percent.

Home Sales

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold 611 homes as compared to 927 homes sold during the same period in 2019. The Company sold 140 and 139 new homes for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 122 and 332 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,374 homes were sold as compared to 1,725 for the same period in 2019. Rental home sales, which are included in total home sales, were 356 and 542 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Rent Collections

For the second quarter of 2020, MH and annual RV rent collections approximated 97.0 percent and 98.0 percent, respectively, after adjusting for the impact of hardship deferrals and prepaid rent balances. These collection percentages are in line with the second quarter of 2019.

ii

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company acquired the following communities:

Community Name

Type

Sites

State

Total Purchase Price

Month Acquired

(in millions)

Forest Springs (a)

MH

372

CA

$

56.5

May

Crown Villa

RV

123

OR

$

16.8

June

Flamingo Village

RV

421

FL

$

34.0

July

  1. In conjunction with the acquisition, the Company issued Series F preferred Operating Partnership ("OP") units and Common OP units. As of June 30, 2020, 90,000 Series F preferred OP units and 82,420 common OP units, specific to this acquisition, were outstanding.

Year to date, the Company has acquired five communities totaling 1,445 sites for a total purchase price of $132.3 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company sold a MH community located in Great Falls, Montana, containing 226 sites, for $13.0 million. The assets and liabilities associated with the transaction were classified as held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2020.

Construction Activity

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company completed the construction of nearly 180 expansion sites in five communities and nearly 320 sites in three ground-up developments and one redevelopment community.

iii

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

Debt Transactions

During the quarter, the Company repaid four term loans totaling $52.7 million collateralized by six properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 5.98 percent and were set to mature in 2021.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $3.4 billion of debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was

3.86 percent and the weighted average maturity was 11.6 years. The Company had $373.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand. At period-end the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 4.8 times.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten registered public offering of 4,968,000 shares of common stock. Proceeds from the offering were $633.1 million after deducting expenses related to the offering. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to fund acquisitions, working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

COVID-19 FINANCIAL IMPACT

Given the uncertainty surrounding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the Company has withdrawn full year 2020 operational and financial guidance previously provided on February 19, 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company had a net reduction of $10.8 million from its original budget as compared to its estimated net reduction of $15.0 million to $18.0 million.

The Company's third quarter is typically the largest contributor to earnings due to seasonality. The Company's original budget for the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 31.0 percent of FFO(1) for the year. The Company has estimated a net reduction of $12.0 million to $15.0 million from its original budget for the third quarter of 2020. This range includes an expected $9.5 million of impact to income from real property across manufactured housing, annual RV and transient RV, and a reduction of $2.5 million and $2.0 million in net contribution from ancillary services and home sales, respectively.

iv

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss second quarter operating results will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free877-407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at 201-689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 6, 2020 and can be accessed toll- free by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13704750. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CONTACT

Please address all inquiries to our investor relations department at our website www.suncommunities.com, by phone to (248) 208-2500, by email to investorrelations@suncommunities.com or by mail to Sun Communities, Inc. Attn: Investor Relations, 27777 Franklin Road, Ste. 200, Southfield, MI 48034.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "guidance," and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at- home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; the ability to integrate future acquisitions smoothly and efficiently; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of manufactured home buyers to obtain financing and the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company's assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.

v

Investor Information

RESEARCH COVERAGE

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Email

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Dennerlein

(646) 855-1681

joshua.dennerlein@baml.com

BMO Capital Markets

John Kim

(212) 885-4115

johnp.kim@bmo.com

Citi Research

Michael Bilerman

(212) 816-1383

michael.bilerman@citi.com

Nicholas Joseph

(212) 816-1909

nicholas.joseph@citi.com

Evercore ISI

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Samir Khanal

(212) 888-3796

samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

John Pawlowski

(949) 640-8780

jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com

RBC Capital Markets

Wes Golladay

(440) 715-2650

wes.golladay@rbccm.com

Wells Fargo

Todd Stender

(562) 637-1371

todd.stender@wellsfargo.com

INQUIRIES

Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media, or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.

At Our Website

www.suncommunities.com

By Email

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

By Phone

(248) 208-2500

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

1

Sun Communities, Inc.

Portfolio Overview

(As of June 30, 2020)

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

2

Sun Communities, Inc.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)

Quarter Ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Financial Information

Total revenues

$

303,266

$

310,302

$

301,819

$

362,443

$

312,445

Net income / (loss)

$

63,355

$

(15,478)

$

30,685

$

64,451

$

45,116

Net Income / (loss) attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common

$

58,910

$

(16,086)

$

28,547

$

57,002

$

40,385

stockholders

Basic earnings / (loss) per share*

$

0.61

$

(0.17)

$

0.31

$

0.63

$

0.46

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share*

$

0.61

$

(0.17)

$

0.31

$

0.63

$

0.46

Cash distributions declared per common share*

$

0.79

$

0.79

$

0.75

$

0.75

$

0.75

Recurring EBITDA (1)

$

148,650

$

156,552

$

144,738

$

179,953

$

151,502

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and

$

118,092

$

95,046

$

105,533

$

119,496

$

108,112

dilutive convertible securities (1) (4)

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders

$

110,325

$

117,267

$

104,534

$

137,369

$

108,002

and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4)

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and

$

1.20

$

0.98

$

1.11

$

1.27

$

1.18

dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share - fully diluted*

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders

$

1.12

$

1.22

$

1.10

$

1.46

$

1.18

and dilutive convertible securities (1) (4) per share - fully diluted*

Balance Sheet

Total assets

$

8,348,659

$

8,209,047

$

7,802,060

$

7,397,854

$

7,222,084

Total debt

$

3,390,771

$

3,926,494

$

3,434,402

$

3,271,341

$

3,107,775

Total liabilities

$

3,845,308

$

4,346,127

$

3,848,104

$

3,720,983

$

3,542,188

Quarter Ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Operating Information*

Communities

426

424

422

389

382

Manufactured home sites

94,232

93,834

93,821

88,024

87,555

Annual RV sites

26,240

26,148

26,056

25,756

25,009

Transient RV sites

22,360

21,880

21,416

20,882

20,585

Total sites

142,832

141,862

141,293

134,662

133,149

MH occupancy

96.5 %

95.8 %

95.5 %

95.7 %

95.7 %

RV occupancy

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Total blended MH and RV occupancy

97.3 %

96.7 %

96.4 %

96.7 %

96.6 %

New home sales

140

119

140

167

139

Pre-owned home sales

471

644

668

739

788

Total home sales

611

763

808

906

927

Quarter Ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Net Leased Sites (5)

MH net leased sites

759

287

437

296

410

RV net leased sites

92

13

232

470

258

Total net leased sites

851

300

669

766

668

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

3

Sun Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Land

$

1,433,272

$

1,414,279

Land improvements and buildings

6,826,741

6,595,272

Rental homes and improvements

652,177

627,175

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

312,139

282,874

Investment property

9,224,329

8,919,600

Accumulated depreciation

(1,826,810)

(1,686,980)

Investment property, net

7,397,519

7,232,620

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

389,214

34,830

Marketable securities

100,564

94,727

Inventory of manufactured homes

58,744

62,061

Notes and other receivables, net

180,391

157,926

Other assets, net

222,227

219,896

Total Assets

$

8,348,659

$

7,802,060

Liabilities

Mortgage loans payable

$

3,205,507

$

3,180,592

Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable

35,249

35,249

Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable

34,663

34,663

Lines of credit (6)

115,352

183,898

Distributions payable

79,549

71,704

Advanced reservation deposits and rent

169,931

133,420

Accrued expenses and accounts payable

124,324

127,289

Other liabilities

80,733

81,289

Total Liabilities

3,845,308

3,848,104

Commitments and contingencies

Series D preferred OP units

50,171

50,913

Series F preferred OP units

8,948

-

Equity Interests - NG Sun LLC and NG Sun Whitewater LLC

24,863

27,091

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

983

932

Additional paid-in capital

5,847,598

5,213,264

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,475)

(1,331)

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(1,496,542)

(1,393,141)

Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity

4,347,564

3,819,724

Noncontrolling interests

Common and preferred OP units

61,555

47,686

Consolidated variable interest entities

10,250

8,542

Total noncontrolling interests

71,805

56,228

Total Stockholders' Equity

4,419,369

3,875,952

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$

8,348,659

$

7,802,060

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

4

Sun Communities, Inc.

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Revenues

Income from real property (excluding transient

$

210,445

$

195,503

$ 14,942

7.6 %

$

422,975

$

386,068

$ 36,907

9.6 %

revenue)

Transient revenue

21,039

28,141

(7,102)

(25.2)%

46,294

52,659

(6,365)

(12.1)%

Revenue from home sales

38,530

47,242

(8,712)

(18.4)%

79,117

86,860

(7,743)

(8.9)%

Rental home revenue

14,968

14,412

556

3.9 %

30,440

28,383

2,057

7.2 %

Ancillary revenue

12,375

19,720

(7,345)

(37.2)%

22,570

29,898

(7,328)

(24.5)%

Interest income

2,635

4,919

(2,284)

(46.4)%

4,985

9,719

(4,734)

(48.7)%

Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net

3,274

2,508

766

30.5 %

7,187

6,188

999

16.1 %

Total Revenues

303,266

312,445

(9,179)

(2.9)%

613,568

599,775

13,793

2.3 %

Expenses

Property operating and maintenance

65,204

65,888

(684)

(1.0)%

129,261

123,797

5,464

4.4 %

Real estate taxes

17,723

15,726

1,997

12.7 %

34,899

31,056

3,843

12.4 %

Cost of home sales

29,181

34,435

(5,254)

(15.3)%

59,213

63,712

(4,499)

(7.1)%

Rental home operating and maintenance

4,685

5,177

(492)

(9.5)%

10,179

10,009

170

1.7 %

Ancillary expenses

8,226

12,480

(4,254)

(34.1)%

15,708

19,581

(3,873)

(19.8)%

Home selling expenses

2,864

3,626

(762)

(21.0)%

6,856

6,950

(94)

(1.4)%

General and administrative expenses

26,733

23,697

3,036

12.8 %

52,250

45,584

6,666

14.6 %

Catastrophic weather-related charges, net

(566)

179

(745)

N/M

40

961

(921)

(95.8)%

Depreciation and amortization

87,265

76,153

11,112

14.6 %

170,954

152,709

18,245

11.9 %

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,930

70

1,860

N/M

5,209

723

4,486

N/M

Interest expense

31,428

33,661

(2,233)

(6.6)%

63,844

67,675

(3,831)

(5.7)%

Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP

1,042

1,181

(139)

(11.8)%

2,083

2,275

(192)

(8.4)%

units / equity

Total Expenses

275,715

272,273

3,442

1.3 %

550,496

525,032

25,464

4.8 %

Income Before Other Items

27,551

40,172

(12,621)

(31.4)%

63,072

74,743

(11,671)

(15.6)%

Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable

24,519

3,620

20,899

N/M

(4,128)

3,887

(8,015)

N/M

securities

Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation

10,374

1,116

9,258

N/M

(7,105)

3,081

(10,186)

N/M

Other expense, net (7)

(552)

(95)

(457)

N/M

(854)

(162)

(692)

N/M

Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable

246

-

246

N/A

(1,866)

-

(1,866)

N/A

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

92

479

(387)

(80.8)%

144

867

(723)

(83.4)%

Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in

1,132

-

1,132

N/A

(1,059)

-

(1,059)

N/A

nonconsolidated affiliates

Current tax expense

(119)

(272)

153

(56.3)%

(569)

(486)

(83)

17.1 %

Deferred tax benefit

112

96

16

16.7 %

242

313

(71)

(22.7)%

Net Income

63,355

45,116

18,239

40.4 %

47,877

82,243

(34,366)

(41.8)%

Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity

1,584

1,718

(134)

(7.8)%

3,154

3,041

113

3.7 %

Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,861

2,585

276

10.7 %

1,899

3,626

(1,727)

(47.6)%

Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.

58,910

40,813

18,097

44.3 %

42,824

75,576

(32,752)

(43.3)%

Less: Preferred stock distribution

-

428

(428)

(100.0)%

-

860

(860)

(100.0)%

Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.

$

58,910

$

40,385

$ 18,525

45.9 %

$

42,824

$

74,716

$(31,892)

(42.7)%

Common Stockholders

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

95,859

87,130

8,729

10.0 %

94,134

86,325

7,809

9.0 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,165

87,564

8,601

9.8 %

94,525

86,770

7,755

8.9 %

Basic earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.46

$

0.15

32.6 %

$

0.45

$

0.86

$

(0.41)

(47.7)%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.46

$

0.15

32.6 %

$

0.45

$

0.86

$

(0.41)

(47.7)%

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

5

Sun Communities, Inc.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2020

Number of Units/

Conversion Rate*

If Converted

Issuance Price per

Annual

Shares Outstanding

unit*

Distribution Rate*

Non-convertible Securities

Common shares

98,274

N/A

N/A

N/A

$3.16^

Convertible Securities

Series A-1 preferred OP units

300

2.4390

732

$100

6.0%

Series A-3 preferred OP units

40

1.8605

75

$100

4.5%

Series C preferred OP units

310

1.1100

345

$100

4.5%

Series D preferred OP units

489

0.8000

391

$100

3.8%

Series E preferred OP units

90

0.6897

62

$100

5.25%

Series F preferred OP units

90

0.6250

56

$100

3.0%

Common OP units

2,477

1.0000

2,477

N/A

Mirrors common

shares distributions

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

Capitalization - As of June 30, 2020

Equity

Shares

Share Price*

Total

Common shares

98,274

$

135.68

$

13,333,816

Common OP units

2,477

$

135.68

336,079

Subtotal

100,751

$

13,669,895

Series A-1 preferred OP units

732

$

135.68

$

99,318

Series A-3 preferred OP units

75

$

135.68

10,176

Series C preferred OP units

345

$

135.68

46,810

Series D preferred OP units

391

$

135.68

53,051

Series E preferred OP units

62

$

135.68

8,412

Series F preferred OP units

56

$

135.68

7,598

Total diluted shares outstanding

102,412

$

13,895,260

Debt

Mortgage loans payable

$

3,205,507

Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable

35,249

Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable

34,663

Lines of credit (6)

115,352

Total debt

$

3,390,771

Total Capitalization

$

17,286,031

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

6

Sun Communities, Inc.

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

7

Sun Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)

Net Income Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable Income attributable to noncontrolling interests Preferred return to preferred OP units

Preferred distribution to Series A-4 preferred stock Gain on disposition of assets, net

FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4)

Adjustments

Other acquisition related costs (8) Loss on extinguishment of debt Catastrophic weather-related charges, net

Loss of earnings - catastrophic weather related (9) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation Other expense, net (7)

Other adjustments (a)

Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

$

58,910

$

40,385

$

42,824

$

74,716

87,296

76,294

171,048

153,006

19

-

19

-

(24,519)

(3,620)

4,128

(3,887)

(1,132)

-

1,059

-

(246)

-

1,866

-

1,942

2,158

1,646

2,881

-

537

1,000

1,064

-

428

-

860

(4,178)

(8,070)

(9,740)

(13,749)

$

118,092

$

108,112

$

213,850

$

214,891

504

366

889

526

1,930

70

5,209

723

(567)

194

39

976

-

377

300

377

(10,374)

(1,116)

7,105

(3,081)

552

95

854

162

188

(96)

58

(313)

$

110,325

$

108,002

$

228,304

$

214,261

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

95,859

87,130

94,134

86,325

Add

Common OP units

2,448

2,487

2,430

2,605

Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options

1

1

1

1

Restricted stock

305

433

390

444

Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-3 preferred OP units

-

75

75

75

Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-1 preferred OP units

-

793

740

798

Common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A-4 preferred stock

-

467

-

467

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted

98,613

91,386

97,770

90,715

FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders And

$

1.20

$

1.18

$

2.19

$

2.37

Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share - Fully Diluted

Core FFO Attributable To Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders

$

1.12

$

1.18

$

2.34

$

2.36

And Dilutive Convertible Securities (1) (4) Per Share - Fully Diluted

  1. Adjustments include deferred compensation amortization upon retirement and deferred tax benefits.

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

8

Sun Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA (1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders

$

58,910

$

40,385

$

42,824

$

74,716

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization

87,265

76,153

170,954

152,709

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,930

70

5,209

723

Interest expense

31,428

33,661

63,844

67,675

Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity

1,042

1,181

2,083

2,275

Current tax expense

119

272

569

486

Deferred tax benefit

(112)

(96)

(242)

(313)

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

(92)

(479)

(144)

(867)

Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net

(4,178)

(8,070)

(9,740)

(13,749)

EBITDAre (1)

$

176,312

$

143,077

$

275,357

$

283,655

Adjustments

Catastrophic weather related charges, net

(566)

179

40

961

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities

(24,519)

(3,620)

4,128

(3,887)

(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation

(10,374)

(1,116)

7,105

(3,081)

Other expense, net (7)

552

95

854

162

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

(246)

-

1,866

-

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

(1,132)

-

1,059

-

Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity

1,584

1,718

3,154

3,041

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,861

2,585

1,899

3,626

Preferred stock distribution

-

428

-

860

Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net

4,178

8,070

9,740

13,749

Recurring EBITDA (1)

$

148,650

$

151,416

$

305,202

$

299,086

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

9

Sun Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI (1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders

$

58,910

$

40,385

$

42,824

$

74,716

Interest income

(2,635)

(4,919)

(4,985)

(9,719)

Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net

(3,274)

(2,508)

(7,187)

(6,188)

Home selling expenses

2,864

3,626

6,856

6,950

General and administrative expenses

26,733

23,697

52,250

45,584

Catastrophic weather-related charges, net

(566)

179

40

961

Depreciation and amortization

87,265

76,153

170,954

152,709

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1,930

70

5,209

723

Interest expense

31,428

33,661

63,844

67,675

Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity

1,042

1,181

2,083

2,275

Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities

(24,519)

(3,620)

4,128

(3,887)

(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation

(10,374)

(1,116)

7,105

(3,081)

Other expense, net (7)

552

95

854

162

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

(246)

-

1,866

-

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

(92)

(479)

(144)

(867)

(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

(1,132)

-

1,059

-

Current tax expense

119

272

569

486

Deferred tax benefit

(112)

(96)

(242)

(313)

Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity

1,584

1,718

3,154

3,041

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,861

2,585

1,899

3,626

Preferred stock distribution

-

428

-

860

NOI (1) / Gross Profit

$

172,338

$

171,312

$

352,136

$

335,713

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Real Property NOI (1)

$

148,557

$

142,030

$

305,109

$

283,874

Home Sales NOI (1) / Gross Profit

9,349

12,807

19,904

23,148

Rental Program NOI (1)

28,874

26,413

56,859

52,430

Ancillary NOI (1) / Gross Profit

4,149

7,240

6,862

10,317

Site rent from Rental Program (included in Real Property NOI) (1) (10)

(18,591)

(17,178)

(36,598)

(34,056)

NOI (1) / Gross Profit

$

172,338

$

171,312

$

352,136

$

335,713

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

10

Sun Communities, Inc.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

11

Sun Communities, Inc.

Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)

Quarter Ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Debt Outstanding

Mortgage loans payable

$

3,205,507

$

3,273,808

$

3,180,592

$

2,967,128

$

2,863,485

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11)

-

-

-

93,669

98,299

Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily

35,249

35,249

35,249

35,249

35,249

redeemable

Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable

34,663

34,663

34,663

34,663

34,663

Lines of credit (6)

115,352

582,774

183,898

140,632

76,079

Total debt

$

3,390,771

$

3,926,494

$

3,434,402

$

3,271,341

$

3,107,775

% Fixed / Floating

Fixed

96.6 %

85.2 %

94.7 %

95.7 %

97.6 %

Floating

3.4 %

14.8 %

5.3 %

4.3 %

2.4 %

Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Weighted Average Interest Rates

Mortgage loans payable

3.88 %

3.91 %

4.05 %

4.13 %

4.24 %

Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily

6.00 %

6.00 %

6.00 %

6.00 %

6.00 %

redeemable

Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable

5.93 %

5.93 %

6.50 %

6.50 %

6.50 %

Lines of credit (6)

2.03 %

1.85 %

2.71 %

3.23 %

3.34 %

Average before secured borrowings (11)

3.86 %

3.64 %

4.03 %

4.14 %

4.27 %

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (11)

- %

- %

- %

9.92 %

9.93 %

Total average

3.86 %

3.64 %

4.03 %

4.30 %

4.44 %

Debt Ratios

Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM)

4.8

5.6

5.5

5.3

5.2

Net Debt / Enterprise Value

17.8 %

22.6 %

19.0 %

18.7 %

20.2 %

Net Debt / Gross Assets

29.7 %

35.6 %

36.0 %

36.0 %

35.1 %

Coverage Ratios

Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.2

Recurring EBITDA (1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref.

4.4

4.3

4.2

4.2

4.0

Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution

Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Mortgage loans payable

Maturities

$

-

$

-

$

82,155

$

185,618

$

315,330

Principal amortization

28,842

59,615

61,326

60,604

57,082

Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily

-

-

35,249

-

-

redeemable

Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable

-

-

-

-

27,373

Lines of credit (6)

3,006

11,440

10,000

90,906

-

Total

$

31,848

$

71,055

$

188,730

$

337,128

$

399,785

Weighted average rate of maturities

- %

- %

4.46 %

4.08 %

4.47 %

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

12

Sun Communities, Inc.

Real Property Operations - Same Community(2)

(amounts in thousands except for Other Information)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Financial Information

Income from real property (12)

$

204,478

$

208,214

$

(3,736)

(1.8)%

$

419,150

$

412,352

$

6,798

1.6 %

Property operating expenses

Payroll and benefits

17,981

21,232

(3,251)

(15.3)%

36,793

39,656

(2,863)

(7.2)%

Legal, taxes, and insurance

2,427

2,272

155

6.8 %

5,315

4,611

704

15.3 %

Utilities (12)

13,476

14,512

(1,036)

(7.1)%

28,586

30,232

(1,646)

(5.4)%

Supplies and repair (13)

8,188

9,325

(1,137)

(12.2)%

14,317

15,627

(1,310)

(8.4)%

Other (a)

6,276

7,262

(986)

(13.6)%

11,843

12,667

(824)

(6.5)%

Real estate taxes

16,076

15,436

640

4.1 %

32,040

30,596

1,444

4.7 %

Property operating expenses

64,424

70,039

(5,615)

(8.0)%

128,894

133,389

(4,495)

(3.4)%

Real Property NOI (1)

$

140,054

$

138,175

$

1,879

1.4 %

$

290,256

$

278,963

$

11,293

4.0 %

  1. Includes COVID-19 personal protective equipment expense of $910.

As of

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

2020

2019

Change

Other Information

Number of properties

367

367

-

MH occupancy (3)

96.9 %

RV occupancy (3)

100.0 %

MH & RV blended occupancy (3)

97.6 %

Adjusted MH occupancy (3)

98.4 %

Adjusted RV occupancy (3)

100.0 %

Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy (3)

98.7 %

96.8 %

1.9 %

Monthly base rent per site - MH

$

593

$

570

$

23

3.9% (15)

Monthly base rent per site - RV (14)

$

499

$

472

$

27

5.8% (15)

Monthly base rent per site - Total (14)

$

571

$

547

$

24

4.3% (15)

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

13

Sun Communities, Inc.

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Financial Information

New homes

New home sales

$

19,206

$16,704

$

2,502

15.0 %

$34,802

$32,085

$2,717

8.5 %

New home cost of sales

15,707

14,833

874

5.9 %

28,317

27,979

338

1.2 %

NOI (1) / Gross Profit - new homes

3,499

1,871

1,628

87.0 %

6,485

4,106

2,379

57.9 %

Gross margin % - new homes

18.2 %

11.2 %

7.0 %

18.6 %

12.8 %

5.8 %

Average selling price - new homes*

$

137,186

$120,173

$

17,013

14.2 %

$134,371

$121,534

$12,837

10.6 %

Pre-owned homes

Pre-owned home sales

$

19,324

$30,538

$

(11,214)

(36.7)%

$44,315

$54,775

$(10,460)

(19.1)%

Pre-owned home cost of sales

13,474

19,602

(6,128)

(31.3)%

30,896

35,733

(4,837)

(13.5)%

NOI (1) / Gross Profit - pre-owned homes

5,850

10,936

(5,086)

(46.5)%

13,419

19,042

(5,623)

(29.5)%

Gross margin % - pre-owned homes

30.3 %

35.8 %

(5.5)%

30.3 %

34.8 %

(4.5)%

Average selling price - pre-owned homes*

$

41,028

$38,754

$

2,274

5.9 %

$39,744

$37,491

$2,253

6.0 %

Total home sales

Revenue from home sales

$

38,530

$47,242

$

(8,712)

(18.4)%

$79,117

$86,860

$(7,743)

(8.9)%

Cost of home sales

29,181

34,435

(5,254)

(15.3)%

59,213

63,712

(4,499)

(7.1)%

NOI (1) / Gross Profit - home sales

$

9,349

$12,807

$

(3,458)

(27.0)%

$19,904

$23,148

$(3,244)

(14.0)%

Statistical Information

New home sales volume*

140

139

1

0.7 %

259

264

(5)

(1.9)%

Pre-owned home sales volume*

471

788

(317)

(40.2)%

1,115

1,461

(346)

(23.7)%

Total home sales volume *

611

927

(316)

(34.1)%

1,374

1,725

(351)

(20.3)%

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

14

Sun Communities, Inc.

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

June 30,

June 30,

Change

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Financial Information

Revenues

Rental home revenue

$

14,968

$

14,412

$

556

3.9 %

$

30,440

$

28,383

$

2,057

7.2 %

Site rent from Rental Program (1) (10)

18,591

17,178

1,413

8.2 %

36,598

34,056

2,542

7.5 %

Rental Program revenue

33,559

31,590

1,969

6.2 %

67,038

62,439

4,599

7.4 %

Expenses

Repairs and refurbishment

2,256

2,889

(633)

(21.9)%

5,209

5,237

(28)

(0.5)%

Taxes and insurance

2,006

1,827

179

9.8 %

4,019

3,691

328

8.9 %

Other

423

461

(38)

(8.2)%

951

1,081

(130)

(12.0)%

Rental Program operating and maintenance

4,685

5,177

(492)

(9.5)%

10,179

10,009

170

1.7 %

Rental Program NOI (1)

$

28,874

$

26,413

$

2,461

9.3 %

$

56,859

$

52,430

$

4,429

8.4 %

Other Information

Number of sold rental homes*

122

332

(210)

(63.3)%

356

542

(186)

(34.3)%

Number of occupied rentals, end of period*

11,785

11,230

555

4.9 %

Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period

$

621,327

$

561,219

$

60,108

10.7 %

Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*

$

1,018

$

975

$

43

4.4 %

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

15

Sun Communities, Inc.

Acquisitions and Other Summary (16) (amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Financial Information

Revenues

Income from real property

$

17,649

$

31,797

Property and operating expenses

Payroll and benefits

2,742

5,260

Legal, taxes & insurance

232

524

Utilities

1,700

3,399

Supplies and repairs

1,386

2,287

Other

1,439

2,615

Real estate taxes

1,647

2,859

Property operating expenses

9,146

16,944

Net operating income (NOI) (1)

$

8,503

$

14,853

Other Information

June 30, 2020

Number of properties

59

Occupied sites

8,198

Developed sites

8,820

Occupancy %

92.9 %

Transient sites

3,620

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

16

Sun Communities, Inc.

Property Summary

(includes MH and Annual RVs)

COMMUNITIES

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

FLORIDA

Communities

125

125

125

125

125

Developed sites (17)

39,241

39,380

39,230

39,067

38,879

Occupied (17)

38,453

38,526

38,346

38,155

37,944

Occupancy % (17)

98.0 %

97.8 %

97.7 %

97.7 %

97.6 %

Sites for development

1,427

1,527

1,527

1,633

1,638

MICHIGAN

Communities

72

72

72

72

72

Developed sites (17)

27,901

27,883

27,905

27,906

27,891

Occupied (17)

27,191

26,863

26,785

26,677

26,591

Occupancy % (17)

97.5 %

96.3 %

96.0 %

95.6 %

95.3 %

Sites for development

1,182

1,115

1,115

1,115

1,115

TEXAS

Communities

23

23

23

23

23

Developed sites (17)

7,641

7,627

7,615

7,098

6,997

Occupied (17)

7,289

7,076

7,006

6,834

6,683

Occupancy % (17)

95.4 %

92.8 %

92.0 %

96.3 %

95.5 %

Sites for development

565

555

555

1,086

1,100

CALIFORNIA

Communities

32

31

31

31

31

Developed sites (17)

6,364

5,986

5,981

5,963

5,946

Occupied (17)

6,272

5,948

5,941

5,917

5,896

Occupancy % (17)

98.6 %

99.4 %

99.3 %

99.2 %

99.2 %

Sites for development

264

302

302

302

56

ARIZONA

Communities

13

13

13

13

13

Developed sites (17)

4,259

4,268

4,263

4,239

4,235

Occupied (17)

3,932

3,923

3,892

3,852

3,842

Occupancy % (17)

92.3 %

91.9 %

91.3 %

90.9 %

90.7 %

Sites for development

-

-

-

-

-

ONTARIO, CANADA

Communities

15

15

15

15

15

Developed sites (17)

3,980

3,977

4,031

4,022

3,929

Occupied (17)

3,980

3,977

4,031

4,022

3,929

Occupancy % (17)

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Sites for development

1,593

1,608

1,611

1,675

1,675

INDIANA

Communities

11

11

11

11

11

Developed sites (17)

3,087

3,087

3,087

3,089

3,089

Occupied (17)

2,961

2,914

2,900

2,870

2,849

Occupancy % (17)

95.9 %

94.4 %

93.9 %

92.9 %

92.2 %

Sites for development

277

277

277

277

277

OHIO

Communities

9

9

9

9

9

Developed sites (17)

2,778

2,768

2,770

2,770

2,770

Occupied (17)

2,736

2,702

2,716

2,703

2,705

Occupancy % (17)

98.5 %

97.6 %

98.1 %

97.6 %

97.7 %

Sites for development

22

59

59

59

59

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

17

Sun Communities, Inc.

Property Summary

(includes MH and Annual RVs)

COMMUNITIES

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

COLORADO

Communities

10

10

10

10

8

Developed sites (16)

2,441

2,423

2,423

2,423

2,335

Occupied (17)

2,327

2,318

2,322

2,325

2,323

Occupancy % (17)

95.3 %

95.7 %

95.8 %

96.0 %

99.5 %

Sites for development

1,566

1,867

1,867

1,973

2,129

OTHER STATES

Communities

116

115

113

80

75

Developed sites (17)

22,780

22,583

22,572

17,203

16,493

Occupied (17)

22,024

21,749

21,678

16,657

16,026

Occupancy % (17)

96.7 %

96.3 %

96.0 %

96.8 %

97.2 %

Sites for development

2,846

2,980

2,980

2,437

2,705

TOTAL - PORTFOLIO

Communities

426

424

422

389

382

Developed sites (17)

120,472

119,982

119,877

113,780

112,564

Occupied (17)

117,165

115,996

115,617

110,012

108,788

Occupancy % (17)

97.3 % (18)

96.7 %

96.4 %

96.7 %

96.6 %

Sites for development (19)

9,742

10,290

10,293

10,557

10,754

% Communities age restricted

34.0 %

34.0 %

34.1 %

30.8 %

31.4 %

TRANSIENT RV PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Location

Florida

5,547

5,311

5,465

5,506

5,693

California

1,978

1,947

1,952

1,970

1,985

Texas

1,590

1,612

1,623

1,642

1,693

Maryland

1,515

1,488

1,488

1,426

1,380

Arizona

1,401

1,392

1,397

1,421

1,424

Ontario, Canada

1,007

1,009

939

937

1,043

New York

911

916

923

924

935

New Jersey

857

875

864

868

875

Maine

837

828

811

821

848

Utah

750

750

753

560

562

Virginia

598

630

324

329

358

Colorado

574

291

291

185

111

Other states

4,795

4,831

4,586

4,293

3,678

Total transient RV sites

22,360

21,880

21,416

20,882

20,585

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

18

Sun Communities, Inc.

Capital Improvements, Development, and Acquisitions

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Recurring

Recurring

Lot

Expansion

Revenue Producing /

Capital Expenditures

Acquisitions (22)

and

Expense Reduction

Average / Site*

Capital Expenditures (20)

Modifications (21)

Development (23)

Projects (24)

YTD 2020

$

77

$

9,147

$

14,177

$

116,750

$

127,126

$

8,035

2019

$

345

$

30,382

$

31,135

$

930,668

$

281,808

$

9,638

2018

$

263

$

24,265

$

22,867

$

414,840

$

152,672

$

3,864

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

19

Sun Communities, Inc.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs

Locations

Resident

Net Leased

New Home

Pre-owned

Brokered

Move-outs

Sites (5)

Sales

Home Sales

Re-sales

Florida

1,193

107

85

97

601

Michigan

284

406

17

525

66

Ontario, Canada

591

(51)

16

9

90

Texas

194

283

32

142

26

Arizona

48

40

22

13

62

Indiana

43

61

4

100

7

Ohio

72

20

-

42

5

California

61

13

12

7

33

Colorado

13

5

3

15

17

Other states

879

267

68

165

130

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

3,378

1,151

259

1,115

1,037

Total For Year Ended

Resident

Net Leased

New Home

Pre-owned

Brokered

Move-outs

Sites (5)

Sales

Home Sales

Re-sales

2019

4,139

2,674

571

2,868

2,231

2018

3,435

2,600

526

3,103

2,147

Percentage Trends

Resident

Resident

Move-outs

Re-sales

2020 (TTM)

3.1 %

6.3 %

2019

2.6 %

6.6 %

2018

2.4 %

7.2 %

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

20

Sun Communities, Inc.

Footnotes and Definitions

  1. Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
    • FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
    • NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
    • EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and/or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs.

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

21

Sun Communities, Inc.

Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

  1. Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2020 actual exchange rates.
  2. The Same Community occupancy percentage is 96.9 percent for MH, 100.0 percent for RV, and 97.6 percent for the blended MH and RV. The MH and RV blended occupancy is derived from 111,652 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The Same Community occupancy percentage for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from filled expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites. The adjusted Same Community occupancy percentage for 2020 is derived from 110,362 developed sites, of which 108,967 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and approximately 1,300 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.
  3. The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.
  4. Net leased sites do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.
  5. Lines of credit includes the Company's MH floor plan facility. The effective interest rate on the MH floor plan facility was 7.0 percent for all periods presented. However, the Company pays no interest if the floor plan balance is repaid within 60 days.
  6. Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):

Foreign currency remeasurement loss Collateralized receivables derecognition gain Contingent liability remeasurement loss Long term lease termination expense Other expense, net

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

$

(195)

$

(28)

$

(415)

$

(23)

-

1

-

-

(84)

(42)

(166)

(97)

(273)

(26)

(273)

(42)

$

(552)

$

(95)

$

(854)

$

(162)

  1. These costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
  2. Core FFO(1) includes an adjustment of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, for estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible in relation to the Company's Florida Keys communities that required redevelopment due to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the adjustment of $0.3 million was offset by the reversal of the first quarter 2020 adjustment of $0.3 million for which payment was received and income recognized during the current quarter in accordance with GAAP.
  3. The renter's monthly payment includes the site rent and an amount attributable to the home lease. The site rent is reflected in Real Property Operations' segment revenue. For purposes of management analysis, site rent is included in Rental Program revenue to evaluate the incremental revenue gains associated with the Rental Program, and to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and financial impact on the Company's operations.
  4. This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as a secured borrowing. The interest income and interest expense accrue at the same rate and amount. In November 2019, the Company derecognized the transferred financial assets and secured borrowing as legal isolation criteria to be accounted for as a true sale were satisfied pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.
  5. Same Community results net $9.4 million and $8.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Same Community results net $18.3 million and $16.9 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

22

Sun Communities, Inc.

  1. Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
  2. Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.
  3. Calculated using actual results without rounding.
  4. Acquisitions and other is comprised of 4 properties acquired and 3 properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2020, forty-two properties acquired in 2019, one property being operated under a temporary use permit, three Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, five recently opened ground-up developments, one property undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.
  5. Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.
  6. As of June 30, 2020, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.5 percent inclusive of the impact of approximately 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
  7. Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 78.2 percent for expansion, 18.0 percent for greenfield development and 3.8 percent for redevelopment.
  8. Recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the community. These capital expenditures include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.
  9. Lot modification capital expenditures improve the asset quality of the community. These costs are incurred when an existing older home moves out, and the site is prepared for a new home, more often than not, a multi-sectional home. These activities, which are mandated by strict manufacturer's installation requirements and state building code, include items such as new foundations, driveways, and utility upgrades.
  10. Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating communities and land parcels to develop expansions or new communities. These costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $19.8 million of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these costs were $50.7 million and $94.6 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.
  11. Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs and costs necessary to complete home site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping.
  12. Capital costs related to revenue generating activities consist primarily of garages, sheds, sub-metering of water, sewer and electricity. Revenue generating attractions at our RV resorts are also included here and, occasionally, a special capital project requested by residents and accompanied by an extra rental increase will be classified as revenue producing.
    Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

23

Sun Communities, Inc.

Disclaimer

Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:25:05 UTC
