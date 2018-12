Sun Corp values the fully-owned affiliate, which specializes in forensics and extraction of data from mobile devices, at $400 million, The Calcalist newspaper said.

Sun Corp was in talks with a number of potential buyers, including Australia's Macquarie Group and U.S. private equity firm KKR, it said.

Officials at Cellebrite, Sun Corp and Macquarie were not immediately available for comment. KKR declined to comment.

