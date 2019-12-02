Sun Hing Vision : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 30 November, 2019

Log in
12/02/2019 | 04:12am EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

hk

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

02/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

125

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

500,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$50,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

500,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$50,000,000

(2) Stock code :

NIL

Description :

NIL

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares N/A

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$50,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

262,778,286

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

262,778,286

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 4 May 1999

(04 /05/ 1999 )

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 6 Sept. 2004

( 06 /09 /2004)

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 22 Aug. 2014

( 22 /08 /2014)

Ordinary shares

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) NIL

(Other class) NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

NIL

NIL

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

NIL

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

________

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be

month

issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

NIL

NIL

Total E. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

NIL

(2)

NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

NIL

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

NIL

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: LEE KAR LUN CLARENCE

Title: _______Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:11:12 UTC
