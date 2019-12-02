Sun Hing Vision : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for the Month Ended 30 November, 2019 0 12/02/2019 | 04:12am EST Send by mail :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers hk Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/11/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited Date Submitted 02/12/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 125 Description : Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 500,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$50,000,000 Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 500,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$50,000,000 (2) Stock code : NIL Description : NIL Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month For Main Board and GEM listed issuers 2. Preference Shares N/A Stock code : Description : Par value Authorised share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A Stock code : Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$50,000,000 currency) : For Main Board and GEM listed issuers II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 262,778,286 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 262,778,286 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto approval date Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 4 May 1999 (04 /05/ 1999 ) Ordinary shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL (Note 1) 2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 6 Sept. 2004 ( 06 /09 /2004) NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Ordinary shares (Note 1) 3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 22 Aug. 2014 ( 22 /08 /2014) Ordinary shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month 1. NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount of preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), as at close of the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. ( / / ) NIL NIL shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) NIL Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month ________ Class of shares issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 8. Consideration issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) NIL NIL Total E. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) NIL (Other class) NIL Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) NIL (2) NIL Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): NIL Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): NIL (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Remarks (if any): Submitted by: LEE KAR LUN CLARENCE Title: _______Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. Attachments Original document

