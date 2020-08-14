Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited    125   BMG8572F1005

SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(125)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Hing Vision : VOTING RESULT AT THE AGM HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

新興光學集團控股有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 125)

VOTING RESULT AT THE AGM HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020

At the annual general meeting of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 14 August 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 July 2020 were passed by way of poll.

As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares (the "Shares") in the Company was 262,778,286 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. In addition, there are no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolution at the AGM, and no shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The number of Shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:-

No. of Votes (%)

Resolutions

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial

196,834,898

0

statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2.

To re-elect Mr. Chan Chi Sun as executive director.

196,818,898

14,000

(99.9929%)

(0.0071%)

3.

To re-elect, approve and confirm the continuous appointment of

196,818,898

14,000

Mr. Lee Kwong Yiu as independent non-executive director who

(99.9929%)

(0.0071%)

has served the Company for more than nine years as an

independent non-executive director.

4.

To re-elect, approve and confirm the continuous appointment of

171,628,898

25,204,000

Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy as independent non-executive director who

(87.1952%)

(12.8048%)

has served the Company for more than nine years as an

independent non-executive director.

5.

To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the

145,397,898

51,437,000

directors.

(73.8679%)

(26.1321%)

- 1 -

6.

To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the board of directors to

196,834,898

0

fix their remuneration.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

7.

A. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue

143,069,898

53,765,000

Shares.

(72.6852%)

(27.3148%)

B. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase the

196,834,898

0

Company's own Shares.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

C. To add the number of issued shares of the Company

143,069,898

53,765,000

repurchased under resolution 7B to the mandate granted to the

(72.6852%)

(27.3148%)

directors under resolution 7A.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of resolution nos. 1-7 above, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Ku Ngai Yung, Otis, Mr. Ku Ka Yung, Mr. Chan Chi Sun and Ms. Ma Sau Ching; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy, Mr. Lee Kwong Yiu and Mr. Wong Che Man, Eddy.

By Order of the Board

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

KU Ngai Yung, Otis

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLD
05:09aSUN HING VISION : Voting result at the agm held on 14 august 2020
PU
08/10SUN HING VISION : Supplemental information on precautionary measures for the ann..
PU
06/16SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
02/03SUN HING VISION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for ..
PU
01/03SUN HING VISION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for ..
PU
2019SUN HING VISION : 2019-20 Interim Report
PU
2019SUN HING VISION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for ..
PU
2019SUN HING VISION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for ..
PU
2019SUN HING VISION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Securities for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 913 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 -166 M -21,4 M -21,4 M
Net cash 2020 239 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 292 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ngai Yung Ku Chairman & Managing Director
Ka Yung Ku Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Che Man Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Sun Chan Executive Director
Sau Ching Ma Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-46.12%38
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.55%232 924
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL6.36%87 674
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-17.75%57 509
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.51.20%44 964
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.06%37 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group