Sun Hing Vision : VOTING RESULT AT THE AGM HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
0
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT
SUN HING VISION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
新興光學集團控股有限公司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code : 125)
VOTING RESULT AT THE AGM HELD ON 14 AUGUST 2020
At the annual general meeting of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 14 August 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 July 2020 were passed by way of poll.
As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares (the "Shares") in the Company was 262,778,286 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. In addition, there are no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolution at the AGM, and no shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The number of Shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:-
No. of Votes (%)
Resolutions
For
Against
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial
196,834,898
0
statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020.
2.
To re-elect Mr. Chan Chi Sun as executive director.
196,818,898
14,000
(99.9929%)
(0.0071%)
3.
To re-elect, approve and confirm the continuous appointment of
196,818,898
14,000
Mr. Lee Kwong Yiu as independent non-executive director who
(99.9929%)
(0.0071%)
has served the Company for more than nine years as an
independent non-executive director.
4.
To re-elect, approve and confirm the continuous appointment of
171,628,898
25,204,000
Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy as independent non-executive director who
(87.1952%)
(12.8048%)
has served the Company for more than nine years as an
independent non-executive director.
5.
To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the
145,397,898
51,437,000
directors.
(73.8679%)
(26.1321%)
- 1 -
6.
To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the board of directors to
196,834,898
0
fix their remuneration.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
7.
A. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue
143,069,898
53,765,000
Shares.
(72.6852%)
(27.3148%)
B. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase the
196,834,898
0
Company's own Shares.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
C. To add the number of issued shares of the Company
143,069,898
53,765,000
repurchased under resolution 7B to the mandate granted to the
(72.6852%)
(27.3148%)
directors under resolution 7A.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of resolution nos. 1-7 above, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date hereof, the executive Directors are Mr. Ku Ngai Yung, Otis, Mr. Ku Ka Yung, Mr. Chan Chi Sun and Ms. Ma Sau Ching; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lo Wa Kei, Roy, Mr. Lee Kwong Yiu and Mr. Wong Che Man, Eddy.
