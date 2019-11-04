Sun Hung Kai & Co. (BVI) Limited

Proration

In the event of any proration, the Company will accept tenders of Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the Aggregate Purchase Consideration is no greater than the New Notes Proceeds. Such pro rata acceptance will be calculated by multiplying the aggregate Tender Consideration of the relevant series validly tendered by a factor (the "Proration Factor") equal to (i) the New Notes Proceeds (in the case of the 2021 Notes) or the balance of the New Notes Proceeds after deducting the Aggregate Purchase Consideration for the 2021 Notes (in the case of the 2022 Notes), as the case may be, divided by (ii) the Tender Consideration of that series validly tendered, subject to rounding and as described in the following paragraph.

In the event of any such proration, the Company will round downward, if necessary, to ensure all purchases of Notes will be in a minimum principal amount of U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof. However, the Company may elect to accept or reject such tender of Notes in full if application of proration will otherwise result in either (i) the Company accepting Notes from any Noteholders in a principal amount of less than U.S.$200,000 or (ii) the principal amount of Notes not purchased due to pro rata application being less than U.S.$200,000. All Notes not accepted as a result of proration will be returned to relevant Noteholders.

New Issue Priority

In the event the New Notes Offering is announced prior to the Expiration Deadline, the Company may (in its sole and absolute discretion) elect to consider among other factors whether the relevant investor seeking an allocation of New Notes has, prior to pricing and allocation of the New Notes (which may be before the Expiration Deadline), validly tendered, Notes pursuant to the Offer, with an intention to give preference to such eligible investors. Any such preference will be subject to the sole and absolute discretion of the Company and be applicable up to the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered. The minimum denomination of any New Notes will be U.S.$200,000.

There can be no assurance that any New Notes Offering will be announced prior to the Expiration Deadline (or at all). Therefore, there may not be any New Notes issued by the Issuer and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Company for which tendering Noteholders may receive an allocation preference.

Any allocation of any New Notes, while being considered by the Issuer and the Company as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures and Noteholders should contact the Dealer Managers for further information in this regard, including any relevant deadlines.