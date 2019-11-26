Sun Hung Kai : Joint Announcement - Discloseable Transaction - Loan Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 373)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LOAN TRANSACTION

As advised and confirmed by the Lender, on 28 May 2019, the Lender (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of SHK) as lender entered into the Previous Loan Agreement with the Borrower as borrower and the Guarantor as guarantor, pursuant to which, the Lender agreed to, among other things, make available to the Borrower a loan of up to HK$100,000,000 on the terms and subject to the conditions therein.

As advised and confirmed by the Lender, on 26 November 2019, the Lender as lender entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower as borrower and the Guarantor as guarantor, pursuant to which, the Lender agreed to, among other things, make available to the Borrower the Loan on the terms and subject to the conditions therein.

As the Lender is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of SHK, which is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of APL, which in turn is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of AGL, the Transaction entered into by the Lender shall be a transaction of each of SHK, APL and AGL under the Listing Rules as the definition of "listed issuer" under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules shall include the listed issuer's subsidiaries.