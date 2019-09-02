Sun Hung Kai : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Holder and Request Form

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code: 86) （股份代號：86）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
3 September 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (Note),
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.shkco.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future corporate communications# in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's registrar (the "Registrar"), Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
By Order of the Board
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED
Hester Wong Lam Chun
Company Secretary
Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications#). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
-
Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained therein), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
各位非登記持有人（附註）：
新鴻基有限公司（「本公司」）
是次公司通訊之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.shkco.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎查閱。
如 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊#之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名， 然後寄回或親自交回本公司之過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。
閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公眾假期 除外）上午9時正至下午5時正。
承董事會命
新鴻基有限公司
公司秘書
黃霖春
2019年9月3日
附註：本函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通
知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊#）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓全部所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本函及所附申請表格。
-
公司通訊乃本公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期財務報告（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）、會議通告、上市文 件、通函及代表委任表格。
|
REQUEST FORM
|
申請表格
|
To: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Company")
|
致： 新鴻基有限公司（「公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 86)
|
（股份代號：86）
|
c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited
|
經卓佳秘書商務有限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
183 Queen's Road East
|
合和中心54樓
|
Hong Kong
|
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) and all future corporate communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取是次公司通訊（# 定義見本表格背面）及所有公司日後公司通訊#之印刷本：
(Please mark"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
in the English language only; OR
僅收取英文本；或
in the Chinese language only; OR
僅收取中文本；或
in both the English language and the Chinese language.
同時收取英文及中文本。
Signature 簽名
Name 姓名
Notes 附註：
1. Please complete all your details clearly.
Date 日期
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
-
This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered holders (a"non-registered holder"means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications).
本申請表格只供公司之非登記持有人填寫（「非登記持有人」指本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司通訊）。
-
Any form with more than one box marked"X", with no box marked"X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to all the Company's corporate communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司另外之安排或在任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
-
Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained therein), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
公司通訊乃本公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期財務報告（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）、會議通告、上市文 件、通函及代表委任表格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, mailing address, telephone number, e-mail address, and/or your choice. The supply of your personal data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Registrar) unless it is a requirement to so do by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing to the Company/the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
收集個人資料聲明
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例（》「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵意相同，當中可能包括但不限於 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址、電話 號碼、電郵地址、及╱或 閣下之選擇。 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料，該等資料用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。除非按法例規定，否則 閣 下的個人資料將不會轉交第三方（過戶登記處除外）及將在適當期間保留作核實及紀錄用途。 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。 任何該等要求均須以書面向本公司╱卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）的私穩條例事務主任提出。
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope
in order to return this Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤
Tricor Secretaries Limited
卓佳秘書商務有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37
Hong Kong 香港