Sun Hung Kai : Notification Letter to Shareholder and Change Request Form

09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 86) （股份代號：86

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

3 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.shkco.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive corporate communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed.

If you would like (i) to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's registrar (the "Registrar"), Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to corporate communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Registrar at the above address or by email shk86-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) elect

  1. to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board

SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED

Hester Wong Lam Chun

Company Secretary

  • Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained therein), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各位股東：

新鴻基有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 2019年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

是次公司通訊之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.shkco.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。如 閣 下已選擇收取公司通訊#之印刷本，是次公司通訊隨本函附上。

如 閣下欲(i)收取本公司將來的公司通訊之印刷本，以取代於本公司網站登載的電子版本（或收取於本公司網站登載的公司通訊電子版本，以 取代印刷本）或(ii)更改所收取的公司通訊印刷本的語言版本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的變更申請表格，並在變更申請表格上簽名，然後寄回 或親自交回本公司之過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄， 可使用變更申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。

如 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）收取於本公司網站登載的是次公司通訊電子版本，惟因故查閱公司通訊上出現困難，只要 閣下提出要求， 本公司將儘快寄上所要求的是次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

閣下可以隨時透過過戶登記處以書面（寄送至過戶登記處上述地址或透過電郵至shk86-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com）通知本公司，選擇(i)收取本公司 將來的公司通訊之印刷本，以取代於本公司網站登載的電子版本（或收取於本公司網站登載的公司通訊電子版本，以取代印刷本）或(ii)更改所 收取的公司通訊印刷本的語言版本。

閣下如對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至 下午5時正。

承董事會命

新鴻基有限公司

公司秘書

黃霖春

201993

  • 公司通訊乃本公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期財務報告（及其中包含的所有報告及賬目）、會議通告、上市文件、 通函及代表委任表格。

CHANGE REQUEST FORM 變更申請表格

To: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 86)

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

致： 新鴻基有限公司（「公司」） （股份代號：86

經卓佳秘書商務有限公司 香港皇后大道東183號 合和中心54

I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both languages or have elected (or am/ are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.

本人我們已收取是次公司通訊（定義見本表格背面）之英文中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於公司網站登載的本次公司通訊電子版本。

Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below: 甲部 本人我們現欲以下列方式收取是次公司通訊之印刷本：

(Please mark"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the English language only; OR

本人我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之英文本；或

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the Chinese language only; OR 本人我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之中文本；或

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in both the English language and the Chinese language.

本人我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之英文和中文本

Part B I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future corporate communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below: 乙部 本人我們現欲以下列方式收取公司將來的公司通訊#

(Please mark"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each corporate communication is made available on the Company's website; OR

收取於公司網站登載的電子版本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；或

Email Address

電郵地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English. The email address will be used only for notification of release of corporate

communications.) 每次本公司網站登載公司通訊時，本公司將發送電郵通知至以上提供的電郵地址（如有）。如股東未有提供電郵地址，則將於每次 本公司網站登載公司通訊時向該股東發出通知函件。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通知公司通訊已發佈。）

in printed form in the English language only; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

in printed form in the Chinese language only; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或

in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language. 同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Signature 簽名

Date 日期

Name 姓名

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼

Notes 附註：

1. Please complete all your details clearly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

  1. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid. 如屬聯 名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked"X"in Part A or Part B, with no box marked"X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如在本表格甲部或乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出 選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form. 為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  4. Please note that English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communications which have been sent to shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communications are also available on the Company's website (www.shkco.com) for five years from the date of first publication. 本公司備有於過去12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊的中、 英文版印刷本，可供索取。所有公司通訊中、英文版亦由首次登載日期起計，持續5年載於本公司網站(www.shkco.com)上。
  • Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy. 公司通訊乃本公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期財務報告（及其中 包含的所有報告及賬目）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, mailing address, telephone number, e-mail address, and/or your choice. The supply of your personal data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Registrar) unless it is a requirement to so do by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing to the Company/the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

收集個人資料聲明

本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例（》「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵意相同，當中可能包括但不限於 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址、電話 號碼、電郵地址、及或 閣下之選擇。 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料，該等資料用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及或要求。除非按法例規定，否則 閣 下的個人資料將不會轉交第三方（過戶登記處除外）及將在適當期間保留作核實及紀錄用途。 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。 任何該等要求均須以書面向本公司卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）的私穩條例事務主任提出。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

in order to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Tricor Secretaries Limited

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:19 UTC
