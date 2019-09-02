Sun Hung Kai : Notification Letter to Shareholder and Change Request Form

I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both languages or have elected (or am/ are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.

本人╱我們已收取是次公司通訊（定義見本表格背面）之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於公司網站登載的本次公司通訊電子版本。

Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below: 甲部 本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取是次公司通訊之印刷本：

(Please mark"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the English language only; OR

本人╱我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之英文本；或

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the Chinese language only; OR 本人╱我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之中文本；或

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in both the English language and the Chinese language.

本人╱我們現欲收取是次公司通訊之英文和中文本。

Part B I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future corporate communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below: 乙部 本人╱我們現欲以下列方式收取公司將來的公司通訊#：

(Please mark"X"in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each corporate communication is made available on the Company's website; OR

收取於公司網站登載的電子版本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；或

Email Address

電郵地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English. The email address will be used only for notification of release of corporate

communications（.) 每次本公司網站登載公司通訊時，本公司將發送電郵通知至以上提供的電郵地址（如有）。如股東未有提供電郵地址，則將於每次 本公司網站登載公司通訊時向該股東發出通知函件。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通知公司通訊已發佈。）

in printed form in the English language only; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

in printed form in the Chinese language only; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或

in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language. 同時收取英文及中文印刷本。

Signature 簽名 Date 日期 Name 姓名 Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼 Notes 附註： 1. Please complete all your details clearly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid. 如屬聯 名股東，則本變更申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。 Any form with more than one box marked " X " in Part A or Part B, with no box marked " X " , with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如在本表格甲部或乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出 選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form. 為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。 Please note that English and Chinese versions of all the Company ' s corporate communications which have been sent to shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. English and Chinese versions of all the Company ' s corporate communications are also available on the Company ' s website (www.shkco.com) for five years from the date of first publication. 本公司備有於過去 12 個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊的中、 英文版印刷本，可供索取。所有公司通訊中、英文版亦由首次登載日期起計，持續 5 年載於本公司網站 (www.shkco.com) 上。

Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy. 公司通訊乃本公司向其證券持有人發出以供參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於年度和中期財務報告（及其中 包含的所有報告及賬目）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, mailing address, telephone number, e-mail address, and/or your choice. The supply of your personal data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Registrar) unless it is a requirement to so do by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing to the Company/the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

收集個人資料聲明

本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例（》「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵意相同，當中可能包括但不限於 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址、電話 號碼、電郵地址、及╱或 閣下之選擇。 閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料，該等資料用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。除非按法例規定，否則 閣 下的個人資料將不會轉交第三方（過戶登記處除外）及將在適當期間保留作核實及紀錄用途。 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。 任何該等要求均須以書面向本公司╱卓佳秘書商務有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）的私穩條例事務主任提出。