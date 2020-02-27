Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sun Hung Kai Properties : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 25%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 04:39am EST

By Yifan Wang

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.'s net profit for the fiscal first half fell 25%, due to lower fair value gains on its investment properties.

Net profit for the July-to-December period was 15.42 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.98 billion), compared with HK$20.47 billion in the same period last year, the developer said Thursday.

The company's fair value increase of investment properties was HK$2.50 billion, sharply lower from a gain of HK$6.17 billion a year earlier, it added.

Revenue edged up 4.3% to HK$38.71 billion, Sung Hung Kai said.

Sung Hung Kai Properties expects continued "geopolitical tensions and uncertainties" going forward. Factors such as the coronavirus epidemic and lingering U.S.-China trade issues will continue to cloud the Chinese property market, as well as Hong Kong's tourism and retail sectors, the company said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED -1.35% 3.65 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 0.09% 111.2 End-of-day quote.0.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
04:39aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 25%
DJ
02/24SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/13Hong Kong property developers cut retail rents in February amid virus battle
RE
02/12Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties cuts February rent by up to 50% for most ..
RE
01/10Sun Hung Kai Properties says to lend farmland for transitional housing
RE
2019SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Connected Transaction - Disposal of 25% Interest in a ..
PU
2019Hong Kong home prices fall for fifth straight month in October
RE
2019SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : West Kowloon site sold
AQ
2019SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Discloseable Transaction - Successful Tender of Land
PU
2019WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 40 426 M
Net income 2020 33 125 M
Debt 2020 88 726 M
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 323 B
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 142,86  HKD
Last Close Price 111,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Shau Kee Lee Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.91%41 419
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.91%41 358
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.31%37 405
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.14%31 896
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.16%28 891
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%27 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group