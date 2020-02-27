Sun Hung Kai Properties : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 25%

By Yifan Wang



Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.'s net profit for the fiscal first half fell 25%, due to lower fair value gains on its investment properties.

Net profit for the July-to-December period was 15.42 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.98 billion), compared with HK$20.47 billion in the same period last year, the developer said Thursday.

The company's fair value increase of investment properties was HK$2.50 billion, sharply lower from a gain of HK$6.17 billion a year earlier, it added.

Revenue edged up 4.3% to HK$38.71 billion, Sung Hung Kai said.

Sung Hung Kai Properties expects continued "geopolitical tensions and uncertainties" going forward. Factors such as the coronavirus epidemic and lingering U.S.-China trade issues will continue to cloud the Chinese property market, as well as Hong Kong's tourism and retail sectors, the company said.

