Sun Hung Kai Properties : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 16)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (the "Board") and their roles and functions are as follows:-

Executive Directors Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond (Chairman & Managing Director) Wong Chik-wing, Mike (Deputy Managing Director) Lui Ting, Victor (Deputy Managing Director) Kwok Kai-fai, Adam Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher Kwong Chun Tung Chi-ho, Eric Fung Yuk-lun, Allen Kwok Ho-lai, Edward (Alternate Director to Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond) Non-Executive Directors Lee Shau-kee (Vice Chairman) Kwan Cheuk-yin, William Kwok Kai-chun, Geoffrey

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Yip Dicky Peter

Wong Yue-chim, Richard

Li Ka-cheung, Eric

Fung Kwok-lun, William

Leung Nai-pang, Norman

Leung Kui-king, Donald

Leung Ko May-yee, Margaret

Fan Hung-ling, Henry Wu Xiang-dong (with effect from 1 September 2019)

- 1 -