Sun Hung Kai Properties : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
09/01/2019 | 07:07am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 16)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (the "Board") and their roles and functions are as follows:-
Executive Directors
Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond
(Chairman & Managing Director)
Wong Chik-wing, Mike
(Deputy Managing Director)
Lui Ting, Victor
(Deputy Managing Director)
Kwok Kai-fai, Adam
Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher
Kwong Chun
Tung Chi-ho, Eric
Fung Yuk-lun, Allen
Kwok Ho-lai, Edward
(Alternate Director to Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond)
Non-Executive Directors
Lee Shau-kee
(Vice Chairman)
Kwan Cheuk-yin, William
Kwok Kai-chun, Geoffrey
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Yip Dicky Peter
Wong Yue-chim, Richard
Li Ka-cheung, Eric
Fung Kwok-lun, William
Leung Nai-pang, Norman
Leung Kui-king, Donald
Leung Ko May-yee, Margaret
Fan Hung-ling, Henry
Wu Xiang-dong
(with effect from 1 September 2019)
In addition, the Board members sit on the following Board committees:-
Executive Committee
Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond (Kwok Ho-lai, Edward being his Alternate Director) Wong Chik-wing, Mike
Lui Ting, Victor
Kwok Kai-fai, Adam
Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher
Kwong Chun
Tung Chi-ho, Eric
Fung Yuk-lun, Allen
Audit and Risk Management Committee
Li Ka-cheung, Eric*
Yip Dicky Peter
Leung Kui-king, Donald
Leung Nai-pang, Norman
Remuneration Committee
Wong Yue-chim, Richard*
Li Ka-cheung, Eric
Kwan Cheuk-yin, William
Leung Nai-pang, Norman
Nomination Committee
Wong Yue-chim, Richard*
Kwan Cheuk-yin, William
Yip Dicky Peter
Leung Nai-pang, Norman
Hong Kong, 31 August 2019
Disclaimer
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 11:06:08 UTC
