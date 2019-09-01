Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited    0016   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0016)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/30
111.1 HKD   -1.77%
07:07aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
08/27Hong Kong Clashes Put Brakes on Property Boom
DJ
08/23Protest fears stalk Hong Kong businesses as China threat looms
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sun Hung Kai Properties : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 07:07am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 16)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (the "Board") and their roles and functions are as follows:-

Executive Directors

Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond

(Chairman & Managing Director)

Wong Chik-wing, Mike

(Deputy Managing Director)

Lui Ting, Victor

(Deputy Managing Director)

Kwok Kai-fai, Adam

Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher

Kwong Chun

Tung Chi-ho, Eric

Fung Yuk-lun, Allen

Kwok Ho-lai, Edward

(Alternate Director to Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond)

Non-Executive Directors

Lee Shau-kee

(Vice Chairman)

Kwan Cheuk-yin, William

Kwok Kai-chun, Geoffrey

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Yip Dicky Peter

Wong Yue-chim, Richard

Li Ka-cheung, Eric

Fung Kwok-lun, William

Leung Nai-pang, Norman

Leung Kui-king, Donald

Leung Ko May-yee, Margaret

Fan Hung-ling, Henry

Wu Xiang-dong

(with effect from 1 September 2019)

- 1 -

In addition, the Board members sit on the following Board committees:-

Executive Committee

Kwok Ping-luen,Raymond (Kwok Ho-lai, Edward being his Alternate Director) Wong Chik-wing,Mike

Lui Ting, Victor

Kwok Kai-fai, Adam

Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher

Kwong Chun

Tung Chi-ho, Eric

Fung Yuk-lun, Allen

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Li Ka-cheung, Eric*

Yip Dicky Peter

Leung Kui-king, Donald

Leung Nai-pang, Norman

Remuneration Committee

Wong Yue-chim, Richard*

Li Ka-cheung, Eric

Kwan Cheuk-yin, William

Leung Nai-pang, Norman

Nomination Committee

Wong Yue-chim, Richard*

Kwan Cheuk-yin, William

Yip Dicky Peter

Leung Nai-pang, Norman

  • Committee Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2019

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 11:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
07:07aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
08/27Hong Kong Clashes Put Brakes on Property Boom
DJ
08/23Protest fears stalk Hong Kong businesses as China threat looms
RE
07/30'WE MAY LOSE CHRISTMAS' : escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on sh..
RE
07/30'WE MAY LOSE CHRISTMAS' : escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on sh..
RE
07/22U.S. Markets Set to Open Higher as Investors Anticipate Economic Data
DJ
07/22New Chinese Tech Exchange a Bright Spot as Global Stocks Waver
DJ
07/16SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong retailers forecast sharp drop in sales as pr..
RE
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
05/29HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong; Located o..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 95 277 M
EBIT 2019 37 751 M
Net income 2019 33 628 M
Debt 2019 66 169 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 4,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
Capitalization 322 B
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 153,37  HKD
Last Close Price 111,10  HKD
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Shing Woo Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 666
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.80%28 208
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.33%27 201
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.46%26 540
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD20.28%26 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group