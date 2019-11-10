Sun Hung Kai Properties : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$7,000,000,000 Programme of Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES (CAPITAL MARKET) LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands)

(as Issuer)

and

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)

(Stock Code: 16)

(as Guarantor)

US$7,000,000,000

PROGRAMME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF DEBT INSTRUMENTS

Arranger

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the US$7,000,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (the "Programme") for a period of 12 months from 8 November 2019, as described in the Information Memorandum dated 8 November 2019, by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

