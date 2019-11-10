Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited    0016   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0016)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sun Hung Kai Properties : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - US$7,000,000,000 Programme of Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 05:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it calculated to invite any such invitation or offer.

This announcement is not for distribution to (i) any person or address in the United States or (ii) any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")). The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES (CAPITAL MARKET) LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands)

(as Issuer)

and

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)

(Stock Code: 16)

(as Guarantor)

US$7,000,000,000

PROGRAMME FOR THE ISSUANCE OF DEBT INSTRUMENTS

Arranger

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the US$7,000,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (the "Programme") for a period of 12 months from 8 November 2019, as described in the Information Memorandum dated 8 November 2019, by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

- 1 -

Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of Hong Kong) only. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 11 November 2019.

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Guarantor comprises eight Executive Directors, being KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond (Chairman and Managing Director) (KWOK Ho-lai, Edward being his Alternate Director), WONG Chik-wing, Mike (Deputy Managing Director), LUI Ting, Victor (Deputy Managing Director), KWOK Kai-fai, Adam, KWOK Kai-wang, Christopher, KWONG Chun, TUNG Chi-ho, Eric and FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen; three Non-Executive Directors, being LEE Shau-kee (Vice Chairman), KWAN Cheuk-yin, William and KWOK Kai-chun, Geoffrey; and nine Independent Non-Executive Directors, being YIP Dicky Peter, WONG Yue-chim, Richard, LI Ka-cheung, Eric, FUNG Kwok-lun, William, LEUNG Nai-pang, Norman, LEUNG Kui-king, Donald, LEUNG KO May-yee, Margaret, FAN Hung-ling, Henry and WU Xiang-dong, and the Board of Directors of the Issuer comprises three Directors, being WONG Chik-wing, Mike, LUI Ting, Victor and LI Ching-kam, Frederick.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 10:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
05:15aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong L..
PU
11/07SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2019 - Poll ..
PU
10/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Deal Needs More Time
DJ
10/11Hong Kong urges property developers to cut rent for retailers
RE
10/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Fresh Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talk..
DJ
10/03SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholder and ..
PU
10/03SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Chan..
PU
10/03SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Letter to New Registered Shareholder and Change Reques..
PU
10/03SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Proxy Form for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/03SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Proposals for General Mandates to Buy Back Shares and ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 104 B
EBIT 2020 41 498 M
Net income 2020 34 341 M
Debt 2020 69 298 M
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,85x
Capitalization 352 B
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 143,88  HKD
Last Close Price 121,30  HKD
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Shau Kee Lee Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.64%44 926
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.12%38 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.92%31 991
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.29%31 898
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.53%26 380
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED42.64%25 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group