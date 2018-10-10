Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP Reading Club presents sports-themed activities this autumn to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle

SHKP Reading Club presents sports-themed activities this autumn to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle

The SHKP Reading Club established by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) is committed to making reading an integral part of people's everyday lives through various reading-related events, at which special elements are introduced to make reading more lively and interesting. To encourage people to lead a healthier lifestyle, the SHKP Reading Club's autumn signature programme, Read On, Move On, combines the joys of reading and exercising, leading participants around locales featured in selected books through guided stairway and cycling cultural tours.

In collaboration with TWGH's BiciLine Cycling Eco-Tourism Social Enterprise, Discovering Tung Chung on the Bike cultural tour, the Club's second Read On, Move On activity, will take place on 28 October. The tour will show participants the stories behind and architectural characteristics of the Tung Chung Fort and Hau Wong Temple, two historic landmarks that have stood on Lantau Island for more than one hundred years. Participants can also learn about riverbank ecology and the different species of mangroves along the Tung Chung River. During the tour, the Club will recommend good books related to the itinerary with the aim of helping participants gain a wider picture of Tung Chung and its development. Next up will be the Reading in Nature hiking tour in early November organized by the Club and Green Power. As the finale of the series, the tour will take participants to Lung Fu Shan in Hong Kong's Central and Western District, to enjoy not only the natural autumnal environment and historical remains, but also recommend good books about nature. All participants will be encouraged to closely follow Leave No Trace principles by taking their own litter home in order to help maintain Hong Kong's natural beauty.

The Pop Culture stairways tour held in early October was the first activity of this year's Read On, Move On series. Joining hands with Walk In Hong Kong, the SHKP Reading Club brought participants to locations along several noted stairways in Central and Sheung Wan which were featured in movies or in other Hong Kong popular cultural references. These included stairways in the SoHo area, where the movie Chungking Express was shot; in Shin Hing Street, where Leslie Cheung parted ways with Ming-jai in the movie The Kid; and on Tank Lane where graffiti of iconic martial arts actor Bruce Lee can be found. Many participants planned to borrow the books recommended after the tour to enrich their knowledge of Hong Kong culture. Recommended titles for this tour included: The First Book of Recollection, an award-winning poetry collection by Matthew Cheng; A Tour of Hong Kong, a picture book created by Sun Hsin-yu; and Rouge, a classic fiction work by Lilian Lee.

In addition to promoting reading, SHKP also makes it a priority to promote healthy, sustainable living with a focus on exercising for good and caring for the underprivileged. This year, SHKP will continue to be the title and charity sponsor of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon and organize the SHKP Vertical Run for Charity - Race to Hong Kong ICC. SHKP has also recently launched Hong Kong's first free countryside and beach clean-up mobile app Nature Rescue - an information and social networking platform which connects members of the public and encourages them to appreciate and protect nature.

About the SHKP Reading Club

SHKP believes in Building Homes with Heart while promoting reading and holistic development. The Group set up the SHKP Reading Club in 2013 to consolidate its reading-related initiatives such as seminars with leading speakers as well as guided cultural tours in order to inspire more people to enjoy reading and make it a habit. Those interested in becoming a member are welcome to register at: www.shkpreadingclub.com.