Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited    0016   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0016)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'We may lose Christmas': escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on shops, economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:24am EDT
Journalists work amid tear gas during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Months of increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong are taking a growing toll on the city's economy, weighing on confidence and scaring away tourists from one of the world's most vibrant shopping destinations.

Economists say the impact of anti-government protests over the past eight weeks is already worse than in 2014, when a so-called "Umbrella revolution" paralysed the city's financial district for 79 days.

Demonstrations are more spread out across the city this time and violence has been more intense, prompting local and foreign shoppers to avoid certain areas. Stores and even bank branches have been forced to close for prolonged periods.

Many businesses in the port city on the southern Chinese coast are already facing strains from China's economic slowdown and fallout from the year-long Sino-U.S. trade war.

Various strikes are planned in coming weeks, while disruptive civil disobedience actions are taking place almost daily and look set to continue for months. On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters blocked train services, causing commuter chaos. [L4N24V0MX]

The main retail association has warned members expect a double-digit drop in sales in July and August. The government will release June sales data on Thursday.

"Hong Kong's retail industry will be affected both internally and externally," said Angela Cheng, economist at CMB International Capital Corporation Limited, adding she had revised her 2019 retail sales forecast to as much as a 10% drop, twice as deep as her previous estimate.

Brokerage CLSA downgraded local jeweller Chow Tai Fook, one of the city's most popular brands with mainland tourists, to 'sell' from 'outperform' on July 23, saying the protests could cause permanent long-term damage.

Luxury group Richemont warned in July that protests hurt its sales, while Swiss watchmaker Swatch said political turbulence contributed to a double-digit decline in sales in Hong Kong, one of its most important markets globally.

Around the Admiralty district, where much of the protests have centered, staff at several restaurants and shops told Reuters on Monday that patrons have dropped by a third from a month earlier.

BUSINESS AND MORALS

Bobby Tang, a 21-year-old sales representative at a Gucci store in the Causeway Bay shopping district, where protest barricades were raised for the first time on Sunday, supports the civil movement.

He says the government has failed to respond to any of its demands, which at first were focused on withdrawing a controversial China extradition bill, but have morphed into a much wider pro-democracy struggle.

But he also worries about his job at the French luxury group. Prior to the protests, the store had one client per minute, he said, but now it was 3-4 per hour and daily sales have fallen to HK$20,000 ($2,560) from HK$100,000.

"If the protests last until October, I worry if I can earn enough salary," Tang said.

Shopping malls are often being used for rest breaks by protesters wearing helmets and goggles and sometimes carrying makeshift weapons.

The protesters have been largely respectful of the premises, but on one occasion one mall turned into a battle ground. As police tried to disperse crowds in the Sha Tin working class district on July 14, it ended up chasing them into a shopping centre managed by Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Fighting erupted and scenes of regular shoppers with bulky bags running away while trying to maintain balance on bloody, slippery floors were broadcast worldwide.

Tourism, especially from mainland China, has dropped markedly. Britain, Japan, Singapore and others have issued travel alerts.

Hong Kong's Federation of Trade Unions said hotel occupancy rates fell 20% in June year-on-year, and probably 40% in July.

A local tour manager who gave only his surname Yu said around two-thirds of his mainland clients have cancelled bookings.

LONG-TERM RISKS

Fitch Ratings said in a note on Tuesday the unrest could damage business confidence and the quality of governance. It also raised longer-term concerns about policy paralysis and erosion of the rule of law.

A 1992 U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act allowing Washington to have a different customs regime with Hong Kong than with mainland China was also crucial for the stability of the Chinese-ruled city.

For it to stand, U.S. authorities need to see Hong Kong as sufficiently independent from Beijing, therefore they will scrutinise the latter's every step during the protests.

Fitch affirmed Hong Kong's AA+ rating on June 11.

"Evidence of a permanent loss of confidence in public institutions or tangible reduction of the territory's semi-autonomy as granted under the Basic Law, would ... be grounds to review the ratings," Fitch said.

The American Chamber of Commerce warned that international businesses were feeling pessimistic on short-term prospects and that the government should take immediate actions to address the root causes of the demonstrations.

"The protests have a chance to last until the end of the year. We may even lose on Christmas, which should be the best sales season," said Fung, a sales assistant for a skin care company who only gave her last name.

(Additional reporting by Felix Tam and Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Kim Coghill)

By Kevin Liu and Vimvam Tong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD -5.64% 7.2 End-of-day quote.10.43%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT -0.85% 86.18 Delayed Quote.38.29%
KERING 0.02% 479.1 Real-time Quote.16.40%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED -0.62% 127.2 End-of-day quote.14.49%
THE SWATCH GROUP -1.05% 292.6 Delayed Quote.3.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
05:24a'WE MAY LOSE CHRISTMAS' : escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on sh..
RE
05:14a'WE MAY LOSE CHRISTMAS' : escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on sh..
RE
07/22U.S. Markets Set to Open Higher as Investors Anticipate Economic Data
DJ
07/22New Chinese Tech Exchange a Bright Spot as Global Stocks Waver
DJ
07/16SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong retailers forecast sharp drop in sales as pr..
RE
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
05/29HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong; Located o..
AQ
04/25ASIA MARKETS: Asia Markets Fall As South Korea Posts Weakest GDP Since Financ..
DJ
04/02SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP-Kwoks' Foundation and Nanjing University sign mem..
PU
04/01SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP supports Earth Hour for 11th straight year with o..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 95 519 M
EBIT 2019 37 871 M
Net income 2019 33 371 M
Debt 2019 67 147 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 369 B
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 157,64  HKD
Last Close Price 127,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Shing Woo Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.49%47 137
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.80%39 164
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.78%35 846
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.60%30 537
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.22%30 278
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD6.08%29 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group