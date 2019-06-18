Helios Technologies : Continues Transformation as Global Technology Leader

Helios
Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO), a global industrial technology leader
announced progress with several human capital initiatives in alignment
with its Vision 2025 strategy. Helios’s Board of Directors elected three
new corporate officers bringing further diversity to the corporate
officer team and aligning the leadership structure with the global
business. New corporate officer positions include Melanie Nealis as
Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Secretary; Matteo Arduini,
President of QRC (quick-release couplings); and Rajasekhar (“Raj”)
Menon, President of CVT (cartridge valve technology).
In addition to the three new positions, the Company’s remaining
corporate officers are Wolfgang Dangel, President and Chief Executive
Officer; Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer; and Jinger McPeak,
President of EC (Electronic Controls).
Mr. Dangel commented, “We are pleased to elevate three talented members
of our executive leadership team to corporate officer roles. As a
result, our current officer team now includes the leaders of each of our
businesses, Jinger, Matteo and Raj, residing in the locale of their
respective business’s headquarters. We expect that consideration of
their technology and market perspective at the corporate level will
enhance the ongoing evolution of the Helios strategy and its successful
execution.
“Further, we appreciate the benefits that diversity brings to our
organization. We are proud to now have 50% of our corporate officer
positions filled by experienced and talented women – Tricia, Melanie and
Jinger. They have each proven the value of their contributions to our
success, as well as their potential to continue to lead their respective
functions in our ongoing journey toward achievement of our long-term
goals. We are also excited about the overall diversity within our
executive team. Notably, we have four national origins represented:
Italian, Indian, German, and American. As Helios continues to expand its
operations on a global basis, the diversity of our leadership team is
exceptionally equipped to meet the challenges of a global organization.”
Melanie Nealis joined Helios Technologies in July 2018 as Chief Legal &
Compliance Officer and Assistant Secretary. Previously, she had been
Deputy General Counsel with Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) from
2012 until 2018 and Senior Corporate Counsel to Nordson Corporation
(Nasdaq: NDSN) from 2005 until 2012. Ms. Nealis earned her BSBA, summa
cum laude, from Xavier University and Juris Doctorate degree from the
Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she graduated with
honors in law. Melanie began her legal practice with Baker and Hostetler
LLP.
Matteo Arduini was appointed General Manager of Faster S.r.l. in 2019
after having served as Faster’s Chief Financial Officer beginning in
April of 2018. From September 2012 to April 2018, Mr. Arduini was with
Brevini /Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN). He served as the CFO of the
Brevini Group and the project leader in Dana’s acquisition of Brevini
Group. For one and a half years after the acquisition, he served as Head
of Finance in Dana Brevini Italy. Mr. Arduini graduated from the
University of Parma in 1998 with a degree in Economics and gained
professional experience through roles at Ernst & Young, Ferrari Cars and
Technogym.
Raj Menon joined Sun Hydraulics as a consultant in January 2019 and was
named President of that business in April. Previously, he was Senior
Vice President with J. B. Poindexter, a diversified manufacturer, from
2015 until 2018. Mr. Menon spent over 25 years in a variety of global
capacities with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from 1989 until 2015. He holds
a Mechanical Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology,
Madras and a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from
Purdue University. Raj also holds a Harvard Business School certificate
for Management Development.
Additionally, the Company announced that it revised its compensation
practices for executive officers to tie compensation more closely to
Company performance. The new compensation philosophy includes specific,
performance-based short-term and long-term compensation that is more
fully aligned with the Company’s strategy and its shareholders. At last
week’s annual meeting, shareholders approved the Helios Technologies
2019 Equity Incentive Plan.
Mr. Dangel added, “The Compensation Committee of our Board developed a
much more structured executive compensation program, aimed at
incentivizing and rewarding our team upon attainment of clearly defined
goals in alignment with our Vision 2025 strategy. We believe that
shareholder approval of our new equity incentive plan evidences their
support of this new program as well.”
Mr. Dangel concluded, “It is certainly a very exciting and dynamic time
for the entire Helios organization around the globe. As we noted last
week, we are thankful for shareholder support of our formal name change
to Helios Technologies, Inc. and we are now trading under our new
ticker, HLIO. Those changes provide us with appropriate corporate
infrastructure to oversee our operating businesses. More importantly,
our people drive our success and we believe continual advancements of
our human capital initiatives and investments in our processes are
imperative to achieve our goals for Vision 2025 and beyond.”
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that
develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for
diverse markets. The Company does business through its operating
subsidiaries around the world, including Sun Hydraulics, Enovation
Controls, and Faster Group. The Company operates in two business
segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. There are three key technologies
within our Hydraulics segment: cartridge valve technology (“CVT”),
quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions (“QRC”) and hydraulic system
design (“Systems”). Within CVT, our products provide functions important
to a hydraulic system: to control rates and direction of fluid flow and
to regulate and control pressures. QRC products allow users to connect
and disconnect quickly from any hydraulic circuit without leakage and
ensure high-performance under high temperature and pressure using one or
multiple couplers. Systems provide engineered solutions for machine
users, manufacturers or designers to fulfill complete system design
requirements including electro-hydraulic, remote control, electronic
control and programmable logic controller systems, as well as automation
of existing equipment. In our Electronics segment, we are a leader in
display and control integration solutions offering rugged and reliable
instruments, coupled with expertise in J1939 engine protocol, to produce
an industry-leading array of easy-to-read displays and gauges for
controller area network (“CAN”) transmitted engine data and faults. We
refer to this technology as Electronic Controls (“EC”).
Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is
available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005189/en/