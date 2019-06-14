Helios Technologies to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol: HLIO

Helios
Technologies (Nasdaq: SNHY), a global industrial technology leader
announced that its shareholders approved an amendment to its articles of
incorporation to change the name of the corporation to Helios
Technologies, Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders yesterday.
Additionally, effective on Monday, June 17, Helios Technologies will
begin trading on the Nasdaq under its new ticker symbol “HLIO.” To
celebrate the changes, representatives of Helios Technologies will ring
the Nasdaq Opening Bell this morning. The ceremony will be available on
the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com.
Wolfgang Dangel, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, “Last August, we changed our business name to Helios
Technologies, recognizing that the parent company is evolving in
accordance with our Vision 2025 strategy and needs to remain independent
from our operating brands. We are pleased that our shareholders agree
with this evolution, evidenced by their approval of the legal name
change at yesterday’s meeting. A natural progression is the ticker
change, to align with our new legal name. We look forward to continuing
the successful execution of our strategy under our new identity.”
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that
develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for
diverse markets. The Company does business through its operating
subsidiaries around the world, including Sun Hydraulics, Enovation
Controls, and Faster Group. The Company operates in two business
segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. There are three key technologies
within our Hydraulics segment: cartridge valve technology (“CVT”),
quick-release hydraulic coupling solutions (“QRC”) and hydraulic system
design (“Systems”). Within CVT, our products provide functions important
to a hydraulic system: to control rates and direction of fluid flow and
to regulate and control pressures. QRC products allow users to connect
and disconnect quickly from any hydraulic circuit without leakage and
ensure high-performance under high temperature and pressure using one or
multiple couplers. Systems provide engineered solutions for machine
users, manufacturers or designers to fulfill complete system design
requirements including electro-hydraulic, remote control, electronic
control and programmable logic controller systems, as well as automation
of existing equipment. In our Electronics segment, we are a leader in
display and control integration solutions offering rugged and reliable
instruments, coupled with expertise in J1939 engine protocol, to produce
an industry-leading array of easy-to-read displays and gauges for
controller area network (“CAN”) transmitted engine data and faults. We
refer to this technology as Electronic Controls (“EC”).
Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is
available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005174/en/