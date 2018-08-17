Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sun Hydraulics Corporation    SNHY

SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION (SNHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sun Hydraulics : Why wait? Get Sun's FLeX valves & XMD drivers when you want them.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

Thanks to improved LEAN production of the FLeX family of valves, Sun is now able to ship any FLeX Series Solenoid Valves with coils and the new XMD drivers in four weeks standard. In addition, they can be expedited for shipping in as few as three days. This is great news for a market struggling with deliveries. For all the FLeX valves that are available for this standard shipping, download the complete list of FLeX valves and coils.

This important advantage now positions Sun's FLeX family of valves and our XMD drivers as the best option for prototypes, new designs and retrofits to meet your needs for performance, price anddelivery. It's a great opportunity to move to the FLeX Series family and the XMD drivers to help solve your inventory issues.

FLeX Valves

The FLeX family of valves are rugged, high-reliability valves that offer more than just a delivery advantage. The FLeX valves are:

  • Tested to 10 million operational cycles at full-rated pressure
  • Zinc-nickel plated standard for 1000-hour salt fog protection
  • Designed for higher flow rates than competing valves of similar size
  • XMD-ready for fast-turnaround applications

For more information about our FLeX family of products, check out the resources on our website. Don't forget you can search for 'FLeX' in our site search and see all the FLeX products and information on the entire FLeX family. And you can read the recent articles about this expanding family of valves.

XMD Drivers

Our single- and dual-coil XMD drivers are ready to drive these high-performance, market-priced valves in your next application - and you can have them when you need them, not three months from now. Rugged like the FLeX valves, these drivers are ready for your toughest applications:

  • CE and E-Mark rated for mobile and industrial equipment
  • Simplified configuration via Sun's free smartphone app
  • SAE J1939 CAN communications capabilities
  • Simple I/O shaping tool to tune in the valve performance you need

For more information on the XMD-01/-02 single- and dual-coil drivers, see our feature on the XMD drivers:

Need more info? Ready to order?

To download brochures and data sheets for any FLeX or XMD products, visit our Media Center.

And to place your orders for FLeX valves and XMD drivers, just contact your local authorized Sun distributor and tell them when you want them!

Disclaimer

Sun Hydraulics Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 18:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION
08:41pSUN HYDRAULICS : Why wait? Get Sun's FLeX valves & XMD drivers when you want the..
PU
08/16SUN HYDRAULICS : Announces Business Name Change to Helios Technologies
AQ
08/15SUN HYDRAULICS : Australia’s Custom Fluidpower joins the Sun Hydraulics te..
PU
08/15SUN HYDRAULICS : DLA Piper Advises Helios Technologies on Acquisition of Custom ..
AQ
08/07SUN HYDRAULICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/07SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07SUN HYDRAULICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SUN HYDRAULICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
08/06HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/06HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Custom Fluidpower
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) CEO Wolfgang Dangel on Q2 2018 Results - Ea.. 
08/07Sun Hydraulics Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Helios Technologies completes acquisition of Custom Fluidpower 
08/06Sun Hydraulics misses by $0.12, misses on revenue 
08/06Sun Hydraulics changes name to Helios Technologies 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 516 M
EBIT 2018 114 M
Net income 2018 47,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 31,75
P/E ratio 2019 21,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 1 447 M
Chart SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sun Hydraulics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 56,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Helmut Dangel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Lemaitre Non-Executive Chairman
Tricia L. Fulton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Marc Bertoneche Independent Director
Allen J. Carlson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION-29.19%1 495
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGNT CNTRLS CO LTD--.--%4 375
VAT GROUP-10.32%3 904
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%3 574
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC8.49%2 831
KITZ CORPORATION7.77%885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.