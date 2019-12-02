SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an Associate of a Director

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an Associate of a DirectorDealing in securities by an Associate of a DirectorSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)Share code: SUIISIN: ZAE000097580("Sun International" or "the Company")DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTORIn compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:Name : S Sithole (alternate - TR Ngara)Title : Non-Executive DirectorCompany : Sun InternationalName of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary sharesDate of Transaction : 27 November 2019Number of Securities : 22 011Share Price : R 39.6204Value of Transaction : R 872 084.62Nature of Interest : Indirect BeneficialClearance to Deal Received : YesName : S Sithole (alternate - TR Ngara)Title : Non-Executive DirectorCompany : Sun InternationalName of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary sharesDate of Transaction : 28 November 2019Number of Securities : 17 675Share Price : R 39.4842Value of Transaction : R 697 883.24Nature of Interest : Indirect BeneficialClearance to Deal Received : YesName : S Sithole (alternate - TR Ngara)Title : Non-Executive DirectorCompany : Sun InternationalName of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary sharesDate of Transaction : 29 November 2019Number of Securities : 61 202Share Price : R 39.1712Value of Transaction : R 2 397 355.78Nature of Interest : Indirect BeneficialClearance to Deal Received : Yes* Mr S Sithole & Mr TR Ngara have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP.Sandton2 December 2019Sponsor to Sun InternationalInvestec Bank LimitedDate: 02-12-2019 10:18:00Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.