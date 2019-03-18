SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited su.../02

The measure of reporting profit for each segment, that also represents the basis on which the chief operating decision maker reviews segment results, is adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (which includes gains and losses on foreign exchange transactions), tax, depreciation and amortisation, and is also presented before

recognising expenses which are of an unusual and infrequent nature as a result of unforeseen and atypical events.

Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Number of shares ('000)

- for basic EPS/HEPS/adjusted HEPS 115 360 100 079

- for diluted EPS/HEPS/adjusted HEPS 115 377 100 079

Earnings/(loss) per share (cents)^

- basic (6) (243)

- headline 213 (175)

- adjusted headline 316 304

- diluted basic (6) (243)

- diluted headline 213 (175)

- diluted adjusted headline 316 304

Continuing - earnings/(loss) per share (cents)^

- basic 110 (62)

- headline 287 7

- adjusted headline 410 486

- diluted basic 110 (62)

- diluted headline 287 7

- diluted adjusted headline 409 486

Discontinued - loss per share (cents)^

- basic loss per share (116) (181)

- headline loss per share (74) (182)

- adjusted headline loss per share (94) (182)

- diluted basic loss per share (116) (181)

- diluted headline loss per share (74) (182)

- diluted adjusted headline loss per share (93) (182)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

^ The group has restated the prior year's weighted average number of shares to reflect the effect of Rights Offer as required by IAS 33: Earnings per Share.

Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

TAX RATE RECONCILIATION

Profit before tax 1 108 774

Share of associates' losses (8) (2)

Adjusted profit before tax 1 100 772

% %

Effective tax rate 61 103

Preference share funding (3) (6)

Depreciation on non-qualifying buildings (2) (4)

Non-deductible expenditure - expenses incurred to produce exempt income - (1)

Other non-deductible expenditure (5) (20)

Movement in put options (1) (13)

Exempt income - dividend income - 7

Exempt income - other (lessor contribution, associated income and disposal of income earning structure) - 2

Tax incentives 1 1

Deductible foreign withholding taxes - (1)

Chilean capital indexed to inflation tax adjustment (8) -

Utilisation of tax losses not previously recognised 2 -

Tax losses not meeting recognition criteria (16) (44)

Discontinued operation - (tax losses not meeting recognition criteria) (7) -

Adjustment for current tax of prior periods 7 4

Rate change (1) -

South African corporate tax rate 28 28

OTHER METRICS

Adjusted EBITDA to interest (times) - South Africa 3,2 3,3

Borrowings to adjusted EBITDA (times) - South Africa 3,0 3,7

Net asset value per share (Rand) 31,3 2,8

Capital expenditure (R million) 1 050 2 591

Capital commitments (R million) 1 496 1 771

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

8. SEGMENT REVIEW

For the year ended 31 December 2018

The South African segment review is set out below:

Income Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted operating profit

R million 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017

GrandWest 2 214 3 2 155 868 2 850 727 1 721

Sun City 1 672 (3) 1 731 205 (14) 237 (8) <(100) 26

Sibaya 1 289 2 1 269 430 (2) 439 360 (6) 385

Carnival City 961 (2) 980 231 (9) 254 163 1 162

Boardwalk 532 (4) 552 95 - 95 23 (15) 27

Wild Coast Sun 498 4 481 95 2 93 47 2 46

Meropa 308 2 302 94 (2) 96 74 (1) 75

Windmill 273 7 255 95 20 79 75 32 57

Flamingo 165 (4) 172 40 (15) 47 26 (21) 33

Golden Valley 170 (3) 176 32 (18) 39 17 (26) 23

Table Bay 341 (4) 354 78 (12) 89 59 (16) 70

The Maslow 142 (4) 148 (35) (59) (22) (47) (18) (40)

Naledi 20 (5) 21 (1) 86 (7) (2) 75 (8)

South African casinos 8 585 - 8 596 2 227 (3) 2 289 1 514 (4) 1 577

Sun Slots 1 162 10 1 060 287 15 249 222 34 166

SunBet 77 57 49 8 >100 2 6 >100 -

Comparable South African operations* 9 824 1 9 705 2 522 (1) 2 540 1 742 - 1 743

Time Square 1 247 51 827 305 66 184 69 >100 26

South African operations including Time Square 11 071 5 10 532 2 827 4 2 724 1 811 2 1 769

Carousel 163 (34) 246 (15) <(100) 28 (33) <(100) 10

Fish River - (100) 21 (1) 95 (21) (1) 96 (23)

Morula - (100) 38 (1) 75 (4) (1) 80 (5)

Management companies 569 (4) 593 175 (9) 193 150 (11) 168

Inter-company management fees (549) - (548) - - - - - -

11 254 3 10 882 2 985 2 2 920 1 926 - 1 919

* Comparable South African operations exclude Time Square, Carousel, management companies, Morula and Fish River.

Net gaming wins Revenue from contracts with customers

Total net

gaming wins Tables Slots Alternate Gaming income Total revenue Rooms Food & Beverage Other Total income

R million 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017* 2018 2017*

South African operations 8 878 8 520 1 457 1 343 6 182 6 068 1 239 1 109 2 925 2 910 990 976 903 921 1 032 1 013 11 803 11 430

GrandWest 2 121 2 066 347 327 1 774 1 739 - - 93 89 2 2 62 61 29 26 2 214 2 155

Sun City 512 577 113 127 399 450 - - 1 160 1 154 495 498 363 388 302 268 1 672 1 731

Sibaya 1 199 1 183 292 289 907 894 - - 90 86 18 14 65 62 7 10 1 289 1 269

Time Square 1 096 744 314 223 782 521 - - 151 83 25 - 96 66 30 17 1 247 827

Carnival City 891 901 163 162 728 739 - - 70 79 5 6 46 50 19 23 961 980

Boardwalk 439 452 52 48 387 404 - - 93 100 38 36 41 50 14 14 532 552

Wild Coast Sun 387 373 68 52 319 321 - - 111 108 39 39 40 37 32 32 498 481

Carousel 144 225 11 19 133 206 - - 19 21 5 6 - - 14 15 163 246

Meropa 271 275 32 29 239 246 - - 37 27 10 4 26 21 1 2 308 302

Table Bay - - - - - - - - 341 354 263 270 70 76 8 8 341 354

Windmill 260 243 45 45 215 198 - - 13 12 - - 13 12 - - 273 255

Sun Slots 1 162 1 060 - - - - 1 162 1 060 - - - - - - - - 1 162 1 060

Morula - 36 - 4 - 32 - - - 2 - - - 2 - - - 38

Flamingo 150 158 12 10 138 148 - - 15 14 - - 13 14 2 - 165 172

Golden Valley 152 160 8 8 144 152 - - 18 16 5 3 11 12 2 1 170 176

SunBet 77 49 - - - - 77 49 - - - - - - - - 77 49

Maslow - - - - - - - - 142 148 84 88 54 57 4 3 142 148

Other operating segments 17 18 - - 17 18 - - 4 24 1 10 3 13 - 1 21 42

Management and corporate office - - - - - - - - 568 593 - - - - 568 593 568 593

Nigerian operations 60 57 11 10 49 47 - - 88 86 47 41 41 41 - 4 148 143

Latam operations 4 261 3 759 798 720 3 463 3 039 - - 757 567 292 224 450 334 15 9 5 018 4 326

Monticello 1 692 1 546 489 466 1 203 1 080 - - 212 127 8 16 199 111 5 - 1 904 1 673

Dreams SCJ licences 1 227 1 180 84 86 1 143 1 094 - - 354 352 159 178 193 174 2 - 1 581 2 367

Dreams Municipal licences 739 756 74 87 665 669 - - 84 79 27 30 53 49 4 - 823 -

Chile total 3 658 3 482 647 639 3 011 2 843 - - 650 558 194 224 445 334 11 - 4 308 4 040

Sun Chile office - - - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - 9 - 9

Dreams Peru excluding Thunderbird 287 277 85 81 202 196 - - 1 - - - - - 1 - 288 277

Thunderbird 189 - 56 - 133 - - - 5 - - - 5 - - - 194 -

Mendoza 127 - 10 - 117 - - - 101 - 98 - - - 3 - 228 -

Inter-company management fees - - - - - - - - (549) (548) - - - - (549) (548) (549) (548)

Total 13 199 12 336 2 266 2 073 9 694 9 154 1 239 1 109 3 221 3 015 1 329 1 241 1 394 1 296 498 478 16 420 15 351

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5:Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and

Discontinued Operations, as well as for IFRS 15 net gaming wins, which was previously disclosed as revenue.

Income streams are reported on separately as below:

Income outside the scope of IFRS 15:

Tables and Slots: Income from casino gambling operations.

Alternate Gaming income: Income from Sun Slots (including LPM gaming wins) andSun Bet

IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers:

Food and Beverage: Revenue from bars, restaurant and conferencing operations.

Rooms: Revenue from hotel rooms operations.

Other: Revenue from entertainment, conferencing, Vacation Club and other.

GrandWest's income increased 3% to R2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to R868 million. Slots income was up 2% while tables income was up 6%.

Sun City experienced difficult trading conditions, with income down 3%. Tables were impacted by a lower drop, while slots continued to come under pressure in the local market following the

opening of a third Electronic Bingo Terminal (EBT) outlet in Rustenburg in October 2017. Rooms revenue was 1% lower than the prior year with occupancy down 5% at 67% and the average room

rate up 3% at R1 823. Occupancy was partly impacted by the severe hailstorm on 15 December 2018 which resulted in the resort temporarily losing a number of rooms. Included in Sun City's

results is a business interruption claim of R25 million as a result of the storm. As a result of the lower income and the high fixed cost base, adjusted EBITDA was down 14% compared to the

prior year.

Sibaya income increased by 2% while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2%, impacted by the VAT increase and legal fees for litigation relating to the award of the EBT licences in the province.

We continue to challenge the award of these licences on the basis that the correct process has not been followed. The Sibaya Prive and Food and Beverage refurbishments were completed

during the third quarter of the year.

Time Square achieved income of R1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of R305 million. Casino market share for the year was at 13.5% although for the second half of the year market share was

14.2% reflecting steady growth, which has continued in the early part of 2019 where revenue for January and February were up 9% and 32% respectively. The hotel achieved occupancy of 48% at

a room rate of R1 197.

Carnival City income decreased 2% with adjusted EBITDA down 9%. Although the property experienced an increase in footfall, average spend continued to drop. The Carnival City Prive and a

number of the hotel rooms will be refurbished during 2019.

Boardwalk's income decreased 4% with casino income down by 3% and adjusted EBITDA in line with the prior year following certain restructures and cost-cutting initiatives. The property is

currently undergoing a comprehensive restructure which will result in further cost reductions.

The shopping mall development is progressing, albeit at a slower pace than we would have preferred. We currently have two experienced retail mall developers who have expressed interest in

investing in and developing the mall. The development will likely commence in the second half of 2019.

Wild Coast Sun increased income by 4% and adjusted EBITDA by 2%. We submitted our bid for the casino licence renewal on 31 January. The current licence expiring in August 2019.

The Table Bay was impacted by the water crisis in Cape Town, which resulted in a number of cancellations and a slowdown in bookings, in the first half of the year. The situation has

however improved and we have noticed a pickup in bookings towards the end of the year. Room occupancy decreased by 6% to 69% and the average room rate improved by 6% to R3 188.

The small urban casinos, which include Meropa (Limpopo), Windmill (Free State), Flamingo (Northern Cape) and Golden Valley (Western Cape) collectively grew their income by 1% while

maintaining adjusted EBITDA in line with the prior year.

The Carousel has been severely impacted by Time Square, resulting in income declining by 34%. We have received approval from the North West Gambling Board to restructure operations. The

restructure will result in the closure of the tables department, a reduction in slots to 400 and a reduction in headcount. Consultations with the union have commenced.

Sun Slots continues to trade well with income and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 10% and 15% respectively.

Management fees and related income of R569 million remained in line with the comparative period, due primarily to lower development fees. Management company costs of R402 million were

R24 million higher than the prior year, largely due to the roll out of shared services and the insourcing of our own creative and design team.

The Latam segment review is set out below:

Depreciation and

Income Adjusted EBITDA amortisation Operating profit

R million 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017

Monticello 1 904 1 674 573 417 (168) (152) 405 265

Sun Dreams SCJ licences 1 581 1 532 612 586 (38) (35) 574 551

Sun Dreams municipal licences 823 834 287 303 (37) (47) 250 256

Sun Chile office - 9 (8) 8 - - (8) 8

Central office* - - (193) (132) (154) (145) (348) (276)

Chile operations 4 308 4 049 1 271 1 182 (397) (379) 873 804

Peru excluding Thunderbird Resorts 288 277 32 33 (39) (35) (7) (3)

Comparable operations** 4 596 4 326 1 303 1 215 (436) (414) 866 801

Thunderbird 194 - 25 - (11) - 14 -

Mendoza 228 - 36 - (10) - 26 -

Total continuing operations 5 018 4 326 1 363 1 215 (457) (414) 906 801

* PPA adjustment included in central office.

** Comparable operations excludes Thunderbird, Mendoza, and the two discontinued units:

Ocean Sun and Sun Nao.

Our Latam operations performed well with income growing 6% to R4.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA increasing 8% to R1.3 billion. Sun Dreams' growth was achieved on the back of a strong second

half with revenue up 16% and adjusted EBITDA up 12%. Monticello revenue was up 8% and adjusted EBITDA 12% in the second half. The increase in income is partly due to Monticello being

closed in July 2017 for 12 days following the unfortunate shooting incident. Monticello benefited from a new arena which opened in June 2017 and a refresh of its restaurant offering.

Monticello's adjusted EBITDA also improved due to certain costs being moved from Monticello to the central office to align with other Sun Dreams' properties. Iquique, which is located in a

copper mining region, was impacted by a stagnating local economy as well as a lack of investment in the property due to the imminent expiry of the current licence in 2020 when the casino

will be relocated to new premises.

The Peruvian operations (excluding Thunderbird Resorts) increased income by 4% while adjusted EBITDA remained in line with the prior comparative period. Thunderbird Resorts, which

acquisition was effective 11 April 2018, generated revenue of R194 million and adjusted EBITDA of R25 million. The acquisition of the Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina

became unconditional on 11 July 2018 and has performed ahead of expectations in US dollar terms with a strong performance from the hotel. Its US dollar based income was offset partly by

the casino that was impacted by the weak currency.

The closure of the International VIP Business and the 66th floor of the Ocean Sun Casino in Panama led to a decrease in income and a significant reduction in costs. We are pursuing

opportunities to dispose of the business but until we do so we will continue to operate the casino. Following the closure of the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, we opened a few small low-cost

slot halls utilising the machines and tables from the Sun Nao Casino. The group will dispose of these operations to another Colombian operator and will take a minority stake in the

business. We settled the outstanding rental for the Sun Nao Casino at USD1.5 million, USD2.3 million below what we had provided for. Both the Colombian and Panama operations are accounted

for as discontinued operations.

9. Group borrowings

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Sun

R million Total debt Minorities International

South Africa 9 174 1 310 7 864

SunWest 728 256 472

Afrisun Gauteng 608 32 576

Afrisun KZN 276 92 184

Emfuleni 507 76 431

Wild Coast 234 70 164

Meropa 74 21 53

Teemane 73 18 55

Windmill 74 20 54

Golden Valley (12) (4) (8)

Sun Slots 24 7 17

Time Square 5 070 722 4 348

Management and corporate 1 518 - 1 518

Nigeria 602 305 297

Shareholder loans 927 470 457

Sun International inter-company debt (325) (165) (160)

Latam 4 890 1 461 3 429

Sun Dreams 4 103 1 461 2 642

Sun Chile 787 - 787

31 December 2018 14 666 3 076 11 590

31 December 2017 14 995 2 654 12 341

Debt covenants

South Africa Sun Dreams

Actual Covenant Actual Covenant

Debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.0x 3.5x 3.0x 4.5x

Interest cover 3.2x 3.0x

BORROWINGS

In June 2018, Sun International concluded an equity capital raise through a renounceable rights offer (Rights Offer) when it successfully raised an amount of R1.6 billion. The funds from

the Rights Offer were utilised to settle debt.

Sun International's borrowings as at 31 December 2018 were R14.7 billion, decreasing from R15.0 billion in December 2017. South African debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017

to R9.2 billion due to strong cash flows and the Rights Offer. Latam debt, however, increased following the raising of a 10-year bond by Sun Dreams for the acquisition of a minority's 20%

interest in Sun Dreams, which was funded by Sun Dreams.

The group's statement of financial position remains resilient and the operations continue to generate strong cash flows. The group continues to trade within its debt covenant levels. The

group has unutilised borrowing facilities of R1.4 billion and available cash balances of R938 million.

10. Capital expenditure

For the year ended 31 December 2018

December

12 months

R million Actual

South African operations

Expansionary

Time Square 126

Refurbishment and ongoing

Sun City 134

GrandWest 110

Sibaya 72

Sun Slots 105

Time Square 14

Other 187

622

Total South African capital expenditure 748

Latam operations

Expansionary 85

Refurbishment and ongoing 205

Total Latam capital expenditure 290

Nigerian operations

Refurbishment and ongoing 12

Total group capital expenditure 1 050

11. Acquisition of subsidiaries

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Peru acquisition

Sun Dreams finalised the acquisition of Thunderbird Resorts in Peru on 11 April 2018, for a purchase consideration of R317 million (USD26 million). The acquisition included net assets of

R192 million, intangible assets of R118 million and goodwill recognised of R7 million. Revenue and profit and loss from acquisition date of R194 million and R29 million respectively was

accounted for by Sun Dreams. Had the acquisition date been effective from the beginning of the year, revenue of R258 million would have been accounted for and profit and loss would have

been Rnil. Thunderbird Resorts consists of 857 slot machines and 50 tables. The acquisition has allowed Sun Dreams to strengthen its position in Peru and diversify its asset base in

Latam.

Argentina acquisition

On 29 June 2018, Sun Dreams entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of the Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina, for a purchase price of R333

million (USD25 million) and a potential earn out payment of R35 million (USD2.6 million). The acquisition included net assets of R11 million, intangible assets of R273 million and goodwill

recognised of R84 million. Revenue and profit and loss from acquisition date of R228 million and R25 million respectively were accounted for by Sun Dreams. Had the acquisition date been

effective from the beginning of the year, revenue of R342 million and profit of R47 million would have been accounted for. The Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa comprises of 186 rooms, 695

slot machines and 19 tables and the transaction became unconditional on 11 July 2018.

The acquisition of this hotel and casino is aligned with the board's strategy of diversifying the group's assets across Latam and extending the average length of the licences of the group.

The casino licence is valid for a 20-year period.

DIVIDENDS

Given the need to reduce the high debt levels, the board has decided not to declare and pay a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN)

The board of the TCN - Federal Palace - has been reconstituted with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria appointing two directors thereto. Deloitte was mandated by the SEC

to conduct an investigation pertaining to the shareholder dispute, submitted a summarised version of its findings to the SEC after affording TCN an opportunity to comment thereon, in

December 2018. We await feedback from Deloitte and the SEC in this regard. We continue to review all opportunities to exit our investment in Nigeria.

Chile municipal licence bidding process

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 12 June 2018, regarding the outcome of the Chilean Municipal Licence Bidding process. As previously reported, Sun Dreams

submitted bids for the two municipal licences that it currently holds, namely Iquique and Puerto Varas and for an additional three licences. On Friday, 8 June 2018, the SCJ adjudicated the

bidding process in respect of the five Chilean municipal licences.

The bid for the Iquique municipal licence was awarded to Sun Dreams for a further period of 15 years. Although Sun Dreams' bids met the minimum bid requirements, the remaining four

licences were not awarded to Sun Dreams. The economic offers submitted by the successful bidder would not have delivered acceptable rates of return as required by the boards of Sun Dreams

and Sun International for similar projects of this nature.

Sun Dreams has launched a court challenge with regards to the award of the Puerto Varas and Pucon licences to Enjoy. It is the view of Sun Dreams and its legal team that the bids that were

awarded did not comply with all of the prescribed legal and technical requirements.

SUNWEST EXCLUSIVITY

The Western Cape Government gazetted draft legislation on 28 February 2018 to establish three zones for casinos in the Cape Metropole and to allow for the relocation of casino licences.

The legislation includes changes to the gaming tax tables and conditions for relocation, which will entail additional taxes and fees; obligations to mitigate any negative impacts that

relocating a casino may have on the area from where the casino relocates; and provides for economic opportunities for designated groups that reside in the area to which the casino will

relocate.

We have submitted comments on the draft legislation and simultaneously engaged with a number of stakeholders, which included the media, local municipalities in Worcester, Caledon and

Mykonos, and other interested stakeholder groupings.

SMOKING LEGISLATION

The Department of Health published the Draft Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill 2018 (the Draft Bill) for public comment. The Draft Bill, inter alia, proposes

prohibiting any person from smoking in an enclosed public place or an enclosed workplace. The operation of casinos falls within the scope of this provision. The effect of the Draft Bill is

that casinos may no longer be permitted to designate separate, indoor smoking areas/rooms. We have engaged with the gaming regulators on the matter and the Casino Association of South

Africa (CASA) and have made submissions on the Draft Bill.

GAMING TAXES

Proposed amendment to the Gauteng casino tax regulations

On 14 January 2019, the MEC responsible for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development for the Gauteng Province amended Regulation 85 of the Gauteng Gambling

Regulations, 1997. The amendment purported to introduce a new tax regime for casinos in Gauteng. Prior to the amendment, Regulation 85 provided that casino licensees were liable to pay a

gaming tax amounting to 9% of each licensee's gross weekly gambling income. In terms of the amendment, gaming taxes were to be determined with reference to a sliding scale of gross gaming

revenue. The taxes were due to be implemented with effect from 1 April 2019.

CASA, on behalf of its members, vigorously opposed the implementation of the amendment resulting in the MEC's office agreeing to withdraw the implementation of the amendment and recommence

the process, including conducting an updated assessment to determine the effect such a proposed tax would have on the Gauteng casino industry.

South African national gaming tax

It was announced in the 2019 budget speech presented by the Minister of Finance that draft legislation introducing a gambling tax in the form of a 1% on gaming income levy would be

published for public comment. This tax had been previously proposed and we will comment on the draft legislation when published.

Peru gaming taxes

According to a decree published in September 2018, from 1 January 2019, casinos will have to pay a monthly consumption tax levied against each machine and gaming table they offer on their

premises. The specific amounts will vary according to the level of gaming income reported by each machine or table. This represents an estimated additional tax of 4.8% to the current 12%

tax on gross gaming income. The gaming industry has declared this decree unconstitutional and illegal, and has launched a legal challenge.

ADDITIONAL CASINO LICENCE

In 2015, the Minister of Trade and Industry published a notice increasing the number of casino licences in South Africa from 40 to 41. The Casino Association of South Africa (CASA) opposed

the Minister's actions on the grounds that the Minister failed to comply with the prescripts of the National Gambling Act, 2004. CASA failed in its attempts to overturn the Minister's

decision in the North Gauteng High Court. A further appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal was also unsuccessful. CASA is awaiting counsel's opinion on its prospects of success should the

matter be taken on appeal to the Constitutional Court.

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, APPOINTMENTS TO COMMITTEES AND CHANGES TO IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTORS

On 5 September 2018, Messrs JA Mabuza and VP Khanyile were appointed as non-executive directors of Sun International, with Mr JA Mabuza being appointed as the deputy chairman of the board,

while Ms ZP Zatu was appointed as an additional non-executive director to the Sun International board on 23 November 2018.

Mr DR Mokhobo, who was previously an executive director of Sun International, resigned from the board on 5 September 2018, while retaining his executive responsibilities. The board

expresses its thanks to Mr Mokhobo for his valuable contributions made while serving as a director.

In terms of an announcement released on SENS on 6 February 2019, Mr MV Moosa, the present chairman of the board, advised that he would be retiring as a director of Sun International on 14

May 2019 and would be succeeded as chairman by Mr JA Mabuza.

Effective 31 August 2018, Mr S Sithole was appointed as a member of Sun International's investment and remuneration committees. On 22 November 2018, Mr JA Mabuza was appointed as an

additional member to Sun International's remuneration, nomination and investment committees, while Mr VP Khanyile was appointed as an additional member to the social and ethics committee.

Ms ZP Zatu was appointed as an additional member to Sun International's audit committee on 23 November 2018.

At a board meeting held on 15 March 2019, Mr JA Mabuza was appointed as the chairman of the Sun International nomination committee with effect from 14 May 2019 and following the retirement

of Mr MV Moosa.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Sun International's 35th annual general meeting will be held at the Maslow Hotel, corner of Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 09h00 (South African

time). Further details of the company's annual general meeting will be contained in Sun International's annual statutory report to be posted to shareholders on or about Friday, 29 March 2019.

OUTLOOK

We are confident that the positive steps taken by the government to deal with corruption and state-owned entities will have a positive impact on the South African economy. However; we do

not anticipate a tangible improvement in the short term. Consequently, we expect continued pressure on disposable income and hence trading to remain subdued. Time Square is expected to

gain further market share and grow revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We will continue to focus on improving our operations and guest experience and will take the necessary action on loss-making

entities.

Trading in Latam and in particular in Chile, is expected to remain positive with Chile's GDP forecast to grow at a rate of 4% during 2019. We expect our new operations in Peru and

Argentina to contribute positively in the first half of 2019. However, interest costs in Latam will increase following these acquisitions and the acquisition of the minority interest in

Sun Dreams. We will continue exploring further growth opportunities in Latam, including in the online space, where a number of countries are going through the process of regulating this

industry.

The proceeds from the rights offer will continue to reduce interest costs in South Africa in the first half of 2019, although the number of shares in issue has increased.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of Sun International Limited

Opinion

The summary consolidated financial statements of Sun International Limited, contained in the accompanying Sun International Limited audited summary group financial statements, which

comprise the summary group statement of comprehensive income, the summary group statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018, cash flows and changes in equity for the year then

ended, and related notes, are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Sun International Limited for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary consolidated financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial statements, in accordance with

the requirements of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements for preliminary reports, as set out in Note 2 to the summary consolidated financial statements, and the requirements of the

Companies Act of South Africa as applicable to summary financial statements.

Summary consolidated financial statements

The summary consolidated financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South

Africa as applicable to annual financial statements. Reading the summary consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the

audited consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report thereon.

The audited consolidated financial statements and our report thereon

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited consolidated financial statements in our report dated 18 March 2019. That report also includes communication of key audit matters.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period.

Directors' responsibility for the summary consolidated financial statements

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements for

preliminary reports, set out in Note 2 to the summary consolidated financial statements, and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa as applicable to summary financial

statements.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary consolidated financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited consolidated financial

statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised): Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.

Other matters

We have not audited future financial performance and expectations expressed by the directors included in the commentary in the accompanying summary consolidated financial statements and

accordingly do not express an opinion thereon.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

Director: Johan Potgieter

Registered Auditor

Johannesburg

18 March 2019

For and on behalf of the board.

MV Moosa AM Leeming N Basthdaw

Chairman Chief Executive Chief Financial Officer

Registered office

6 Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandown, Sandton 2196

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Transfer secretaries

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Ltd, 1st Floor, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

The report was prepared under the supervision of the chief financial officer, N Basthdaw; BCompt (Hons), CTA, CA(SA), MCom, HDip Company Law.

DIRECTORS

MV Moosa (chairman), JA Mabuza (deputy chairman), PL Campher (lead independent director), AM Leeming (chief executive)*, PD Bacon (British), N Basthdaw (chief financial officer)*, EAMMG

Cibie (Chilean), GW Dempster, Dr NN Gwagwa, CM Henry, VP Khanyile, BLM Makgabo-Fiskerstrand, S Sithole, ZP Zatu

* Executive

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

AG Johnston

15 March 2019

suninternational.com

2019-03-18

