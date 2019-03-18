SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited summary group financial statements for the SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Sun International Limited

(INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA)

REGISTRATION NUMBER: 1967/007528/06

SHARE CODE: SUI | ISIN: ZAE 000097580

("SUN INTERNATIONAL" OR "THE COMPANY")

AUDITED

SUMMARY GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

INTRODUCTION

Trading in South Africa remained subdued with continued downward pressure on the consumer due to the economic environment, the one percent VAT increase and a weakening rand. With the shift

in strategy to focus on operating as efficiently and optimally as possible and despite the increase in VAT, which cost the group R44 million before tax, comparable adjusted EBITDA was down

1% and revenue was up 1% compared to the prior year. In Chile, trading improved in the second half of the year from a disappointing first half to achieve good growth in revenue and

adjusted EBITDA.

We addressed the high debt levels in the South African business through a R1.6 billion equity raise in June 2018 and strong cash flow generated from operations. As a result, our South

African debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017 to R9.2 billion at 31 December 2018 and our debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio reduced from 3.7 to 3.0. We will continue to focus on

reducing debt with a target debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 2.5 times.

In Latam, we concluded the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in Sun Dreams during May 2018 at a purchase price of R832 million, increasing our interest to approximately 65%. We

further concluded the acquisitions of Thunderbird Resorts in Peru for R317 million (USD26 million) in April 2018 and the Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina for R333

million (USD25 million) in July 2018. Both these acquisitions were concluded at attractive valuations and will contribute positively to the group's performance. Disappointingly, we only

secured one of the five municipal licences, which we bid for in Chile. While our bids all met the minimum bid criteria, we lost to a competitor whose economic offer (additional tax) was

substantially above ours, and at levels which would not generate satisfactory returns for us.

We continue to deal with loss-making entities and in this regard have commenced with the restructure of the Boardwalk and Carousel operations. Time Square achieved pleasing growth, with

casino income up 19% in the second half of the year. With the opening of the Maslow hotel in April 2018, Time Square is now fully operational and we anticipate that it will continue to

gain further market share and achieve strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

For the year ended 31 December 2018

The management statement of comprehensive income below includes adjusted headline earnings adjustment

R million 2018 % 2017*

Income 16 420 7 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 5 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 2 816 4 2 698

Foreign exchange profit (8) 90 (81)

Net interest (1 176) 14 (1 033)

Profit before tax 1 632 3 1 584

Tax (665) 12 (595)

Profit after tax 967 (2) 989

Minorities (503) 1 (506)

Attributable profit 464 (4) 483

Share of associates 8 >100 2

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 (3) 485

Discontinued operations (107) 41 (181)

Adjusted headline earnings 365 20 304

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

For the year under review, group income increased by 7% to R16.4 billion. South African comparable income (excluding Time Square, management companies, Fish River, Carousel and Morula) was

up 1% compared to the prior year. In Latam, income increased by 6% on a comparative basis with Monticello income up by 14%. As a result of a decision taken to exit the Sun Nao Casino in

Colombia and Ocean Sun Casino in Panama, these operations were accounted for as discontinued for the year.

Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% to R4.4 billion and, on a comparable basis, increased with 2% to R3.8 billion. The increase in the VAT rate from 14% to 15% negatively impacted

adjusted EBITDA by approximately R44 million.

Interest charges were 14% higher due to the completion of the Time Square Maslow hotel (opened April 2018) and the arena (opened November 2017) where interest is no longer capitalised, as

well as the acquisition of the 20% shareholding in Sun Dreams and the Latam acquisitions. Partly offsetting the higher interest charges was the interest saved on the debt which was repaid

through the proceeds of the R1.6 billion rights offer.

Due to the group's attributable share of the losses from Time Square increasing from R254 million in the prior year to R310 million, continuing adjusted headline earnings operations

decreased from R485 million to R472 million, 3% below the prior year. Adjusted headline earnings per share was up 4% to 316 cents per share.

Due to the continued under performance of Sun City, which is defined as a cash-generating unit (CGU) that falls under our South African operations, an impairment indicator was identified.

A pre-tax discount rate of 13.34% and a terminal growth rate of 5.30% was used for the value-in-use calculation that resulted in an impairment of R306 million.

HEADLINE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS ADJUSTMENTS

Headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- profit on disposal of assets of R12 million;

- loss on the Colombian assets of R41 million;

- impairment charge of R306 million on Sun City; and

- net impairment of Panama assets of R31 million.

Adjusted headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- reversal of a Colombian onerous lease provision of R31 million;

- forward exchange contract losses relating to the Times Square development of R75 million;

- foreign exchange profit on inter-company loans of R44 million;

- the straightlining of the Maslow and head office building lease expense of R13 million;

- amortisation of R102 million of the Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of a purchase price allocation adjustment;

- an increase in the value of the Tsogo Sun put options of R27 million;

- tax on the above items of R118 million; and

- minorities' interest in the above items of R67 million.

Income by nature and geographic segment

For the year ended 31 December 2018

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017*

Casinos 7 639 3 7 411 4 261 13 3 759 60 5 57 11 960 7 11 227

Sun Slots 1 162 10 1 060 - - - - - - 1 162 10 1 060

SunBet 77 57 49 - - - - - - 77 57 49

Rooms 990 1 976 292 30 224 47 15 41 1 329 7 1 241

Food and Beverage 903 (2) 921 450 34 335 41 - 41 1 394 7 1 297

Other 483 4 465 15 88 8 - (100) 4 498 4 477

11 254 3 10 882 5 018 16 4 326 148 3 143 16 420 7 15 351

South Africa continues to contribute the majority of the group's income at 69%, with Latam contributing 30% and Nigeria 1%. Gaming is the primary contributor to group income at 73%,

Alternate Gaming contributes 8%, Food and Beverage 8%, Rooms 8% and other income 3%.

The table below sets out the consolidated income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating profit, by geographical region, as reflected in the table above, which includes headline and

adjusted headline earnings adjustments and the reconciliation to depreciation and amortisation and operating profit in the statement of comprehensive income.

Adjusted depreciation Adjusted

Income Adjusted EBITDA and amortisation operating profit

R million 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017*

South African operations 8 585 - 8 596 2 227 (3) 2 289 (713) - (712) 1 514 (4) 1 577

Alternate Gaming 1 239 12 1 109 295 18 251 (67) 21 (85) 228 37 166

Comparable South African operations ** 9 824 1 9 705 2 522 (1) 2 540 (780) 2 (797) 1 742 - 1 743

Time Square 1 247 51 827 305 66 184 (236) (49) (158) 69 >100 26

Carousel 163 (34) 246 (15) <(100) 28 (18) - (18) (33) <(100) 10

Morula - (100) 38 (1) 75 (4) - 100 (1) (1) 80 (5)

Fish River - (100) 21 (1) 95 (21) - (100) (2) (1) 96 (23)

Management companies 569 (4) 593 175 (9) 193 (25) - (25) 150 (11) 168

Inter-company management fees (549) - (548) - - - - - - - - -

South Africa 11 254 3 10 882 2 985 2 2 920 (1 059) (6) (1 001) 1 926 - 1 919

Latam* 5 018 16 4 326 1 363 12 1 215 (457) (10) (414) 906 13 801

Nigeria 148 3 143 9 13 8 (25) 17 (30) (16) 27 (22)

Total continuing operations 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 541) (7) (1 445) 2 816 4 2 698

Headline and adjusted headline adjustments impacting operating profit - - - - (102) 32 (148) (550) (3) (538)

Total 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 643) 3 (1 593) 2 266 5 2 160

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Comparable South African operations exclude Time Square, Carousel, management companies, Morula and Fish River.

The segmental review throughout includes all headline and adjusted headline earnings adjustments. The table below sets out the operating performance of the group's geographic segments.

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 2017 2018 2017* 2018 2017 2018 2017

Income 11 254 10 882 5 018 4 326 148 143 16 420 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 2 985 2 920 1 363 1 215 9 8 4 357 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 1 926 1 919 925 820 (14) (19) 2 837 2 720

PPA adjustment - - (19) (19) (2) (3) (21) (22)

Adjusted operating profit/(losses) after PPA 1 926 1 919 906 801 (16) (22) 2 816 2 698

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

Summary Group Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

The summary group financial statements have been derived from the audited group financial statements. The directors of the company take full responsibility for the preparation of the

summary group financial statements and that the financial information has been correctly derived and is consistent in all material respects with the underlying group financial statements.

The summary group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited by our auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who has expressed an unmodified opinion thereon.

The auditors also expressed an unmodified opinion on the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements were derived. The individual auditor assigned to

perform the audit is Johan Potgieter. The auditor's report does not necessarily cover all the information contained in the summarised financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised

that, in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's work, they should obtain a copy of that report, together with the group financial statements from the

registered office of the company. These documents will be available from the company's registered office from 18 March 2019. The group financial statements will be available on the

company's website, suninternational.com on or about 29 March 2019.

The company's external auditor has not reviewed or reported on the forecasts included in these summary group financial statements.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The summary group financial statements are prepared in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary financial statements and the requirements of the

South African Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended, applicable to summary financial statements. The JSE Listings Requirements include preliminary reports which have been prepared in

accordance with the framework concepts, the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Financial Pronouncements as issued by the

Financial Reporting Standard Council (FRSC), and also, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. The accounting policies applied in the

preparation of the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements have been derived, are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those accounting policies

applied in the preparation of the previous group financial statements, unless otherwise stated. The summary group financial statements should be read in conjunction with the group

financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The operations in Panama and Colombia were disclosed in the current year as discontinued operations. The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect Panama and

Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

3. STANDARDS IMPLEMENTED

IFRS 9: Financial Instruments

The adoption of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018 resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the financial statements. In

accordance with the transitional provisions in IFRS 9(7.2.15) and (7.2.26), comparative figures have not been restated.

The adoption of IFRS 9 had the following impact on the group:

- a change in the classification of the measurement categories for financial instruments; and

- a change from the IAS 39 incurred loss model to the expected credit loss (ECL) model to calculate impairments of financial instruments.

The group's management has assessed which business models apply to the financial assets held by the group and has classified its financial instruments into the appropriate IFRS 9

categories as follows:

- loan receivables with a contractual period greater than 12 months, are mainly represented by preference shares issued within the group and enterprise development loans;

- trade receivables consisting mainly of large tour operators; and

- casino debtors consisting of a small group of VIP customers.

Trade receivables

Due to the intrinsic nature of trade receivables, where they should mature within a period of less than 12 months, the group has adopted the simplified approach to measuring expected

credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected credit loss allowance for all trade receivables. This approach included the following:

- separating different categories of trade receivables with similar loss patterns;

- calculating default rates within specific time frames over a specific year using historical credit loss experience; and

- adjusting the default rates with forward looking macro-economic forecasts.

Applying the expected credit loss model resulted in a decrease of the loss allowance by R28 million on 1 January 2018 (loss allowance balance at 31 December 2017 was R263 million) for

trade receivables at amortised cost and an increase in the allowance by R3 million to R238 million in the current reporting period.

R million 1 January IFRS 9 31 December

2018 Adjustment 2017

Under IFRS 9 as previously

reported

Statement of financial position extract

Non-current assets

Loans receivable 60 - 60

Trade and other receivables 436 28 408

Available-for-sale financial assets - - -

Current assets

Loans receivable 3 (3) 6

Other reserves extract

Retained earnings 25 25 -

Financial asset carried at amortised cost arising from inter-company loans repayable on demand

Most of the debt instruments within the group represent inter-company loans that eliminate in these consolidated financial statements. However, the process described below has been

consistently applied to all financial assets throughout the group.

Financial assets with fixed repayment terms

Includes those debt investments held at amortised cost with fixed maturity dates. The effect on 31 December 2017 has been adjusted against opening retained earnings as evidenced above.

Management has assessed the credit risk of these loans and based upon the factors listed below, considered them to be low risk, and that there has not been a significant increase in the

credit risk relating to these loans in respect of the following:

- there have been no significant financial difficulties noted with the issuer or the borrower;

- there have been no breach of contracts or defaults by the borrower;

- it is not probable that any of the borrowers will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation;

- there is still an active market for the borrowers; and

- no existence of deep discounts on the financial assets concerned.

Therefore these loans are considered to be stage 1 loans in terms of IFRS 9 and the impairment provision is determined as 12 months expected credit losses through the application of the

formula PD% x LGD% x EAD.

- the probability of default (PD) - that is, the likelihood that the borrower would not be able to repay in the very short payment period;

- the loss given default (LGD) - that is, the loss that occurs if the borrower is unable to repay in that very short payment period; and

- the exposure at default (EAD) - that is, the outstanding balance at the reporting date.

The PD percentage was supplied by external actuarial consultants after a review of the individual financial statements of the entity concerned. The process and model used in determining

these percentages varied under 5%.

The LGD was calculated after considering the existence of collateral, guarantees and letters of support given by group companies. The EAD is simply the outstanding balance at the reporting

date.

Equity instruments carried at fair value through other comprehensive income

The group historically accounted for available for sale investments in terms of IAS 39 at fair value. In terms of IFRS 9: Available-for-Sale investments are measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income. The only available-for-sale investment the group held was impaired in the prior financial year, thus the IFRS 9 effect was assessed as immaterial.

Financial instruments carried at fair value through profit and loss (FVPL)

The group does not have any financial instruments that are carried at FVPL.

Financial liabilities

The group identified the following financial liabilities and assessed them against the following IFRS 9 criteria, with no change in the measurement or classification of these liabilities:

- borrowings;

- forward purchase liability (put liability);

- derivative liability; and

- contract and other liabilities.

No changes were made to the above liabilities.

IFRS 15: Revenue From Contracts With Customers

The group has adopted IFRS 15, fully retrospectively from 1 January 2018.

Revenue is recognised to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange

for those goods or services.

Management performed a detailed assessment of each revenue stream in terms of the following criteria:

- the unique contract with the customers was identified;

- the various performance obligations in the contract were separately identified;

- the transaction price for the contract was determined; and

- the transaction price was allocated to the various separately identifiable performance obligations.

We were satisfied that revenue is recognised once the relevant performance obligations are met.

The following 4 income streams were identified and assessed against the scope of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9:

1) Net gaming win, including limited pay out machines (LPMs) and online sports betting income

Gaming transactions represent an agreement between the customer and Sun International whereby, based on the outcome of an event (such as the results of accumulated cards in a hand of play

for a table game or the outcome of the individual bet on a slot machine game) either the gaming entity retains the amount bet by the customer or the bet is returned to the customer along

with an additional amount effectively representing the gaming entity's side of the bet in the agreement. Accordingly a single bet transaction either results in a net inflow of

consideration to the gaming entity or a net outflow of amounts to the customer. Accordingly, the amount recognised and reported for gaming transactions is the difference between gaming

wins and losses. This is referred to as net gaming win or loss.

Fixed-odds wagering contracts resulting in the generation of the net gaming win or loss, are typically outside the scope of the revenue standard for IFRS reporting entities. Under IFRS,

when a gaming entity takes a position against its customer, the resulting unsettled position is likely to meet the definition of a derivative. Therefore, those contracts should be

accounted for under the financial instruments standards rather than the revenue standard.

Bets placed by customers (cash in) and winnings paid to customers (cash out) are separately identifiable. However the VAT is levied on the net win by applying the tax fraction over the net

gaming win and provincial gaming levies. These costs are included in net gaming wins and are disclosed separately on the face of the statement of comprehensive income as direct costs.

2) Hotel and conferencing

The revenue derived from hotel rooms is included in Rooms revenue. Revenue is recognised as the performance obligations are met over time as the services are rendered.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how hotel revenue is currently recognised.

3) Food and Beverage

Revenue from Food and Beverage is recognised at a point in time, when the goods are provided to the customer.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out, upon purchase of product or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs. Management is

satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how Food and Beverage revenue is recognised.

4) Other revenue

The revenue derived from the below revenue streams, are included in other revenue and are not considered to be part of the main revenue-generating activities of the entity. Revenue is

recognised as performance obligations are met over time, and include the following:

- other conferencing and entertainment revenue;

- management fee income;

- membership revenue;

- merchandise revenue;

- entrance fee revenue; and

- time share revenue.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on the current manner in which revenue is recognised.

The following income streams are excluded from the scope of IFRS 15:

- net gaming wins (included in total "income");

- rental income (included in "other income");

- dividend income (included in "other income"); and

- concessionaire income (included in "other income").

Transition to IFRS 15

Due to the nature of the group's revenue, management assessed the IFRS 15 impact as immaterial to revenue recognised in the current and prior years. Management's assessment included an

assessment of the impact of IFRS 15 on the group's customer loyalty programme which it assessed as insignificant. Therefore, no adjustments were recorded besides the reclassification of

net gaming wins as "income" on the face of the statement of comprehensive income for the current and prior financial year.

4. HYPERINFLATION

IAS 29: Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, has been applied by Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A., a subsidiary of Sun International, whose functional currency is the

Argentine peso. The economy of Argentina was assessed to be hyperinflationary, effective 1 July 2018, and hyperinflation accounting has been applied, as if the economy has always been

hyperinflationary. The results of this entity have been adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the year. The monetary gains or losses were immaterial for the

current year.

The financial statements of the group entity whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy is adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the

reporting period. As the presentation currency of the group is that of a non-hyperinflationary economy, comparative amounts are not adjusted for changes in the price level or exchange

rates in the current year. Differences between these comparative amounts and current year hyperinflation adjusted equity balances are recognised in other comprehensive income. The carrying

amounts of non-monetary assets and liabilities are adjusted to reflect the change in the general price index from the date of acquisition to the end of the reporting period. An impairment

loss is recognised in profit or loss if the restated amount of a non-monetary item exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Gains or losses on the net monetary position are recognised in

profit or loss. All items recognised in the statement of comprehensive income are restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the items of income and

expenses were initially earned or incurred. At the beginning of the first period of the acquisition date, the components of equity, except retained earnings, are restated by applying a

general price index from the dates the components were contributed or otherwise arose. These restatements are recognised directly in equity as an adjustment to opening retained earnings.

Restated retained earnings are derived from all other amounts in the restated statement of financial position. In the current year the restatement is reflected at acquisition date in the

statement of financial position and equity. At the end of the first period and in subsequent periods, all components of equity are restated by applying a general price index from the

beginning of the period or the date of contribution, if later. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting

period.

Accordingly, the results, cash flows, and financial position of the group's subsidiary Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A. have been expressed in terms of the measuring unit currency at the reporting date.

A detailed table of indices is published monthly by the Government Board of the Argentine Federation of Professional Council of Economic Sciences and the extract below was used in our assessment.

Date Base year General price index Inflation rate (%)

31 December 2018 11 July 2018 2 178,61 12,70%

5. STANDARDS ISSUED NOT YET IMPLEMENTED

The group has evaluated the effect of all new standards, amendments and interpretations that have been issued but which are not yet effective. Based on the evaluation, management does not

expect these standards, amendments and interpretations to have a significant impact on the group's results and disclosures.

IFRS 16: Leases

IFRS 16 was issued in January 2016 and will be adopted by the group on 1 January 2019. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the statement of financial position by

lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals is

recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases (such as leases of operating equipment etc.). The group intends to apply the simplified transition approach and will not

restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. All right-of-use assets (including property leases) will be measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption

(adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).

The group has set up a project team which is currently assessing the impact of this standard and the impact on the future annual financial statements. The group plans to elect the

practical expedient to not reassess the definition of leases.

As at the reporting date, the group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of R1.4 billion. Of these commitments, approximately R59 million relate to short-term, low value leases

which will continue to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense in profit or loss.

For the remaining lease commitments, the group will recognise a right of use asset which will initially be measured at the amount of the future lease liability plus any initial direct cost

incurred. The group will also record the corresponding lease liability which will initially be measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted

at the rate implicit in the lease. We expect this to result in an increase in current and long-term liabilities, and an increase in non-current assets.

The most significant operating leases that the group has pertain to the following properties:

- the Maslow Sandton (Maslow segment);

- the head office building (management companies segment);

- the Table Bay property (Table Bay segment);

- New York Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment);

- Pachanga Independencia Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment); and

- Luxor Casino in Peru (Thunderbird segment).

The adoption of the standard will result in a change in the presentation of lease payments in the statement of comprehensive income. The lease payments currently disclosed as operating

expenses, will in future, under the right-of-use model, be disclosed as depreciation and interest expense will be recognised separately. Operating cash flows will increase and financing

cash flows are expected to decrease as repayment of the principal portion of the lease liabilities will be classified as cash flows from financing activities.

The group's activities as a lessor are not material, however some additional disclosures will be required in the following reporting period.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Continuing operations

Net gaming wins 13 199 12 336

Revenue 3 221 3 015

Income 16 420 15 351

Consumables and services (1 633) (1 649)

Depreciation and amortisation (1 643) (1 593)

Employee costs (3 187) (2 923)

Impairment of assets (306) (93)

Levies and VAT on casino revenue (3 393) (3 089)

LPM site owners commission (327) (299)

Promotional and marketing costs (1 015) (998)

Property and equipment rentals (215) (187)

Property costs (806) (722)

Other operational costs (1 629) (1 638)

Operating profit 2 266 2 160

Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 37 (111)

Interest income 77 34

Fair value adjustment to put liability (27) (223)

Interest expense (1 253) (1 088)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 8 2

Profit before tax 1 108 774

Tax (547) (495)

Profit for the year from continuing operations 561 279

Loss for the year from discontinued operations (210) (291)

Profit/(loss) for the year 351 (12)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations, as well as for IFRS 15 net gaming wins, which was previously disclosed as revenue.

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (20) 51

Tax on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 6 (14)

Net loss on Time Square hedge - 66

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net profit/(loss) on cash flow hedges 26 (27)

Currency translation reserve 195 (78)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 558 (14)

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 351 (12)

Minorities 358 231

Ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 558 (14)

Minorities 434 210

Ordinary shareholders 124 (224)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders arises from: 124 (224)

Continuing operations 258 (43)

Discontinued operations (134) (181)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

6. HEADLINE EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 29 13

Profit on disposal of shares in joint ventures and associates - (27)

Net impairment of assets 337 92

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Tax on the above items (89) (12)

Minorities' interests in the above items (24) (41)

Headline earnings 246 (175)

Straight-line adjustment for rentals 13 20

Pre-opening expenses 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Amortisation of Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of PPA 102 148

Fair value adjustment on put option liabilities 27 223

Interest on Time Square note - 22

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Foreign exchange (profit)/losses on inter-company loan (44) 27

Forward exchange contract losses 75 -

Onerous lease provision reversal (31) 50

Provision for remaining licence conditions - Fish River - 20

Restructuring and related costs - 43

Fair value of debenture - 6

Other** 46 17

Tax relief on above items (29) (89)

Minorities' interest in the above items (43) (105)

Adjusted headline earnings^^ 365 304

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 485

Discontinued adjusted headline earnings (107) (181)

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share Cents per Cents per

share share^

Loss/(earnings) per share

basic (6) (243)

diluted (6) (243)

Diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 316 304

* The result pertain to continuing and discontinued operations.

** Other includes various non-recurring exceptional items.

^ The group has restated the prior year's weighted average number of shares to reflect the effect of Rights Offer as required by IAS 33: Earnings per Share.

^^ The measure of reporting profit for each segment, that also represents the basis on which the chief operating decision maker reviews segment results, is adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (which includes gains and losses on foreign exchange transactions), tax, depreciation and amortisation, and is also presented before

recognising expenses which are of an unusual and infrequent nature as a result of unforeseen and atypical events.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 17 099 18 196

Intangible assets 3 142 2 695

Equity-accounted investments 27 18

Pension fund asset 33 32

Deferred tax* 248 912

Trade and other receivables 278 214

20 827 22 067

Current assets

Inventory 170 170

Accounts receivable and other^ 1 418 1 333

Cash and cash equivalents 938 696

2 526 2 199

Assets held for sale 946 170

Total assets 24 299 24 436

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Ordinary shareholders' equity before put option reserve 3 764 2 058

Put option reserve (1 286) (4 651)

Ordinary shareholders' equity/(deficit) 2 478 (2 593)

Minorities' interests 1 808 2 899

4 286 306

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax* 444 950

Borrowings 10 551 11 737

Other non-current liabilities** 1 054 1 007

Put option liability 1 331 4 838

13 380 18 532

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other 2 420 2 206

Borrowings 4 115 3 259

6 535 5 465

Liabilities held for sale 98 133

Total liabilities 20 013 24 130

Total equity and liabilities 24 299 24 436

^ The opening balance for retained earnings and accounts receivables were restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

* The movement in the net deferred tax position of the group relates to the capitalisation of the Time Square development cost that was previously included in work in progress.

Acquisition of subsidiaries in Latam also had a further effect on the net deferred tax position.

** The accrual of the defined benefit liabilities ceased with effect from 1 October 2017 for all active members and 30 June 2018 for pensioners resulting in a gain of R29 million in

the statement of comprehensive income after transferring the pensioner retirement benefit obligation of R415 million and its related plan assets. Therefore there is a Rnil fund obligation

relating to the pension fund as at 31 December 2018. An unallocated fund surplus of R411 million remains in the fund at year-end.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Share Treasury Foreign Share- Available- Reserve Hedging Retained Ordinary Put option Ordinary Minorities' Total

capital and shares and currency based for-sale for non- and other earnings shareholders' reserves shareholders' interests equity

premium share translation payment reserve controlling reserve equity before equity

options reserve reserve interests put option

reserve

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

IFRS 9 adjustment - - - - - - - 25 25 - 25 - 25

Restated balance at 1 January 2018^ 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 378 2 083 (4 651) (2 568) 2 899 331

Total comprehensive income for the year - - 119 - - - 12 (7) 124 - 124 434 558

Treasury shares purchased - (7) - - - - - - (7) - (7) - (7)

Reclassification of share options - 37 - (38) - - - 1 - - - - -

Employee share schemes - - - 34 - - - - 34 - 34 - 34

Rights issue 1 598 - - - - - - - 1 598 - 1 598 - 1 598

Acquisition of minorities' interests - - (134) - - (117) - 183 (68) 3 365 3 297 (575) 2 722

Capitalisation of loan to minorities interest - - - - - - - - - - - (533) (533)

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (417) (417)

Balance at 31 December 2018 1 893 (394) 111 85 - (2 503) 17 4 555 3 764 (1 286) 2 478 1 808 4 286

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Balance at 31 December 2016 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 411) (54) 4 502 2 013 (4 651) (2 638) 3 171 533

Correction of PPA misallocation - - - - - 235 - - 235 - 235 (235) -

Dreams SA merger PPA finalisation adjustment - - - - - 131 - - 131 - 131 - 131

Balance at 31 December 2016 restated 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 045) (54) 4 502 2 379 (4 651) (2 272) 2 936 664

Total comprehensive income for the year - - (39) - - - 59 (243) (223) - (223) 209 (14)

Treasury shares purchased - (11) - - - - - - (11) - (11) - (11)

Employee share schemes - 27 - (27) - - - 1 1 - 1 - 1

Time Square SPV - - - - - (84) - - (84) - (84) 84 -

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - - - - (4) - - - (4) - (4) - (4)

Disposal of interest in Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho operations - - - - - (257) - 257 - - - - -

Release of share options reserve - 164 - - - - - (164) - - - - -

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (330) (330)

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

^ The opening balance for retained earnings was restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Cash generated by operations before: 4 278 3 602

Vacation Club timeshare sales 145 158

Cash generated by operations 4 423 3 760

Tax paid (711) (769)

Net cash generated by operating activities 3 712 2 991

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (880) (2 558)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment 123 32

Purchase of intangible assets (171) (43)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (586) -

Disposal of investment in joint venture - 121

Investment income received 77 34

Net cash flows utilised in investing activities (1 437) (2 414)

Cash paid for the purchase of treasury shares (7) (11)

Purchase of additional non-controlling shareholding in subsidiaries (678) -

Dividends paid to minorities (417) (330)

Interest paid (1 258) (1 204)

Increase in other non-current liabilities 47 90

Increase in loan to non-controlling interest (673) -

Capital raised through Rights Offer 1 598 -

(Decrease)/increase in borrowings (600) 487

Net cash flows utilised in financing activities (1 988) (968)

Effect of exchange rates upon cash and cash equivalents (14) (34)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 273 (425)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 709 1 134

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year* 982 709

Assets held for sale (44) (40)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year excluding non-current assets held for sale 938 669

Cash flows from discontinued operations (11) 5

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

7. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Continuing operating profit 2 266 2 160

Depreciation and amortisation 1 643 1 593

Net profit/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment** (12) 13

Straight-line adjustment for rentals*** 13 20

Impairment of assets** 306 92

Pre-opening expenses*** 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Profit on disposal of shares in associates and subsidiaries** - (27)

Onerous lease provision - 50

Restructure and related costs - 43

Provision for remaining licensing conditions - Fish River - 20

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Forward exchange contract losses*** 75 -

Other*** 63 39

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 4 143

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 27 27

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Items identified above are included as headline adjustments.

***Items identified above are included as adjusted headline earnings adjustments impacting operating profit in the segmental analysis. Other includes various non-recurring

exceptional items.

2019-03-18

print | e-mail









Linked Stories

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited su.../02

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Business Update and Trading Statement

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Retirement of Chairman and Appointment of New Chairman

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Notice in Terms of Section 45(5) of The Companies Act, 71 of 2008, as amended

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by a Director





JSE News Service (SENS)









SUN INTERNATIONAL 09:51:23 03/18/2019

All JSE data delayed by 15 min.





KEY:

O=OPEN | C=CLOSE

B=BID | A=ASK

H=HIGH* | L=LOW*

YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*

VOL=VOLUME

P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*

DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

5583 -51

O 5650 C 5634

B 5581 A 5644

H 5650 L 5583

YH 6954 YL 5001

VOL 1569

P/E 265.86 YLD 0.38

DY N/A





IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright IRESS, 2019

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Sun International Limited

(INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA)

REGISTRATION NUMBER: 1967/007528/06

SHARE CODE: SUI | ISIN: ZAE 000097580

("SUN INTERNATIONAL" OR "THE COMPANY")

AUDITED

SUMMARY GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

INTRODUCTION

Trading in South Africa remained subdued with continued downward pressure on the consumer due to the economic environment, the one percent VAT increase and a weakening rand. With the shift

in strategy to focus on operating as efficiently and optimally as possible and despite the increase in VAT, which cost the group R44 million before tax, comparable adjusted EBITDA was down

1% and revenue was up 1% compared to the prior year. In Chile, trading improved in the second half of the year from a disappointing first half to achieve good growth in revenue and

adjusted EBITDA.

We addressed the high debt levels in the South African business through a R1.6 billion equity raise in June 2018 and strong cash flow generated from operations. As a result, our South

African debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017 to R9.2 billion at 31 December 2018 and our debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio reduced from 3.7 to 3.0. We will continue to focus on

reducing debt with a target debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 2.5 times.

In Latam, we concluded the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in Sun Dreams during May 2018 at a purchase price of R832 million, increasing our interest to approximately 65%. We

further concluded the acquisitions of Thunderbird Resorts in Peru for R317 million (USD26 million) in April 2018 and the Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina for R333

million (USD25 million) in July 2018. Both these acquisitions were concluded at attractive valuations and will contribute positively to the group's performance. Disappointingly, we only

secured one of the five municipal licences, which we bid for in Chile. While our bids all met the minimum bid criteria, we lost to a competitor whose economic offer (additional tax) was

substantially above ours, and at levels which would not generate satisfactory returns for us.

We continue to deal with loss-making entities and in this regard have commenced with the restructure of the Boardwalk and Carousel operations. Time Square achieved pleasing growth, with

casino income up 19% in the second half of the year. With the opening of the Maslow hotel in April 2018, Time Square is now fully operational and we anticipate that it will continue to

gain further market share and achieve strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

For the year ended 31 December 2018

The management statement of comprehensive income below includes adjusted headline earnings adjustment

R million 2018 % 2017*

Income 16 420 7 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 5 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 2 816 4 2 698

Foreign exchange profit (8) 90 (81)

Net interest (1 176) 14 (1 033)

Profit before tax 1 632 3 1 584

Tax (665) 12 (595)

Profit after tax 967 (2) 989

Minorities (503) 1 (506)

Attributable profit 464 (4) 483

Share of associates 8 >100 2

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 (3) 485

Discontinued operations (107) 41 (181)

Adjusted headline earnings 365 20 304

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

For the year under review, group income increased by 7% to R16.4 billion. South African comparable income (excluding Time Square, management companies, Fish River, Carousel and Morula) was

up 1% compared to the prior year. In Latam, income increased by 6% on a comparative basis with Monticello income up by 14%. As a result of a decision taken to exit the Sun Nao Casino in

Colombia and Ocean Sun Casino in Panama, these operations were accounted for as discontinued for the year.

Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% to R4.4 billion and, on a comparable basis, increased with 2% to R3.8 billion. The increase in the VAT rate from 14% to 15% negatively impacted

adjusted EBITDA by approximately R44 million.

Interest charges were 14% higher due to the completion of the Time Square Maslow hotel (opened April 2018) and the arena (opened November 2017) where interest is no longer capitalised, as

well as the acquisition of the 20% shareholding in Sun Dreams and the Latam acquisitions. Partly offsetting the higher interest charges was the interest saved on the debt which was repaid

through the proceeds of the R1.6 billion rights offer.

Due to the group's attributable share of the losses from Time Square increasing from R254 million in the prior year to R310 million, continuing adjusted headline earnings operations

decreased from R485 million to R472 million, 3% below the prior year. Adjusted headline earnings per share was up 4% to 316 cents per share.

Due to the continued under performance of Sun City, which is defined as a cash-generating unit (CGU) that falls under our South African operations, an impairment indicator was identified.

A pre-tax discount rate of 13.34% and a terminal growth rate of 5.30% was used for the value-in-use calculation that resulted in an impairment of R306 million.

HEADLINE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS ADJUSTMENTS

Headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- profit on disposal of assets of R12 million;

- loss on the Colombian assets of R41 million;

- impairment charge of R306 million on Sun City; and

- net impairment of Panama assets of R31 million.

Adjusted headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- reversal of a Colombian onerous lease provision of R31 million;

- forward exchange contract losses relating to the Times Square development of R75 million;

- foreign exchange profit on inter-company loans of R44 million;

- the straightlining of the Maslow and head office building lease expense of R13 million;

- amortisation of R102 million of the Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of a purchase price allocation adjustment;

- an increase in the value of the Tsogo Sun put options of R27 million;

- tax on the above items of R118 million; and

- minorities' interest in the above items of R67 million.

Income by nature and geographic segment

For the year ended 31 December 2018

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017*

Casinos 7 639 3 7 411 4 261 13 3 759 60 5 57 11 960 7 11 227

Sun Slots 1 162 10 1 060 - - - - - - 1 162 10 1 060

SunBet 77 57 49 - - - - - - 77 57 49

Rooms 990 1 976 292 30 224 47 15 41 1 329 7 1 241

Food and Beverage 903 (2) 921 450 34 335 41 - 41 1 394 7 1 297

Other 483 4 465 15 88 8 - (100) 4 498 4 477

11 254 3 10 882 5 018 16 4 326 148 3 143 16 420 7 15 351

South Africa continues to contribute the majority of the group's income at 69%, with Latam contributing 30% and Nigeria 1%. Gaming is the primary contributor to group income at 73%,

Alternate Gaming contributes 8%, Food and Beverage 8%, Rooms 8% and other income 3%.

The table below sets out the consolidated income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating profit, by geographical region, as reflected in the table above, which includes headline and

adjusted headline earnings adjustments and the reconciliation to depreciation and amortisation and operating profit in the statement of comprehensive income.

Adjusted depreciation Adjusted

Income Adjusted EBITDA and amortisation operating profit

R million 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017*

South African operations 8 585 - 8 596 2 227 (3) 2 289 (713) - (712) 1 514 (4) 1 577

Alternate Gaming 1 239 12 1 109 295 18 251 (67) 21 (85) 228 37 166

Comparable South African operations ** 9 824 1 9 705 2 522 (1) 2 540 (780) 2 (797) 1 742 - 1 743

Time Square 1 247 51 827 305 66 184 (236) (49) (158) 69 >100 26

Carousel 163 (34) 246 (15) <(100) 28 (18) - (18) (33) <(100) 10

Morula - (100) 38 (1) 75 (4) - 100 (1) (1) 80 (5)

Fish River - (100) 21 (1) 95 (21) - (100) (2) (1) 96 (23)

Management companies 569 (4) 593 175 (9) 193 (25) - (25) 150 (11) 168

Inter-company management fees (549) - (548) - - - - - - - - -

South Africa 11 254 3 10 882 2 985 2 2 920 (1 059) (6) (1 001) 1 926 - 1 919

Latam* 5 018 16 4 326 1 363 12 1 215 (457) (10) (414) 906 13 801

Nigeria 148 3 143 9 13 8 (25) 17 (30) (16) 27 (22)

Total continuing operations 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 541) (7) (1 445) 2 816 4 2 698

Headline and adjusted headline adjustments impacting operating profit - - - - (102) 32 (148) (550) (3) (538)

Total 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 643) 3 (1 593) 2 266 5 2 160

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Comparable South African operations exclude Time Square, Carousel, management companies, Morula and Fish River.

The segmental review throughout includes all headline and adjusted headline earnings adjustments. The table below sets out the operating performance of the group's geographic segments.

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 2017 2018 2017* 2018 2017 2018 2017

Income 11 254 10 882 5 018 4 326 148 143 16 420 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 2 985 2 920 1 363 1 215 9 8 4 357 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 1 926 1 919 925 820 (14) (19) 2 837 2 720

PPA adjustment - - (19) (19) (2) (3) (21) (22)

Adjusted operating profit/(losses) after PPA 1 926 1 919 906 801 (16) (22) 2 816 2 698

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

Summary Group Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

The summary group financial statements have been derived from the audited group financial statements. The directors of the company take full responsibility for the preparation of the

summary group financial statements and that the financial information has been correctly derived and is consistent in all material respects with the underlying group financial statements.

The summary group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited by our auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who has expressed an unmodified opinion thereon.

The auditors also expressed an unmodified opinion on the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements were derived. The individual auditor assigned to

perform the audit is Johan Potgieter. The auditor's report does not necessarily cover all the information contained in the summarised financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised

that, in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's work, they should obtain a copy of that report, together with the group financial statements from the

registered office of the company. These documents will be available from the company's registered office from 18 March 2019. The group financial statements will be available on the

company's website, suninternational.com on or about 29 March 2019.

The company's external auditor has not reviewed or reported on the forecasts included in these summary group financial statements.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The summary group financial statements are prepared in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary financial statements and the requirements of the

South African Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended, applicable to summary financial statements. The JSE Listings Requirements include preliminary reports which have been prepared in

accordance with the framework concepts, the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Financial Pronouncements as issued by the

Financial Reporting Standard Council (FRSC), and also, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. The accounting policies applied in the

preparation of the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements have been derived, are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those accounting policies

applied in the preparation of the previous group financial statements, unless otherwise stated. The summary group financial statements should be read in conjunction with the group

financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The operations in Panama and Colombia were disclosed in the current year as discontinued operations. The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect Panama and

Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

3. STANDARDS IMPLEMENTED

IFRS 9: Financial Instruments

The adoption of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018 resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the financial statements. In

accordance with the transitional provisions in IFRS 9(7.2.15) and (7.2.26), comparative figures have not been restated.

The adoption of IFRS 9 had the following impact on the group:

- a change in the classification of the measurement categories for financial instruments; and

- a change from the IAS 39 incurred loss model to the expected credit loss (ECL) model to calculate impairments of financial instruments.

The group's management has assessed which business models apply to the financial assets held by the group and has classified its financial instruments into the appropriate IFRS 9

categories as follows:

- loan receivables with a contractual period greater than 12 months, are mainly represented by preference shares issued within the group and enterprise development loans;

- trade receivables consisting mainly of large tour operators; and

- casino debtors consisting of a small group of VIP customers.

Trade receivables

Due to the intrinsic nature of trade receivables, where they should mature within a period of less than 12 months, the group has adopted the simplified approach to measuring expected

credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected credit loss allowance for all trade receivables. This approach included the following:

- separating different categories of trade receivables with similar loss patterns;

- calculating default rates within specific time frames over a specific year using historical credit loss experience; and

- adjusting the default rates with forward looking macro-economic forecasts.

Applying the expected credit loss model resulted in a decrease of the loss allowance by R28 million on 1 January 2018 (loss allowance balance at 31 December 2017 was R263 million) for

trade receivables at amortised cost and an increase in the allowance by R3 million to R238 million in the current reporting period.

R million 1 January IFRS 9 31 December

2018 Adjustment 2017

Under IFRS 9 as previously

reported

Statement of financial position extract

Non-current assets

Loans receivable 60 - 60

Trade and other receivables 436 28 408

Available-for-sale financial assets - - -

Current assets

Loans receivable 3 (3) 6

Other reserves extract

Retained earnings 25 25 -

Financial asset carried at amortised cost arising from inter-company loans repayable on demand

Most of the debt instruments within the group represent inter-company loans that eliminate in these consolidated financial statements. However, the process described below has been

consistently applied to all financial assets throughout the group.

Financial assets with fixed repayment terms

Includes those debt investments held at amortised cost with fixed maturity dates. The effect on 31 December 2017 has been adjusted against opening retained earnings as evidenced above.

Management has assessed the credit risk of these loans and based upon the factors listed below, considered them to be low risk, and that there has not been a significant increase in the

credit risk relating to these loans in respect of the following:

- there have been no significant financial difficulties noted with the issuer or the borrower;

- there have been no breach of contracts or defaults by the borrower;

- it is not probable that any of the borrowers will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation;

- there is still an active market for the borrowers; and

- no existence of deep discounts on the financial assets concerned.

Therefore these loans are considered to be stage 1 loans in terms of IFRS 9 and the impairment provision is determined as 12 months expected credit losses through the application of the

formula PD% x LGD% x EAD.

- the probability of default (PD) - that is, the likelihood that the borrower would not be able to repay in the very short payment period;

- the loss given default (LGD) - that is, the loss that occurs if the borrower is unable to repay in that very short payment period; and

- the exposure at default (EAD) - that is, the outstanding balance at the reporting date.

The PD percentage was supplied by external actuarial consultants after a review of the individual financial statements of the entity concerned. The process and model used in determining

these percentages varied under 5%.

The LGD was calculated after considering the existence of collateral, guarantees and letters of support given by group companies. The EAD is simply the outstanding balance at the reporting

date.

Equity instruments carried at fair value through other comprehensive income

The group historically accounted for available for sale investments in terms of IAS 39 at fair value. In terms of IFRS 9: Available-for-Sale investments are measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income. The only available-for-sale investment the group held was impaired in the prior financial year, thus the IFRS 9 effect was assessed as immaterial.

Financial instruments carried at fair value through profit and loss (FVPL)

The group does not have any financial instruments that are carried at FVPL.

Financial liabilities

The group identified the following financial liabilities and assessed them against the following IFRS 9 criteria, with no change in the measurement or classification of these liabilities:

- borrowings;

- forward purchase liability (put liability);

- derivative liability; and

- contract and other liabilities.

No changes were made to the above liabilities.

IFRS 15: Revenue From Contracts With Customers

The group has adopted IFRS 15, fully retrospectively from 1 January 2018.

Revenue is recognised to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange

for those goods or services.

Management performed a detailed assessment of each revenue stream in terms of the following criteria:

- the unique contract with the customers was identified;

- the various performance obligations in the contract were separately identified;

- the transaction price for the contract was determined; and

- the transaction price was allocated to the various separately identifiable performance obligations.

We were satisfied that revenue is recognised once the relevant performance obligations are met.

The following 4 income streams were identified and assessed against the scope of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9:

1) Net gaming win, including limited pay out machines (LPMs) and online sports betting income

Gaming transactions represent an agreement between the customer and Sun International whereby, based on the outcome of an event (such as the results of accumulated cards in a hand of play

for a table game or the outcome of the individual bet on a slot machine game) either the gaming entity retains the amount bet by the customer or the bet is returned to the customer along

with an additional amount effectively representing the gaming entity's side of the bet in the agreement. Accordingly a single bet transaction either results in a net inflow of

consideration to the gaming entity or a net outflow of amounts to the customer. Accordingly, the amount recognised and reported for gaming transactions is the difference between gaming

wins and losses. This is referred to as net gaming win or loss.

Fixed-odds wagering contracts resulting in the generation of the net gaming win or loss, are typically outside the scope of the revenue standard for IFRS reporting entities. Under IFRS,

when a gaming entity takes a position against its customer, the resulting unsettled position is likely to meet the definition of a derivative. Therefore, those contracts should be

accounted for under the financial instruments standards rather than the revenue standard.

Bets placed by customers (cash in) and winnings paid to customers (cash out) are separately identifiable. However the VAT is levied on the net win by applying the tax fraction over the net

gaming win and provincial gaming levies. These costs are included in net gaming wins and are disclosed separately on the face of the statement of comprehensive income as direct costs.

2) Hotel and conferencing

The revenue derived from hotel rooms is included in Rooms revenue. Revenue is recognised as the performance obligations are met over time as the services are rendered.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how hotel revenue is currently recognised.

3) Food and Beverage

Revenue from Food and Beverage is recognised at a point in time, when the goods are provided to the customer.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out, upon purchase of product or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs. Management is

satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how Food and Beverage revenue is recognised.

4) Other revenue

The revenue derived from the below revenue streams, are included in other revenue and are not considered to be part of the main revenue-generating activities of the entity. Revenue is

recognised as performance obligations are met over time, and include the following:

- other conferencing and entertainment revenue;

- management fee income;

- membership revenue;

- merchandise revenue;

- entrance fee revenue; and

- time share revenue.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on the current manner in which revenue is recognised.

The following income streams are excluded from the scope of IFRS 15:

- net gaming wins (included in total "income");

- rental income (included in "other income");

- dividend income (included in "other income"); and

- concessionaire income (included in "other income").

Transition to IFRS 15

Due to the nature of the group's revenue, management assessed the IFRS 15 impact as immaterial to revenue recognised in the current and prior years. Management's assessment included an

assessment of the impact of IFRS 15 on the group's customer loyalty programme which it assessed as insignificant. Therefore, no adjustments were recorded besides the reclassification of

net gaming wins as "income" on the face of the statement of comprehensive income for the current and prior financial year.

4. HYPERINFLATION

IAS 29: Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, has been applied by Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A., a subsidiary of Sun International, whose functional currency is the

Argentine peso. The economy of Argentina was assessed to be hyperinflationary, effective 1 July 2018, and hyperinflation accounting has been applied, as if the economy has always been

hyperinflationary. The results of this entity have been adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the year. The monetary gains or losses were immaterial for the

current year.

The financial statements of the group entity whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy is adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the

reporting period. As the presentation currency of the group is that of a non-hyperinflationary economy, comparative amounts are not adjusted for changes in the price level or exchange

rates in the current year. Differences between these comparative amounts and current year hyperinflation adjusted equity balances are recognised in other comprehensive income. The carrying

amounts of non-monetary assets and liabilities are adjusted to reflect the change in the general price index from the date of acquisition to the end of the reporting period. An impairment

loss is recognised in profit or loss if the restated amount of a non-monetary item exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Gains or losses on the net monetary position are recognised in

profit or loss. All items recognised in the statement of comprehensive income are restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the items of income and

expenses were initially earned or incurred. At the beginning of the first period of the acquisition date, the components of equity, except retained earnings, are restated by applying a

general price index from the dates the components were contributed or otherwise arose. These restatements are recognised directly in equity as an adjustment to opening retained earnings.

Restated retained earnings are derived from all other amounts in the restated statement of financial position. In the current year the restatement is reflected at acquisition date in the

statement of financial position and equity. At the end of the first period and in subsequent periods, all components of equity are restated by applying a general price index from the

beginning of the period or the date of contribution, if later. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting

period.

Accordingly, the results, cash flows, and financial position of the group's subsidiary Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A. have been expressed in terms of the measuring unit currency at the reporting date.

A detailed table of indices is published monthly by the Government Board of the Argentine Federation of Professional Council of Economic Sciences and the extract below was used in our assessment.

Date Base year General price index Inflation rate (%)

31 December 2018 11 July 2018 2 178,61 12,70%

5. STANDARDS ISSUED NOT YET IMPLEMENTED

The group has evaluated the effect of all new standards, amendments and interpretations that have been issued but which are not yet effective. Based on the evaluation, management does not

expect these standards, amendments and interpretations to have a significant impact on the group's results and disclosures.

IFRS 16: Leases

IFRS 16 was issued in January 2016 and will be adopted by the group on 1 January 2019. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the statement of financial position by

lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals is

recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases (such as leases of operating equipment etc.). The group intends to apply the simplified transition approach and will not

restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. All right-of-use assets (including property leases) will be measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption

(adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).

The group has set up a project team which is currently assessing the impact of this standard and the impact on the future annual financial statements. The group plans to elect the

practical expedient to not reassess the definition of leases.

As at the reporting date, the group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of R1.4 billion. Of these commitments, approximately R59 million relate to short-term, low value leases

which will continue to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense in profit or loss.

For the remaining lease commitments, the group will recognise a right of use asset which will initially be measured at the amount of the future lease liability plus any initial direct cost

incurred. The group will also record the corresponding lease liability which will initially be measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted

at the rate implicit in the lease. We expect this to result in an increase in current and long-term liabilities, and an increase in non-current assets.

The most significant operating leases that the group has pertain to the following properties:

- the Maslow Sandton (Maslow segment);

- the head office building (management companies segment);

- the Table Bay property (Table Bay segment);

- New York Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment);

- Pachanga Independencia Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment); and

- Luxor Casino in Peru (Thunderbird segment).

The adoption of the standard will result in a change in the presentation of lease payments in the statement of comprehensive income. The lease payments currently disclosed as operating

expenses, will in future, under the right-of-use model, be disclosed as depreciation and interest expense will be recognised separately. Operating cash flows will increase and financing

cash flows are expected to decrease as repayment of the principal portion of the lease liabilities will be classified as cash flows from financing activities.

The group's activities as a lessor are not material, however some additional disclosures will be required in the following reporting period.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Continuing operations

Net gaming wins 13 199 12 336

Revenue 3 221 3 015

Income 16 420 15 351

Consumables and services (1 633) (1 649)

Depreciation and amortisation (1 643) (1 593)

Employee costs (3 187) (2 923)

Impairment of assets (306) (93)

Levies and VAT on casino revenue (3 393) (3 089)

LPM site owners commission (327) (299)

Promotional and marketing costs (1 015) (998)

Property and equipment rentals (215) (187)

Property costs (806) (722)

Other operational costs (1 629) (1 638)

Operating profit 2 266 2 160

Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 37 (111)

Interest income 77 34

Fair value adjustment to put liability (27) (223)

Interest expense (1 253) (1 088)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 8 2

Profit before tax 1 108 774

Tax (547) (495)

Profit for the year from continuing operations 561 279

Loss for the year from discontinued operations (210) (291)

Profit/(loss) for the year 351 (12)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations, as well as for IFRS 15 net gaming wins, which was previously disclosed as revenue.

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (20) 51

Tax on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 6 (14)

Net loss on Time Square hedge - 66

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net profit/(loss) on cash flow hedges 26 (27)

Currency translation reserve 195 (78)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 558 (14)

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 351 (12)

Minorities 358 231

Ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 558 (14)

Minorities 434 210

Ordinary shareholders 124 (224)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders arises from: 124 (224)

Continuing operations 258 (43)

Discontinued operations (134) (181)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

6. HEADLINE EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 29 13

Profit on disposal of shares in joint ventures and associates - (27)

Net impairment of assets 337 92

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Tax on the above items (89) (12)

Minorities' interests in the above items (24) (41)

Headline earnings 246 (175)

Straight-line adjustment for rentals 13 20

Pre-opening expenses 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Amortisation of Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of PPA 102 148

Fair value adjustment on put option liabilities 27 223

Interest on Time Square note - 22

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Foreign exchange (profit)/losses on inter-company loan (44) 27

Forward exchange contract losses 75 -

Onerous lease provision reversal (31) 50

Provision for remaining licence conditions - Fish River - 20

Restructuring and related costs - 43

Fair value of debenture - 6

Other** 46 17

Tax relief on above items (29) (89)

Minorities' interest in the above items (43) (105)

Adjusted headline earnings^^ 365 304

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 485

Discontinued adjusted headline earnings (107) (181)

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share Cents per Cents per

share share^

Loss/(earnings) per share

basic (6) (243)

diluted (6) (243)

Diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 316 304

* The result pertain to continuing and discontinued operations.

** Other includes various non-recurring exceptional items.

^ The group has restated the prior year's weighted average number of shares to reflect the effect of Rights Offer as required by IAS 33: Earnings per Share.

^^ The measure of reporting profit for each segment, that also represents the basis on which the chief operating decision maker reviews segment results, is adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (which includes gains and losses on foreign exchange transactions), tax, depreciation and amortisation, and is also presented before

recognising expenses which are of an unusual and infrequent nature as a result of unforeseen and atypical events.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 17 099 18 196

Intangible assets 3 142 2 695

Equity-accounted investments 27 18

Pension fund asset 33 32

Deferred tax* 248 912

Trade and other receivables 278 214

20 827 22 067

Current assets

Inventory 170 170

Accounts receivable and other^ 1 418 1 333

Cash and cash equivalents 938 696

2 526 2 199

Assets held for sale 946 170

Total assets 24 299 24 436

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Ordinary shareholders' equity before put option reserve 3 764 2 058

Put option reserve (1 286) (4 651)

Ordinary shareholders' equity/(deficit) 2 478 (2 593)

Minorities' interests 1 808 2 899

4 286 306

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax* 444 950

Borrowings 10 551 11 737

Other non-current liabilities** 1 054 1 007

Put option liability 1 331 4 838

13 380 18 532

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other 2 420 2 206

Borrowings 4 115 3 259

6 535 5 465

Liabilities held for sale 98 133

Total liabilities 20 013 24 130

Total equity and liabilities 24 299 24 436

^ The opening balance for retained earnings and accounts receivables were restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

* The movement in the net deferred tax position of the group relates to the capitalisation of the Time Square development cost that was previously included in work in progress.

Acquisition of subsidiaries in Latam also had a further effect on the net deferred tax position.

** The accrual of the defined benefit liabilities ceased with effect from 1 October 2017 for all active members and 30 June 2018 for pensioners resulting in a gain of R29 million in

the statement of comprehensive income after transferring the pensioner retirement benefit obligation of R415 million and its related plan assets. Therefore there is a Rnil fund obligation

relating to the pension fund as at 31 December 2018. An unallocated fund surplus of R411 million remains in the fund at year-end.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Share Treasury Foreign Share- Available- Reserve Hedging Retained Ordinary Put option Ordinary Minorities' Total

capital and shares and currency based for-sale for non- and other earnings shareholders' reserves shareholders' interests equity

premium share translation payment reserve controlling reserve equity before equity

options reserve reserve interests put option

reserve

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

IFRS 9 adjustment - - - - - - - 25 25 - 25 - 25

Restated balance at 1 January 2018^ 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 378 2 083 (4 651) (2 568) 2 899 331

Total comprehensive income for the year - - 119 - - - 12 (7) 124 - 124 434 558

Treasury shares purchased - (7) - - - - - - (7) - (7) - (7)

Reclassification of share options - 37 - (38) - - - 1 - - - - -

Employee share schemes - - - 34 - - - - 34 - 34 - 34

Rights issue 1 598 - - - - - - - 1 598 - 1 598 - 1 598

Acquisition of minorities' interests - - (134) - - (117) - 183 (68) 3 365 3 297 (575) 2 722

Capitalisation of loan to minorities interest - - - - - - - - - - - (533) (533)

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (417) (417)

Balance at 31 December 2018 1 893 (394) 111 85 - (2 503) 17 4 555 3 764 (1 286) 2 478 1 808 4 286

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Balance at 31 December 2016 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 411) (54) 4 502 2 013 (4 651) (2 638) 3 171 533

Correction of PPA misallocation - - - - - 235 - - 235 - 235 (235) -

Dreams SA merger PPA finalisation adjustment - - - - - 131 - - 131 - 131 - 131

Balance at 31 December 2016 restated 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 045) (54) 4 502 2 379 (4 651) (2 272) 2 936 664

Total comprehensive income for the year - - (39) - - - 59 (243) (223) - (223) 209 (14)

Treasury shares purchased - (11) - - - - - - (11) - (11) - (11)

Employee share schemes - 27 - (27) - - - 1 1 - 1 - 1

Time Square SPV - - - - - (84) - - (84) - (84) 84 -

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - - - - (4) - - - (4) - (4) - (4)

Disposal of interest in Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho operations - - - - - (257) - 257 - - - - -

Release of share options reserve - 164 - - - - - (164) - - - - -

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (330) (330)

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

^ The opening balance for retained earnings was restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Cash generated by operations before: 4 278 3 602

Vacation Club timeshare sales 145 158

Cash generated by operations 4 423 3 760

Tax paid (711) (769)

Net cash generated by operating activities 3 712 2 991

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (880) (2 558)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment 123 32

Purchase of intangible assets (171) (43)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (586) -

Disposal of investment in joint venture - 121

Investment income received 77 34

Net cash flows utilised in investing activities (1 437) (2 414)

Cash paid for the purchase of treasury shares (7) (11)

Purchase of additional non-controlling shareholding in subsidiaries (678) -

Dividends paid to minorities (417) (330)

Interest paid (1 258) (1 204)

Increase in other non-current liabilities 47 90

Increase in loan to non-controlling interest (673) -

Capital raised through Rights Offer 1 598 -

(Decrease)/increase in borrowings (600) 487

Net cash flows utilised in financing activities (1 988) (968)

Effect of exchange rates upon cash and cash equivalents (14) (34)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 273 (425)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 709 1 134

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year* 982 709

Assets held for sale (44) (40)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year excluding non-current assets held for sale 938 669

Cash flows from discontinued operations (11) 5

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

7. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Continuing operating profit 2 266 2 160

Depreciation and amortisation 1 643 1 593

Net profit/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment** (12) 13

Straight-line adjustment for rentals*** 13 20

Impairment of assets** 306 92

Pre-opening expenses*** 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Profit on disposal of shares in associates and subsidiaries** - (27)

Onerous lease provision - 50

Restructure and related costs - 43

Provision for remaining licensing conditions - Fish River - 20

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Forward exchange contract losses*** 75 -

Other*** 63 39

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 4 143

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 27 27

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Items identified above are included as headline adjustments.

***Items identified above are included as adjusted headline earnings adjustments impacting operating profit in the segmental analysis. Other includes various non-recurring

exceptional items.

2019-03-18

print | e-mail









Linked Stories

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited su.../02

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Business Update and Trading Statement

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Retirement of Chairman and Appointment of New Chairman

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Notice in Terms of Section 45(5) of The Companies Act, 71 of 2008, as amended

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by a Director





JSE News Service (SENS)









SUN INTERNATIONAL 09:51:23 03/18/2019

All JSE data delayed by 15 min.





KEY:

O=OPEN | C=CLOSE

B=BID | A=ASK

H=HIGH* | L=LOW*

YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*

VOL=VOLUME

P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*

DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

5583 -51

O 5650 C 5634

B 5581 A 5644

H 5650 L 5583

YH 6954 YL 5001

VOL 1569

P/E 265.86 YLD 0.38

DY N/A





IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright IRESS, 2019

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Audited summary group financial statements for the

year ended 31 December 2018

Sun International Limited

(INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA)

REGISTRATION NUMBER: 1967/007528/06

SHARE CODE: SUI | ISIN: ZAE 000097580

("SUN INTERNATIONAL" OR "THE COMPANY")

AUDITED

SUMMARY GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

INTRODUCTION

Trading in South Africa remained subdued with continued downward pressure on the consumer due to the economic environment, the one percent VAT increase and a weakening rand. With the shift

in strategy to focus on operating as efficiently and optimally as possible and despite the increase in VAT, which cost the group R44 million before tax, comparable adjusted EBITDA was down

1% and revenue was up 1% compared to the prior year. In Chile, trading improved in the second half of the year from a disappointing first half to achieve good growth in revenue and

adjusted EBITDA.

We addressed the high debt levels in the South African business through a R1.6 billion equity raise in June 2018 and strong cash flow generated from operations. As a result, our South

African debt reduced from R11.4 billion at 31 December 2017 to R9.2 billion at 31 December 2018 and our debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio reduced from 3.7 to 3.0. We will continue to focus on

reducing debt with a target debt:adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 2.5 times.

In Latam, we concluded the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in Sun Dreams during May 2018 at a purchase price of R832 million, increasing our interest to approximately 65%. We

further concluded the acquisitions of Thunderbird Resorts in Peru for R317 million (USD26 million) in April 2018 and the Park Hyatt Hotel, Casino & Spa in Mendoza, Argentina for R333

million (USD25 million) in July 2018. Both these acquisitions were concluded at attractive valuations and will contribute positively to the group's performance. Disappointingly, we only

secured one of the five municipal licences, which we bid for in Chile. While our bids all met the minimum bid criteria, we lost to a competitor whose economic offer (additional tax) was

substantially above ours, and at levels which would not generate satisfactory returns for us.

We continue to deal with loss-making entities and in this regard have commenced with the restructure of the Boardwalk and Carousel operations. Time Square achieved pleasing growth, with

casino income up 19% in the second half of the year. With the opening of the Maslow hotel in April 2018, Time Square is now fully operational and we anticipate that it will continue to

gain further market share and achieve strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

For the year ended 31 December 2018

The management statement of comprehensive income below includes adjusted headline earnings adjustment

R million 2018 % 2017*

Income 16 420 7 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 5 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 2 816 4 2 698

Foreign exchange profit (8) 90 (81)

Net interest (1 176) 14 (1 033)

Profit before tax 1 632 3 1 584

Tax (665) 12 (595)

Profit after tax 967 (2) 989

Minorities (503) 1 (506)

Attributable profit 464 (4) 483

Share of associates 8 >100 2

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 (3) 485

Discontinued operations (107) 41 (181)

Adjusted headline earnings 365 20 304

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

For the year under review, group income increased by 7% to R16.4 billion. South African comparable income (excluding Time Square, management companies, Fish River, Carousel and Morula) was

up 1% compared to the prior year. In Latam, income increased by 6% on a comparative basis with Monticello income up by 14%. As a result of a decision taken to exit the Sun Nao Casino in

Colombia and Ocean Sun Casino in Panama, these operations were accounted for as discontinued for the year.

Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% to R4.4 billion and, on a comparable basis, increased with 2% to R3.8 billion. The increase in the VAT rate from 14% to 15% negatively impacted

adjusted EBITDA by approximately R44 million.

Interest charges were 14% higher due to the completion of the Time Square Maslow hotel (opened April 2018) and the arena (opened November 2017) where interest is no longer capitalised, as

well as the acquisition of the 20% shareholding in Sun Dreams and the Latam acquisitions. Partly offsetting the higher interest charges was the interest saved on the debt which was repaid

through the proceeds of the R1.6 billion rights offer.

Due to the group's attributable share of the losses from Time Square increasing from R254 million in the prior year to R310 million, continuing adjusted headline earnings operations

decreased from R485 million to R472 million, 3% below the prior year. Adjusted headline earnings per share was up 4% to 316 cents per share.

Due to the continued under performance of Sun City, which is defined as a cash-generating unit (CGU) that falls under our South African operations, an impairment indicator was identified.

A pre-tax discount rate of 13.34% and a terminal growth rate of 5.30% was used for the value-in-use calculation that resulted in an impairment of R306 million.

HEADLINE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS ADJUSTMENTS

Headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- profit on disposal of assets of R12 million;

- loss on the Colombian assets of R41 million;

- impairment charge of R306 million on Sun City; and

- net impairment of Panama assets of R31 million.

Adjusted headline earnings adjustments include the following:

- reversal of a Colombian onerous lease provision of R31 million;

- forward exchange contract losses relating to the Times Square development of R75 million;

- foreign exchange profit on inter-company loans of R44 million;

- the straightlining of the Maslow and head office building lease expense of R13 million;

- amortisation of R102 million of the Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of a purchase price allocation adjustment;

- an increase in the value of the Tsogo Sun put options of R27 million;

- tax on the above items of R118 million; and

- minorities' interest in the above items of R67 million.

Income by nature and geographic segment

For the year ended 31 December 2018

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017 2018 % 2017*

Casinos 7 639 3 7 411 4 261 13 3 759 60 5 57 11 960 7 11 227

Sun Slots 1 162 10 1 060 - - - - - - 1 162 10 1 060

SunBet 77 57 49 - - - - - - 77 57 49

Rooms 990 1 976 292 30 224 47 15 41 1 329 7 1 241

Food and Beverage 903 (2) 921 450 34 335 41 - 41 1 394 7 1 297

Other 483 4 465 15 88 8 - (100) 4 498 4 477

11 254 3 10 882 5 018 16 4 326 148 3 143 16 420 7 15 351

South Africa continues to contribute the majority of the group's income at 69%, with Latam contributing 30% and Nigeria 1%. Gaming is the primary contributor to group income at 73%,

Alternate Gaming contributes 8%, Food and Beverage 8%, Rooms 8% and other income 3%.

The table below sets out the consolidated income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating profit, by geographical region, as reflected in the table above, which includes headline and

adjusted headline earnings adjustments and the reconciliation to depreciation and amortisation and operating profit in the statement of comprehensive income.

Adjusted depreciation Adjusted

Income Adjusted EBITDA and amortisation operating profit

R million 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017* 2018 % 2017*

South African operations 8 585 - 8 596 2 227 (3) 2 289 (713) - (712) 1 514 (4) 1 577

Alternate Gaming 1 239 12 1 109 295 18 251 (67) 21 (85) 228 37 166

Comparable South African operations ** 9 824 1 9 705 2 522 (1) 2 540 (780) 2 (797) 1 742 - 1 743

Time Square 1 247 51 827 305 66 184 (236) (49) (158) 69 >100 26

Carousel 163 (34) 246 (15) <(100) 28 (18) - (18) (33) <(100) 10

Morula - (100) 38 (1) 75 (4) - 100 (1) (1) 80 (5)

Fish River - (100) 21 (1) 95 (21) - (100) (2) (1) 96 (23)

Management companies 569 (4) 593 175 (9) 193 (25) - (25) 150 (11) 168

Inter-company management fees (549) - (548) - - - - - - - - -

South Africa 11 254 3 10 882 2 985 2 2 920 (1 059) (6) (1 001) 1 926 - 1 919

Latam* 5 018 16 4 326 1 363 12 1 215 (457) (10) (414) 906 13 801

Nigeria 148 3 143 9 13 8 (25) 17 (30) (16) 27 (22)

Total continuing operations 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 541) (7) (1 445) 2 816 4 2 698

Headline and adjusted headline adjustments impacting operating profit - - - - (102) 32 (148) (550) (3) (538)

Total 16 420 7 15 351 4 357 5 4 143 (1 643) 3 (1 593) 2 266 5 2 160

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Comparable South African operations exclude Time Square, Carousel, management companies, Morula and Fish River.

The segmental review throughout includes all headline and adjusted headline earnings adjustments. The table below sets out the operating performance of the group's geographic segments.

South Africa Latam Nigeria Group

R million 2018 2017 2018 2017* 2018 2017 2018 2017

Income 11 254 10 882 5 018 4 326 148 143 16 420 15 351

Adjusted EBITDA 2 985 2 920 1 363 1 215 9 8 4 357 4 143

Adjusted operating profit 1 926 1 919 925 820 (14) (19) 2 837 2 720

PPA adjustment - - (19) (19) (2) (3) (21) (22)

Adjusted operating profit/(losses) after PPA 1 926 1 919 906 801 (16) (22) 2 816 2 698

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

Summary Group Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1. INDEPENDENT AUDIT

The summary group financial statements have been derived from the audited group financial statements. The directors of the company take full responsibility for the preparation of the

summary group financial statements and that the financial information has been correctly derived and is consistent in all material respects with the underlying group financial statements.

The summary group financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been audited by our auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who has expressed an unmodified opinion thereon.

The auditors also expressed an unmodified opinion on the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements were derived. The individual auditor assigned to

perform the audit is Johan Potgieter. The auditor's report does not necessarily cover all the information contained in the summarised financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised

that, in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the auditor's work, they should obtain a copy of that report, together with the group financial statements from the

registered office of the company. These documents will be available from the company's registered office from 18 March 2019. The group financial statements will be available on the

company's website, suninternational.com on or about 29 March 2019.

The company's external auditor has not reviewed or reported on the forecasts included in these summary group financial statements.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The summary group financial statements are prepared in accordance with the requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements for preliminary financial statements and the requirements of the

South African Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended, applicable to summary financial statements. The JSE Listings Requirements include preliminary reports which have been prepared in

accordance with the framework concepts, the measurement and recognition requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the Financial Pronouncements as issued by the

Financial Reporting Standard Council (FRSC), and also, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. The accounting policies applied in the

preparation of the group financial statements from which the summary group financial statements have been derived, are in terms of IFRS and are consistent with those accounting policies

applied in the preparation of the previous group financial statements, unless otherwise stated. The summary group financial statements should be read in conjunction with the group

financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The operations in Panama and Colombia were disclosed in the current year as discontinued operations. The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect Panama and

Colombia, as required by IFRS 5: Non Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

3. STANDARDS IMPLEMENTED

IFRS 9: Financial Instruments

The adoption of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018 resulted in changes in accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the financial statements. In

accordance with the transitional provisions in IFRS 9(7.2.15) and (7.2.26), comparative figures have not been restated.

The adoption of IFRS 9 had the following impact on the group:

- a change in the classification of the measurement categories for financial instruments; and

- a change from the IAS 39 incurred loss model to the expected credit loss (ECL) model to calculate impairments of financial instruments.

The group's management has assessed which business models apply to the financial assets held by the group and has classified its financial instruments into the appropriate IFRS 9

categories as follows:

- loan receivables with a contractual period greater than 12 months, are mainly represented by preference shares issued within the group and enterprise development loans;

- trade receivables consisting mainly of large tour operators; and

- casino debtors consisting of a small group of VIP customers.

Trade receivables

Due to the intrinsic nature of trade receivables, where they should mature within a period of less than 12 months, the group has adopted the simplified approach to measuring expected

credit losses, which uses a lifetime expected credit loss allowance for all trade receivables. This approach included the following:

- separating different categories of trade receivables with similar loss patterns;

- calculating default rates within specific time frames over a specific year using historical credit loss experience; and

- adjusting the default rates with forward looking macro-economic forecasts.

Applying the expected credit loss model resulted in a decrease of the loss allowance by R28 million on 1 January 2018 (loss allowance balance at 31 December 2017 was R263 million) for

trade receivables at amortised cost and an increase in the allowance by R3 million to R238 million in the current reporting period.

R million 1 January IFRS 9 31 December

2018 Adjustment 2017

Under IFRS 9 as previously

reported

Statement of financial position extract

Non-current assets

Loans receivable 60 - 60

Trade and other receivables 436 28 408

Available-for-sale financial assets - - -

Current assets

Loans receivable 3 (3) 6

Other reserves extract

Retained earnings 25 25 -

Financial asset carried at amortised cost arising from inter-company loans repayable on demand

Most of the debt instruments within the group represent inter-company loans that eliminate in these consolidated financial statements. However, the process described below has been

consistently applied to all financial assets throughout the group.

Financial assets with fixed repayment terms

Includes those debt investments held at amortised cost with fixed maturity dates. The effect on 31 December 2017 has been adjusted against opening retained earnings as evidenced above.

Management has assessed the credit risk of these loans and based upon the factors listed below, considered them to be low risk, and that there has not been a significant increase in the

credit risk relating to these loans in respect of the following:

- there have been no significant financial difficulties noted with the issuer or the borrower;

- there have been no breach of contracts or defaults by the borrower;

- it is not probable that any of the borrowers will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation;

- there is still an active market for the borrowers; and

- no existence of deep discounts on the financial assets concerned.

Therefore these loans are considered to be stage 1 loans in terms of IFRS 9 and the impairment provision is determined as 12 months expected credit losses through the application of the

formula PD% x LGD% x EAD.

- the probability of default (PD) - that is, the likelihood that the borrower would not be able to repay in the very short payment period;

- the loss given default (LGD) - that is, the loss that occurs if the borrower is unable to repay in that very short payment period; and

- the exposure at default (EAD) - that is, the outstanding balance at the reporting date.

The PD percentage was supplied by external actuarial consultants after a review of the individual financial statements of the entity concerned. The process and model used in determining

these percentages varied under 5%.

The LGD was calculated after considering the existence of collateral, guarantees and letters of support given by group companies. The EAD is simply the outstanding balance at the reporting

date.

Equity instruments carried at fair value through other comprehensive income

The group historically accounted for available for sale investments in terms of IAS 39 at fair value. In terms of IFRS 9: Available-for-Sale investments are measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income. The only available-for-sale investment the group held was impaired in the prior financial year, thus the IFRS 9 effect was assessed as immaterial.

Financial instruments carried at fair value through profit and loss (FVPL)

The group does not have any financial instruments that are carried at FVPL.

Financial liabilities

The group identified the following financial liabilities and assessed them against the following IFRS 9 criteria, with no change in the measurement or classification of these liabilities:

- borrowings;

- forward purchase liability (put liability);

- derivative liability; and

- contract and other liabilities.

No changes were made to the above liabilities.

IFRS 15: Revenue From Contracts With Customers

The group has adopted IFRS 15, fully retrospectively from 1 January 2018.

Revenue is recognised to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange

for those goods or services.

Management performed a detailed assessment of each revenue stream in terms of the following criteria:

- the unique contract with the customers was identified;

- the various performance obligations in the contract were separately identified;

- the transaction price for the contract was determined; and

- the transaction price was allocated to the various separately identifiable performance obligations.

We were satisfied that revenue is recognised once the relevant performance obligations are met.

The following 4 income streams were identified and assessed against the scope of IFRS 15 and IFRS 9:

1) Net gaming win, including limited pay out machines (LPMs) and online sports betting income

Gaming transactions represent an agreement between the customer and Sun International whereby, based on the outcome of an event (such as the results of accumulated cards in a hand of play

for a table game or the outcome of the individual bet on a slot machine game) either the gaming entity retains the amount bet by the customer or the bet is returned to the customer along

with an additional amount effectively representing the gaming entity's side of the bet in the agreement. Accordingly a single bet transaction either results in a net inflow of

consideration to the gaming entity or a net outflow of amounts to the customer. Accordingly, the amount recognised and reported for gaming transactions is the difference between gaming

wins and losses. This is referred to as net gaming win or loss.

Fixed-odds wagering contracts resulting in the generation of the net gaming win or loss, are typically outside the scope of the revenue standard for IFRS reporting entities. Under IFRS,

when a gaming entity takes a position against its customer, the resulting unsettled position is likely to meet the definition of a derivative. Therefore, those contracts should be

accounted for under the financial instruments standards rather than the revenue standard.

Bets placed by customers (cash in) and winnings paid to customers (cash out) are separately identifiable. However the VAT is levied on the net win by applying the tax fraction over the net

gaming win and provincial gaming levies. These costs are included in net gaming wins and are disclosed separately on the face of the statement of comprehensive income as direct costs.

2) Hotel and conferencing

The revenue derived from hotel rooms is included in Rooms revenue. Revenue is recognised as the performance obligations are met over time as the services are rendered.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how hotel revenue is currently recognised.

3) Food and Beverage

Revenue from Food and Beverage is recognised at a point in time, when the goods are provided to the customer.

Payments for the above services rendered are either received in advance, upon check out, upon purchase of product or through the utilisation of customer loyalty programs. Management is

satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on how Food and Beverage revenue is recognised.

4) Other revenue

The revenue derived from the below revenue streams, are included in other revenue and are not considered to be part of the main revenue-generating activities of the entity. Revenue is

recognised as performance obligations are met over time, and include the following:

- other conferencing and entertainment revenue;

- management fee income;

- membership revenue;

- merchandise revenue;

- entrance fee revenue; and

- time share revenue.

Management is satisfied that IFRS 15 has no material impact on the current manner in which revenue is recognised.

The following income streams are excluded from the scope of IFRS 15:

- net gaming wins (included in total "income");

- rental income (included in "other income");

- dividend income (included in "other income"); and

- concessionaire income (included in "other income").

Transition to IFRS 15

Due to the nature of the group's revenue, management assessed the IFRS 15 impact as immaterial to revenue recognised in the current and prior years. Management's assessment included an

assessment of the impact of IFRS 15 on the group's customer loyalty programme which it assessed as insignificant. Therefore, no adjustments were recorded besides the reclassification of

net gaming wins as "income" on the face of the statement of comprehensive income for the current and prior financial year.

4. HYPERINFLATION

IAS 29: Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, has been applied by Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A., a subsidiary of Sun International, whose functional currency is the

Argentine peso. The economy of Argentina was assessed to be hyperinflationary, effective 1 July 2018, and hyperinflation accounting has been applied, as if the economy has always been

hyperinflationary. The results of this entity have been adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the year. The monetary gains or losses were immaterial for the

current year.

The financial statements of the group entity whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy is adjusted in terms of the measuring unit currency at the end of the

reporting period. As the presentation currency of the group is that of a non-hyperinflationary economy, comparative amounts are not adjusted for changes in the price level or exchange

rates in the current year. Differences between these comparative amounts and current year hyperinflation adjusted equity balances are recognised in other comprehensive income. The carrying

amounts of non-monetary assets and liabilities are adjusted to reflect the change in the general price index from the date of acquisition to the end of the reporting period. An impairment

loss is recognised in profit or loss if the restated amount of a non-monetary item exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Gains or losses on the net monetary position are recognised in

profit or loss. All items recognised in the statement of comprehensive income are restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the items of income and

expenses were initially earned or incurred. At the beginning of the first period of the acquisition date, the components of equity, except retained earnings, are restated by applying a

general price index from the dates the components were contributed or otherwise arose. These restatements are recognised directly in equity as an adjustment to opening retained earnings.

Restated retained earnings are derived from all other amounts in the restated statement of financial position. In the current year the restatement is reflected at acquisition date in the

statement of financial position and equity. At the end of the first period and in subsequent periods, all components of equity are restated by applying a general price index from the

beginning of the period or the date of contribution, if later. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting

period.

Accordingly, the results, cash flows, and financial position of the group's subsidiary Nuevo Plaza Hotel Mendoza S.A. have been expressed in terms of the measuring unit currency at the reporting date.

A detailed table of indices is published monthly by the Government Board of the Argentine Federation of Professional Council of Economic Sciences and the extract below was used in our assessment.

Date Base year General price index Inflation rate (%)

31 December 2018 11 July 2018 2 178,61 12,70%

5. STANDARDS ISSUED NOT YET IMPLEMENTED

The group has evaluated the effect of all new standards, amendments and interpretations that have been issued but which are not yet effective. Based on the evaluation, management does not

expect these standards, amendments and interpretations to have a significant impact on the group's results and disclosures.

IFRS 16: Leases

IFRS 16 was issued in January 2016 and will be adopted by the group on 1 January 2019. It will result in almost all leases being recognised on the statement of financial position by

lessees, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals is

recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases (such as leases of operating equipment etc.). The group intends to apply the simplified transition approach and will not

restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. All right-of-use assets (including property leases) will be measured at the amount of the lease liability on adoption

(adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses).

The group has set up a project team which is currently assessing the impact of this standard and the impact on the future annual financial statements. The group plans to elect the

practical expedient to not reassess the definition of leases.

As at the reporting date, the group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of R1.4 billion. Of these commitments, approximately R59 million relate to short-term, low value leases

which will continue to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense in profit or loss.

For the remaining lease commitments, the group will recognise a right of use asset which will initially be measured at the amount of the future lease liability plus any initial direct cost

incurred. The group will also record the corresponding lease liability which will initially be measured at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted

at the rate implicit in the lease. We expect this to result in an increase in current and long-term liabilities, and an increase in non-current assets.

The most significant operating leases that the group has pertain to the following properties:

- the Maslow Sandton (Maslow segment);

- the head office building (management companies segment);

- the Table Bay property (Table Bay segment);

- New York Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment);

- Pachanga Independencia Casino in Peru (Peru excluding Thunderbird segment); and

- Luxor Casino in Peru (Thunderbird segment).

The adoption of the standard will result in a change in the presentation of lease payments in the statement of comprehensive income. The lease payments currently disclosed as operating

expenses, will in future, under the right-of-use model, be disclosed as depreciation and interest expense will be recognised separately. Operating cash flows will increase and financing

cash flows are expected to decrease as repayment of the principal portion of the lease liabilities will be classified as cash flows from financing activities.

The group's activities as a lessor are not material, however some additional disclosures will be required in the following reporting period.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Continuing operations

Net gaming wins 13 199 12 336

Revenue 3 221 3 015

Income 16 420 15 351

Consumables and services (1 633) (1 649)

Depreciation and amortisation (1 643) (1 593)

Employee costs (3 187) (2 923)

Impairment of assets (306) (93)

Levies and VAT on casino revenue (3 393) (3 089)

LPM site owners commission (327) (299)

Promotional and marketing costs (1 015) (998)

Property and equipment rentals (215) (187)

Property costs (806) (722)

Other operational costs (1 629) (1 638)

Operating profit 2 266 2 160

Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 37 (111)

Interest income 77 34

Fair value adjustment to put liability (27) (223)

Interest expense (1 253) (1 088)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 8 2

Profit before tax 1 108 774

Tax (547) (495)

Profit for the year from continuing operations 561 279

Loss for the year from discontinued operations (210) (291)

Profit/(loss) for the year 351 (12)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations, as well as for IFRS 15 net gaming wins, which was previously disclosed as revenue.

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations (20) 51

Tax on remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations 6 (14)

Net loss on Time Square hedge - 66

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Net profit/(loss) on cash flow hedges 26 (27)

Currency translation reserve 195 (78)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 558 (14)

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 351 (12)

Minorities 358 231

Ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: 558 (14)

Minorities 434 210

Ordinary shareholders 124 (224)

Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders arises from: 124 (224)

Continuing operations 258 (43)

Discontinued operations (134) (181)

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale

and Discontinued Operations.

6. HEADLINE EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (7) (243)

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 29 13

Profit on disposal of shares in joint ventures and associates - (27)

Net impairment of assets 337 92

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Tax on the above items (89) (12)

Minorities' interests in the above items (24) (41)

Headline earnings 246 (175)

Straight-line adjustment for rentals 13 20

Pre-opening expenses 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Amortisation of Sun Dreams intangible assets raised as part of PPA 102 148

Fair value adjustment on put option liabilities 27 223

Interest on Time Square note - 22

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Foreign exchange (profit)/losses on inter-company loan (44) 27

Forward exchange contract losses 75 -

Onerous lease provision reversal (31) 50

Provision for remaining licence conditions - Fish River - 20

Restructuring and related costs - 43

Fair value of debenture - 6

Other** 46 17

Tax relief on above items (29) (89)

Minorities' interest in the above items (43) (105)

Adjusted headline earnings^^ 365 304

Continuing adjusted headline earnings 472 485

Discontinued adjusted headline earnings (107) (181)

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share Cents per Cents per

share share^

Loss/(earnings) per share

basic (6) (243)

diluted (6) (243)

Diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 316 304

* The result pertain to continuing and discontinued operations.

** Other includes various non-recurring exceptional items.

^ The group has restated the prior year's weighted average number of shares to reflect the effect of Rights Offer as required by IAS 33: Earnings per Share.

^^ The measure of reporting profit for each segment, that also represents the basis on which the chief operating decision maker reviews segment results, is adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (which includes gains and losses on foreign exchange transactions), tax, depreciation and amortisation, and is also presented before

recognising expenses which are of an unusual and infrequent nature as a result of unforeseen and atypical events.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment 17 099 18 196

Intangible assets 3 142 2 695

Equity-accounted investments 27 18

Pension fund asset 33 32

Deferred tax* 248 912

Trade and other receivables 278 214

20 827 22 067

Current assets

Inventory 170 170

Accounts receivable and other^ 1 418 1 333

Cash and cash equivalents 938 696

2 526 2 199

Assets held for sale 946 170

Total assets 24 299 24 436

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Ordinary shareholders' equity before put option reserve 3 764 2 058

Put option reserve (1 286) (4 651)

Ordinary shareholders' equity/(deficit) 2 478 (2 593)

Minorities' interests 1 808 2 899

4 286 306

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax* 444 950

Borrowings 10 551 11 737

Other non-current liabilities** 1 054 1 007

Put option liability 1 331 4 838

13 380 18 532

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other 2 420 2 206

Borrowings 4 115 3 259

6 535 5 465

Liabilities held for sale 98 133

Total liabilities 20 013 24 130

Total equity and liabilities 24 299 24 436

^ The opening balance for retained earnings and accounts receivables were restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

* The movement in the net deferred tax position of the group relates to the capitalisation of the Time Square development cost that was previously included in work in progress.

Acquisition of subsidiaries in Latam also had a further effect on the net deferred tax position.

** The accrual of the defined benefit liabilities ceased with effect from 1 October 2017 for all active members and 30 June 2018 for pensioners resulting in a gain of R29 million in

the statement of comprehensive income after transferring the pensioner retirement benefit obligation of R415 million and its related plan assets. Therefore there is a Rnil fund obligation

relating to the pension fund as at 31 December 2018. An unallocated fund surplus of R411 million remains in the fund at year-end.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Share Treasury Foreign Share- Available- Reserve Hedging Retained Ordinary Put option Ordinary Minorities' Total

capital and shares and currency based for-sale for non- and other earnings shareholders' reserves shareholders' interests equity

premium share translation payment reserve controlling reserve equity before equity

options reserve reserve interests put option

reserve

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

IFRS 9 adjustment - - - - - - - 25 25 - 25 - 25

Restated balance at 1 January 2018^ 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 378 2 083 (4 651) (2 568) 2 899 331

Total comprehensive income for the year - - 119 - - - 12 (7) 124 - 124 434 558

Treasury shares purchased - (7) - - - - - - (7) - (7) - (7)

Reclassification of share options - 37 - (38) - - - 1 - - - - -

Employee share schemes - - - 34 - - - - 34 - 34 - 34

Rights issue 1 598 - - - - - - - 1 598 - 1 598 - 1 598

Acquisition of minorities' interests - - (134) - - (117) - 183 (68) 3 365 3 297 (575) 2 722

Capitalisation of loan to minorities interest - - - - - - - - - - - (533) (533)

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (417) (417)

Balance at 31 December 2018 1 893 (394) 111 85 - (2 503) 17 4 555 3 764 (1 286) 2 478 1 808 4 286

Audited

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Balance at 31 December 2016 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 411) (54) 4 502 2 013 (4 651) (2 638) 3 171 533

Correction of PPA misallocation - - - - - 235 - - 235 - 235 (235) -

Dreams SA merger PPA finalisation adjustment - - - - - 131 - - 131 - 131 - 131

Balance at 31 December 2016 restated 295 (604) 165 116 4 (2 045) (54) 4 502 2 379 (4 651) (2 272) 2 936 664

Total comprehensive income for the year - - (39) - - - 59 (243) (223) - (223) 209 (14)

Treasury shares purchased - (11) - - - - - - (11) - (11) - (11)

Employee share schemes - 27 - (27) - - - 1 1 - 1 - 1

Time Square SPV - - - - - (84) - - (84) - (84) 84 -

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - - - - (4) - - - (4) - (4) - (4)

Disposal of interest in Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho operations - - - - - (257) - 257 - - - - -

Release of share options reserve - 164 - - - - - (164) - - - - -

Dividends paid to minorities - - - - - - - - - - - (330) (330)

Balance at 31 December 2017 295 (424) 126 89 - (2 386) 5 4 353 2 058 (4 651) (2 593) 2 899 306

^ The opening balance for retained earnings was restated due to the effect of IFRS 9. Refer to standards implemented.

SUMMARY GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

Cash generated by operations before: 4 278 3 602

Vacation Club timeshare sales 145 158

Cash generated by operations 4 423 3 760

Tax paid (711) (769)

Net cash generated by operating activities 3 712 2 991

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (880) (2 558)

Disposal of property, plant and equipment 123 32

Purchase of intangible assets (171) (43)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (586) -

Disposal of investment in joint venture - 121

Investment income received 77 34

Net cash flows utilised in investing activities (1 437) (2 414)

Cash paid for the purchase of treasury shares (7) (11)

Purchase of additional non-controlling shareholding in subsidiaries (678) -

Dividends paid to minorities (417) (330)

Interest paid (1 258) (1 204)

Increase in other non-current liabilities 47 90

Increase in loan to non-controlling interest (673) -

Capital raised through Rights Offer 1 598 -

(Decrease)/increase in borrowings (600) 487

Net cash flows utilised in financing activities (1 988) (968)

Effect of exchange rates upon cash and cash equivalents (14) (34)

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 273 (425)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 709 1 134

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year* 982 709

Assets held for sale (44) (40)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year excluding non-current assets held for sale 938 669

Cash flows from discontinued operations (11) 5

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

7. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

For the year ended 31 December 2018

R million Audited Audited

Year ended Year ended

31 December 31 December

2018 2017*

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Continuing operating profit 2 266 2 160

Depreciation and amortisation 1 643 1 593

Net profit/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment** (12) 13

Straight-line adjustment for rentals*** 13 20

Impairment of assets** 306 92

Pre-opening expenses*** 3 48

Transaction costs - 43

Profit on disposal of shares in associates and subsidiaries** - (27)

Onerous lease provision - 50

Restructure and related costs - 43

Provision for remaining licensing conditions - Fish River - 20

Additional Goldrush payment - 6

Fair value adjustment on investment held for sale - 43

Forward exchange contract losses*** 75 -

Other*** 63 39

Adjusted EBITDA 4 357 4 143

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 27 27

* The prior year comparative financial information was restated to reflect the discontinued operations of Panama and Colombia as required by IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for

Sale and Discontinued Operations.

** Items identified above are included as headline adjustments.

***Items identified above are included as adjusted headline earnings adjustments impacting operating profit in the segmental analysis. Other includes various non-recurring

exceptional items.

2019-03-18

print | e-mail









Linked Stories

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Audited su.../02

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Business Update and Trading Statement

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Retirement of Chairman and Appointment of New Chairman

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Notice in Terms of Section 45(5) of The Companies Act, 71 of 2008, as amended

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealings in Securities by a Director





JSE News Service (SENS)









SUN INTERNATIONAL 09:51:23 03/18/2019

All JSE data delayed by 15 min.





KEY:

O=OPEN | C=CLOSE

B=BID | A=ASK

H=HIGH* | L=LOW*

YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*

VOL=VOLUME

P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*

DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

5583 -51

O 5650 C 5634

B 5581 A 5644

H 5650 L 5583

YH 6954 YL 5001

VOL 1569

P/E 265.86 YLD 0.38

DY N/A





IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright IRESS, 2019