SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/007528/06) Share code: SUI ISIN: ZAE000097580 ("Sun International" or "the Company") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:- Name : S Sithole Title : Non-Executive Director Company : Sun International Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares Date of Transaction : 6 September 2018 Number of Securities : 6 518 Share Price : R55.9284 Value of Transaction : R364 541.31 Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to Deal Received : Yes Name : S Sithole Title : Non-Executive Director Company : Sun International Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares Date of Transaction : 7 September 2018 Number of Securities : 320 754 Share Price : R57.4594 Value of Transaction : R18 430 332.39 Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to Deal Received : Yes Name : S Sithole Title : Non-Executive Director Company : Sun International Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares Date of Transaction : 10 September 2018 Number of Securities : 351 511 Share Price : R57.9735 Value of Transaction : R20 378 322.96 Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to Deal Received : Yes * Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform (Pty) Ltd, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP. Sandton 11 September 2018 Sponsor to Sun International Investec Bank Limited Date: 11/09/2018 09:40:00

