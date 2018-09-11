Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sun International Ltd    SUIJ   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD (SUIJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:52am CEST
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)
Share code: SUI
ISIN: ZAE000097580
("Sun International" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:-
Name                              :         S Sithole
Title                             :         Non-Executive Director
Company                           :         Sun International
Name of Associate                 :         Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction             :         On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction               :         6 September 2018
Number of Securities              :         6 518
Share Price                       :         R55.9284
Value of Transaction              :         R364 541.31
Nature of Interest                :         Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received        :         Yes
Name                              :         S Sithole
Title                             :         Non-Executive Director
Company                           :         Sun International
Name of Associate                 :         Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction             :         On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction               :         7 September 2018
Number of Securities              :         320 754
Share Price                       :         R57.4594
Value of Transaction              :         R18 430 332.39
Nature of Interest                :         Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received        :         Yes
Name                              :         S Sithole
Title                             :         Non-Executive Director
Company                           :         Sun International
Name of Associate                 :         Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction             :         On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction               :         10 September 2018
Number of Securities              :         351 511
Share Price                       :         R57.9735
Value of Transaction              :         R20 378 322.96
Nature of Interest                :         Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received        :         Yes
* Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the
  advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform (Pty) Ltd, the registered investment manager for various funds
  advised by VCP.
Sandton
11 September 2018
Sponsor to Sun International
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 11/09/2018 09:40:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-09-11
print| e-mail
Linked Stories
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Changes to Board and Committees
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing In Securities By An Associate Of A Director
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited interim results announcement for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited .../02
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of A Director
JSE News

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
09:52aSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Dir..
PU
09/06SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Changes to Board and Committees
PU
09/06SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing In Securities By An Associate Of A Dir..
PU
09/03SUN INTERNATIONAL : Keeps Focus on Costs, Increasing Efficiencies
PU
09/03SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Unaudited .../02
PU
09/03SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD : Half-year results
CO
09/03SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD : Slide show half-year results
CO
09/03SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD : Infos Business
CO
07/02SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of A Dir..
PU
06/28SUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Dir..
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 16 284 M
EBIT 2018 2 814 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 12 501 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 7 980 M
Chart SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Sun International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 66,8  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Michael Leeming Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammed Valli Moosa Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Collins Group Chief Operations & Strategy Officer
Thabo Felix Mosololi Chief Operating Officer
Norman Basthdaw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD-4.95%526
SANDS CHINA LTD.-15.26%35 567
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-16.53%28 622
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED26.58%13 430
WYNN MACAU LTD-21.25%12 661
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-30.13%10 418
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.