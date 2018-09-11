SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)
Share code: SUI
ISIN: ZAE000097580
("Sun International" or "the Company")
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:-
Name : S Sithole
Title : Non-Executive Director
Company : Sun International
Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction : 6 September 2018
Number of Securities : 6 518
Share Price : R55.9284
Value of Transaction : R364 541.31
Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received : Yes
Name : S Sithole
Title : Non-Executive Director
Company : Sun International
Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction : 7 September 2018
Number of Securities : 320 754
Share Price : R57.4594
Value of Transaction : R18 430 332.39
Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received : Yes
Name : S Sithole
Title : Non-Executive Director
Company : Sun International
Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction : 10 September 2018
Number of Securities : 351 511
Share Price : R57.9735
Value of Transaction : R20 378 322.96
Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received : Yes
* Mr S Sithole has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the
advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform (Pty) Ltd, the registered investment manager for various funds
advised by VCP.
Sandton
11 September 2018
Sponsor to Sun International
Investec Bank Limited
