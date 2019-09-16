SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of Directors and Section 122 notice Dealing in securities by an associate of Directors and Section 122 notice SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/007528/06) Share code: SUI ISIN: ZAE000097580 ("Sun International" or "the Company") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS AND SECTION 122 NOTICE Dealing in Securities In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:- Name : S Sithole (TR Ngara - Alternate) Title : Non-Executive Directors Company : Sun International Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares Date of Transaction : 12 September 2019 Number of Securities : 494 535 Share Price : R45.00 Value of Transaction : R22 254 075.00 Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to Deal Received : Yes * Mr S Sithole & Mr TR Ngara have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd ("VCP"), which is the advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP. Section 122 Notice In accordance with Section 122 (3) (b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and Section 3.83 (b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that on 16 September 2019, the Company received formal notification that VCP, who are the advisors to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered fund investment manager for various funds advised by VCP, had acquired ordinary shares of Sun International, such that their beneficial interest has increased to 15.05% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Sandton 16 September 2019 Sponsor to Sun International Investec Bank Limited Date: 16/09/2019 11:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.