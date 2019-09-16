|
SUI: SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of Directors and Section 122 notice
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)
Share code: SUI
ISIN: ZAE000097580
("Sun International" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF DIRECTORS AND SECTION 122 NOTICE
Dealing in Securities
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:-
Name : S Sithole (TR Ngara - Alternate)
Title : Non-Executive Directors
Company : Sun International
Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd*
Nature of Transaction : On market purchase of Sun International ordinary shares
Date of Transaction : 12 September 2019
Number of Securities : 494 535
Share Price : R45.00
Value of Transaction : R22 254 075.00
Nature of Interest : Indirect Beneficial
Clearance to Deal Received : Yes
* Mr S Sithole & Mr TR Ngara have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd
("VCP"), which is the advisor to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary Limited, the registered
investment manager for various funds advised by VCP.
Section 122 Notice
In accordance with Section 122 (3) (b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and Section 3.83 (b) of the
JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that on 16 September 2019, the Company
received formal notification that VCP, who are the advisors to Legae Peresec Fund Platform Proprietary
Limited, the registered fund investment manager for various funds advised by VCP, had acquired ordinary
shares of Sun International, such that their beneficial interest has increased to 15.05% of the total issued
ordinary share capital of the Company.
Sandton
16 September 2019
Sponsor to Sun International
Investec Bank Limited
